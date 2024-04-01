Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era ?

The same propaganda that previously preached the “safe and effective” narrative is now trying to push the narrative that mistakes were made in the Corona plandemic. However, there were no mistakes at all because everything went according to plan. The fraudulent "Covid" agenda was based on the false PCR tests and on the false health policies that banned important antibiotics and used respiratory depressants on patients who were already suffering from respiratory problems. As Dr. Mike Yeadon said, people died mainly from bacterial pneumonia due to incorrect treatment of the disease. The various symptoms of respiratory diseases are in some cases very similar. Covid never existed and the flu could never miraculously disappear. Due to the PCR test, even those who died from cancer were certified as having “Covid” deaths. Such facts are hidden from citizens through censorship. Why do those responsible need censorship if they have a clear conscience? All news supporting the existence of Covid is false. No laboratory leak, no SARS-CoV-2 isolation and no Covid either. There was only the gradual abolition of human rights under false pretenses.

Here you will find information about how the plandemic was prepared for over 20 years.

Political decisions during the Corona crisis did not come out of the blue. The "war on viruses" began back in the 1990s as the "war on bioterror." Research shows: For more than twenty years since then, pandemic scenarios have been repeatedly rehearsed in simulation exercises, first in the U.S., later coordinated internationally. The titles of these exercises are reminiscent of Hollywood productions: "Dark Winter" (2001), "Global Mercury" (2003), "Atlantic Storm" (2005) or "Clade X" (2018). High-ranking government representatives as well as well-known journalists were involved, most recently, at "Event 201" in October 2019, also board members of large global corporations. After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many of the measures that had been rehearsed and discussed for years were implemented globally. Passages like the following appeared in scripts as early as 20 years ago: "The sight of an armed military presence in US cities has provoked protests about curtailment of civil liberties (...) The question is, however, how do we enforce it and to what degree? How much force do you use to keep people in their homes?" In the event of a pandemic, "basic civil liberties such as freedom of assembly or travel" could no longer „taken for granted". Restrictions on liberty, as well as mass vaccinations, were regular features of the planning games. This lecture will chronologically trace how these exercises came about, who organized them, and what parallels the scripts have to the current situation. Is the virus just a pretext for a longer-planned global transformation? And was a severe stock market quake in September 2019 perhaps the real trigger for the global lockdown ?

The lecture was recorded on November 20th, 2020 in Berlin.

Table of contents:

0:00:00 Pandemic exercisces - Preparation for a new era?

0:02:23 Era of the Cold War 1945 - 1990

0:05:05 The USA without an enemy

0:17:05 Bioterror exercises 1990 - 2005

0:23:51 The Exercise “Dark Winter”

0:30:44 Emergency plans for bioterror and flu pandemics

0:35:40 Interim conclusion

0:38:40 “Lock Step-Scenario” 2010

0:44:38 “MARS” and the G20 Health Minister meeting in Berlin

0:50:35 Why the Corona Pandemic startet in 2020

0:58:19 “Event 201“ - Training with a Corona pandemic

Several sources are available :

Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era ? :

This summary was written by "CL P" :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/173864

A brief summary of Peter Paul Schreyer

The 1 hr video with English subtitles.

Summary :

deep L Translate -

“ The politics of the Corona crisis did not come out of the blue. The "fight against viruses" began back in the 1990s as the "fight against bioterror". Research shows: For over twenty years since then, pandemic scenarios have been repeatedly rehearsed in simulation games, first in the USA, later coordinated internationally, also with German participation. The titles of these exercises are reminiscent of Hollywood productions: "Dark Winter" (2001), "Global Mercury" (2003), "Atlantic Storm" (2005) or "Clade X" (2018). High-ranking authority and government representatives as well as well-known journalists were involved, most recently, at "Event 201" in October 2019, also board members of large global corporations. After the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many of the measures that had been rehearsed and discussed for years were implemented globally.

Passages like this already appeared in the scripts 20 years ago: "The sight of armed military presence in American cities provokes protests against the curtailment of civil liberties (...) The question is how and to what extent we enforce these things. How much force do you use to keep people in their homes?" In the event of a pandemic, "basic civil rights such as the right of assembly or freedom of travel could no longer be taken for granted". Restrictions on freedom, but also mass vaccinations, were a regular part of the planning games.

This lecture will chronologically trace how these exercises came about, who organised them and what parallels the scripts have to the current situation. Is the virus just a pretext for a longer-planned global transformation? And was a severe stock market quake in September 2019 perhaps the real trigger for the global lockdown?

Paul Schreyer in German / in Deutsch

Der Untertitel ist jedoch frei wählbar. ( Translation : However, the subtitle is freely selectable ).

Paul Schreyer: Pandemie-Planspiele – Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära ?

24.12.2020

Dieselbe Propaganda, die zuvor das „sichere und wirksame“ Narrativ predigte, versucht nun, das Narrativ voranzutreiben, dass bei der Corona-Plandemie Fehler gemacht wurden. Es gab jedoch keinerlei Fehler, da alles nach Plan verlief. Die betrügerische „Covid“-Agenda basierte auf den falschen PCR-Tests und auf der falschen Gesundheitspolitik, die wichtige Antibiotika verbot und Atemdepressiva bei Patienten einsetzte, die bereits an Atemproblemen litten. Wie Dr. Mike Yeadon schon sagte, die Menschen starben hauptsächlich an einer bakteriellen Lungenentzündung aufgrund einer falschen Behandlung der Erkrankung. Die Symptome von verschiedenen Atemwegserkrankungen sind teilweise sehr ähnlich. Covid hat nie existiert und die Grippe konnte niemals auf wundersame Weise verschwunden gewesen sein. Aufgrund des PCR-Tests wurde sogar Krebstoten ein „Covid“-Todesfall attestiert. Solche Tatsachen werden durch Zensur vor den Bürgern verborgen. Aber warum brauchen die Verantwortlichen überhaupt die Zensur, wenn sie ein reines Gewissen haben? Alle Nachrichten, die die Existenz von Covid belegen, sind falsch. Kein Laborleck, keine SARS-CoV-2-Isolierung und auch kein Covid. Es kam lediglich zu einer schrittweisen Abschaffung der Menschenrechte unter Vorspiegelung falscher Tatsachen.

Hier in diesem Film finden Sie die Informationen darüber, wie die Corona-Plandemie seit über 20 Jahre lang vorbereitet wurde.

Die Politik in der Corona-Krise kam nicht aus heiterem Himmel. Der „Kampf gegen die Viren“ begann schon in den 1990er Jahren als „Kampf gegen den Bioterror“. Eine Recherche zeigt: Über zwanzig Jahre lang wurden seither in Planspielen immer wieder Pandemie-Szenarien geprobt, erst in den USA, später international abgestimmt, auch mit deutscher Beteiligung. Die Titel dieser Übungen erinnern an Hollywood-Produktionen: „Dark Winter“ (2001), „Global Mercury“ (2003), „Atlantic Storm“ (2005) oder „Clade X“ (2018). Beteiligt waren hochrangige Behörden- und Regierungsvertreter sowie bekannte Journalisten, zuletzt, bei „Event 201“ im Oktober 2019, auch Vorstandsmitglieder großer Weltkonzerne. Nachdem die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO 2020 eine Coronavirus-Pandemie ausgerufen hatte, wurden viele der jahrelang geprobten und diskutierten Maßnahmen global umgesetzt. In den Drehbüchern tauchten schon vor 20 Jahren Passagen wie diese auf: „Der Anblick von bewaffneter Militärpräsenz in amerikanischen Städten provoziert Proteste gegen die Beschneidung der bürgerlichen Freiheiten (…) Die Frage ist, wie und in welchem Maße wir diese Dinge durchsetzen. Wie viel Gewalt wendet man an, um die Menschen in ihren Häusern zu halten?“ Im Falle einer Pandemie könnten „grundlegende Bürgerrechte wie das Versammlungsrecht oder die Reisefreiheit nicht länger für selbstverständlich“ genommen werden. Freiheitsbeschränkungen, aber auch Massenimpfungen, waren regelmäßiger Bestandteil der Planspiele. In diesem Vortrag wird chronologisch nachgezeichnet, wie es zu diesen Übungen kam, wer sie organisierte und welche Parallelen der Drehbücher zur aktuellen Situation bestehen. Ist das Virus nur ein Vorwand für eine länger geplante weltweite Umgestaltung? Und war ein schweres Börsenbeben im September 2019 vielleicht der eigentliche Auslöser für den globalen Lockdown ?

Der Vortrag wurde am 20.11.2020 in Berlin aufgenommen.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSnJhHOU_28

Kapitelübersicht:

0:00:00 Pandemieplanspiele - Vorbereitung einer neuen Ära?

0:02:23 Die Ära des Kalten Krieges 1945 - 1990

0:05:05 Den USA gehen die Feinde aus

0:17:05 Bioterror-Planspiele 1990 - 2005

0:23:51 Die Übung “Dark Winter”

0:30:44 Notfallplanungen für Bioterror und Grippepandemien

0:35:40 Zwischenfazit

0:38:40 Das “Lock Step-Szenario” 2010

0:44:38 “MARS” und Das G20 Gesundheitsministertreffen in Berlin

0:50:35 Warum die Corona-Pandemie im Jahr 2020 begann

0:58:19 “Event 201“ - Üben mit einer Coronavirus-Pandemie .

Operation Warp Speed was started by Trump

45th President of the United States: 2017 ‐ 2021

Executive Order 13887—Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States To Promote National Security and Public Health

September 19, 2019

Dr. Mike Yeadon comment on March 23, 2023 :

I don’t remember this ever coming up, that Trump had been induced to authorise a task force, led by the military, to find ways to speed up & scale up flu vaccine production.

mRNA isn’t mentioned but I doubt there’s an alternative.

Not that mRNA would meet any reasonable standard.

Noteworthy is the absence of biological science and medicine. But for reasons I don’t understand (sarc) why would flu represent an existential threat to the US National Security?

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: the opening remarks are replete with fake evidence

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13887-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-the-united-states-promote-national

Source : https://t.me/robinmg/26906

One of the comments, from March 23, 2023 :

" ( ... ) Operation Warp Speed was started by Trump: it didn't predate him. ( ...) Trump was used as controlled opposition, getting attacked by the media is partbof that game. (... )."

Further links on this topic :

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel :

Published : November 04, 2019

Selected moments from the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated the pandemic preparedness efforts needed to diminish the large-scale economic and societal consequences of a severe pandemic. Drawing from actual events, Event 201 identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience. For more information, visit:

EVENT 201 IS A FICTIONAL EXERCISE AND DISEASE This training tabletop exercise is based on a fictional scenario. The inputs experts used for modeling the potential impact were fictional. It is a teaching and training resource for public health and government officials.

Why Has The Event 201 Website Disappeared?

“You’d think that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation or the John Hopkins University, the WEF, the WHO, the World Bank or the UN could afford to maintain the event201.com web domain, but nope. How much does it cost? 10 bucks a year?They dropped it- so it’s been available for purchase since 2022, illustrating an incredible lack of commitment to the cause. If those responsible for the site were concerned about conspiracy theorists finding something juicy to share on social media from the original website then they might take the time to remove videos of the event from YouTube where they literally use the words “coronavirus outbreak” to describe events which happened just three months later. I don’t know which one of this cast of morons to stab through the f*cking heart first.” said Bourla.

Source : https://substack.com/home/post/p-146081297

September 19, 2019. Executive Order 13887 – Modernize influenza vaccines in the United States to promote national security and public health :

https://archive.ph/C6HXN

Modernizing influenza vaccines in the United States to promote national security and public health A presidential document from the President's Office dated September 24, 2019 :

https://archive.ph/WbleD

Administration of Donald J. Trump, 2019. Executive Order 13887 – Modernize influenza vaccines in the United States to promote national security and public health September 19, 2019 :

https://web.archive.org/web/20200502123122/https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/DCPD-201900631/pdf/DCPD-201900631.pdf

Dr. Mike Yeadon comment on the work of Paul Schreyer on April 8th, 2024 :

I do not believe for a moment that China drove this global event, but they played their part in creating the crucial news, images and footage that created the fear porn.

I say this because there’s a 25 year track record of tabletop simulations of closely related scenarios, despite most or all of them being immunologically implausible, at best (I think they’re actually impossible, based on their total absence in the historical record, the exception being “Spanish Flu 1918” which, whatever it was, definitely wasn’t a “pandemic respiratory virus illness”).

The first of these was held at Andrews Airforce Base, Washington. Only in the last one or two did China send a senior representative. The previous century involved much machination, all of it led by USA & U.K., working hand in glove. Once you’ve watched German investigative journalist, Paul Schreyer’s documentary, “Pandemic Simulations: Preparation For A New Era, I expect few will not conclude this is how it was done.

Best wishes

Mike

( Linked by Dr. Yeadon ) :

https://youtu.be/d3WUv5SV5Hg

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1039

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 24, 2024 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/not-even-a-small-ghost

The entire recording is so short at under seven minutes that we can all easily watch it.

This official record, never intended to be seen by the public, was eventually obtained under FOI by a dogged Paul Schreyer, the investigative journalist who made that famous documentary called “Pandemic Simulations: Preparation For A New Era?”. That was a catalytic piece of evidence for me.

Taken together, I call upon everyone to recognise finally that Occam’s Razor slices well to reveal that EVERYTHING was propaganda.

There was no new illness called covid19.

There is no SARS-CoV-2 “virus”.

This group of illnesses are not infectious or contagious.

NOTE :

The statement about Paul Schreier's documentation that I find most interesting was written by Dr. Yeadon in the form of a comment under his Substack article. This text could have been placed prominently in the article text :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 25, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/not-even-a-small-ghost/comment/59953249

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jun 25

Author

The relevance is easy to grasp if you watch his “pandemic simulations” documentary.

He followed all the simulations that were in the public domain.

You’ll notice the skillsets of those they gathered to run & respond to these simulated “pandemics”.

Almost every skillset you’d reasonably assume would be around the tables were missing. Almost as if they didn’t need immunology, medical doctor, diagnosticians, etc.

They needed IT / tech experts, propagandists/ media, military, pharma and numerous institutions.

End games were never human health and careful balanced communications.

Instead always fear, compliance and injections.

I know from decades in Biopharma that it’s literally impossible to bring a novel technology vaccine to market in under several years.

No claimed pandemic has ever lasted longer than a fraction of that irreducible time requirement.

So even starting a “vaccine program” when claimed is wholly irrational unless the objective was control and injecting billions with harmful materials.

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/jane-burgermeister-an-early-warning

