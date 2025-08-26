Thomas Oppermann

Thomas Ludwig Albert Oppermann ( April 27, 1954 - † October 25, 2020 ) was a high-ranking German politician, from October 24, 2017 until his death, Vice President of the German Bundestag and professor of public law.

He suddenly collapsed in the waiting room of a television station shortly before he was due to make a statement. He died in a hospital a few days later. We will never know what he wanted to say. Only the date of his death may give us a small clue: October 25, 2020.

From the German Wikipedia, translated into English:

( … )

Criticism of the Corona policy

In October 2020, Oppermann sharply criticized the actions of the federal and state governments regarding their corona policy and expected additional court decisions to overturn the governing coalition's corona measures. He criticized the fact that preparations for the second coronavirus wave in the fall of 2020 were discussed "behind closed doors in the Chancellery" instead of involving the Bundestag. As a result, the state governments' activism led to ill-considered individual measures "that violate either the principle of proportionality or the principle of equal treatment ."

(Editor's note: Please note that this is a Wikipedia phrase that rhetorically attempts to downplay the medical-murderous fraud and suggests that it is merely a minor nuance in the secondary ethical issues.).

( … )

Thomas Oppermann died on October 25, 2020, at the age of 66, after before a live interview for the ZDF program Berlin collapsing to Göttingen University Hospital, and being admitted. He was buried in the old city cemetery of Göttingen (grave row VB01).

( … )

Full article :

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Oppermann_%28Politiker%29

Here is an older article that is heavily censored:

Was Oppermann murdered?

October 29, 2020 gwhh

Source : http://nwx.de/news/2020/10/29/wurde-oppermann-ermordet/

The assumption that Oppermann's death could have been a murder will surely seem to many to be a useless conspiracy theory.

At the same time, however, there are significant suspicions.

( … )

Oppermann's death, the cause of which was reported in the media as "heart failure" and thus did not arouse public suspicion, could have been caused by important strategic motives of the operators of the Corona agenda.

For example, the CIA was already prepared and equipped for such purposes half a century ago: in the 1970s, a parliamentary investigative commission of the American Congress – the so-called “Church Commission” – discovered , among other things, that the CIA had developed a special weapon: it was a pistol that could be loaded with a special projectile: this consisted of ice and a special poison that was dissolved in the ice.

The poison was virtually undetectable in subsequent examinations, and the symptoms of the respective victims were practically identical to those of a heart attack.

https://www.heise.de/tp/features/Zensierter-Bericht-ueber-CIA-Morde-von-1975-3378668.html

It is more than likely that the CIA's arsenal of weapons is available to those pursuing the Corona agenda.

( … ).”

Editor's note: At the end of the article, the author stated that he did not expect a police investigation into such cases due to the corruption of the hollowed-out governments.

HaJo Kremer, August 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-victims-of-the-covid-mafia-part/comment/149242745

HaJo Kremer

HaJo Kremer

Re Oppermann:

"He died in a hospital a few days later."

NOT TRUE!

The TV interview was planned for about 18:00 on 25.10.2020, and to be broadcastedd see day on 19:15.

Oppermann collapsed around 18:00 and transferred into hospital where the death was stated. He extremely suddenly died. Soon prior to death he got a cup of coffee.

The autopsy report was never published.

He have had a strong position against revoking constutional rules and civil rights. As very important member of the German SPD he could have strong influence on the parliament fraction of the SPD. Maybe the SPD would have voted against.

In these days Oppermann was only the first of three sudden deaths: Mario Ohoven, President of a group of small entrepreneurs and president of the Hotel Association of Hamburg. All were in opposition of the C19 measures.

Many of the SPD members of parliament and of the party must have understood that he was a political victim. Most likely murdered.

HaJo Kremer, August 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-victims-of-the-covid-mafia-part/comment/149245626

HaJo Kremer

On 28 March 2020 the Minister of Finance of Hesse and supposed successor as prime minister of Hesse, Thomas Schäfer, died. It was said that he had convicted suicide at a high-speed railway, however, his body was found some meters away of the track.

16 April 2020, a high officer of the Minister of Finance of Hesse was found dead in his office. Said suicide. His name was not published.

Note: on 27 March 2020 the German parliament had voted for the "Epidemische Lage von nationaler Tragweite" (epidemic emergency situation of national significance, the fundamental legislation for the C19 measures = coup d'etar).

Robert Fico, - the Prime Minister of Slovakia. He survived the attack.

During the Covid pandemic, Fico positioned himself as an anti-vaccine activist and demonstrated against protective measures.

( ... )

Fico stopped arms deliveries to Ukraine and claimed that NATO and the United States were responsible for Moscow's attack, which led to demonstrations throughout Slovakia. Fico stopped arms deliveries to Ukraine and claimed that NATO and the United States were responsible for Moscow's attack, which led to demonstrations throughout Slovakia.

( ... )

On May 15, 2024, Fico was shot five times after a cabinet meeting at the Cultural Center in Handlová , about 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, at least one of which hit him in the chest. Fico was taken to a hospital in Banská Bystrica and underwent emergency surgery. According to the government, Fico's life was still in danger even after two days and a second operation. On 19 May, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliňák announced that Fico was no longer in danger of dying but still intensive care. required On July 5, 2024, Fico appeared in public for the first time since the assassination attempt. The alleged assassin was charged with attempted murder.

( ... )

( ... )

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Fico

The shooting of Fico: A CIA assassination in the MK Ultra style?

Who wanted to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has long been a thorn in the side of Brussels and Washington? Upon closer inspection, we recognize the handiwork of a very specific intelligence program.

https://t.me/LIONMediaTV/901

July 30, 2025 :

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has openly rejected ( https://t.me/restinvestigate/528 ) the EU’s new Migration and Asylum Pact set to take effect in 2026. He refused both mandatory relocation quotas and the so-called “alternative” — a €20,000 payment per migrant not accepted.

Bratislava sees this as a direct infringement on national sovereignty and the right to decide who enters the country. Fico’s stance is fully backed by his ruling coalition, including the nationalist Slovak National Party. Once again, Slovakia is positioning itself as the epicenter of Eastern European resistance to EU migration policy.

https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/156294

July 30, 2025 :

Slovakia summons British ambassador over attempted election interference.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador on Tuesday. The summons will be issued tomorrow. It is based on information from British sources regarding serious suspicions of attempts to influence domestic affairs. The British investigative platform Declassified UK had previously reported that London attempted to interfere in Slovakia's 2023 parliamentary elections.

The British government secretly funded influencers who spread political propaganda on YouTube. In this way, London sought to damage Robert Fico's party, "Course – Social Democracy." "This is a deliberate action by a foreign power, our NATO ally, in collaboration with Slovak journalists and political influencers, to influence the 2023 elections," Fico said at a press conference today.

https://t.me/ostnews_faktencheck/16467

Dr. Andreas Noack, - one of the EU’s top graphene experts

An article by Peter Breggin, MD, and Ginger Breggin :

Four days after German chemist Dr. Andreas Noack released his final video on graphene hydroxide, he was seized by a sudden unexplained attack that caused paralysis, weakness, profound disorientation (like he was drunk), and collapse with loss of breathing. His pregnant wife described the event in two videos. In the first video, her description led early listeners to assume that Dr. Noack was physically attacked, but that was not the case. In the second video, Dr. Noack’s partner further explained that she suspected he was struck by some kind of directed energy weapon (and reported at one point that the electricity went out just before he was incapacitated.)

( … )

Full article :

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/heroic-doctor-dies-days-after-exposing?utm_source=publication-search

Dr. Andreas Noack arrested in the middle of a livestream.

Video :

https://web.archive.org/web/20201122075147/https://dein.tube/watch/KfyFyIpd2qDxbnA

Dr. Noak was murdered two weeks after going public with this very presentation:

https://rumble.com/vs0ill-nanoscale-razor-blades-in-vaccines-dr.andreas-noak.html

UPDATED :

The video below features Dr. Guido Hofmann, who is still alive. He was previously mistaken for the late Dr. Thomas Jedgens.

I'm sorry I made a mistake earlier and incorrectly attributed the video to Dr. Thomas Jendges.

Dr. Guido Hofmann said on camera online that he needed 1,500 hours of research on the internet to get a rough idea of what was going on in the world in 2020. He said something like :

"I can assure you that what's going on has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with a virus.” He also said, "We are witnessing the beginning of a world dictatorship." And : "…and everyone plays along !"

………………….

Here the quality of the video is better, unfortunately only in German, without English subtitles :

………………

In this video, Dr. Guido Hofmann explains that he was mistaken for Dr. Thomas Jedgens. He explains that he recorded his famous video on August 27, 2020, and that he is not the deceased Thomas Jendgens. Unfortunately, the video lacks English subtitles, but other than the above-mentioned text, he doesn't say anything significant about it.

Dr. Jedgens' death remains unexplained, and Dr. Hofmann's statement at the time contains important information.

Dr. Thomas Jendges was one of the directors of a clinic in Chemnitz. According to an official version, he committed suicide by jumping from the roof of his clinic. However, this is contradicted by the fact that he had 2 underage children ( his son was only 14 years old ). That's why I find it hard to believe that he would have voluntarily abandoned his children.

He died on November 2, 2021 at the age of 55. On the eve of his death, he had spoken at length with the mayor of Chemnitz about the alleged pandemic. The mayor confirmed this.

…………………….

The news of Dr. Jendge’s death was in some places turned into an advertisement for the toxic “vaccine” by dubious, alleged “system critics”:

https://corona-blog.net/2021/11/02/chemnitzer-klinik-chef-begeht-selbstmord-er-stuerzt-sich-vom-klinikdach/

In the obituaries, the bereaved mention the deceased's great empathy. From a psychological perspective, such a trait contradicts the claim of his alleged suicide. A loving father does not voluntarily abandon his children:

https://trauer-anzeigen.de/traueranzeige/thomas-jendges

At that time, a myth about an alleged suicide note from Dr. Jendges was circulating online. Don't believe it until you see both the evidence for this letter's existence and the credible expertise confirming its authenticity. In such cases, the only proof that counts is the handwriting. While claims about the existence of this letter abound, to date I have not seen any links to the evidence, let alone read any reports in which anyone claimed to have ever seen this alleged letter in person. I couldn't even find a simple photocopy of this alleged suicide note online. I wonder where such unsubstantiated claims come from?

The intelligence agencies are aware that an alleged "evidence" without the deceased's personal handwriting would only make them look foolish, and that a forgery of the handwriting could quickly be exposed as such. This may well be a plausible answer to the open questions.

Nostradamus X, August 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-victims-of-the-covid-mafia-part/comment/149317586

Nostradamus X

Nostradamus X

3 Countries (Burundi, Tanzania and Haiti) refused the "vaccines" in 2021 and their presidents DIED SUDDENLY.

Their successors accepted the "vaccines". How is that?

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica2/esp_sociopol_depopu144.htm

Full article :

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica2/esp_sociopol_depopu144.htm

Many thanks to Nostradamus X for sending the above link.

Editor's note:

This article is missing some names of the other victims, whom I will mention in the next article in this series.

For example, Professor Arne Burkhardt, 14 high-ranking African politicians, two Italian scientists, and many others remain unmentioned in the first part.

