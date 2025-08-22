Editor's note: The title of this article has been subsequently expanded to include two authors' names. I apologize for this.

Suavek

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3269

Another very good merge of related works and snippets by Suavek.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3267

The author sent this to me directly. It’s very good, I believe.

It nestles very well with David A Hughes’ crisp distinctions of the “Three camps” during his conversation with James Delingpole a couple of months ago.

Camp 1 are what is often called “normies”.

Camp 2 contains those who have realised that the official narrative is lies, but have fallen for false alternatives, much pushed by “heroes” of the war between the hidden forces controlling The West and the people. Ah, if only.

Camp 3 is sparsely populated by those of us who have realised that the real fight is between a worldwide control system and us, the little people. It isn’t an obviously cheerful place to be, but once you accept the difficult reality, it’s a base for real hope. It demands individual resolve not to comply. When the pragmatic likelihoods get me down, I remind myself that I’m on the right side of history and that though it will take time, the top-down control system is inherently so badly flawed that it’s metastable at best and will eventually fail, though I may not be around to witness that.

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/chaosnavigator/p/the-3-narratives

GreaterIsrahell, August 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-1-esc-provides/comment/147718162

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can't Make This Stuff …

In the welcome e-mail you wrote: "In realizing that our corporatized governments lied to us about all things Covid/Vaccines, I was left with one question: What else have they lied to me about?

That question is the driving force behind this Substack."

Asking "What haven't they lied to me about?" would make for a much shorter list.

Let's look at the US exclusively.

The history books you read in school are jam packed with lies.

The truth about the assassination of every public figure since day one has never been told.

The truth about every war the US has been involved in, and how they started in particular, has never been told. Covid-19 included.

GreaterIsrahell, August 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-1-esc-provides/comment/147650591

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can't Make This Stuff …

"Another definition of a cult: a group of people organized around belief in some doctrine that they must never question and do not understand."

The name of the cult is Branch Covidians.

The picture of the sheep and the dog reminds me of a meme I saw a few years back. One sheep says: "I'M TELLING YOU! THE DOG AND THE MAN ARE WORKING TOGETHER!"

Another sheep says: "Ahh, there goes Jim with his conspiracy theories again."

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 20, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3259

This looks grim. I’m not talking about war. But if one’s armed forces & intelligence services including police fall under the command of another entity, you have no country. I’m aware we don’t already, but this will formalise it.

Linked :

BEWARE The Secret Deal Takeover - UK IN THE EU ARMY!

https://youtu.be/kd-WaYsD6nE

A request to readers: This video has been removed from YouTube. If you have saved it, please let me know. Thank you in advance,

Suavek

Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 21, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3262

As expected, the judge in the legal case in Amsterdam against several senior individuals in government, media, pharma and NGOs, has ruled that she has denied the plaintiff’s lawyer’s request that five expert witnesses, of which I am one, be heard in open court in order to explain their testimony and face cross-examination by lawyers from both sides.

This wasn’t unexpected, though it’s obviously absurd.

The lawyers are appealing this very poor judgment and working on next steps in the event that appeal is unsuccessful.

Linked :

A PDF file :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3261

and a screenshot:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3268

A subscriber posted this in Chat.

Well worth reposting in the main channel.

Unfortunately, despite the hopes of the lawyers, I see no way to gain greater prominence for this case.

The judge had before her written statement from the five of us.

If members of the public were to read any of them, let alone all of them, and check out the credentials of the expert witnesses, they’d know beyond reasonable doubt that they have been lied to in ways that led directly to millions of avoidable deaths, enormous human suffering and the near wrecking of the economy, all of which were intended.

But this won’t reach members of the public. Furthermore, they’ve been schooled to regard any such claims as “disinformation” and stop reading.

The only people who could spread this information are those tens or hundreds of thousands who understand exactly what has happened doing the spreading themselves, with the same kind of persistence and energy that we have for the last five years. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to resonate very well or else censorship is so effective that even ten thousand new nodes simultaneously do not achieve spreading. Either way, recent history does not offer much hope.

We continue because the alternative is to concede.

Linked :

Breaking: Court in the Netherlands Rejects My and Other Experts' Testimony on Covid-19 Shots As Bio-Chemical, Technological and Psychological Weapons

Press release from the law firm representing the plaintiffs, and plan for next steps.

Sasha Latypova

Aug 20, 2025

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/breaking-court-in-the-netherlands

Howard Switzer, July 31, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@howardswitzer/note/c-140824505

Howard Switzer

Howard’s Newsletter

America's Only Untouchable Product, a poison sold as a life saving vaccine, how diobolical can you get?

A top lawyer who is suing Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been disappeared— snatched by paramilitary police and locked in a Dutch prison with no charges, no trial, and a total media blackout.

In a scene straight out of a dystopian thriller, Arno van Kessel was blindfolded, bound, and dragged from his home in a pre-dawn raid just weeks before his lawsuit was set to begin. His wife and daughter were reportedly held at gunpoint.

Two months later, van Kessel is still behind bars, accused of belonging to a “criminal network”—with no evidence against him ever presented.

Sound familiar? German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich was abducted under eerily similar circumstances while preparing the same kind of case. He remains imprisoned as well.

It seems that the worst crime someone can commit is to expose a truth showing how criminal and corrupt our corporate governance is. Obviously it is all about power and control of the world in order to accumulate money by profiteering no matter how many they hurt, they fund wars for profits after all, which then allows them to get more power and control. As Michael Parenti put it, "The state is organized violence to protect the wealthy." Yes, and all the crazy things they are doing.

I find hope in the fact that today the crimes of the elite are being exposed for all to see despite their efforts to suppress the information. This is the apocalypse, the "lifting of the veil", sweeping away the old to make room for the new. A new paradigm replacing fear with love and greed with care. Can we envision what such a world would be like? Such a compelling vision could be appealing and widely shared.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 22, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3271

A characteristically thorough summary of the case history in The Netherlands. Much more detailed than anything I’ve written, though the overall tenor of it and outcome are the same.

From Katherine Watt.

Linked :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/civil-litigation-in-leeuwarden-netherlands

KJ Null, August 17, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3250?comment=197001

I lost many friends since 2020. I am anti-jabber and never got any since childhood (1957). They all got jabbed, multiple times, followed the rules to travel, keep a job, etc. One close friend died, many are sick or housebound. Yet, I am the crazy one. Many have told me since 2020 I know nothing, the people I follow are liars... a few even raised their voices at me and told me to never bring it up ever. Ironically, I did not lecture anyone ever. They were mad at me bc I refused a mask, to social distance, to get a pcr test or jab. That is what made me a threat. My take is, they were not real friends and I do not need them in my life. Praying for all of them.

distance, to get a pcr test or jab. That is what made me a threat. My take is, they were not real friends and I do not need them in my life. Praying for all of them.

Where We Go One We Go All

Look fear in the face & it will cease to trouble you. Let's keep our vibrations high!!!

Source :

https://substack.com/@canuckpatriot

A piece of advice from John Botica:

Do not be afraid of the BLACK PILL!

Black Pilling, can quite often be... "REALITY PILLING!"

John Botica

Apr 11, 2025

https://johnbotica.substack.com/p/do-not-be-afraid-of-the-black-pill

An election poster

“He tells it like it is”

Rider, August 2, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-28/comment/141305847

Rider

Knowledge is a hierarchy of concepts based on the evidence of the senses and integrated logically into increasingly abstract ideas. The senses ground reasoning in realism, logic exposes contradictions ("impossibilities") and the result should be logical coherance and discovery of truth. The quest for truth is always open ended, subject to new discoveries and therefore to revising and discarding bad ideas. Glad to encounter another Aristotelian. Thanks.

Afterword

by Binra

Binra, March 16, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@binra1/note/c-101001414

Binra

Lockstepping Media, Corporate and Gov PR was most definitely certainly 'spreading' fear and shock porn.

That alone was evidence enough for me to withdraw any credibility to the 'messaging'.

But I was also already aware of the way 'virology' operates via selected 'clusters' hyped to push fears by which to attract funding and support for 'solutions'.

No research established any causal link between the claim of virus (stitched up genetic code fragments) and any specific disease. But the so called PCR 'found' these code fragments to designate 'cases' that were otherwise non specific, and or asymptomatic.

The Movie plot was projected through the mass mind - which has been groomed, fed and conditioned by Media, and by 'Medical' monopolies of corporate/Gov collusion. Not least by dint of unimaginably vast wealth disparity such as to distort almost all human endeavour.

The system and devices of generating sacrifice as transfer of consciousness, energy and wealth from the many to the very few is restructuring from a stealth or dark mode to an open control system.

BTW I appreciate the 'zooming out' from presumptions that ran unquestioned because to have taken the bait at all, would be to become embroiled within a series of circular lies...charged with emotional significance.

The Big Lie is too audacious to accept as such - from the invested identification in its frame.

There was no real pandemic, but there was and is the contrivance towards pandemonium.

(House of all demons - as contrasted with pantheon - house of all gods).

Vested illusions depend on confusion and conflict to run as experience of reality. Thus truth must be sacrificed not just in conceptual arguments, but as a basis for coherence, integrity and trust (sanity).

Editor's note: The above comment was written on the following article:

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/novelty-and-immunity-why-were-we

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 39 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year ( also twice about 100 - MANY thanks ! ).

You can either do something against or for something :

