My Substack is one of the few promoted by Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president of Pfizer and top expert in immunology, toxicology and respiratory disease. This is the best recommendation I can show you. I would like to thank Dr. Yeadon very much for this. A small explanation: I attribute this recommendation to the fact that I attach great importance in my articles to ensuring that true science is not mixed with elements of perpetrator propaganda. Such a mixture occurs in too many authors, including professional journalists, scientists, or doctors. Sometimes this can happen despite the best intentions. Some people are afraid of losing their professional licenses or contracts and try to find a compromise by reinforcing the narrative of the "Covid" disease and, at best, only telling the truth in private circles. Unfortunately, this does not help much and is counterproductive for enlightenment. It only reinforces the false perpetrator narratives and the completely unnecessary fear of the next plandemic remains. In this way, people are blinded and made compliant to the next fraud, instead of rebelling against it. This disease never existed, just like the "pandemic" itself. Even if this fictitious disease is considered to be as harmless as the flu or a cold, it creates the idea desired by the perpetrators of mistakes that were supposedly made to protect humanity from a "pandemic". But "mistakes" would not be made either, because the fraud was demonstrably planned, prepared and tested for over 20 years.

If the truth remains covered up, people will once again be made victims who, out of fear, would adhere to the most dangerous and harmful regulations. The solution to the problem can therefore only be uncompromising clarity. However, the deception seems to be so deep and our indoctrination so firm that the truth often does not seem particularly credible at first glance. I therefore warmly recommend reading the Substack carefully, because the various topics cannot be viewed superficially here. For this purpose, you will find the topics summarized here in various series of articles. By reading, you will benefit from my time, which I invest every day in research, which means intensive work, and from the knowledge of the top enlightener and scientists of our time who have dedicated themselves to uncovering the truth since 2020. Dr Mike Yeadon is particularly active in the design of this substack because he provides the cleverest, scientifically sound statements and is also happy to contribute in other ways, for which I thank him very much.

Here you will find a kind of compendium of strictly censored knowledge, which does not appear to be classically structured for the sake of comprehensibility and saves you a lot of time when researching. But as everywhere, checking the information yourself is more valuable than mere belief. Feel welcome to join our Substack and actively help shape this work.

- Suavek ( Telegram channel : Queue for brain )

My Substack recommendation on Dr. Yeadon's Substack page :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

Source 1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/one-of-substacks-best-information?triedRedirect=true

Source 2 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/one-of-substacks-best-information

The satirical drawings and cartoons that I include in the texts are intended to make the difficult topics a little easier for you. Of course, I am aware of how serious our issues are. It even turns out that the seriousness of our problems very often goes beyond the imagination and therefore beyond the absorption capacity of a human being.

I am not an English speaker, so I would like to thank you in advance for any suggestions for necessary corrections.

In memory of Dr. Thomas Jendges

The then director of the clinic in Chemnitz said on camera online that he needed 1,500 hours of research on the internet to get a rough idea of what was going on in the world in 2020. He said something like,

"I can assure you that what's going on has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with health.”

He's found out that it's about installing a world dictatorship and has us warned about it.

His name was Dr. Thomas Jendges. A short time later he was dead. Here is a link to his video, in German, with English subtitles :

Dr. Thomas Jendges

Published November 20, 2021.

Dr. Thomas Jendges allegedly committed suicide by jumping down from the roof of the clinic. However, this is contradicted by the fact that he had 2 underage children at the time and his warning video was proof of his social, solidarity and emphatic character. That's why I find it hard to believe that he would have voluntarily abandoned his children.

Source : https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/german-clinic-director-releases-video-before-suicide-we-have-been-warned-video-3762065.html

An important additional note :

You can now only find films like this on the Yandex search engine (highly recommended! : https://yandex.com/ ) When I looked for this video now, at the beginning of 2024, it couldn't be found anywhere else.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer

Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, PhD immunologist, toxicologist, and former Pfizer Chief Scientist worldwide for respiratory pharmacology and product development speaks from a thirty-year career in pharmacological research and development, new product development, and as a Bio-tech entrepreneur. He has been a courageous Whistleblower since fall of2020, warning about the damage to pregnancy development as a result of the spike protein, similarity to a critical placental protein, and lipid nanoparticle damage to the ovaries and testicles. He is also Chief Scientific Advisor for Truth for Health Foundation and an expert witness on damage from the COVID gene therapy injections. His warnings two years ago are clearing being played out in the damage to people we are seeing now. He brings a global perspective to the vaccine injuries, and overall agenda with the COVID shots.

When you need the most important and exactly truthful information in a short time :

If you want to know a lot in a short time and have little time to read, then I recommend that you search for Dr. Mike Yeadon's latest videos in the Yandex search engine. In my opinion there is no better source of knowledge than the videos of this very personable man. His films are also on my Substack, which is continually being updated. Highly recommended !

The best way to find Dr Yeadon's warning videos is on Yandex Browser

https://yandex.com/

Please note that a false Telegram channel from Dr. Yeadon can also be found in the Yandex Browser. I have posted the links to the real channels right below.

Here you can also find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

Several videos and statements from Dr. Yeadon are also featured on my Substack :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/historical-videos-by-dr-mike-yeadon

https://www.ukcitizen.org/video-dr-mike-yeadon-speaks-to-uk-members-of-parliament-4th-december-2023/

https://t.me/VigilantFox/10331

By the way, here is my Telegram channel :

https://t.me/QueueForBrain

Photo : Suavek on the laptop

