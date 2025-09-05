Fraud Prevention Hotline

Howard Steen
18h

Everything in virology is a total scientific fraud. They inject toxic substances into plants and try to convince people that this can simulate a natural ‘infection’ pathway when this is so obviously a complete nonsense. It is even worse and obscene what they do to animals, as exemplified when they inject biological toxic junk into the brains of monkeys and then say ‘the virus did that’ when the poor monkey dies. There is a more natural and satisfactory explanation of how human biology actually works with respect to illness and disease contained in the New German Medicine. But it is not new, just forgotten and suppressed as Dr. Stefan Lanka just reminded the public about. I can’t recommend this enough because it is much more hopeful than the doom laden stuff we hear from everywhere else and even from the medical freedom ‘movement’ about what is going on in the human body.

https://open.substack.com/pub/howard366646/p/after-a-period-of-absence-dr-stefan

HIV Control Studies Project
13h

It absolutely was a milestone in virology. It demonstrated that it was possible to propose a theory of viruses without any scientific evidence and have it withstand criticism for 150 years.

