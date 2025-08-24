Fraud Prevention Hotline

Allen
2h

Here is a partial list of the ingredients you'll find in this pediatricians poisoning, "life saving" product:

formaldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, yeast protein, calf serum, lactalbumin hydrolysate, formaldehyde, glutaraldhyde, yeast protein, aluminum phosphate, bovine serum albumin, glutaraldehyde, MRC-5 cellular protein, polymyxin B sulfate, 2-phenoxyethanol, Amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, amino acids, dextrose, hemin chloride, mineral salts, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, potassium aluminum sulfate, sodium borate, soy peptone, yeast protein, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, non-viral protein, DNA, bovine albumin, monobasic potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium, taurodeoxycholate, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, betapropiolactone, hydrocortisone, thimerosal, sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20, baculovirus, Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA, Triton X-100, Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, phosphate buffered saline, MDCK cell DNA, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, β-propiolactone, ovalbumin, dextran, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium potassium, magnesium sulfate, ferric (III) nitrate, sodium pyruvate, D-glucose, concentrated vitamin solution, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, amino acids, L-glutamine, calcium chloride, sodium hydrogenocarbonate, and phenol red, sorbitol, Porcine circovirus type 1 (PCV1) and more....

Not to mention the various metal contaminants identified in many vaccines including platinum, silver, bismuth, iron, chromium, zirconium, hafnium, strontium, tungsten, antimony, bismuth and cerium.

If a parent were to repeatedly put these ingredients into their child and was caught they would be arrested. If you're a doctor/nurse and you do it you receive plaudits and bonuses.

Robert Townshend
2h

Courage. Division was intended.

Lately I've begun to suspect that most psyops are done badly, even comically, because realism and plausibility would not cause sufficient division. Trump's ear (was he even in Yobboville for his "assassination"?) and Taylor Swift opening the flappy plastic door on the "space" capsule...these are deliberate comedies and botch-ups to ensure that the more thoughtful will go against the popular reaction.

Maybe Covid was meant to be a farce. Maybe they didn't just calculate for skeptics, they wanted us.

Well, they got their skeptics, along with the consequent social and familial divisions. Now it's over to us.

Courage.

