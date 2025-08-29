Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Rider
23m

Thanks Suavek, Dr. Yeadon, James Andrews and others for your good work and expertise in debunking the irrational and exposing the vicious. Thanks also for the Eye Opener of a few days ago in which you posted the most disheartening and frightening factual accounts of cruel and at times deadly reprisals against truth tellers regarding virus psedudoscience, vaccination casualties and so-called public health measures. I had to joke about those reports to settle my angst.

Allen
2h

The HIV/AIDS scandal serves as a crucial prototype for understanding the current COVID-19 operation and other manufactured health crises. It established a blueprint for using fear, manipulated statistics, and flawed testing methods to create the perception of a pandemic where none truly existed.

This model has been refined and amplified with each subsequent "health emergency," reaching its apex with the COVID-19 operation. The HIV/AIDS crisis demonstrated how a "disease" could be invented and sustained through media manipulation, flawed science, and financial incentives. It set the stage for future "pandemics" by establishing the methodology of using non-diagnostic tests to generate false positives, creating the illusion of widespread infection.

The documentary House of Numbers by Canadian filmmaker Brent Leung is a good place to start for anyone who wants to explore the mythology of HIV/AIDS.

AIDS is not related to any pathogen but like other diseases is a by-product of biological systems being vaporized by toxic overload and multiple stressors. In the case of AIDS, which became the raison d'etre for an embattled CDC and health industry, this biological meltdown was mainly due to massive drug use- amyl nitrite aka "poppers", cocaine, amphetamines, etc. in combination with severe and prolonged malnutrition and sleep deprivation.

The story was as follows- A deadly new virus is discovered. There's no treatment or cure. It's highly contagious. Everyone is a potential victim. The world is at risk from asymptomatic super spreaders. New clusters of “cases” are reported daily.

Everyone must get tested even though the tests are unreliable. Positive antibody tests are called "infections" and "cases" even when the patient has no symptoms. Media hysteria kicks into high gear.

Billions of dollars are authorized for fast track drug and vaccine research. Presumptive diagnoses are accompanied by exaggerated death statistics and falsified death certificates.

Sound familiar?

Every single fraud technique used to “sell” the Covid hysteria was invented in the 1980s and 1990s by Anthony Fauci and Co. to sell the AIDS fraud.

You can learn about this history by watching the excellent documentary, “HIV=AIDS - Fauci's First Fraud.”

It should be emphasized that this isn’t about some diabolical Mr. Evil sucking on his pinkie finger. Fauci is merely the bagman and if it weren’t him it would be another. What we are looking at is a broad systemic problem of intertwining political and financial allegiances.

In "Counting Covid Deaths," from HFDF this pattern of deception continues:

"These fabricated numbers of deaths attributed to COVID-19 cannot be explained away as merely an accounting glitch. The Covid death numbers have been used by governments around the world to stoke public fear, create mass hysteria, justify draconian 'lockdown' measures, impose mandates for experimental injections and impose continuous 'states of emergency' which have launched an assault on our basic rights including bodily autonomy."

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/counting-covid-deaths/

99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

From the CDC itself 7/16/21:

“Of the 540,667 hospitalized coronavirus patients included in the study, 80,174 died during the observation period (March 2020 to March 2021).

A whopping 99.1% of the patients who died had at least one pre-existing condition, with just 740 having no prior condition on record.

Most patients who "died from COVID" had multiple pre-existing conditions, with just 2.6% suffering from only one condition, compared to 32.3% who had two to five preexisting conditions, 39.1% who had six to ten, and 25.1% who have more than ten pre-existing conditions.”

Translation: No one has "died from Covid" as “Covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, “flu” and many other disease conditions.

The parallels between HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 are striking: the use of PCR tests to diagnose "cases," the broadening of disease definitions to inflate numbers, the suppression of alternative viewpoints, and the push for profitable pharmaceutical interventions as the only solution.

By recognizing the HIV/AIDS scandal as a precursor to current health emergencies, we can better understand the playbook being used against us and be better prepared to resist any future manufactured crisis.

