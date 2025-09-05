Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 4, 2025 :

Dr. Joe Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida, finally says that vaccines as a class are insufficiently safe to mandate. Better late than never.

Did you know that through some mutual recognition arrangements, so called leading drug regulatory agencies are viewed as providing assurance of safety and effectiveness for the world, with no confirmatory work of any kind? If US FDA says OK to a jab, every other nation’s drug regulatory agency is redundant and the drug can be distributed everywhere. A prelude to one world government. Of course this means only one group of corrupt officials are required.

I’m rather jaded about the WHO and on again, off again “treaties”, because i don’t recognise their authority and wouldn’t comply with anything these malevolent liars come out with. Furthermore, I rarely bother with petitions because you don’t ask criminals to stop hurting you.

However, petitions do serve at least one purpose: they show anyone observing that plenty of people are keeping watch on scumbags. For that reason, you might consider signing.

Best wishes

Mike

“Sign the petition at https://suethewho.org/stopPABS immediately. Not because online petitions usually work, but because millions of signatures during active negotiations show global opposition they can't ignore. They need to see the world is watching and rejecting their framework”.

Dr. Joe Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida.

The Unvaccinated: Proof of What We Lost

An Essay

Unbekoming

Aug 24, 2025

“ ( … )

2. The Baseline They Don't Want You to See

Joy Lucette Garner’s Control Group Survey achieved what the CDC, FDA, and NIH have steadfastly refused to do for decades: establish what human health looks like without pharmaceutical intervention. Working with data from unvaccinated Americans across 48 states, she documented a reality so stark it threatens the entire foundation of modern pediatrics. Only 5.97% of completely unvaccinated adults had any chronic condition. The general population, 99.74% vaccine-exposed, suffers at a rate of 60%.

The numbers become more disturbing with each level of analysis. Among those with zero exposures - no vaccines, no vitamin K shot, no maternal vaccines during pregnancy - only 2.64% reported any disorders or disease conditions. This is the true baseline of human health. Not the 60% chronic disease rate we've been told is normal. Not the 27% of children with chronic conditions that we've been trained to accept. But 2.64%.

The statistical certainty of these findings defies dismissal. With a 99% confidence level and an error margin of less than 0.04%, the survey calculated overwhelming odds that vaccines are responsible for over 90% of disabling chronic conditions in adults. The number is so large it requires scientific notation: 1 in 2.45 x 10^62. To put this in perspective, physicists accept the existence of theoretical particles at "five sigma" - a 1 in 3.5 million chance of error. The Control Group's findings exceed this gold standard by a margin that makes the word "certainty" seem inadequate.

In the Vaxxed 2 documentary, the unvaccinated children tell their own story. They don't interrupt. They don't fidget. They make eye contact. They speak clearly. Parent after parent describes the same pattern: children who rarely get sick, and when they do, recover quickly. No chronic ear infections requiring tubes. No endless rounds of antibiotics. No learning disabilities. No allergies requiring EpiPens. No ADHD medications. No autism therapies. They simply grow, learn, and thrive.

The Australian Paediatric Surveillance Unit study that Murphy's father cited reveals another layer of this truth. Across five million babies over 25 years, there were six deaths from vitamin K deficiency bleeding. Three of those six had received the vitamin K shot. All six suffered intracranial hemorrhaging - nearly always fatal regardless of vitamin K status. Not a single baby born in a hospital who didn't receive vitamin K died. The baseline risk approaches zero, yet every newborn is treated as if they're hemorrhaging internally from the moment of birth.

( … ).”

Full article :

Photo : Joy Lucette Garner ( https://substack.com/@joylucettegarner ).

Joy Lucette Garner , July 10, 2025 :

Joy Lucette Garner

Joy's Newsletter

GOVERNMENT-ISSUED VACCINE RECOMENDATIONS:

"I vus ohnlay followink ohrdahs" ;-) So long as an "authority" says to do it, it's okay to MURDER babies in exchange of $$$, right?

Linked : see under the editor's note

Editor's note:

Joy Lucette Garner's text started well and ended with a link to an article that only reveals half the truth. Regarding vaccinations, it states: "The absolute truth is that every country should stop recommending it to everyone." If someone is talking about the "absolute truth," they shouldn't forget to mention that there was no such thing as "COVID," and the "C-19 vaccine" was a complete fraud. This would have been a bit closer to the "absolute truth." There is something here that smells like covert, intentional, or involuntary propaganda. And here's the link :

KarMa, Aufust 24, 2025 :

KarMa

There is a silver lining to the Covid scamdemic. Because of substacks like this and others, I became more aware of the dangers of vaccines and many other medical interventions. I found out the dangers of statins, blood pressure drugs, antidepressants, NSAIDs, heartburn drugs and others. My friends take all of these but I take none. I’m working on them.

I am now the proud grandparent of a child who will be completely unvaccinated! I convinced my daughter.

Thank you for your work.

Editor's note:

The nickname “KarMa” reminds me a bit of FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. Is this really who he is? I strongly disagree with this comment. First, there was only a fake pandemic, meaning there wasn't one at all. And second, how could something that didn't exist have any positive aspects? Given the damage caused and the millions murdered, I see nothing positive about the fraud, but rather much that is abhorrent. Was this comment also a form of propaganda falsely trying to tell us "everything will be fine now because the problem has been identified"? The truth, however, isn't out there; there are plenty of activities intended to obscure the truth and lull the "normies" into a false sense of security.

A little truth, and a little propaganda, and the "Normies" easily swallow this nonsense, and are happy.

Ban All Vaccines Now Or Still Allow Idiots A Choice?

In a sane world vaccines would be banned immediately. They are not necessary. Only idiots still line up to take them. Children have no choice.

Javier Lopez

Sep 02, 2025

“ ( … )

Even the experts on TV delivering the rejigged message do not sound convinced. They say a fooled man can't get fooled again, but the conmen will try until all avenues are exhausted and every last drop of blood is squeezed out of the victim.

( … ).”

Full article :

Afterword

by Suavek

I hope this article can help to distinguish the current form of propaganda, which now seems to be quite inconspicuous, from the facts.

Strangely, some articles do not include the name of the editor, Suavek. I don't know why, but it's not really important, since I mostly quote other people's statements anyway.

The title of the article is a simple paraphrase of Dr. Yeadon's many statements, not his original sentence. However, the title reflects exactly the meaning of his statements.

