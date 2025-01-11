The cover image : Do you also preach "Covid"?

Foreword

by Suavek

A little explanation in advance: Dr. Syed works with OpenVAET. My goal in the discussion was to find out why these people use the term "Covid" so often and claim that this disease actually exists. In addition, I wanted to know if they are aware that this invention of the WHO never existed? A little explanation from Wilson Sy is also included. A cartoon with two preachers could not be missing as the cover image for this article, because the inherently sad problem of preaching about a non-existent disease also has its humorous side. Thanks to the man who writes under the pseudonym "Dr Ah Kahn Syed", I became aware of a few things.

Dr Mike Yeadon's comment from August 2024 is a highlight here, which I have not yet published and is largely unknown. At the time, he tried to clear up the same error and hoped that his friendly advice would be understood and responded to with due gratitude. This became... To find out, please have a look at the article itself.

Due to the text limitation, this article appears in 2 parts today.

I hope you enjoy reading,

Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 19, 2024 :

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/actuaries-inc/comment/65965909

A comment on the following article :

Actuaries Inc™

If you're going to undeclare a pandemic, you're going to need an embarrassment of actuaries.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

Aug 18, 2024

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/actuaries-inc

Dr Mike Yeadon

An almost implausibly well-briefed piece of writing. A couple of problems.

For such a thoroughly briefed and incisive writer, it’s a major omission not to have featured Denis Rancourt & team, who have published in excess of 30 reports, none of which have been refuted, showing that there was, in fact, no pandemic.

So continuously mentioning “covid19” raises eyebrows.

If you wish to commit suicide while feeling smug, bolster your denials and stop reading. I’m not addressing you. You are beyond any help I might provide. Please don’t bother commenting, either. I’m not interested. We’re deep into Year 5.

Show us the uptick in deaths from all causes that led up to that most trusted of NGOs, the WHO, declaring a pandemic.

They’re not fortune tellers. There must be evidence of some striking increase in illness and death, which will be most obvious in the frail elderly population, in order for WHO to point at the evidence & to declare a pandemic.

That evidence does not exist. Anywhere. Readers should note that this absolutely core information is not mentioned anywhere in this fascinating fiction.

The two principal causes of excess all causes mortality were, unequivocally:

1. From immediately after the fake pandemic declaration, Iatrogenic, doctor caused, through imposition of known-to-be-lethal changes in medical management of claimed divoc-91 cases (“diagnosed” using a known-fraudulent PCR based “diagnostic test”). In hospitals, care homes and community, these changes as expected led to soaring deaths, as they would have done if they’d been imposed at any other time. For example, it’s inappropriate to sedate, intubate and ventilate people en masse who have unobstructed airways and intact chest walls, because they can breathe on their own & can be offered an oxygen mask if required. I’ve been around pulmonologists for 40 years so I do know. This is an aggressive and unnecessary procedure that often injures & kills, especially when performed by people unfamiliar with the technique.

In care homes, the elderly were given sedatives like midazolam and drugs Iike morphine that suppress the respiratory reflex. They faded away & died. My PhD was on the respiratory depressant effects of opiates like morphine, so I do know.

The authorities then pointed at all these deaths, “There’s your pandemic!”

2. From the tail end of December 2020 onwards. Poisoning with mRNA based materials. These contain multiple, independent, superfluous & (to me) obvious causes of toxicity. I’ve talked endlessly about this, including in writing, BEFORE the roll out of these injected poisons. All the toxicities evident in their basic design occurred within a year. No one from pharma R&D would possibly think “Oh, this was all just a terrible mistake”, because it wasn’t.

My training included Mechanistic Toxicology, a very unusual course. I’ve not met another ex-pharma scientist so trained. That, coupled with more that 30 years in applied R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry, makes me very qualified to make the determinations I do.

These are designed carefully to intentionally injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. I have no uncertainty in my mind about this and have filed multiple affidavits internationally containing my description of this evidence.

No pandemic. Anywhere.

Mass iatrogenicide in discrete locations. Not every country was treated in this way. U.K. was. Germany wasn’t. That’s 2020.

Near global poisoning with gene-based injections. These aren’t vaccines. There was nothing to immunise against, remember?

They’re not medicinal products, either. Thus the idea that regulators such as FDA authorised them is theatre. They’re legally “countermeasures” to a public health emergency, which never happened. Countermeasures don’t require consent obviously, any more than police tape does. Or tear gas does, either. They’re imposed, by the authorities. All this is extensively documented by Katherine Watt and also Sasha Latypova.

Not every country was so treated with coerced injections. Most African countries weren’t. Their populations simply didn’t show up to get poisoned. I helped prevent them doing so in a few places, such as Tanzania, by speaking to rare MPs who hadn’t yet been murdered or bribed & who then addressed their constituents in huge, open air rallies. Not reported in the media, obviously.

I know nothing about the money side of this, but nothing would surprise me now. Since there wasn’t actually a pandemic, insurance against one didn’t pay out. Reinsurance would have been a good business to have been in. It is interesting that, in quiet offices, they’ll know that what I’m describing is true. Consequently, no policy paid out on pandemic insurance.

There have been no pandemics. They’re an invented notion. The word itself is of recent manufacture (last few decades).

The magnitude of the event was exaggerated in recent decades, too. If you look at International Health Regulations in the early 1920s, you’ll now not be surprised to learn that influenza is not even mentioned. Despite being written a handful of years after supposedly more people were killed by it than died in WW1. You’ve been massively lied to.

The fabled 1918 event did occur, but was much smaller than you’re told & wasn’t even an epidemic. The event, such as it was, was a combination of deaths from poison gas exposure in the trenches of WW1 coupled with huge outbreaks of bacterial pneumonia in sick, poorly nourished & exhausted soldiers. Remember most deaths were in young men? Why? That’s never happened with “influenza” before. I’ve just told you “why them”.

More were also killed by massed “vaccination” with Lord knows what. The evidence is there if you look. There was no evidence whatsoever of “spreading” of these illnesses and deaths because that is not the nature of acute respiratory illnesses. They’re not infective in nature nor contagious (I know you won’t believe this). Nobody has ever scientifically demonstrated the existence of a “respiratory virus” (or any other virus by the way).

These are all lies. Pandemics. Transmission. PCR based diagnostics. Respiratory (& other) viruses. Vaccines against same. All fakery, just as is “Monkey Pox”.

Those who planned this assault on humanity have only just begun. The planning goes back many decades. Some say longer. It’s multigenerational in its form. A group of “elites” have long dreamed of taking control and culling the population of earth. Dismiss this idea at your peril. Run the thought experiment on the chaos all around you. Admit that this appalling idea is a better fit to the data that any competing explanation. Prepare accordingly.

Best wishes

Dr Mike Yeadon

The Green Hornet, January 2, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84075416

The Green Hornet

The Green Hornet

5d

Even simpler than that. When you use relative risk instead of absolute risk, it’s because you know your results are BS.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, January 3, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84218875

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

I wrote this some time again as a response to people believing that the fraud of the COVID vaccine program was about the use of relative risk rather than absolute risk.

I hope it explains why that is not the case.

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/dont-be-arrsey

Wilson Sy , January 2, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84147633

Wilson’s Substack

Why waste time with fraudulent data? Many vaccinated were classified as unvaccinated, because they were less than 14 or 21 days after vaccination. Meaningless science.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed , January 2, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84155227

Because these data were used in courts around the world to stop people earning a living.

………………………

Wilson Sy, January 3, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84176881

Wilson’s Substack

You (or they) are playing an illogical, rigged game. False data can be used to prove any (true or false) conclusions. Tell the courts this!

Editor's note: I prefer to quote others rather than join in the conversation myself. But sometimes we feel a kind of inescapable instinct, especially when we have to watch our fellow human beings being subjected to targeted brainwashing so that they can later be manipulated at will. The "Covid" narrative is currently the very first part of this brainwashing. It is an invented disease that has never existed and has no specific symptoms that can be distinguished from other respiratory diseases. The trick seems to work. On the one hand, doctors are keeping quiet so as not to lose their licence, and on the other hand, there are many well-paid groups on the Internet that call themselves "scientists" or, worse still, "freedom fighters" or "heroes of the Enlightenment". Evidence? Only for the naive layperson. Enlightenment? Only what can no longer be covered up is explained and criticized (quite professionally). It may sound like a harsh criticism, but so-called "enlightenment" rarely leaves the Overton window. Exposing the existence of "Covid" is strictly forbidden. If you do, you will be summarily kicked out by the organization that protects and feeds you. Here is just one example of many:

Image translation from : https://www.pdh.eu/uvl/world-doctors-alliance/

Suavek, January 6, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84747077

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

My comment on this article:

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell

I'm sorry to have to say this. I know it may be hard to believe with a superficial research, but there was no such thing as "Covid". The fraud is much deeper. There was no real bird flu pandemic in 2007, and the alleged swine flu pandemic 2009/2010 was also a proven fraud. Have people forgotten all these frauds so quickly? After such experiences, how can you assume that "Covid" is real? There are no waves of spread of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 at all. Or have you ever seen a graphic representation of this somewhere? Before the WHO declared the plandemic on March 11, 2020, there was nothing unusual. It was only on that day that the deadly hospital protocols became mandatory, so that some deaths occurred. People died mainly from incorrectly treated bacterial pneumonia. You can find all the evidence here. I've put a lot of work into putting the evidence together on a Substack :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-yeadon-the-silver-bullet-bite

https://suavek1.substack.com/

Best wishes,

Suavek

Dr Ah Kahn Syed , January 6, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84787306

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

I love how you PANDA-type people insist on mixing truth with fiction to give a vague aroma of credibility.

If you believe Mike Yeadon to be genuine, have you seen a copy of his NDA with Pfizer?

Suavek, January 6, 2024 :

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Thank you, Dr Syed, for your comment.

Unfortunately, I didn't see any answers to my questions. Why? Are you not aware of these facts, or do you find the questions uncomfortable? By the way, yes, I know that Dr Yeadon is genuine because I know him. And no, I didn't dig through his documents because firstly, I have no reason to, secondly, that would be too rude, and thirdly, I wouldn't ask you or any of the other "Covid" preachers about the origin of his pay cheque. I do have one question, though. Have you ever seen the common flu just disappear before? Don't you find that strange?

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu

If you have ever experienced this, can you please tell me when and where?

Best regards,

Suavek

OpenVAET, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84797937

OpenVAET

Flu didn't disappear ; and it kept being diagnosed by doctors you guys never talk to because they would laugh at your theories.

"John Cullen" sources. The guy can't read the disclaimer of the website he uses for 4 years. It's getting better and better.

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84819883

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Of course not. But the official bodies claimed so. THAT WAS the alleged "Covid". Here are the official data, which clearly show the disappeared flu on the graphs:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu

Just as credible as "Covid" were the films in China that showed people dropping dead on the streets because of "Covid".

………………………………………………..

OpenVAET, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84778772

OpenVAET

What you call "evidence" is a Mike Yeadon - ex Pfizer VP - video, whose main quality is to "look nice". It doesn't contain the shadow of an actionable element, and Yeadon's claim to be "the most censored voice" is plainly hilarious, while he is on every platform and that his absence from Twitter is, I suspect, simply related to his incapacity to flush his 2020 cookies (or a plain lie).

Yeadon's sole purpose - aside to make us all pass for lunatics (with great success) is to discard any responsibility from the perpetrators of gain of function researches.

There are no practical differences between our positions (in fact Arkmedic and Jikkyleaks's work have been instrumental in establishing the existence of the iatrogenocide of the elderly while Yeadon has brought forward a total of 0 useful elements), aside for the fact that in your perspective, GoF isn't a thing to be concerned about - let alone to shut down in the nearest delay. I guess Porton Down and Fort Dietrich are just nice places where kind but misguided people are working for the betterment of mankind.

In the meantime, I guess people damaged by said virus are just suffering from the consequence of psychosomatic trauma and fear.

Lastly, this Substack contains among the best evidence against the testing and authorization of the Pfizer "vaccine". I wonder why Yeadon has absolutely never relayed these - or even Augusto Roux or Brook Jackson's testimonies.

Feel free to believe in that pack of nonsense, but please make sure that what you relay here calling it "evidence" contains at least one element which can be qualified as such.

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84785582

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

I only have 3 questions for you. Perhaps you could be so kind and briefly inform me and the readers about them?

- Can you please tell me if you believe that the 2007 bird flu "pandemic", the 2009/2020 swine flu "pandemic" and the current "monkeypox" and "bird flu" are real? If so, I would understand why you also believe that "Covid" is real.

- The second question relates to the waves of spread of the alleged SARS-CoV-2. Have you already seen a graphic representation of such waves? If so, can you please link me to this information so that I can see it?

- The third question is the last one. Have you already seen the studies by Prof. Denis Rancourt? What do you think of them? What do you think about the fact that the first "Covid" deaths only came with the declaration of the "pandemic" by the WHO on March 11, 2020, when the new hospital protocols became mandatory? I am not concerned with whether you accept the iatrogenic deaths, but with the missing deaths before March 11, 2020. Why were there no “Covid” deaths BEFORE?

Thank you in advance for your answers.

Best wishes,

Suavek

PS.

Because I assume that you believe in the accuracy of PCR tests, I am not even asking about it.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84789939

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

You'll be pleased to know that I wrote a whole article on the geronticide and the exact "accuracy" (sensitivity, specificity, predictive value and false discovery rate) of COVID, with evidence and references and a significant understanding of biomedical statistics that your colleagues failed to grasp.

You should read it and get the other PANDA crew to read it too, so they can stop with the "there was no pandemic therefore our buddies at DARPA can't be held responsible for all the deaths" line which comes before the "don't forget to buy your pandemic insurance from Swiss Re so we can make some more money on fake pandemics"

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/there-was-no-virus

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84801923

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Dear Dr Syed,

Your achievement in exposing the "Covid" fraud is as remarkable as it is humorous. Thank you for both. But can you please end the never-ending story in the jungle of details and just tell me whether you believe the "pandemics" I mentioned above are facts or not? I have several thousand people in the audience who are waiting with great longing for professional clarification. What should I say to these people? Were all of these "pandemics" real or not? As far as "Covid" is concerned, do I really have to read the entire article you linked to today? You write at the beginning of the linked article that it is very, very long. As a doctor, you certainly don't want me to strain my modern attention span to the point that I get sick from this enormous effort, do you?

I'm not concerned with whether viruses exist in general, but rather with "Covid", because as far as I know, no specific "Covid symptom" has been found so far, and unfortunately the flu "disappeared" at exactly the time when doctors were testing their patients en masse just for "Covid". Is this just a coincidental correlation, without any significance?

I'm sorry to ask the same questions again, but I'm really interested in the alleged "Covid". I don't even care whether this disease invented by propaganda can be symptom-free or not, because I know that I will never get any of the diseases invented by the terrorist organization WHO every few years. Moreover, as far as I know, all diseases that, according to the WHO, can be symptom-free are lies, because every medical student knows that there are no diseases without symptoms. So the topic of "PCR tests" and their "sensitivity" seems completely superfluous to me. I am really sorry that you have done so much futile work on these topics. I wish you, that fate can protect you from such mistakes in 2025. If the basis of research is wrong, then the result cannot be expected to correspond to the truth. But you certainly already know that.

All the best, and Happy New Year !

Suavek

OpenVAET, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84789691

OpenVAET

1. Do I believe that "pandemics" are timely unlocked when the economic system is close from collapse, of course. Do I believe that they would pull something like COVID and abuse the entire scientific establishment without taking care of seeding an actual pathogen agent, no.

2. Yes, there are evidence of spread in the US data for example. You guys haven't done the work.

3. Yes, I'm aware of Rancourt ; I think he is a crank running from debate with qualified people, and that his only use is to make everyone pass for idiots, same as Yeadon. Nobody said that COVID appeared with media announcements.

PCR is not a diagnosis test in absentee of symptoms, merely a confirmation of diagnosis. But I would be delighted to know why COVID sequences aren't found anywhere pre-end-2019.

You're welcome.

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84820585

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Your text :

"But I would be delighted to know why COVID sequences aren't found anywhere pre-end-2019."

I'm happy to answer your question about why the "Covid" sequences were not found before the end of 2019. There are two different hypotheses about this. One came from Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, who exposed and ended the swine flu hoax in 2009/2010. This PROVEN plandemic was a test before the "Covid" hoax (like the alleged "bird flu" plandemic in 2007). Dr Wodarg said that SARS-CoV-2 is one of the approximately 180 different viruses that make up the seasonal flu disease each year. Before 2020, no one was looking for this virus, and no one was testing for it. No one was interested in such viruses, and so they mostly remained unnamed. According to Dr Wodarg, this virus only became interesting in 2020 because it made it possible to do something, namely the worldwide brainwashing that so many honest doctors continue to believe, or want to believe, because they fear for their work licences. That's why they prefer to lie in public.

There were reports that SARS-CoV-2 existed before. Apparently, some human samples from that time were subsequently tested. But I don't believe that any more than I believe the lab leak or the GoF origin. The alleged findings of the virus in previous samples are just as credible as the PCR tests, i.e. not at all. And both the lab leak and the GoF origin are far too effective at spreading panic to be real. Are you really so naive to believe that Fauci's emails could have been hacked just like that? Excuse me for saying it like that, but please don't make yourself look ridiculous with such naivety. It only damages your reputation. The thing is that in 2019 you could only discover diseases that had been tested for, but not those that never existed, neither in 2019 nor in 2020. How can you even ask why no disease was detectable in 2019 that never existed anyway and was just invented? Where is the logic here?

However, I suggest Dr Mike Yeadon's theory because everything he has said so far is logically understandable. You just have to take some time to think about it. Without the PCR test, there would be no "Covid". And knowing that the manufacturers of these tests are protected by strict "state secrets" (or NATO secrets), you can assume that this virus does not exist at all in real life. Nobody knows what these things really react to. Or do you really think that the current inventions of monkeypox and bird flu are real because the PCR test "said" so? You have been able to very skilfully avoid my questions about these "pandemics". Are these questions uncomfortable for you because the truth could bring down your theory? All of these invented diseases are based on the PCR fraud. So is mad cow disease, and God knows what else. However, Dr Yeadon's theory seems implausible to some people because they hear the lies of frightened doctors everywhere, and through their herd instinct, they tend to falsely believe the majority on the Internet. Moreover, it takes a certain amount of imagination to believe that such a fraud could work worldwide ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/what-did-they-do-the-shortest-explanation?utm_source=publication-search ). To do this, you would first have to look at the more than 20-year planning phase of the "Covid" fraud, ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud ) and understand the depth of the corruption. All of this takes some time and is frightening. People protect themselves from such stress so as not to feel completely helpless. The truth is nerve-wracking, but people want to be able to sleep well. The belief that a psychopathic clique wants to rule the world and has invented "Covid" to do so is not exactly helpful in sleeping soundly. It is frightening and is therefore very popular to avoid.

Best wishes,

Suavek

OpenVAET, January 7, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84851962

OpenVAET

Point 1 ; the "background swarm" theory also dear to Jonathan Couey. You know that sequencing data can be accessed through GISAID for example ? Why would have it been never detected before ?

Point 2 ; "There were reports that SARS-CoV-2 existed before."

Which ? Be specific please, and if you're thinking about the Italian waste-water studies, think again.

Point 3 ; "Are you really so naive to believe that Fauci's emails could have been hacked just like that? Excuse me for saying it like that, but please don't make yourself look ridiculous with such naivety."

Have you heard of FOI ? None claimed Fauci emails had been hacked. I'm afraid you're confused as per which side looks ridicule in that exchange.

For the rest.. primers are public. PCR isn't the only detection tool (cf. for example the work of Sabine Hazan). And "Mad cow disease" was a prion related problem ; it wasn't fake.

You should really spend more time background checking your sources. I see that you relay Latypova among other professional bullshitters.

That being said, I'm increasingly tired of this exchange. You can't be asking for a synthetic argument and refusing to read a Substack Arkmedic sends you, and write 4 substack in a row in my comments section - particularly while chaining so many falsehoods.

Pleasant day to you.

PART 2 of the article is probably much more interesting than part 1 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-apostle-preachers-of-the-non-d08

Do you also preach "Covid" ?