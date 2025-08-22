Fraud Prevention Hotline

17h

It's indeed an historical law that it will fail. But neither of us will be around to witness it... I'll be 72 in just a few weeks.

14h

Those of us in Camp 3 need to be taking this time to prepare ourselves mentally, spiritually, and physically for whatever may be coming. Although Camp 3 is sometimes an incredibly lonely place to be, I derive comfort from knowing we are in good company (even though none of these people were perfect): George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ghandi, Martin Luther King, and Malcolm X, just to name a few (along with some incredibly based people from the "pandemic" of 2020). There are also incredible examples of people who stood firm, portrayed in religious literature written thousands of years ago. Many of the people who choose courage over fear, and stand up/firm, don't get to see the impact they had on history and those around them. We must be resolved and make that mark in the sand right now while practicing our courage (yes, courage is a choice) at every opportunity. When the dystopian monsters come to cross over that line we drew, our true test will begin. Many of us may fail that test, but I like to believe I will stand firm until the end. Or die trying.

