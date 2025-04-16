Fraud Prevention Hotline

The Age of Depopulation - PART 12. Dr. Ronny Weikl : We are dealing with an intention to harm and decimate humanity. This information should…
Dr. Ronny Weikl : "This is not a conspiracy theory; this is unfortunately the most brutal fact."
  
Suavek
28
We are facing the greatest robbery in history - PART 2. Dr. Mike Yeadon and Catherine Austin Fitts.
"This is legalised theft and is a fundamental part of The Great Reset."
  
Suavek
34
Dr. Mike Yeadon : A Statement on the Digital Control Network.
The cover image tells you who wants to install the digital control network.
  
Suavek
19
Why do many people believe in "Covid" myth ? - PART 4. Dr. Mike Yeadon and Allen explain. The trick of early "Covid" treatment.
Allen : "Isn't it stupefying to watch people talk about this garbage as if it is real ?"
  
Suavek
9
Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Freethinker's Journal - April 2025/1. A continuously updated article with recent posts by Dr. Yeadon.
After Dr. Mike Yeadon decided to merge our two Substacks, the idea of ​​The Freethinker's Journal was born.
  
Suavek
8
The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”-PART 21. Dr. Mike Yeadon: A look at the entire fraud. Logical and easy to understand.
The evidence is overwhelming.
  
Suavek
138
The Roulette with Conventional "Vaccinations" - PART 15. Katherine Watt and Dr. Mike Yeadon. Amazingly simple, yet very convincing arguments…
When the injection of foreign chemical substances overcomes all natural barriers of the body and is injected directly into the body... Then there is a…
  
Suavek
11
The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”-PART 20. The energy consumption of the brain when learning new things makes the old, false “knowledge” of…
This natural stumbling block is one of the reasons for your distrust. Maintaining the indoctrinated "knowledge" is energy-efficient, but it doesn't…
  
Suavek
6

March 2025

The Basics of Political Fraud – PART 5 : Hannah Arendt on the lie in the totalitarian system. By Roger Berkowitz.
"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore."
  
Suavek
23
The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”-PART 19. Do the "Covid" propagandists seriously believe that the existence of biolabs proves the existence of…
Maybe I should write a series of articles entitled: "The Most Curious Errors in Thinking of Covid Propagandists"?
  
Suavek
18
The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”-PART 18 : Criticism of Meryl Nass’s “Covid” and “virus” propaganda. Dr Mike Yeadon, Christine Massey, Allen…
Christine Massey: "Bit by bit, we are making headway".
  
Suavek
7
The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”-PART 17. The involuntary humour of Dr. Meryl Nass. Do the perpetrators have anything to do with "No Virus…
Do "Covid" preachers dislike the NO VIRUS narrative? Why? Life Is Beautiful !
  
Suavek
26
