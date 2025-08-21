Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

Paul Black
2d

I also wonder how much the toxicity added at growing stage is multiplied at the processing and food production stages with other additives. By design...

Doreen
1d

I posted the following at Denis Rancourt's blog.

Prion disease | Adverse events from covid-19 jab include Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease caused by a prion, a type of infectious protein. Prions trigger normal proteins in the body to misfold, leading to CJD. https://www.cdc.gov/creutzfeldt-jakob/about/index.html

Aug 21, 2025 still active | Steps to access covid-19 adverse events

You can find the information for yourself by following these steps:

Visit https://www.vigiaccess.org

Scroll to the bottom and click “Search database”

Search for “BioNTech”

In the list search results, click on “Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine”

Click “Ok” in the Dialog Box that shows up

Under “Reported potential side effects,” click on “Infections and infestations”

Scroll down and continue clicking “Load More” several times until you see Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

