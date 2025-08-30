Foreword

by Allen

A symbolic photo of Allen.

Allen, August 29, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-30/comment/150516273

Allen

The HIV/AIDS scandal serves as a crucial prototype for understanding the current COVID-19 operation and other manufactured health crises. It established a blueprint for using fear, manipulated statistics, and flawed testing methods to create the perception of a pandemic where none truly existed.

This model has been refined and amplified with each subsequent "health emergency," reaching its apex with the COVID-19 operation. The HIV/AIDS crisis demonstrated how a "disease" could be invented and sustained through media manipulation, flawed science, and financial incentives. It set the stage for future "pandemics" by establishing the methodology of using non-diagnostic tests to generate false positives, creating the illusion of widespread infection.

The documentary House of Numbers by Canadian filmmaker Brent Leung is a good place to start for anyone who wants to explore the mythology of HIV/AIDS.

AIDS is not related to any pathogen but like other diseases is a by-product of biological systems being vaporized by toxic overload and multiple stressors. In the case of AIDS, which became the raison d'etre for an embattled CDC and health industry, this biological meltdown was mainly due to massive drug use- amyl nitrite aka "poppers", cocaine, amphetamines, etc. in combination with severe and prolonged malnutrition and sleep deprivation.

The story was as follows- A deadly new virus is discovered. There's no treatment or cure. It's highly contagious. Everyone is a potential victim. The world is at risk from asymptomatic super spreaders. New clusters of “cases” are reported daily.

Everyone must get tested even though the tests are unreliable. Positive antibody tests are called "infections" and "cases" even when the patient has no symptoms. Media hysteria kicks into high gear.

Billions of dollars are authorized for fast track drug and vaccine research. Presumptive diagnoses are accompanied by exaggerated death statistics and falsified death certificates.

Sound familiar?

Every single fraud technique used to “sell” the Covid hysteria was invented in the 1980s and 1990s by Anthony Fauci and Co. to sell the AIDS fraud.

You can learn about this history by watching the excellent documentary, “HIV=AIDS - Fauci's First Fraud.”

It should be emphasized that this isn’t about some diabolical Mr. Evil sucking on his pinkie finger. Fauci is merely the bagman and if it weren’t him it would be another. What we are looking at is a broad systemic problem of intertwining political and financial allegiances.

In "Counting Covid Deaths," from HFDF this pattern of deception continues:

"These fabricated numbers of deaths attributed to COVID-19 cannot be explained away as merely an accounting glitch. The Covid death numbers have been used by governments around the world to stoke public fear, create mass hysteria, justify draconian 'lockdown' measures, impose mandates for experimental injections and impose continuous 'states of emergency' which have launched an assault on our basic rights including bodily autonomy."

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/counting-covid-deaths/

99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

From the CDC itself 7/16/21:

“Of the 540,667 hospitalized coronavirus patients included in the study, 80,174 died during the observation period (March 2020 to March 2021).

A whopping 99.1% of the patients who died had at least one pre-existing condition, with just 740 having no prior condition on record.

Most patients who "died from COVID" had multiple pre-existing conditions, with just 2.6% suffering from only one condition, compared to 32.3% who had two to five preexisting conditions, 39.1% who had six to ten, and 25.1% who have more than ten pre-existing conditions.”

Translation: No one has "died from Covid" as “Covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, “flu” and many other disease conditions.

The parallels between HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 are striking: the use of PCR tests to diagnose "cases," the broadening of disease definitions to inflate numbers, the suppression of alternative viewpoints, and the push for profitable pharmaceutical interventions as the only solution.

By recognizing the HIV/AIDS scandal as a precursor to current health emergencies, we can better understand the playbook being used against us and be better prepared to resist any future manufactured crisis.

Editor's note:

Allen is a university professor in the US who wishes to remain anonymous, and who has significantly enriched this Substack several times with his very precise statements.

For that, I am very grateful to you, Allen.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Elite Controller Chronicles VIII

Not Going With the Flow: How flow cytometry and monoclonal antibodies led to the myth of Acquired Immune Deficiency

HIV Control Studies Project

Aug 26, 2025

“ ( … )

Both PCR and flow cytometry are used to prop up the myth that HIV attacks the immune system, which in turn leads to AIDS. PCR is used both to detect part of the genetic sequence of HIV in someone’s blood, as well as to measure the number of copies of HIV in the blood. (It does neither, of course.) Flow cytometry purports to be a way to quantitate CD4+ cells, which are supposed to be a measure of the strength of the immune system.

The idea that CD4+ cells are some quantitative measure of immunity, and that HIV destroys these cells, leading to an immune deficiency, is harder to debunk than PCR fraud. Furthermore, while HIV doesn’t exist, lymphocytes do, and it is possible to count them using flow cytometry.

The fraud of CD4+ rests on the following unproven assumptions (among others):

1. AIDS-related diseases are caused by a Deficiency of the Immune System.

2. The immune system is controlled by large proteins called immunoglobulins (originally called gamma globulins).

3. Blood lymphocytes derived from the Thymus gland – T-cells -- direct the body’s immune function.

4. That is demonstrated by injecting human blood into various lab animals, killing the animals and extracting animal organs, separating the ostensibly “infected” cells, and then mixing them with cancerous mouse cells to create monoclonal antibodies.

5. Monoclonal antibodies such as OKT4 stick to a subset of human blood cells, which are called CD4+ cells. The mechanism by which OKT4 sticks to CD4+ lymphocytes is due to a precise alignment of large complex immunoglobulins on the lymphocytes “recognizing” complementary molecular structures on the invading virus, bacterium, or “antigen presenting cell”.

6. CD4+ cells -- defined as “whichever cells the OKT4 monoclonal antibody sticks to” – have different growth rates from other cells (such as B cells) when cultured in bean extract. From this it was deduced that CD4+ cells assist the immune system.

These are only a few of the assumptions. The more you read, the more you realize how many ridiculous claims have to be taken on faith. Immunology is an incredibly messy subject. Virology is simple by comparison.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/elite-controller-chronicles-viii

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The screenshot was taken from the film linked below “The Emperor's New Virus” :

"I'm here in The Royal Society [Britain's academy of science]. Three hundred and fifty years of an endeavour which is built on respect for observation, respect for data, respect for experiment. Trust no one, trust only what the experiments and the data tell you. We have to continue to use that approach if we are to solve problems..."

Sir Paul Nurse, President, The Royal Society

BBC Documentary Horizon January 2011: Science Under Attack

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Film :

The Emperor's New Virus ( part 1 & 2 )

HIV Control Studies Project

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com

What if the Fraud of AIDS ran deeper than just how some of the dissidents thought that “HIV” was not the cause of AIDS? What if the truth was that “HIV” doesn’t exist at all?

That was the position of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos the leader of The Perth Group

"The Emperor's New Virus?" is a supplementary follow-up to the award winning documentary, House of Numbers. It takes an in-depth look at the scientific evidence surrounding the existence of HIV.

Film :

The Emperor's New Virus Part 1

HIV Control Studies Project

Jun 17, 2025

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1

The Emperor's New Virus Part 2

HIV Control Studies Project

Jun 25, 2025

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-2

………………………………………………….

rse, June 18, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/127014027

rse

Pearse

One of the largest and longest cohort “transmission” studies was conducted of 175 discordant (One HIV Positive, one Negative) sexually active couples over 10 years by Nancy Padian et al in 1997.

They logged that more than 2 thirds of these partners were not using contraceptives.

Right in the middle of this paper, the authors have admit that there was not a single Seroconversion seen in 175 couples over the course of 10 years.. i.e no HIV found in the blood of a single participant.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9270414/

………………………………………………………

Rod Knoll, June 17, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/126758250

Rod Knoll

Longtime Dissident

Eleni's name is misspelled in the description, but that's a normal thing! LOL! More importantly, this film was by far the best thing on which Bob Leppo ever (inadvertently) spent his money! In fact, this film is FAR better than the original "House of Numbers" film that spawned it. This is yet another example where the sequel turned out to be better than the original!

………………………………………….

Susan Creed, June 17, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/126864698

Susan Creed

https://rumble.com/v1p66ay-2011-hivaids-documentary-the-emperors-new-virus.html

This version on Rumble is about half an hour longer than that posted. Which is the original?

……………………………………………

Rod Knoll, June 18, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/126875091

Rod Knoll

Longtime Dissident

As far as I remember THIS has always been the original "Emperor's New Virus" film:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQFxratWh7E

It seems as though the author(s) of this post may be splitting the ENV film into 2 parts, and this post is just "Part 1" as they have it labelled? But I'm not certain? There is also this EXCELLENT point-by-point COMMENTARY written by The Perth Group on the ENV film:

https://www.theperthgroup.com/OTHER/ENVCommentary.pdf

………………………………………………..

HIV Control Studies Project, June 18, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/126894977

HIV Control Studies Project

The one posted in full length on YouTube was terrible quality..Found it in HD but split into two parts.

……………………………………….

Rod Knoll, June 18, 2025 :

https://hivcontrolstudies.substack.com/p/the-emperors-new-virus-part-1/comment/126928174

Rod Knoll

Longtime Dissident

No prob. I just use the Youtube link for reference as far as "RELEASE DATE" for the "ENV" film. "ENV" was "released" in 2011. "House of Numbers" came out in 2009. All of the footage for both films was filmed from ~2006 into ~around early (?) 2008 at the latest. So at the time that this footage was filmed, Eleni and her Perth Group were still trying to get papers published in the peer-reviewed literature.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rod Knoll, August 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@longtimedissident/note/c-150097932

Rod Knoll

Kevin, I would love to see the video you said you saw where Kary Mullis said that "HIV has not been isolated". It is extremely doubtful that Mullis ever said that this was HIS belief.....???.....I cannot believe that Mullis ever said this because he was a vehement defender of the existence of "HIV" and all retroviruses and other viruses.

…………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 29, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-150319826

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I have a completely different recollection. Mullis said on video that he began writing a grant application with the statement that “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”. He placed a little [1] next & spent the next few months asking everyone for the best reference, a published paper, to support the contention.

That paper does not exist, because there is no such thing as HIV, or any other alleged virus.

They are all stories.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

CL P, August 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/199334

Just listening to an interesting video. Had Lanka as a memtor, Lanka got first hand info from Mullis about Gallo .

We know that the testing is not about positivity, it is about setting a test to detect something that can be present in anybody at anytime.

And by increasing the PCR cycles anyone can test positive .

Apparently , when HIV was declared to be the probable cause of AIDs , Gallo and a woman in admin( cannot find the video). Later on “ probable” was dropped

.

Gallo already had a test ready with a pharma company.

The test was producing 30% positivity so Gallo was told that can cause a social collapse so to set the test to a a few percentages positivity.

When it was found out that Gallo stole the pictures from Montagnier, the USA and French made an agreement to divide the profits from testing.

……………………

CL P, August 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/199349

Also mentions virus isolation rules by Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Spectra, 4, 1973

See slides below

Cannot find the reference, just found this article.

https://www.bmj.com/rapid-response/2011/10/30/did-montagnier-discover-hiv-1983

—

“Nobel laureate Dr. Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, the French virologist who has been a leader in HIV research since her 1983 co-discovery of the virus.”

https://www.fredhutch.org/en/news/center-news/2014/08/6-questions-Nobel-scientist-Francoise-Barre-Sinoussi-discovered-HIV.html

—

Interesting that she is hardly ever mentioned by any of the critics when she plaid a major role in the HIV fraud.

………………..

CL P, August 30, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/199350

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Tales of a Virus: Unmasking the narrative

A decades long journey from HIV to SARS-Cov-2, medicine, and the truths hidden beneath the surface - the story they never told you!

One True Voice

May 26, 2025

“ ( … )

I’ve lived with HIV hanging over me like a shadow since the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s - through public health campaigns, fear-driven messaging, and eventually, my own HIV+ diagnosis in 2014.

I followed the expected path: I took the medications, I trusted the science - until cracks began to form. The deeper I dug, the more questions emerged. The pharmaceutical industry, virology itself, the very foundation of mainstream HIV/AIDS testing and treatment - none of it was as solid as I once believed.

Tales of a Virus is my story, told over a limited series. This is not just about one diagnosis, one decision, or one revelation - it’s about pulling apart a decades-long narrative piece by piece. Each installment will take you deeper into my journey, from the moment I first saw the Don’t die of ignorance campaign, to the decision that changed everything: stopping my HIV medication in 2022.

( … ). ”

Full article :

https://talesofavirus.substack.com/p/tales-of-a-virus-unmasking-the-narrative

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Markker, June 18, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-the-censorship/comment/126888810

Markker

Celia Farber talked with New Zealand Doc about what happened to her, and many others, regarding HIV/AIDS. The fear campain, the very dark public information videos, no-one is safe, the deadly treatments, plus the dissenting docs, journalists, all silenced by various means. They got away with it then. Was HIV a pilot 40 years ago?

……………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-the-censorship/comment/128518726

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I think it was a rehearsal of important aspects of what ensued in 2020-on. Friends in finance now assess 2008 likewise as a partial rehearsal for The Great Taking (see free pdf book by David Rogers Webb). These crooks are nothing if not very thorough, painstaking and patient.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Stuart Hutt, August 30, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/even-back-then-with-aids-the-pcr-c8c/comment/150660553

Stuart Hutt

Well written article. AZT was the Covid injections of today. I remember Fauci sitting at the Whitehouse recommending Remdesivir for Covid and I thought here we go again. I knew it caused kidney failure.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 8, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2052

( … )

Like many of these scams, they don’t rely on hiding them to keep the public misinformed, but incredulity.

Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related article :

…………………………………

PART 1 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/false-tests-were-also-used-for-hiv

……………………...

PART 2 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/even-back-then-with-aids-the-pcr

……………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-30

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share