Photo : Dawn Lester, Dr. Mike Yeadon, and Jamie Andrews.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-150323725

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Huge admiration for Kevin and also for you, Jamie.

There’s no better way, where it comes to these so-called pillars of evidence for the existence of “viruses”, than to get up close and personal with a pillar & give it a shake.

All those I’ve had the temerity to test have fallen over without protest.

I think the medical & pharma machine relies on no one looking.

Once you do, what we find is not just weak evidence. We find fraudulent doings. This tells us it’s a fabrication and they know darned well there’s no REAL scientific evidence for their existence.

The place I focused effort & recruited good help from Telegram channel contributors, is on the alleged CONTAGION/ transmission of the illnesses allegedly caused by various respiratory “viruses”. I now have on my channel for anyone at all to download and peruse at leisure a listing, increasingly complete and exhaustive, of any published studies investigating contagion / transmission of any acute, respiratory illness, such as influenza / flu or common colds.

There have been scores of such attempted transmission studies in humans,starting in 1918. The most recent is 2024.

Absolutely every study is negative. Yet we’re told these illnesses are highly contagious. That’s a lie. It’s not a mistake.

No scientific evidence for the existence of viruses.

Evidence of absence of contagion of the symptoms of acute respiratory illnesses.

What in the world are we to make of “vaccines”?

The conclusion I’ve drawn, and I’m not alone (Katherine Watt recently & explicitly said so) is that the entire viral illness & contagion narrative serves two main purposes.

1. It’s great at instilling fear into entire populations and those in authority can this in order to deprive us of our rights, for fake reasons.

2. Because so many people believe (1) above, it’s a brilliant way to be able to inject almost everyone with almost anything, up to & including intentionally poisonous substances.

“The virus lie + the contagion lie = the vaccine lie” is the way I put it in a recent piece I wrote for my Substack account.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/coming-out-20

Coming Out 2.0

An Interview With Elite Controller, Kevin Brau.

Jamie Andrews, and

HIV Control Studies Project

Aug 28, 2025

In this very special episode we meet Elite Controller, or more accurately Long Term Non Progressor, Kevin Brau. He was diagnosed with “HIV” some 2 decades ago but has recently found out the truth about the “Virus Lie” and has ditched all of his Anti Retro Viral Drugs and feels the best he has done in 20 years. We hear about his extremely impressive Resume and Career in Science and Finance and his journey in uncovering the scientific fraud surrounding “HIV”.

Kevin is an activist wanting to raise awareness of the Fraud of “HIV” and is here to meet others in the same position and more importantly meet others who are curious to learn themselves that their diagnosis might not be all it is cracked up to be.

If you are interested please Subscribe to the HIV Control Studies page here on Substack and reach out to Kevin on there:

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies

https://substack.com/@hivcontrolstudies/p-163394768

If you have enjoyed this Podcast please do support our work. I have kept a Year’s Subscription at the low price of just $30 so that it is affordable for all.

Full article

WITH VIDEO :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/coming-out-20

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Jamie Andrews, November 17, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-77585023

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The HIV Hoax,

Dr Robert Willner's party trick was taking contagion studies to the next level. In front of packed theaters and TV audiences he drew blood from an "HIV" positive man and injected it into him self.

He never got any symptoms of AIDS.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 31, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2731

This is fascinating. A fellow who’s had a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS for 20 years, during which time he’s been on multiple “anti-retro viral drugs”.

Having done his own research, he’s concluded that he’s been lied to for decades & has stopped taking the drugs. He’s been in very good health to date.

He wonders if the testing regime for “viral load”, done every six months, is in any way tied to his compliance or otherwise with medication.

I can think of ways in which this could be done.

If yes, then those who are non compliant will get higher “viral load” blood test results.

Which he just got.

Brave fellow, and I admire what he’s doing.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

HIV Whistleblower, PCR Testing Fraud in the NHS

A post today on X today seems to represent a significant development in exposing an AIDS / HIV criminal pharma testing scam using the PCR test

Howard Steen

Mar 31, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/howard366646/p/hiv-whistleblower-pcr-testing-fraud

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dawn Lester

@dawnlester

Dawn Lester is the co-author of the widely acclaimed book, What Really Makes You Ill, as well as a researcher into many different fields of enquiry, including, but not restricted to that of health.

Source : https://substack.com/@dawnlester

Dawn Lester's Substack : https://dawnlester.substack.com/

………………………………..

There’s No Such Thing as a Sexually-Transmitted Disease

Dawn Lester

Jul 01, 2022

( ... )

The only tests that are used are ones that claim to find an ‘infectious agent’ or an antibody to that ‘agent’; but merely finding a ‘germ’ or an ‘antibody’ does not provide proof that they caused the disease the person is claimed to be suffering from.

( ... )

One of the most interesting features common to all four of these diseases is that most cases of infection are ‘asymptomatic’, which is a complete contradiction of the idea that infection with the putative ‘germ’ is synonymous with a disease that can be identified, at least to a certain extent, by the symptoms presented by the sufferer.

The absence of symptoms in these cases means that there can be no disease, despite the presence of the alleged pathogen. This situation violates the first of Koch’s Postulates that were formulated in the late 19th century to establish the existence of a causal relationship between a ‘pathogen’ and the disease it is claimed to cause. The presence of the pathogen in the absence of disease or the absence of the pathogen in the presence of disease were both recognised to violate the first Postulate and to therefore represent a failure to establish a causal relationship.

( … )

For those with symptoms, however, it is important to explain that there is a reason that the body produces symptoms; they do have a purpose. A clear explanation is provided by TC Fry in the book entitled The Cruel Hoax Called Herpes Genitalis, which states that,

“The diseases that we attribute to viruses are actually body created eliminative crises to eject forcibly toxic matters that have accumulated. Uneliminated wastes are life-sapping and deadly.”

Although he refers to ‘viruses’, the same applies to all diseases claimed to be caused by an ‘infectious agent’, whether a virus, bacterium, parasite or fungus.

Some of the symptoms common to all four diseases, such as inflammation, pain, discharge and eruptions, for example, clearly represent processes of elimination.

The most important point is that the symptoms do not appear in the genital area as the result of sexual contact, because these ‘pathogens’ have been found in people and children who have never had sexual intercourse, so the ‘germs’ could not have been transmitted as the result of sexual contact. This is confirmed by TC Fry who states with reference to herpes that,

“There is no ‘virus’ behind the disease. What is involved is an accumulation of toxic materials that the body has elected to eliminate through lesions and sores in the genital area.”

He makes the same comment with respect to bacteria, about which he states,

“They do not cause disease — they help us eliminate the toxic materials that could clog and slowly destroy us.”

He also explains the reason that the symptoms appear in the genital area, which is that,

( ... )

Full article :

https://dawnlester.substack.com/p/theres-no-such-thing-as-a-sexually

Editor's note:

This is a very convincingly written article that is definitely worth reading in its entirety. The comments below the article are also a wonderful source of information, especially the author's responses.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

by Suavek

This topic has by no means been exhausted here. You can read more about these alleged sexually transmitted diseases in one of the next installments in the "NO VIRUS" series. I have also done some research on this topic, particularly on the subsequent falsification of history. Since I am still gathering more information (perhaps you, as a reader, already have some?), I will reveal just a little in advance. It turns out that the human skeletons found in Europe, which indicate so-called "venereal diseases," date back to the 13th century. This means that the origin of these diseases from the American continent, which was discovered later (1492), is a fabricated lie. Furthermore, genital diseases were considered a subspecies of smallpox in the 17th century, and were completely unknown in ancient times. As is well known, sex was already considered completely harmless in Ancient Greece, and among a wealth of manuscripts from that time, there isn't even a warning about "venereal diseases." You have to let that sink in: Throughout the entire ancient world, neither in Egypt nor in Greece, nor in the Roman Empire, did no one notice that sex could be harmful? The ancient Roman city of Pompeii had only about 20,000 inhabitants, yet there were over 40 brothels there. As we know, the volcano Vesuvius contributed to the city's downfall, not a "venereal disease." Please don't let it spoil your joy of life. Perhaps it's primarily our endorphins and love that keep us healthy. And I almost forgot: humor plays a role, too.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Related articles :

…………………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/false-tests-were-also-used-for-hiv

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share