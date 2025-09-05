Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 5, 2025 :

I didn’t know these important details. Nos I do, very useful. Often, scientists cite this one and I’ve had no answer. Appreciated.

🧐The Myth of the First "Virus" 🦠

Adolf Mayer's famous tobacco mosaic experiment from 1886 is hailed as a milestone in virology. But a look at his original paper reveals the method to be anything but natural.

Source: Mayer, A. (1886). Concerning the mosaic disease of tobacco. Phytopathological Classics No. 7. American Phytopathological Society, St. Paul, MN. (https://www.apsnet.org/edcenter/apsnetfeatures/Documents/2008/Mayer1886.pdf)

💉 Not an "infection," but an injection!

Mayer did not transmit the sap of symptomatic leaves naturally but forcibly injected it directly into the veins of healthy plants using glass needles.

"For instance, if one grinds up finely a leaf that is clearly diseased with the addition of a few drops of water and sucks the thick green emulsion thus obtained into fine capillary glass tubes and then sticks these into the thick leaf veins of an older plant..."

🍃 In the field: NOTHING happened!

Mayer himself admits in his study that a natural transmission from plant to plant never occurred. His own words:

"It may be accepted for certain, that an obviously diseased plant is never a source of infection for its surroundings." [...] "Under natural conditions no significant infection takes place from plant to plant."

🔎 Contradictions & Failures:

🔸 The filter test: His experiment showed that the assumed pathogen could NOT pass through any filtration process — logically excluding a "virus".

"Result: Filtrates that are clarified (purified) in any way do not have the capacity for infection."

🔸 No cultivation: Mayer never succeeded in isolating or culturing the supposed pathogen. He only saw unstructured particles.

"Whatever other smaller particles one may see in the sap they are so indefinite, even when strongly magnified, that one may not with certainty designate them as anything organized."

🔸 Conclusion despite counter-evidence

Mayer even managed to culture bacteria from the sap of symptomatic plants. But when he injected these very bacteria into healthy plants, none developed symptoms. Despite this direct counter-evidence, he maintained the hypothesis of a "bacterial disease" and openly admitted that his conclusion was not based on his experimental facts.

"Later I tried to isolate these questionable organisms according to Koch’s method […] in many cases I proved the presence of bacteriological vegetation. However, none of these, used as inoculum, were infectious to healthy tobacco. Likewise I inoculated […] with a great number of well-known bacteria […] without resultant disease in a single case."

💡 The logical alternative that is kept silent

Other researchers such as A.F. Woods, F.W.T. Hunger, or Doerr had a plausible explanation that did not require a hypothetical pathogen: The symptoms are endogenous — a product of the plant itself! They saw the cause in a metabolic disorder leading to an overproduction of the plant’s own "enzymes" or toxins.

Source: Prof. Lüdtke, K. (1999). On the history of early virus research. Max Planck Institute for the History of Science. ( https://www.mpiwg-berlin.mpg.de/Preprints/P125.PDF )

📌 Conclusion:

Mayer neither demonstrated a "virus" nor a natural transmission. He injured the plants and injected sap from symptomatic leaves into their vascular system. That reactions occurred is obvious — not because of a pathogen, but as a result of injecting decomposed tissue with toxic breakdown products.

⚠️ Every organism reacts to stressful substances. Injecting breakdown products of symptomatic processes causes poisoning faster; with saline solution, a much higher dose is needed to elicit a reaction. Without injection, nothing happens. Moreover, his experiments were unblinded and thus prone to bias and confirmation errors.

✅ To this day, natural symptom transmission has never been demonstrated in controlled experiments.

The chlorosis disease in Euphorbia viguieri, which, according to cartel medicine, is allegedly caused by the tobacco mosaic virus ( TMV ). Learn more about this pseudo-reality at Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tobacco_mosaic_virus

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabakmosaikvirus

The alleged “tobacco mosaic virus” symptoms on tobacco.

Richard Greenwood , September 5, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-32/comment/152818320

Thanks for this foundational "no virus" information and analysis. I will add to my archive of refruted microbiology studies.

Barbara Crawley, September 5, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3345?comment=200729

I love the previous incredibly sensible post. After reading about Mayer’s tobacco plants I asked my ten year old grandson what he thought would affect one plant after another. He immediately said “I think it is something to do with the soil”.

Ollie, September 5, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-no-real-control-group/comment/152813265

And so we learn that the FDA, CDC et al. are fronts for the Military Industrial Empire.

Howard Steen, September 6, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-32/comment/152923885

Everything in virology is a total scientific fraud. They inject toxic substances into plants and try to convince people that this can simulate a natural ‘infection’ pathway when this is so obviously a complete nonsense. It is even worse and obscene what they do to animals, as exemplified when they inject biological toxic junk into the brains of monkeys and then say ‘the virus did that’ when the poor monkey dies. There is a more natural and satisfactory explanation of how human biology actually works with respect to illness and disease contained in the New German Medicine. But it is not new, just forgotten and suppressed as Dr. Stefan Lanka just reminded the public about. I can’t recommend this enough because it is much more hopeful than the doom laden stuff we hear from everywhere else and even from the medical freedom ‘movement’ about what is going on in the human body.

https://open.substack.com/pub/howard366646/p/after-a-period-of-absence-dr-stefan

HIV Control Studies Project , September 6, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-32/comment/152960995

It absolutely was a milestone in virology. It demonstrated that it was possible to propose a theory of viruses without any scientific evidence and have it withstand criticism for 150 years.

Afterword :

by Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon has succeeded in showing you today how quickly one of the biggest lies in antitrust medicine, that tobacco plant diseases supposedly prove the existence of viruses, can suddenly evaporate. It's definitely worth verifying the officially claimed "evidence" that has so far been considered certain.

