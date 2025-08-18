Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 18, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3253

Thanks are due to Suavek for combining Anthony Colpo’s writing with mind on the topic of virus fakery.

It may be worth the occasional seed drop:

“Imagine for a moment that a bunch of really nasty people lied to us in the 1950s (& earlier) about viruses as a cause of illness, about the claimed contagiousness of these diseases and about the utility of the injections they call “vaccines”.

How would we know?”

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-144035222

David, like you, I’m not a medical doctor. Mind you, that’s a good thing. Medical doctors are not taught to think using the scientific method, which requires use of controls for whatever variables they are considering. Perhaps this is because on a day to day, doctoring basis, they have only the one patient in front of them.

I trained first in biochemistry and toxicology then a postgraduate degree in pharmacology. After that, over 30 years in applied research. Like you, I have extensively perused the learned scientific literature. There is no empirical evidence for the transmission of acute respiratory illnesses, at all. A few dozen papers, attempting to demonstrate symptomatic transmission only. That’s the sum total & EVERY ONE OF THEM CONCLUDED THAT THEY WERE UNABLE TO SHOW TRANSMISSION.

Allegedly, this is true of every illness said to be caused by “viruses”. Unlike respiratory illnesses, where I’ve made a good attempt to identify every relevant paper, I don’t claim to have read every paper on transmission of illness attributed to a “virus”. However, nobody has proffered a paper in any “viral” illness in which transmission of said illness occurred.

People develop illnesses. They don’t catch them.

The claim that they do is a misunderstanding by the public.

Deliberate miseducation in the case of medical doctors.

Lies by the authorities.

Absent transmission, of course, vaccines make no sense whatsoever.

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/another-fatal-flaw-in-the-virus-scam :

Another Fatal Flaw in the Virus Scam: The So-Called 'Cytopathic Effect'

The absurd laboratory procedure that supposedly proves the presence of a virus, but does no such thing.

Aug 10, 2025

“ ( … )

When evidence doesn’t support a cherished thesis, it is often quietly relegated to the round file.

( … )

Things that make you go hmmm.

The researchers continue, “To our surprise, measles virus intranuclear and intracytoplasmic eosinophilic inclusions occurred in both inoculated and uninoculated control HEK cultures.”

So both inoculated and uninoculated cultures using human embryotic kidney cells showed similar cytopathic changes.

Not to worry, Hsieng et al quickly concocted an explanation.

Without any proof whatsoever, they simply declared: “Thus, the adenovirus stock derived from the commercially made HEK cultures was inadvertently contaminated with a measles virus.”

The same thing happened when they went looking for “latent virus infections” in monkey kidney cells.

“Much to our surprise, an unusually high percentage of cultures that were considered ‘normal’ showed virus infection.”

What they were really saying:

“The cytopathic effect can be observed in normal, uninfected cells, but we will never admit that. Instead, when our experiments produce a self-contradictory result, we simply pull an explanation out of our … imaginations.”

Again, Matthew’s paper contains many more examples, and can be found here: https://mathewnorth.substack.com/p/paper-published-confirming-the-work

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/another-fatal-flaw-in-the-virus-scam

Editor's note: This article is definitely worth reading in its entirety.

And here is a fragment of the article linked above about the work of Jamie Andrews :

Paper Published: Confirming the Work of Jamie Andrews through 70 Years of Peer-Reviewed Evidence

The Non-Specificity of Cytopathic Effects

Matthew North

Jul 13, 2025

“ ( … )

Why this matters: In recent years, Jamie Andrews’ control experiments challenged the assumption that CPE in cell cultures definitively points to viral replication. His work sparked controversy—but as this new paper shows, his conclusions are not new. They are backed by a rich body of older, peer-reviewed literature from virology’s formative decades (1950s–1980s and beyond), all pointing to the non-specificity of CPE.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://mathewnorth.substack.com/p/paper-published-confirming-the-work

The Viral Delusion Episode Two: How Could This Happen?

How could so many mainstream doctors, scientists and journalists have bought in to mass medical madness?

Michael Wallach

Aug 08, 2025

An article with video:

https://theviraldelusion.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-episode-two-how

“( … )

We saw too how a computer model of this theoretical virus’s theoretical genetic sequence was then used to create the PCR “test” for the virus - although no virus had ever been confirmed, and the “test” never validated against any actual particle, nor even tested for validity on a sample of sick patients.

Yet, the so-called test for the so-called virus was rolled out around the world, diagnosing millions.

( … ).”

Annmaree Miller, August 12, 2025 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/final-warning-superspreader-hub/comment/144551121

Annmaree Miller

Annmaree Miller

Basic natural medicine philosophy.

We don't catch colds . We get them because we are run down.

Plain and simple

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 12, 2025 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/final-warning-superspreader-hub/comment/144561982

Dr Mike Yeadon

Yes, I think in the end, that’s the simplest & most accurate description. Apparent contagion is better explained by shared environmental triggers and vulnerabilities.

The key is no disease transmission thus no need for or value in vaccines, which are all variably harmful as well as being a multidecade scam.

Knowledge has its price:

…………………………………………………………

Toni Blake, August 12, 2025 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/final-warning-superspreader-hub/comment/144715910

Toni Blake

Dr Yeadon! I have followed you since DAY ONE of all the lies!!!!! Thanks to you, My daughter, who is a nurse, stood up and refused the clot shot! SHE KEPT her job, and she got many other nurses to do the same! All because of you! So in this small circle of people. You made a difference Thank you a real Hero. I on the other hand have lost friends because of my views and my relationship with my partner is over, So It takes a toll as you know, but a don't care. I never back down. Thank you for staying in the fight.

Toni Blake

Editor’s note:

People who describe their everyday experiences also provide us with arguments for "no virus" that sound no less convincing than the clear evidence from science. On the other hand, the accurate perception of one's own experiences, and their truthful communication, is also an important form of genuine science. At a time when the "Covid" fraudsters (the banksters) have bought up all the major scientific journals and have now made heavily censored medicine the key to their seizure of power and the basis of their terror, credible, anecdotal reports are more essential than ever.

Jane Doe, August 16, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-illusion-of-regulation-of-medical-1db/comment/146022600

Jane Doe

Dr Mike Yeadon ,

I just want you to know that i feel great compassion & appreciation for you. Many of us have been aware of the nepharious purpose of pharma , vaccines, the Rockefeller “ medical system” and the Mass Global corruptionof nations & govts Globally for decades ……. You’ve had to face it in less than 5 years. It can make one feel insane as if one has lost their mind. Just know youve had a huge impact. Im an American mom & Grandmother. Artist,degreed in art & philosophy ( for pre law prep ) & a nursing assistant who worked hospice & chronic care in the 80s & early 90s. Im also a hypnotherapiist ( a life long rebel at heart) I often share your videos & substacks with many of my normie friends & even strangers. I have believed from April 2020 that there was no pandemic of ANY kind since the Newsweek bioweapon article was planted to divert those of us paying attention early on. Forgive my typos on my phone. My eyesight is not very good anymore. Ive written you many times b4. During my work in hospice & chronic care, I saw patients get ill or die directly after flu shots.i still didnt connect the dots until My eldest had severe encephalitis after his one & only vaccine at 8 weeks in 1988. He suffered mild brain damage . I fired Dr Utter in Providence RI. My second child was unvaxxed until age age 7 when her DO pressured me to give her the “ much safer DtAP” in 1999. Months later she came down with life disabling RA. My third child was unvaxxed until age 8 when he cut himself on rusty metal. He was brought to the ER stitched up & given what i was told was a tetanus shot ( i know better now) but was , in actuality, DtAp. He suffers from life debilitating depression since then. My mother was severely injured & killed after Moderna. My sister ignored my insistence NOT to inject mom. I no longer speak to her. My father & step mother took Phizer. Dad collapsed numerous times. Step mom has heart failure now. I cannot even find a proper therapist now since many were & are still brainwashed & pro mandate. I suffersevere life altering anxiety & PTSD . Ive tried alternative treatments with little success. The Medical establishment has now refuse patients access to benzos & pain opiods under the manufactured conflation of addicts with actual pain & ptsd/ anxiety ridden patients like me who desperately need occasional tranquilizers to deal with the trauma of all of this. If you read Pain News Network by editor Pat Anson , its another depopulation Agenda to kill off pain patients & the disabled like VETS by the DEA & PROP. Go down that rabbit hole if you want to learn why the medical system is refusing patients proper acute & chronic pain relief since the mid 2000s Globally. Its horrifying. I just want you to know which i know you do, we are all devestated for life. I pray i live long enough to see these monsters held accountable by all of us God speed.

John Botica, August 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@shoutinginspace/note/c-145876063

John Botica

Shouting in space

A typical and regular conversation 2024-25

“My friend died of Covid. So sad…”

“Oh I’m so sorry to hear that. Are they absolutely certain it was ‘Covid’ that killed her?”

“Absolutely it was Covid! Well, ‘long Covid’ to be sure… she was getting all sorts of illnesses… getting sicker and sicker by the day, until she was eventually diagnosed as having ‘long Covid’. Her immune system just gave up in the end and they couldn’t save her. She had both her initial vaccines, plus all her recommended boosters, but still died! This long Covid is really really bad!”

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 4, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-105889353

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

My rule of thumb now, amusingly, is “Everything that’s of substantial importance that everybody has been told about is a lie”.

There must surely be a slew of exceptions. I’m tentative about one, but I have no other examples.

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/no-publicity-is-bad-publicity

