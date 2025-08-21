Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 20, 2025 :





Thank you, Denis. We are in a lot of trouble because, I observe, the regulatory guardrails have been removed. Industry nudges ever further in directions which advantage them.

Anyone involved at moderately senior level in FDA, EMA, MHRA in relation to the “vaccines” knew or ought to have known that the preparations injected into billions of people were a lie. No or inadequate safety testing was conducted. There wasn’t time, anyway. Manufacturing regulations were a joke.

Yet, to my knowledge, not one person has stood up and objected, asked straightforward, penetrating questions and refused to stop asking them.

We seem in a similar position with glyphosate. It’s depressing.

Way too few people willing to make legitimate nuisances of themselves.

Chronic disease epidemics and forest fires

Areal spraying of glyphosate should be criminal and glyphosate should be banned

Denis Rancourt

Aug 19, 2025

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest

In my 2019 article “Geo-Economics and Geo-Politics Drive Successive Eras of Predatory Globalization and Social Engineering - Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines” I explained that accelerated globalization and USA corporate deregulation following the 1990s dissolution of the Soviet Union (USSR) coincided with a surge in agricultural use of glyphosate and the initiation of several unprecedented chronic disease epidemics, which have only intensified to this day.

Glyphosate became “so safe you could eat it” in the government propaganda. Its overuse became “progress”. Most notably, it is used as a harvesting desiccant for wheat and peanuts and spawned epidemics of gut diseases and lethal allergies.

Its application then became routine “forest management” practice in largescale re-forestation with economic monocultures of coniferous trees in northern latitudes and in other forests. Here, the toxic application is areal and non-specific. Glyphosate is the dominant active ingredient used internationally for control of vegetation in planted forests. The goal in forest applications of glyphosate is to increase profitability on harvesting. However, glyphosate is a powerful desiccant that transforms the living undergrowth into dry tinder underbrush. Add common drought and wind conditions, and any ignition (usually lightning) and you have largescale wild fires. (The basics of wildfires are described in my 2016 overview “Anatomy of the false link between forest fires and anthropogenic CO2”.)

( … )

(Editor's note: Unlike Prof. Rancourt, Dr. Yeadon would refrain from using the term "infection deaths" and write "poisoning" instead.)

( … ).”

Full article :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 20, 2025 :



I have no idea how to reduce the total body burden of a likely toxic substance added to many food crops as well as to forestry.

A good article from Prof Denis Rancourt, but I doubt the corrupted and absentee regulatory parts of the Canadian government are likely to acknowledge his report, let alone take action. The crooks involved in what Catherine Austin Fitts calls “The Great Poisoning” are rampant.

Knowledge helps, but obviously is not the answer alone.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked : the above article.

Prof. Denis Rancourt, August 19, 2025 :

Denis Rancourt

Denis’s Substack

Oh my, you have made an incredible link here!

- glyphosate areal application widespread on Canadian forests

- epidemic of 'undiagnosed neurological illness' described in Atlantic Canada, March 2025

- recommendations to be formulated... cbc.ca/news/canada/new-…

- Atlantic Canada bans access to woods, August 2025

Linked :

currer, August 19, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@currer/note/c-146874906

currer

There has been an outbreak of disease in New Brunswick that has been both covered up and linked potentially to Glyphosate spraying. It is a particularly nasty fatal neurological disorder

Patients (and some treating doctors) have alleged there has been a cover-up.

Linked :

New Brunswick

Analysis of 'undiagnosed neurological illness' underway, too soon to talk possible source, says doctor

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/mystery-illness-new-brunswick-investigation-neurological-yves-l%C3%A9ger-alier-marrero-1.7494301

currer, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147005626

currer

The disease is an atypical CJD !!!

Many, young and old, have already died and there are about 500 people affected so far. There is no treatment.

The situation could not be worse. This disease has been recorded as starting from 2015, and numbers are growing and the government is covering it up.

Korpijarvi, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147132752

Korpijarvi

Denis, perhaps you’ve dug into this, but if not, look up

gut-brain axis/intestinal flora and neurotransmitters

and how Roundup’s mode of action involves disrupting the shikimate pathway of target plants.

It does the same to intestinal flora (Roundup residues being in ALL conventional grain crops). There’s been some research but much more needed.

Korpijarvi, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147131853

Korpijarvi

( … )

I don’t have time to list a bunch of links here. Just do a couple searches on

gut flora neurological

or

gut microbiota brain axis

or

intestinal flora neurotransmitters

and similar. Back in the ‘90s when Roundup was getting released for wide use, there was concern about this in the organic/biodynamic farming communities, but nobody listened.

currer, August 20, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147217847

currer

Yes I am aware of the probability that Glyphosate can destroy the gut microbiome. It makes sense, doesn't it? We are all at risk. And our precious environment, the birds, bees, insects. I suppose previous pesticides and weedkillers were not much different.

This world is insane.

Korpijarvi, August 20, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147432787

Korpijarvi

My experience in nearly 30 years of working on pesticide/health issues, over half of that within research and policy institutions, is that the compartmentalization of thought that marks reductionist/materialist "science" makes it impossible to formulate the kind of meta-thinking this topic demands.

(What an ugly sentence. Sorry everyone.)

Another truly ghastly topic is the interactive effect of herbicides and nitrate fertilizers. There were teams at the UW-Madison and Tulane working on that, on a tiny shoestring of funding. What they found was that N turbocharged biological effects at very low doses--parts per billion, i.e., "safe drinking water" concentrations. Last I heard Hurricane Katrina wiped out the Tulane labs, and the UW team moved on to other things.

The government-academia-industry revolving-door deanlets in various Land Grant Ag Halls were absolutely hostile not only to this work, and discussion of it, but anyone who dared to be public with even the most basic questions, like, “Isn’t this something we should at least talk about in a closed door meeting sometime?”

The studious silence/silencing struck me as malevolent in the extreme.

currer, August 20, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147463300

currer

Thank you for this informative comment. There is not much I can add. I think it is fear of the power of big Ag and the chemical companies that keeps the academics and scientists silent. And regulatory capture by corporations which exposes the population to unknown toxicities without legal redress. When something goes wrong the government allies with corporate interests to cover it up and shut down investigation. Our regulatory bodies are helpless or complicit now.

Professor Chris Exley has been working on the toxicity of aluminium his entire career, but has been unable to get anything done about our exposure because of the power of the aluminium industry. His lost tenure at Keele uni recently for speaking out about the aluminium content in childhood vaccines. When will this madness stop?

https://drchristopherexley.substack.com/

With regard to the illness in New Brunswick, the disease manifests as an atypical Creutzfeldt Jacobs disease, a prion like fatal neurological disorder. It seems to me that the toxic exposure of some kind has caused a brain protein misfolding, but how this was triggered in those affected is not known.

currer, August 20, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/147471302

currer

https://stephanieseneff.net/book/

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the most commonly used weedkiller in the world. Nearly 300 million pounds of glyphosate-based herbicide are sprayed on farms—and food—every year.

Agrichemical companies claim that glyphosate is safe for humans, animals, and the environment. But emerging scientific research on glyphosate’s deadly disruption of the gut microbiome, its crippling effect on protein synthesis, and its impact on the body’s ability to use and transport sulfur—not to mention several landmark legal cases— tells a very different story.

In Toxic Legacy, MIT senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff, PhD presents stunning evidence based on countless published, peer-reviewed studies that glyphosate plays a major role in skyrocketing rates of chronic diseases, including cancer, gut dysbiosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, autism, infertility, and more. Dr. Seneff describes glyphosate’s unique mechanism of toxicity that slowly erodes human health over time, as well as its impact on soil, ecosystems, and the nutritional quality of the nation’s food supply

JoAnn Baker Paul, August 18, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146859716

JoAnn Baker Paul

JoAnn’s Substack

ALL conventionally grown vegetables are grown with poisonous pesticides and Herbicides like Roundup; buy Organically grown vegetables and hormone free organic grass fed foods

Meredith Miller, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146964058

Meredith Miller

Inner Integration

Well done! Instead of taking us to gas chambers, it’s a slow kill nowadays. With plausible deniability, because people don’t realize most of what’s making them sick is in the air, their food and the water, invisible and undetectable without expensive lab equipment. Another big one glyphosate causes is non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mike Adams the Health Ranger sells food and supplements that are rigorously tested for glyphosate and other toxins. It would be great for him to interview you.

Doreen, August 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-climate-lie-part-10-glyphosate/comment/147803154

Doreen

Our Greater Destiny Blog

I posted the following at Denis Rancourt's blog.

Prion disease | Adverse events from covid-19 jab include Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease caused by a prion, a type of infectious protein. Prions trigger normal proteins in the body to misfold, leading to CJD. https://www.cdc.gov/creutzfeldt-jakob/about/index.html

Aug 21, 2025 still active | Steps to access covid-19 adverse events

You can find the information for yourself by following these steps:

Visit

https://www.vigiaccess.org

Scroll to the bottom and click “Search database”

Search for “BioNTech”

In the list search results, click on “Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine”

Click “Ok” in the Dialog Box that shows up

Under “Reported potential side effects,” click on “Infections and infestations”

Scroll down and continue clicking “Load More” several times until you see Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

Yoni Reinón, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146949417

Yoni Reinón

The hidden reasons of world cha…

Asserted absence of a human-health concern, without giving any justification

Thats the fundamental point. Capitalist profits never discount the damages done to the common good. They are not counted as costs and have no repercussion in the price. ( … ).

Rob D, August 19, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146955923

Rob D

The Rumble Strip

It seems that death is, according to these monsters, just a cost of doing business.

JoAnn Baker Paul, August 18, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146858609

JoAnn Baker Paul

JoAnn’s Substack

Just another piece of the subtle GENOCIDE ie Depopulation

Paul Black, August 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-climate-lie-part-10-glyphosate/comment/147732413

Paul Black

I also wonder how much the toxicity added at growing stage is multiplied at the processing and food production stages with other additives. By design...

Brandon … , August 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-climate-lie-part-10-glyphosate/comment/147761865

Brandon is not your bro

All by design to control , make money and depopulate

Robert Currie, August 18, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/chronic-disease-epidemics-and-forest/comment/146848887

Robert Currie

Thanks Denis you do the kind work that makes a difference. Canada is a better place because your you.

Although glyphosate is not a defoliant, it has a similar effect

by Suavek

I'm using AI to confirm a suspicion. Otherwise, for finding out the closely guarded truth, AI is just as unreliable as Wikipedia. Here's an AI response I got when I Googled two terms: "glyphosate" and "defoliant":

Yes, glyphosate functions as a plant desiccant and is a widely used herbicide, or "weed killer," that kills plants and grasses by preventing them from making necessary proteins for growth. While not a defoliant in the sense of causing leaf drop after the plant is healthy, its desiccant action dries out the plant, leading to plant death and therefore acting in a manner similar to a defoliant by causing foliage to die off.

How it works as a plant desiccant

Systemic Action: Glyphosate is a non-selective, systemic herbicide, meaning it is applied to the plant's foliage and absorbed throughout the entire plant, including the roots.

Protein Synthesis Inhibition: It inhibits plants from producing certain proteins essential for growth, leading to plant death.

Harvest Acceleration (Desiccation): In agriculture, it is used as a desiccant to dry out crops before harvest. This allows for faster and more uniform crop drying, which can be particularly helpful in wet conditions or to hasten harvest timing. Key distinctions

Herbicide vs. Defoliant: While the terms are often related, herbicides are designed to kill plants, whereas a defoliant is specifically intended to cause leaves to drop.

Mechanism: Glyphosate's mechanism is the stopping of protein synthesis, leading to plant death and drying of the foliage. This results in a drying effect similar to a defoliant but is a broader action to kill the entire plant. Source : https://www.google.com/search?q=Glyphosate+is+defoliant&sca_esv=fd62a53945ec0901&source=hp&ei=fG2naKbkFvD-7_UPsZHE8As&iflsig=AOw8s4IAAAAAaKd7jFF_bX9XQ7dD2sWYGdPyt8K_O_7O&ved=0ahUKEwimkvzyy5yPAxVw_7sIHbEIEb4Q4dUDCA8&uact=5&oq=Glyphosate+is+defoliant&gs_lp=Egdnd3Mtd2l6IhdHbHlwaG9zYXRlIGlzIGRlZm9saWFudDIGEAAYFhgeMgUQABjvBTIIEAAYgAQYogQyBRAAGO8FMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogRI_jFQAFgAcAB4AJABAJgBNaABNaoBATG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGYAgGgAjqYAwCSBwExoAerA7IHATG4BzrCBwMyLTHIBwU&sclient=gws-wiz

