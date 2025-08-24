Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 17, 2025 :

This is among the MOST POSITIVE ACTIONS I have seen anywhere from anyone since the start of 2020.

That’s a high bar indeed, because warning people about what some of us realised, with mounting horror, was happening during 2020, was among the most positive things that could have been done.

Here, Doc Malik faces up honestly to the ghastly reality that in many families, partners do not have a common understanding of what is happening. His particular attention is here paid to parents who don’t agree on what to do when it is suggested that your children be “vaccinated”.

My heart truly goes out to such families, because every member is in turmoil, regardless of what happens. That turmoil is unlikely to have gone away, whether the child was injected or not.

That this would likely occur was undoubtedly among the evil calculus created by the perpetrators. I imagine they regarded this rupture of long-run relationships between parents would spill over to the children if old enough to understand or sense conflict as well as to grandparents, siblings and friends. I would not be surprised if this prospect filled them with glee. If you think this is hyperbolic, look back over the last 5 2/3rd years and see if you can identify any situation which could have been made more cruel. I can’t. It’s what they do.

I’m aware of several occasions where a couple have split up over this. I’m not surprised. Each will be thinking & probably will have said: “You are not the person I thought you were”.

Though not over injecting children, the same irreparable schism has occurred in my extended family. I have mentioned that my older, very clever sister, also holding a PhD in a biological discipline, refused point blank to engage in discussions about 2020. I doubt we will ever speak again (she’s lived in Australia since 1979). All my relatives outside U.K. think I’m a crazy conspiraloon. In U.K., every friend I had, extending back to university days, will no longer speak with me or respond to messages.

I need to flag that I disapprove of Ahmad’s tactics in just one area: he has chosen to concede the perpetrators’ critical lies:

1. that “viruses”, against which one might, theoretically, immunise a person, cause illness &

2. That illnesses misattributed to “viruses”, the existence of which there is no scientific evidence, are contagious.

I believe Ahmad’s heart is good and he has chosen to provide a compelling case against vaccinating children, using terms and concepts which the pro-vaccine parent is likely to understand.

In his shoes, I would have struggled to write such an advisory article, but that says more about me than Ahmad. I would never have been any good as a diplomat or politician. I can’t do the necessary wriggling around certain topics, even though I freely acknowledge that I would be the less persuasive person than Ahmad, in exactly this kind of situation.

Please be aware that there’s a parallel advisory message which could be written. I rather suspect that the tiny fraction of people for whom my approach might be successful already know my views. If they don’t, they assuredly would not patiently allow me to explain these to them.

Please be under no misunderstanding. I am NOT criticising Ahmad. His advice will probably be effective in a much higher percentage of his intended audience than would be mine.

I salute him for his clear thinking and humanity.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: dear Doc Malik, as I’m not a subscriber, I cannot compliment you below your excellent Substack piece. So, as above, with love.

Linked :

What To Tell Your Partner When They Insist On Vaccinating Your Children

Doc Malik, Roman Bystrianyk, Dr Suzanne Humphries, and Ignore Science

Aug 17, 2025

“ ( … )

I get asked all the time, what do I tell my partner. I do not want my wife to inject the kids. I do not want my husband to inject the kids. Well, folks, look, I do not believe in vaccines, and I will explain why. Maybe you can show this to your partner.

I do not trust vaccines because of the 1986 Vaccines Immunity Act. Why does a product that experts say is wonderful and brilliant need to be indemnified and shielded by an immunity clause. If it is that great, it should be able to stand up to the rigour of liability and court cases. By creating an immunity shield, you invite defective products. There is no incentive to make something truly excellent because even if it is flawed, you are protected. Nothing meaningful can be done to correct it. That is ridiculous.

I also doubt vaccines because the work of Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, in Dissolving Illusions, clearly shows that childhood diseases were already in steep decline, bottoming out by the 1940s, the 1950s, and the early 1960s, due to clean water, sanitation, and decent food. Healthy children were not dying of these childhood illnesses. I am old enough to remember getting measles and chickenpox. I had a temperature and a headache for a couple of days, and I got better. Vaccines came along five or ten years after the decline in morbidity and mortality, sometimes even later, and then took the credit. They did not cause the drop that had already happened, but the vaccine gets the applause. Clean water, sanitation, and good nutrition are why childhood diseases are no longer life threatening in healthy populations.

I do not trust vaccines anymore because I cannot understand why something that used to be given four or five times in childhood has exploded into seventy or eighty injections across those same years. I do not accept the underlying idea that the body’s immune system is flawed, inherently abnormal, and damaged, and needs to be optimised and enhanced by a vaccine. I believe in natural immunity, not biological fakery.

I also do not believe in vaccines because there are no long term studies that show clear benefit and map delayed harms. There are no tried and tested vaccines with rigorous follow up beyond a few months. At best it is days and weeks. Look up Turtles All the Way Down. It dismantles the notion that this field is packed with rigorous research that stands up to scrutiny.

I do not trust the vaccine literature because so many studies are entangled with conflicts of interest, funded by big companies, written by experts beholden to those companies. They are rarely compared with a true saline placebo. The vaccine is tested against an older vaccine or an adjuvant blend. That is not clean science. That is theatre.

( … )

You want to give a vaccine to your healthy child? That is your choice. But ask yourself, how did humanity get here over hundreds of thousands of years without vaccines. Look at the last twenty or thirty years and the explosion of illness in children, chronic conditions, autoimmune issues, allergies, ADHD, autism and SIDs (vaccine injury). Is it possible that something like the vaccine is part of the damage to our children’s immune systems.

Even if you think there is only a one percent chance that I am right, is it not worth doing your own research, instead of taking anyone’s advice for granted, and refusing to be led by politicians and media narratives? Your children’s health is at stake. Pause. Reflect. Do your homework. Then make an informed decision.

( … )

Resources

Podcasts -

Aaron Siri After listening to this podcast I doubt anyone will ever vaccinate their children or themselves again

Ignored Science: mRNA, Vaccines, Cancer, and Autism (Must listen!)

Ignored Science: Decoding the Vaccine Mandates - Truth, Transparency, and Tyranny

Suzanne Humphries: Dissolving Illusions, Reclaiming Truth

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

Andrew Wakefield The Original “Anti-vaxxer Quack” Or An Ethical Doctor Way Ahead Of His Time?

Books -

Turtles all the way down

Dissolving Illusions

Websites -

Full article :

Editor's Note ( by Suavek ) :

I found the resources linked above to be first-class. Most of them are older authors, often fighting for decades to spread the truth about the harmfulness of "vaccines" and to recount historical facts, such as how medicine became a profitable industry that increasingly disregarded the vital needs of patients. The crux of the matter was that 19th-century medicines consisted However, in my opinion, a couple of sources are missing in the list above, which are absolutely relevant to the topic:primarily of natural substances. However, nature cannot be patented. Such medicines could not be exploited for the purpose of large profits and were gradually replaced by chemical, but patentable, medicines. The decades of work of the authors mentioned, and the thousands of pages of their books, cannot be rewritten overnight, and so the topic of "no virus" will likely remain forever omitted from the books of these older authors. Having mentioned this minor flaw, I can highly recommend the sources mentioned above. However, a couple of particularly relevant articles on this topic are missing from the above list :

1.

I consider the following, relatively short article essential. It succinctly demonstrates how, out of pure greed for profit by a few US oligarchs, the entire medical field was diverted in the completely wrong direction:

The Flexner Report by Abraham Flexner – Reforming Medical Education :

2.

Pre-Pandemic Timeline – 1800s

Chronological order of significant data points

that have helped to shape our world.

3.

The Substack by Roman Bystrianyk :

The professionals and the amateurs

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

“Virus” as a means of political pressure.

by Suavek

Image : A goat walks carefree among the crocodiles.

Anyone who considers the deliberate control and "regulation" ( depopulation) of the human population by means of "vaccines" to be a "stupid conspiracy theory" should at least consider that this claim is not easily refuted. But there are also other reasons that may sound a little more understandable. The growth in patient numbers can rightly be compared to a growing market in which the profits of cartel medicine can multiply exponentially.

No one benefits more from this than the so-called "philanthropists," installed by the banksters as figureheads to channel our aggression and discontent, and who, with their insider knowledge, reap the annual return of pharmaceutical stocks of approximately 20%. In this way, our discontent is carefully controlled and channeled, and the real perpetrators remain invisible. The installed actors who play the role of perverse philanthropists are appropriately compensated and protected for their services. Not that there is a lack of lawsuits against these people, but our entire judicial system seems to have been subservient to this criminal gang for a long time. ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-2-the-court-case ).

But medical fraud is actually less “medical” than many people think, as it goes far beyond patient treatment. Rather, it is a matter of redesigning politics under the guise of medicine.

The fear of alleged "viruses" makes it easier for banksters to influence governments and contributes to the devastating dependence of our formerly democratic institutions on the power-hungry financial elite. To succinctly illustrate the effectiveness of the "philanthropists'" medical connections to international powers and the governments of various countries, it should be mentioned that these criminals already succeeded in extending the Rockefeller Foundation's power to the communist Eastern Bloc after World War II. Who could have guessed back then that medical "aid" also had ulterior motives? Anyone who "selflessly" helps defeat alleged "pandemics" with "vaccines" and even contributes to the financing of this alleged solution ("Problem, reaction, solution"...) can't have bad intentions, can they? This is how the international networks emerged, and numerous officials were able to be financed, i.e., bribed, quite discreetly, "with good intentions." Incidentally, the Rockefeller Foundation played a significant role in the introduction of the one-child policy in China. Not all information about it has disappeared from the internet. If you search, you will find it, and you can see for yourself that limiting the human population has been a concern of the financial elite for decades, and that this does have something to do with "vaccines": Indeed, the same networks are active in both of these areas.

The Unvaccinated: Proof of What We Lost

An Essay

Unbekoming

Aug 24, 2025

Two comments on the article linked above, which I warmly recommend:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 24, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

The Vit K shot is the trial. As was put: “It marks your child as one that receives injections”.

They rush tired and emotional parents when they’re least likely to even consider that their precious baby might be about to be inducted into a channel of iatrogenic illness that will erode their lives.

Regaining the power of “NO, thank you. I’ve done sufficient research that I’m confident that not receiving such an injection is clearly the best path for my / our baby. We’ve brought exhibits in case you’re interested. Here’s a copy for your files”.

KarMa, August 24, 2025 :

KarMa

There is a silver lining to the Covid scamdemic. Because of substacks like this and others, I became more aware of the dangers of vaccines and many other medical interventions. I found out the dangers of statins, blood pressure drugs, antidepressants, NSAIDs, heartburn drugs and others. My friends take all of these but I take none. I’m working on them.

I am now the proud grandparent of a child who will be completely unvaccinated! I convinced my daughter.

Thank you for your work.

Afterword

by Allen

Allen, August 24, 2025 :

Allen

Allen

Here is a partial list of the ingredients you'll find in this pediatricians poisoning, "life saving" product:

formaldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, yeast protein, calf serum, lactalbumin hydrolysate, formaldehyde, glutaraldhyde, yeast protein, aluminum phosphate, bovine serum albumin, glutaraldehyde, MRC-5 cellular protein, polymyxin B sulfate, 2-phenoxyethanol, Amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, amino acids, dextrose, hemin chloride, mineral salts, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, potassium aluminum sulfate, sodium borate, soy peptone, yeast protein, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, non-viral protein, DNA, bovine albumin, monobasic potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium, taurodeoxycholate, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, betapropiolactone, hydrocortisone, thimerosal, sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20, baculovirus, Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA, Triton X-100, Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, phosphate buffered saline, MDCK cell DNA, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, β-propiolactone, ovalbumin, dextran, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium potassium, magnesium sulfate, ferric (III) nitrate, sodium pyruvate, D-glucose, concentrated vitamin solution, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, amino acids, L-glutamine, calcium chloride, sodium hydrogenocarbonate, and phenol red, sorbitol, Porcine circovirus type 1 (PCV1) and more....

Not to mention the various metal contaminants identified in many vaccines including platinum, silver, bismuth, iron, chromium, zirconium, hafnium, strontium, tungsten, antimony, bismuth and cerium.

If a parent were to repeatedly put these ingredients into their child and was caught they would be arrested. If you're a doctor/nurse and you do it you receive plaudits and bonuses.

