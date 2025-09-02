Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 1, 2025 :

I found this an interesting article, about how far do you need to go into a topic and more widely, how many times do you need to prove & exemplify fraud from the power system?

We none of us have the time or skills needed to drill into everything. It’s not necessary to have a conceptual framework for addressing either question, but it might be interesting to consider.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Stamp collecting the truth.

This is a personal perspective.

Reality of Illness

Aug 31, 2025

“( … )

By finding two images with a small horizon separation it enabled accurate and irrefutable evidence of the distances involved from the observer (camera man) to far away objects by using the well-understood and proven methodology of parallax.

Having been a professional photographer myself in the distant past (AMPA & ARPS) I understood completely his deductions and his use of parallax. Also the optical physics involved proves without any question that distances, such as the distance to the opposite side of a rille (a lunar canyon), that should have been several kilometres distant were in fact only a few tens of metres away.

( … ).”

Full article :

A comment under the article:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 1, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you. Though your writing is a kind of an operating manual and is highly personal, I too have mostly set to one side the activity you call “stamp collecting”. I happen to use the same phrase for the same activity.

I agree that, in weighing up the truth of some proposition, it’s often well worth considering who benefits from having the target person believe whatever it is at issue. Conversely, the person who gains nothing & is paying for attempting to uncover & communicate destructive activities by the powerful is much more likely to be telling the truth, as far as they can see it.

Now, whether to go down any “rabbit holes” at all is an interesting question.

You & I had no choice but to realise we are being lied to, to an extraordinary extent and with dangerous consequences.

Using your own schema, it’s not necessary to collect that many more “stamps” (really important whoppers). Perhaps those which are (1) being used to deprive us of our customary freedoms and (2) injure & kill us are arguably the most important.

So, the global climate boiling change nonsense is an example of (1) above, as are attempts to install mandatory new format digital ID & to destroy fiat currencies and replace these with all digital, centrally-controlled currency. Along the way to impoverish as many as possible, all in the service of WEF’s mantra, “By 2030, you will own nothing and be happy”. “The Great Taking”, as articulated by David Rogers Webb is of central importance.

In terms of issues relating to (2) the obvious example is intentionally toxic injections, extending to a swathe of prescription drugs and the “shitification” of food into an unhealthy, industrial products. The digital ID / cashless CBDC fits here, too.

The question arises about whether it’s important to examine several really important claims, like moon landings, atomic weapons, the shape of this realm and innumerable others, at all. I would say that a yardstick of how far down a rabbit hole a person is, is their tolerance of further examples of malign behaviour. If they turn potty mouthed and won’t exchange thoughts in a civilised manner, then they’re still “asleep” (or an enemy agent!).

Quite early on, I began to regard every single aspect of the 2020 purported “public health emergency” as lies. Then more broadly, “Anything that is of a least moderate importance & which more or less everyone has been told the same things about is a lie”. This is NOT claimed as a fact, by the way, but is now a personal starting point for evaluating any huge claims that look consequential. I could drive myself mad, examining a large number of possible big lies. Back to the theme of your piece, I’ve long reached the position that I don’t need any additional examples of deception. I’m still inquisitive so I do occasionally have an explore around a topic I’d not previously investigated. New examples won’t help me help those still stuck & believing more or less everything officials tell us & wont help me much, either. But, each to his or her own.

Hesperado, September 1, 2025 :

Hesperado

Hesperado’s Newsletter

I agree that, in weighing up the truth of some proposition, it’s often well worth considering who benefits from having the target person believe whatever it is at issue. Conversely, the person who gains nothing & is paying for attempting to uncover & communicate destructive activities by the powerful is much more likely to be telling the truth, as far as they can see it.

Unfortunately, this isn’t sufficient, since opposites of each principle are possible, and one would need extra evidence to prove such opposites are in specific cases false.

Kaylene Emery, September 1, 2025 :

Kaylene Emery

Over the past couple of days I’ve entertained the thought that I’ve now collected enough stamps to be free enough to finally -think my own thoughts.

You have been doing so for much longer than me Mike and have been instrumental in my decision to …think outside the orchestrated fear.

Many thank yous…

Stanley Kubrick's confession tape. A double bluff ?

“The whole Apollo program was a fraud. We never landed on the moon and I think people want to know the truth” - instead of keeping their eyes wide open.

A week later, iconic director Kubrick had died of an apparent heart attack.

Stanley Kubrick (1928 New York City – March 7, 1999, Childwickbury Manor near London) was an American film director, film producer, and screenwriter. He is considered one of the most important and influential filmmakers of all time. We can assume that a film director is extremely well-versed in assessing the authenticity of photographs. During film production, a director is forced to edit, or manipulate, certain film fragments and photographs.

currer, August 2, 2025 :

currer

( … ) The footage of Kubrick's confession is faked. You can go online and see this actor discussing his performance with an offscreen director/prompter. Can't spend time looking for the link, but this had me fooled as well for a bit.

I think this film is a CIA double bluff to muddy the water, as I think the moon landings were faked.

Are Believers Threatened with Extinction?

2019 marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. In 2016, a survey found that 52% of the British public believed it was a hoax. Those too young to have seen it live on TV were the most skeptical: 73% of 25-34-year-olds believe we didn't land on the moon, compared to 38% of those over 55. The numbers are rising every year. Ten years ago, the proportion of non-believers in the UK was 25%. It is unknown how many there are today. A 2018 survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center found that 57% of Russians believe there was never a manned moon landing. This rises to 69% among people with higher education. The more educated and more capable of rational thought, the less belief in the moon landings. In the US, the percentage is likely much lower. A 1999 Gallup poll found that 6% of Americans doubted the moon landings. A 2013 Pew Research poll found that 7%.

Source :

The Moon Landings: A Giant Hoax for Mankind?

An introduction to the mother of all conspiracy theories

https://www.unz.com/article/the-moon-landing-a-giant-hoax-for-mankind/

Editor's note:

Dr. Mike Yeadon hasn't specifically commented on the moon landing. The above article frames the topic as a conspiracy theory. Are there other theoretical possibilities besides "truth" and "conspiracy theory"? I think there is at least something similar.

Regardless of what happened with the Apollo 11 mission, the deliberate laying of false trails, in both directions, would represent something in between. The deliberate stirring of distrust and discord among the population would then be the main thing, and the success of the Apollo 11 mission itself would then be secondary, or even irrelevant.

I think it's important to remember that the parasitic elite justified censorship as a solution to the problem of alleged "disinformation." From this perspective, it seems expedient for liars to create multiple layers of information, alternating between truth and lies. The confusion thus created serves to ensure that any lies are more effectively enforced, because in the end, the person who the person who last put up posters on the advertising column, —that is, those who corrupted the media—will be right.

Prof. Denis Rancourt, August 30, 2025 :

Denis Rancourt

Denis’s Substack

Some things I would agree are fake:

vaccines, AIDS, viral-causes of disease, global (mean surface temperature) warming, net health benefit of medicine, cancer treatment, benefit of chemical chronic pain management, benefit of psychiatric drugs, most of theoretical cosmology, transfection and replication of synthetic mRNA, woke gender theory, critical race theory, benefit of language policing and social censorship, that bacteria can only there to help the human body, that extreme weather events have or are globally increasing including "wild fires", that any of the classic political theories (capitalism, socialism, communism, libertarianism/anarchism) are correct even in ideal thought experiment form, acid rain, ozone hole, the most moral army in the world, lizard puppet masters, global elites that control all sides in geopolitics, 1918 was a "Spanish flu" viral respiratory pandemic, societal benefits of AI, health benefits from genomics, global threat of overpopulation, large health risk from electromagnetic radiation, significant mortality impact from “bad batches”, possibly all ideologies, pharma-funded clinical trials

Some things I presently do not agree are fake:

round earth, nuclear bombs, moon landings, geopolitics, mortality caused by biological (including psychological) stress, dominance hierarchy as overriding social organizing principle, evolution and evolutionary pressures, two sexes, atmospheric greenhouse-gas radiation balance, special relativity, domestic political assassinations

Cathy replies, August 30, 2025 :

Cathy

@cathy773064

“Some things I presently do not agree are fake: nuclear bombs, moon landings…”

Don’t worry, you’ll get there. wink

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 2, 2025 :

I want to be clear that I’m in no way criticising Denis Rancourt.

In fact, his painstaking analyses of mortality rates was catalytic for me in realising the widespread nature of the deceptions, plural.

It’s courageous and typical of Denis to be willing to stick his neck out and guarantee ridicule, by listing several things that he’s satisfied himself are fraudulent.

There are a couple where I think he hasn’t looked at the evidence. There’s no purity test. He’s not obligated to look into any of them. Same for me. Please see my comment as well as Denis’ list.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor's note : My humor in the title of the article could indeed have been misinterpreted. Dr. Yeadon corrected my mistake with this statement. I (Suavek) also have great respect for Prof. Rancourt, but sometimes I also want to make readers chuckle. But of course, it wasn't a serious criticism. I apologize for the faux pas.

Suavek

"Don't just sit there - do something!"

If anyone is wondering how the cartoon fits with this article, I'd be happy to explain. This article will certainly shock some people. Some subscribers will unsubscribe from this Substack. This has happened every time Dr. Yeadon's new statements surfaced, and I published them in new articles in the "NO VIRUS" series. Please note how some subscribers unsubscribed from this Substack in shock and anger (the bumps pointing down) and how new subscribers kept joining:

This graphic is evidence of generational indoctrination regarding “viruses”.

The "virus" lie was much harder to convey to the normies than the other lies, which are far more obvious and easier to expose. Nevertheless, the truth spreads very quickly. In the case of the 1972 moon mission, it's enough just to imagine where the fuel for almost half a million kilometers ( depending on the position of the planets between 385,000 and 406,000 km ) to the moon could have come from. Oh, by the way, the return trip could have required an incredible amount of fuel, too. You guessed it: the return trip was just as long! Well, now you're no longer a "normie" either... And if you're not, don't worry; you'll get there eventually.

P.S.

I suspect that some future comments below the article will point out the exact meaning of the cartoon, so please wait a bit.

This is where things get really funny. Please watch this video :

https://rumble.com/v207zza-puppet-on-a-string.html

I almost forgot to mention two things. The criticism in this article primarily concerns the Apollo 11 mission of 1972, and not necessarily the unmanned expeditions, etc. The second issue concerns the conflation of two topics. NASA is known to be a kind of money laundering operation, diverting citizens' taxes into shady channels, and, within the framework of pseudoscience, providing false evidence for alleged man-made climate change. To give NASA a veneer of credibility, a few trolls have been installed on the internet who deliberately conflate the ridiculous flat-Earth claim with criticism of NASA. This is the most popular and simplest trick used against us. It's simple framing, but it seems to be extremely effective in social engineering.

Oh, there's one more thing... This article makes absolutely no claims, but leaves the thinking and judgment to the reader. If you want your taxes to continue going to NASA without asking questions, that's perfectly fine... As we all know since 2020 at the latest, "science" needs a lot of money…😊.

All the best,

Suavek

Afterword

Rider, August 2, 2025 :

Rider

Knowledge is a hierarchy of concepts based on the evidence of the senses and integrated logically into increasingly abstract ideas. The senses ground reasoning in realism, logic exposes contradictions ("impossibilities") and the result should be logical coherance and discovery of truth. The quest for truth is always open ended, subject to new discoveries and therefore to revising and discarding bad ideas. Glad to encounter another Aristotelian. Thanks.

