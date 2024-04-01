Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

Karla M LaZier
Apr 25, 2024

Paul Schreyer presentation greatly appreciated. Knew many facts but also learned a great deal

- wish this presentation had been disseminated more fully at the time he presenrted it prior to such draconian media suppression around the world. PROJECT LOCKSTEP indeed.

Tim West
Apr 2, 2024

Crucial video 🔥

