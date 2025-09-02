Fraud Prevention Hotline

Paul's avatar
Paul
8h

The collapse of a single cherished belief can unravel an entire inner cosmos. When one truth I had long clung to was shattered by undeniable proof, it forced me to question all the others I had taken for granted. If I was wrong about this one, what assurance had I that the rest were not illusions as well?

The most unsettling part of this unraveling was that these convictions had not been born in isolation, but had been planted in me by the society I lived in—by teachers, leaders, and the voices of authority. These beliefs were shared by my community, woven into the very fabric of belonging. To doubt them was to step outside the circle, to leave the herd. And that exile was not only frightening for me—it unsettled those around me, too, who now challenged me, mocked me, or treated me with suspicion.

The ground beneath me shook. I wrestled with dissonance, even questioned my sanity. The once-familiar world appeared less solid, more malleable—like clay rather than stone. Yet, as time passed, I found a strange balance in the flux. My eyes adjusted to a new horizon, and what once terrified me began to reveal itself as possibility.

To see the world as less rigid is to see it as more alive. Life becomes a voyage rather than a prison sentence, a dynamic unfolding rather than a static creed. The walls of certainty fall away, and what emerges is a vast landscape of infinite potential.

I no longer bow to television, newspapers, governments, or the hollow institutions of authority. Instead, I turn inward—toward my own mind, intuition, and quiet knowing. Life now feels less like submission and more like adventure, less like obedience and more like exploration.

I can see clearly the cage they built around us—a cruel architecture of fear and scarcity meant to keep us obedient and small. But I no longer walk their narrow corridors. I step willingly off the beaten track, following instead a luminous, uncertain path of my own making—the yellow brick road into the unknown.

AJR
9h

Thank you Dr. Yeadon! Immensely I thank you Sir.

I recently learned about text books in America were badly swayed manipulated by, no other than Robert Maxwell!

Why? Because he owned the publishing company which sold the school books across America for the past 40-50 years maybe more.

Why is this important? Simple, everything I “wasn’t” taught during my childhood thru high school, especially about Israel and the Holocaust, were missing.

Only until recently when an old high school friend and I spoke, we compared what were and what we weren’t taught about Israel.

All we both remember was never being taught anything about Israel or the Holocaust, which we both realized today why it was deliberately left out and or swayed in one direction.

Fast forward to today and what’s happening? The 30-40 something’s, born with technology oozing out their brains, began exposing this missing information.

Now I learned, the same thing is happening with Wikipedia. Controlling the narrative about Palestine and the Genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.

This is so disturbing and I pray to God, more Americans wake up to the reality about today’s Israel vs Israelites during Jesus’s time on earth.

We’ve all been so misled, blatantly lied to etc. for decades it’s nearly impossible undoing what’s been done for decades.

If older folks truly want to learn the truth, do some research and find some 30-40 something years old you can trust.

There’s been many unintended consequences since lockdowns. One of which is vital for understanding why, America is controlled by Israel and Israel controlled by these Globalist-Puppet-Master-Bankers!”

Thank you as always Dr. Yeadon for sharing all your knowledge and expertise constructively and with passion combined expertise.

AJR

