Another definition of a cult: a group of people organized around belief in some doctrine that they must never question and do not understand.

Rider ( August 19, 2025.

From Hierarchy to Technocracy

Aug 09, 2025

The changes crept in so gradually that most people didn't notice. Your freedom to travel now depends on having the right QR code. Your bank monitors your purchases and reports suspicious patterns to government agencies, all under the banner of safety and security. Social media platforms flag your posts as ‘misinformation’ if they question official policies, while your children learn in school that ‘individual rights’ must always be ‘balanced’ against ‘collective responsibility’. When you visit your doctor, everything you say gets entered into databases shared across agencies and institutions you've never heard of.

These aren't separate policies responding to different problems. They're connected pieces of a single framework that treats you not as a free human being, but as a data point to be monitored, measured, and managed for the stability of a larger system. The framework has a name, a structure, and a timeline that was laid out in remarkable detail nearly eight decades ago.

The 1947 Blueprint

In 1947, Alice Bailey published The Externalisation of the Hierarchy1, a book that most readers readily dismissed as fringe esoteric speculation. But Bailey wasn't making predictions — she was documenting a plan. Writing with the clinical precision of someone with inside knowledge, she described exactly how human civilisation would be reshaped over the following decades. Her book reads less like prophecy and more like a project timeline — complete with phases, methods, target dates, and operational structures.

Bailey laid out a systematic approach to planetary transformation that would unfold over roughly 78 years. The plan wasn't to destroy existing institutions, but to infiltrate and repurpose them from within, keeping their familiar names and symbols while redirecting their fundamental purpose toward global control. She described the construction of ‘triangular networks’ that would later link government, business, and civil society into unified command systems — precisely the public-private partnerships, multi-stakeholder governance structures, and UN coordination bodies that now dominate global decision-making. Global crises would serve as accelerators, creating the psychological conditions necessary for populations to accept rapid changes that would normally take decades to implement.

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/from-hierarchy-to-technocracy

Committee of Three

The Template for Moral Bureaucracy

esc

Aug 18, 2025

But how did this 'moral bureaucracy' emerge in the West? Why do we see the same structural logic — 'X-in-all-policies' — appearing across completely different domains, from health to environment to security?

The answer lies in the 1956 Report of the Committee of Three on Non-Military Cooperation in NATO.

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/committee-of-three

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 21, 2025 :

This is a superb, condensed description of how the various control systems work (or intend to operate).

I strongly suggest you read this & save a copy offline.

Beyond Plato's Cave

Strategic Resistance to Post-Democratic Governance

esc

Aug 21, 2025

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/beyond-platos-cave

A fragment of the article:

Recap of ’ Post-Democratic Governance ’

In the first part, we traced how ‘expert’ management systematically displaced democracy. Following the Bank of England clearing house model from 1790–1860, this required a broadening of focus to encompass almost everything — an effort that began with NATO’s 1950s ‘security expansion’ trick. Instead of having their mandates widened politically, institutions instead simply redefined their mandates to include every indirect determinant of their domain, allowing them to intervene anywhere without new treaties or voter approval.

This formula spread globally. The ozone regime in the 1980s proved that expert panels, ‘settled science’, and trade sanctions could bypass politics provided it was ‘sold’ to the masses in the right way. The 1990s then introduced financial enforcement via FATF and WTO standards. And COVID revealed the full system in action — measurement frameworks, algorithmic enforcement, financial coercion, and moral programming all working in synchrony.

The result is a governance architecture where compliance is embedded in infrastructure: health, environment, finance, and identity systems make participation mandatory in practice while presenting it as voluntary. Resistance fails because you cannot vote against algorithms or petition away technical standards.

Part II takes this further: if politics can’t touch the system, what actually can?

( … ).”

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/beyond-platos-cave

The screenshots posted by Dr. Yeadon from the above article:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 21, 2025 :

Thank you, ESC!

In my opinion, republishing parts of this, the action parts, may well be the single most effective thing to do.

We do have some power, but it’s hopelessly ineffectual if we don’t adopt the actions that are easily done or doable with minimal adaptations which we control for ourselves.

The Lie About Lies

esc

Aug 13, 2025

There's a particular type of lie that reveals more about a system than any policy document or mission statement ever could: the lie about lies. This is when pointing out logical contradictions gets labeled as ‘dangerous misinformation’ — when the act of exposing mutually exclusive claims becomes treated as more threatening than making mutually exclusive claims in the first place.

We're living through an era of institutional lies so brazen, so obviously contradictory, that defending them requires abandoning rational discourse entirely. The system's response isn't to resolve these contradictions — it's to claim that noticing them makes you a conspiracy theorist, a science denier, or a threat to democracy itself.

Let's deconstruct some of these indefensible lies one by one. Not complex policy disputes or matters of interpretation, but claims so mutually exclusive that believing them simultaneously requires what George Orwell called ‘doublethink’ — the ability to hold contradictory ideas and accept both as true.

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-lie-about-lies

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 17, 2025 :

This is so strange. In the first 90 seconds, John Waters in my opinion characterises our last 51/2 years perfectly. He even uses the same expression I did some years ago, that “We’re standing at the gates of hell”.

I assure you, I don’t think I’d ever uttered those words except in jest or a song lyric in my entire life, but felt like exactly the right description way back in 2021.

I’m not a bible literalist. Perhaps I’m too logical, but how could it be the word of God or of his son, given that humans assembled the book from numerous other contributors and, as importantly, chose what to omit. Also, in translation, scholars of the day will have edged it in the direction that their sponsors wished. However, I do think it’s mostly authentic stories that have been passed down the millennia through oral tradition and contains much truth.

I’m in touch with John and I’m sure we’ll record a conversation at some point.

To The Finish - A Conversation with John Waters

