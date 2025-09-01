Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

A reminder again that Fraud Prevention Hotline which is Suavek's publication is well worth subscribing to.

( Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/its-not-about-why )

Editor’s note:

Dawn Lester is a wonderful person, one you can't help but like right away. In this article, she describes the collaboration between the lying press and the lying pharmaceutical industry. The theme of "fear" is always at the forefront :

Mosquitoes and Superbugs - Yet More Madness!

Especially with some AI thrown into the mix.

Dawn Lester

Aug 18, 2025

https://dawnlester.substack.com/p/mosquitoes-and-superbugs-yet-more

duckman, May 2, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon/comment/55330716

duckman

Yes, convincing the masses they have been "confidence tricked" into believing a set of fraudulent falsities that describe the "Realm" they inhabit are in fact lies is not easy...

They are bombarded with "delights" from their superimposed network via their hand held slave devices, truth has no meaning, the line between fact and fiction is so utterly obscured as to be imperceptible..

I ask many of them, regularly, "if I presented you with a pair of diamonds studded, solid gold handcuffs, would you secure them around your wrists?"

You can guess at the answers, yet they clutch at their devices as if they held their very beating hearts in their hands, try taking one away from them... removing the handcuffs would be easier, they can be cut away with tools We DO have...?

If it were possible to show them a vision of what is intended to come what would they say/feel/do?

I am concerned that for many it is already-too-late

Which begs the question as to what Our role/place will be

In terms of choice, while many, even of Us are not sure of the eventual outcome, We at least reasured as to why We made the decision We made, and that decision was autonomous, not programmed.

"Yes, Eve, there is a Satan Claus."

🜏 Satan’s Sermon to the Biologiks

You Were Never the Protagonist. But You Could Be the Glitch...

Doktor Snake

Aug 06, 2025

“( … )

You believed you were the apex, the magnum opus, the clever monkeys who conquered the fire.

But let me correct your files:

You are not the protagonists.

You're characters in a sandbox, occasionally lucid, mostly rerunning old scripts.

You're improve actors stuck in a psy-op sitcom, written by 12 competing writers, all of whom are drunk, dead, or digital.

You worship “free will,” but outsource all decisions to algorithms.

You talk of “truth,” yet live in a panopticon of curated delusions,

where “belief” is the coin of the realm, and “reason” is a banned substance.

You were given minds capable of silence and used them to monologue in circles.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.doktorsnake.io/p/satans-sermon-to-the-biologiks

The devil is in the details

by Suavek

Suavek, August 31, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/even-back-then-with-aids-the-pcr-c8c/comment/150937270

Suavek

Hi Doreen,

I consider any accusations of "Satanism" against the perpetrators to be unfounded. My view is supported, among other things, by the undifferentiated view of this group of people, and the question of whom this narrative can benefit. Such almost humorous insinuations were obviously fabricated by the CIA and related organizations to portray the resistance as a small, superstitious group of religious fanatics and witch hunters. This could make it easier for the perpetrators to later arrest resistance fighters. The arrest of those previously portrayed as radical fanatics would not later provoke public outrage. In my opinion, this absurd propaganda is being presented to us precisely for this purpose.

Who will be bothered later if the truth-tellers who believe in absurd, satanic violence rituals of the elite are later arrested as "dangerous, radicalized sources of disinformation"?

The violence we are currently experiencing is 100% explainable on a rational, power-political level.

The violence, which is unprecedented in its geographical scope, is based on the harsh policies of the power-hungry financial elite, whose goal is to secure their existing power despite the formation of the BRICKS states, and to extend this power to the privacy of every single citizen ( abolishing cash / CBDC ). Anyone within the resistance who, for example, believes in ridiculous "blood-drinking rituals" or "Satanism" on the part of the elite and spreads this absurd propaganda is defaming themselves and thus facilitating their own future arrest.

I also consider such unfounded allegations harmful because they distract from the real reasons for the current political situation, obscure the perpetrators' true interests with an aimless (purely ritual) malice, make us look ridiculous, and, moreover, unfortunately, they are difficult to refute. Only knowledge of propaganda can provide us with clues that this is a PsyOp and who stands to benefit from the hidden goals of such brainwashing in the future. The beneficiaries of such narratives are, of course, only the perpetrators.

The evidence collected in this Substack is based on solid facts and expert testimony, not on conjecture. I am committed to ensuring that this remains the case in the future. The accusations against the perpetrators should be realistically substantiated so that they can achieve their tactical goals (the persuasion of those who have not yet "woken up"). The evidence of corrupt and criminal activities should remain easily understandable even for the average citizen, and the aforementioned propaganda tricks should not continue to discredit the resistance.

Please understand that even well-intentioned warnings can have particularly damaging effects. This well-considered, professionally crafted propaganda aims to disqualify the resistance through an echo chamber and disintegrate from within.

Best wishes,

Suavek

"Agents should join those online communities and promote a wide range of additional theories, often rather absurd ones, thereby stirring up internal conflicts, diverting the members into theoretical dead-ends, and heavily discrediting them with the broader public." - Cass Sunstein

Yes, you're right, every year on the same date, she bakes a cake and put little fiery sticks on it: the only logical explanation is that it's a satanic ritual...

QAnon is a group founded by the US intelligence agencies in the run-up to the "Covid" fraud. Its purpose is to defame government critics as conspiracy theorists and right-wing radicals. This group has been active worldwide since 2017 and is now attempting to infect those resisting the political-medical fraud with the most absurd ideas. The goal is to discredit truthful narratives and legitimate criticism of governments by mixing these narratives with nonsense. This is intended to prevent us from ever being able to convince the "unawakened."

"QAnoners think a cabal of satan-worshipping, blood-drinking elites control politics and the media." "Such a cabal might be an improvement."

The "NO VIRUS" community seems to be growing at a rapid pace, which is clearly evident in the many comment sections under various articles throughout Substack. People's curiosity can't be curbed, either theoretically or practically. The parasitic financial elite seems to be somewhat concerned about their "virus" lie, because I've recently been finding strange comments among "NO VIRUS" articles, which until now only appeared where they were about mass murder/depopulation or "No Covid". The "NO VIRUS" narrative was spared until recently because the "parasitic eliter" apparently didn't previously imagine that it could ever prevail after so many years of indoctrination. Even the somewhat more dangerous attempts to atomize the community ("divide and conquer") seem to have increased. Strong nerves are always an advantage.

Epistemology of Natural Order, August 24, 2025 :

https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/not-isolated-herpes-dulbeccos-eagle/comment/148562541

Epistemology of Natural Order

It's true that if they can't isolate the legendary particle they cannot prove it was a "virus" even if they did proper controls, but proper controls would at least prove something in the patient sample created the pox effect. That would leave us back at the early 20th-century virology position of "it gotta be in there somewhere!" But without controls there's no reason to even suspect that. I think deconstructing every part of the narrative that can be deconstructed is what will be needed.

………………………………..

Epistemology of Natural Order, August 28, 2025 :

https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/not-isolated-herpes-dulbeccos-eagle/comment/149930516

Epistemology of Natural Order

( … ) I do think it's worth pointing out that virology is not just broken due to lack of controls or lack of isolation or not using natural routes of exposure or the presumption that EM slide preparation procedures don't affect the sample or any of a hundred other mistakes and unfounded assumptions they make, but that virology is a long chain of linked aspects that each have to be solid iron for it to hold together yet not just one but in fact every single one of those links is made of cotton candy that melts when you even look at it.

…………………………………………….

Editor’s note:

I found the two comments above under the following article, which I warmly recommend to you:

………………………………….

Not Isolated Herpes + Dulbecco's Eagle Medium + Fetal Bovine Serum Causes Lesions When Scratched Onto Mouse Lips

Inadequately Controlled Study Shows

Conspiracy Sarah

Aug 24, 2025

“ ( … )

What are scientific controls and why are they important? Scientific controls are elements of a study’s design that are put in place to prevent specific factors from influencing results. By contrast, some researchers use weak experimental controls to manipulate their results. The practice of running experiments with controlled variables is called the scientific method. Scientists believe that the scientific method is what distinguishes scientific knowledge from other types of knowledge, such as the knowledge contained in philosophical treatises or religious texts. This doesn’t mean that these other kinds aren’t useful and meaningful. It simply means that only knowledge produced in controlled experiments can be considered scientific. All scientific experiments involve a control subject and a test subject. Ideally, your control and test subjects should be identical in every way except for the variable you’d like to test—in the medical field, this variable is usually a medical treatment.

( … )

Full article :

https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/not-isolated-herpes-dulbeccos-eagle

Editor's note: The following statement by Dr. Yeadon appeared in the previous article, but only subsequently (as an update) after many readers had already read the article.

………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 30, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/even-back-then-with-aids-the-pcr-c8c/comment/150769223

Dr Mike Yeadon

It’s important to realise that the list of practical & psychological tricks sprung upon the people in relation to the fake HIV virus & misattribution of certain real illnesses to a non-existent pathogen, bolstered by a wholly unsuitable technique used for clinical diagnosis (PCR) followed by a schedule of harmful pharmaceutical treatments, match the fake touchpoints misused in relation to fake SARS-CoV-2, the non-existent new illness, covid19, misleading PCR tests and injurious “treatments” and later, “vaccines”.

Same deception, run by the same people, with the intention of harming us and reducing our numbers. There’s not a single good reason to do any of this.

RESIST.

Share