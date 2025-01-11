The cover image : Please don't preach the WHO "Covid" narrative again.

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84857740

Your text :

"In the meantime, I guess people damaged by said virus are just suffering from the consequence of psychosomatic trauma and fear.

Lastly, this Substack contains among the best evidence against the testing and authorization of the Pfizer "vaccine". I wonder why Yeadon has absolutely never relayed these - or even Augusto Roux or Brook Jackson's testimonies." (

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84778772

).

Unfortunately, I realize that this claim has long been part of the Overton Window, which obscures the deeper truth, and what has long been obvious and considered proven is now declared by you to be a point of criticism.

And one more thing. How can you present Porton Down and Fort Dietrich as proof of the existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus" and "Covid" when you have never been there and have only read reports about it? The existence of Porton Down and Fort Dietrich cannot prove the existence of "Covid".

You misunderstood me, even though I expressed myself clearly. I do not believe in the virus swarm theory, but rather that there is no virus that could lead to "Covid". Therefore, I will not try to provide you with "proof" that this "virus" already existed in 2019. In the same way, I will not want to and cannot provide you with evidence that Saint Nicholas existed in 2019. Therefore, please do not act as if I refuse to provide the necessary evidence. You make the claim about the existence of "Covid", then you have an obligation to provide evidence that this is true.

Of course, mad cow disease exists as an extremely rare disease, and of course it is related to prions. However, there has never been an epidemic or pandemic situation related to this disease. I only mentioned this as an example of the fraudulent use of PCR tests.

Since you continue to refuse to tell me specifically whether you consider the 2007 bird flu and the 2009/2020 swine flu to be real pandemics, I will gladly end the conversation and wish you a pleasant day, too. This question was so important to me, by the way, because these invented "pandemics" (including the current "monkeypox" and "bird flu") also question the existence of "Covid" and make belief in this "novel disease" ridiculous and, at best, very naive. In addition, the topic inevitably leads to the realization that the PCR test is the tool with which both "Covid" and other epidemics and pandemics were faked. Of course, you have used a lot of polemics instead of answering these simple questions. If you had identified the above-mentioned "pandemics" as real, you would have lost all credibility. On the other hand, with a clear confirmation that they were invented pandemics, your "Covid" narrative, whose existence you like to claim, despite knowing better, would also have been shattered. It is not easy to present "Covid" as existing when so many "pandemics" before have been proven to have been invented. But of course you and your clique do not want to talk about that. It is much easier to denigrate other scientists than to provide clear answers to clear questions. Your refusal to be able to answer this small question leads me to believe that you are fully aware that "Covid" is a myth. Nevertheless, you work diligently to maintain this myth. The seemingly simple question about the many previous "pandemics" that were demonstrably based on PCR fraud contains an intellectual explosiveness that will inevitably expose the "Covid" lie. That is the only reason you use so much polemics, and that is why you devalue the others in order to water down the topic so that you don't have to deal with the core question. And yet, this conversation was enlightening for me. I have to thank you for that.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed , January 9, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85189937

You want me to summarise my longest article to date in what one paragraph?

How about this for the PANDA people.

The SARS, MERS, SARS2 (COVID) and monkeypox "pandemics" almost certainly all arose as a result of lab manipulation of viruses and are therefore synthetic.

For the definition of "pandemic" refer to the controversy at

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/cambridge-quarterly-of-healthcare-ethics/article/traditional-definition-of-pandemics-its-moral-conflations-and-its-practical-implications-a-defense-of-conceptual-clarity-in-global-health-laws-and-policies/095C4DF577C56BE031D7C8AE6E6DCE3E

But the classical definition is "an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting many people"

As for your advice, you should use it to grow your substack.

In the meantime I will keep plodding away exposing the fraud, corruption, and nefarious actors in this space.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, January 8, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85202269

When you mention Dr Wolfgang Wodarg do you have any reference to any paper he wrote on this subject, or any subject related to virology or genomics?

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, January 8, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85202635

Dear Suavek,

(1) you have clearly not read the article I spent a long time creating just for these questions about the flu, so I will put exactly the same effort into answering your question as you put reading my prior answers - that is zero

(2) You have quoted Mike Yeadon as a source. Mike Yeadon has chosen to attack me previously and I have provided him the opportunity to enter our telegram chat group to explain his claims, to which he joined for one hour, ranted, then left. If you wish we can explore the signatories on his companies records at companies house but I strongly suspect neither you nor Mike wish to do that. Therefore if you don’t want to answer that extremely pertinent question about an “ex” employee of Pfizer, please now refrain from using him as a source. He brings nothing else to the table except rants about viruses not existing.

Suavek, January 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@suavek1/note/c-85220351

Dear Dr Syed,

I promise to answer all your questions precisely. I just have one very big request: first finish the previous topic so that there is finally clarity about who has which opinion. Likewise, I beg you very much. As I said before, I am not interested in the viruses, nor in the question of where they are likely to come from. Whether you think that these viruses are synthetic or natural / of zoonotic origin was not my question either. I didn't care about all that the whole time. All I was concerned about was whether you consider the following "pandemics" / "epidemics" / "health threats to humanity" / "medical phenomena" (the term is secondary) declared by the terrorist organization WHO to be real health threats, or fraud on the part of the WHO? Whether they corresponded to the old, new, or any definition of "pandemic" at all is also completely irrelevant to me. All I care about is whether they were REAL HEALTH THREATS FOR HUMANITY, or should they be described as a FRAUD? :

1. The bird flu in 2007,

2. The swine flu in 2009/2010,

3. The current (last) "monkeypox" from 2024,

4. The current "bird flu"

Do you describe these 4 medical phenomena mentioned as a fraud or as real health threats for humanity? This question alone was important to me from the beginning, nothing else.

Unfortunately, I have not yet received a clear answer to this simple question. I would ask you to please fulfil this one request of mine so that there is clarity and your position on this issue is finally clear to me. Was this all a WHO fraud or not?

Thank you in advance,

Suavek

Dr Ah Khan Syed, January 11, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@arkmedic/note/c-85548716?

You have confirmed that I replied to your leading questions yet disingenuously chose to ignore the reply in your post, which it appears Jonathan Engler “restacked” as some sort of gotcha.

You PANDA people must be making a fortune out of the reinsurance industry but you are not making any friends.

Here, I wrote this for you

Linked :

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/actuaries-inc

Dr Ah Khan Syed, January 11, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@arkmedic/note/c-85548483?

January 11, 2025 :

The reason that you don’t think that you have received a clear reply is that your questions were leading and you did not ask permission to play that game.

You received an appropriate reply. The fact that you then chose to ignore the reply and repost leading questions (which is a technique a disingenuous actor uses to try to prove a point on a technicality rather than debate a subject) does not give you the right to have a tantrum and demand that I - or anyone else - answer your leading question.

Suavek, January 7, 2024 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84857740

Your text :

"In the meantime, I guess people damaged by said virus are just suffering from the consequence of psychosomatic trauma and fear.

Lastly, this Substack contains among the best evidence against the testing and authorization of the Pfizer "vaccine". I wonder why Yeadon has absolutely never relayed these - or even Augusto Roux or Brook Jackson's testimonies." (

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84778772

).

Unfortunately, I realize that this claim has long been part of the Overton Window, which obscures the deeper truth, and what has long been obvious and considered proven is now declared by you to be a point of criticism.

And one more thing. How can you present Porton Down and Fort Dietrich as proof of the existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus" and "Covid" when you have never been there and have only read reports about it? The existence of Porton Down and Fort Dietrich cannot prove the existence of "Covid".

You misunderstood me, even though I expressed myself clearly. I do not believe in the virus swarm theory, but rather that there is no virus that could lead to "Covid". Therefore, I will not try to provide you with "proof" that this "virus" already existed in 2019. In the same way, I will not want to and cannot provide you with evidence that Saint Nicholas existed in 2019. Therefore, please do not act as if I refuse to provide the necessary evidence. You make the claim about the existence of "Covid", then you have an obligation to provide evidence that this is true.

Of course, mad cow disease exists as an extremely rare disease, and of course it is related to prions. However, there has never been an epidemic or pandemic situation related to this disease. I only mentioned this as an example of the fraudulent use of PCR tests.

Since you continue to refuse to tell me specifically whether you consider the 2007 bird flu and the 2009/2020 swine flu to be real pandemics, I will gladly end the conversation and wish you a pleasant day, too. This question was so important to me, by the way, because these invented "pandemics" (including the current "monkeypox" and "bird flu") also question the existence of "Covid" and make belief in this "novel disease" ridiculous and, at best, very naive. In addition, the topic inevitably leads to the realization that the PCR test is the tool with which both "Covid" and other epidemics and pandemics were faked. Of course, you have used a lot of polemics instead of answering these simple questions. If you had identified the above-mentioned "pandemics" as real, you would have lost all credibility. On the other hand, with a clear confirmation that they were invented pandemics, your "Covid" narrative, whose existence you like to claim, despite knowing better, would also have been shattered. It is not easy to present "Covid" as existing when so many "pandemics" before have been proven to have been invented. But of course you and your clique do not want to talk about that. It is much easier to denigrate other scientists than to provide clear answers to clear questions. Your refusal to be able to answer this small question leads me to believe that you are fully aware that "Covid" is a myth. Nevertheless, you work diligently to maintain this myth. The seemingly simple question about the many previous "pandemics" that were demonstrably based on PCR fraud contains an intellectual explosiveness that will inevitably expose the "Covid" lie. That is the only reason you use so much polemics, and that is why you devalue the others in order to water down the topic so that you don't have to deal with the core question. And yet, this conversation was enlightening for me. I have to thank you for that.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed, January 11, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85549461

( A reply to my somewhat older comment : https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/84857740 ).

What is the point you are making here?

Suavek, January 12, 2025 :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85694077

The point is: someone is asking me for proof of something I don't believe. Don't you understand? Somehow I find this crazy. That's a small problem for me that I would like to avoid.

Dr Ah Khan Syed, January 11, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@arkmedic/note/c-85549788?

Further to my last comment, I note that you did not answer this question.

In contrast to you (is your account AI? if it is please confirm so that we know what we are dealing with as your answers are extremely long and go around the houses) I ask very simple questions, one at a time.

Gish galloping (which is what you do) is a form of logical fallacy, as you know.

Linked :

https://substack.com/profile/41910983-dr-ah-kahn-syed/note/c-85202269

Editor's note:

My reply to Dr Syed was too long for the notes on Substack. So I'm publishing the text here and will send Dr Syed the links to this article as a reply.

The answer published below has already reached Dr Syed :

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/how-the-israeli-data-used-to-sell/comment/85666036

Dear Dr Syed,

Here is the short version of my answer ( And below is a longer but more detailed version, so that you do not claim that I have left half unmentioned, and so that the readers can more easily form their own opinion. You, OpenVAET, and especially the readers to whom you tell that "Covid" exists, are worth this work to me.) :

The questions I supposedly left unanswered come from OpenVAET, and not directly from you. However, I am answering them anyway. The existence of Porton Down and Fort Dietrich are not evidence of the origin of the non-existent SARS-CoV-2 from GoF. The only thing I find to exist are your tireless claims that in 2020 there was some ADDITIONAL and NOVEL health threat in the form of an ominous "Covid" disease. The severity of the health threat does not seem to matter here, because every claim of an allegedly new threat increases the fear levels of citizens and drives them under an mRNA needle. I find this very important, and that is why I have been doing this laborious work for years. Using simple arguments that support all of Dr Yeadon's claims, I have already proven in my Substack that "Covid" never existed, and that Dr Yeadon's claims can be proven with many study results and statistics. Aside from that, I have proven that simple logic can also be useful in clearly separating propaganda from facts. A Nobel Prize is not even necessary for this. With my arguments, I have actually had quite useful successes in Austria, and also internationally, which I will mention at some point in my Substack and back up with evidence. At this point, it is enough to mention that simple, logical thinking can, in most cases, contribute more to enlightenment than empty polemics, propagandistic trickery, reversals of the facts, and the spread of insinuations that target the readers' feelings rather than facts.

Your ( or OpenVAET? ) texts about Dr Yeadon contained no questions other than polemical insinuations for which you provided no evidence. There was only one quasi-question:

"I wonder why Yeadon has absolutely never relayed these - or even Augusto Roux or Brook Jackson's testimonies."

Was that even a question? All I can say is that I don't know either Augusto Roux or Brook Jackson, and that I find any topics that deviate from my questions completely irrelevant. I can only assume that Dr Yeadon doesn't have time to answer questions that are based on incorrect and unproven basic assumptions.

The question of what exactly I am referring to in Dr Wolfgang Wodarg's statements can be answered as follows: Since 2020, he has tirelessly claimed, in writing and orally, including in countless videos, that "Covid" never existed and that the SARS-CoV-2 virus belongs to a swarm of flu viruses ( or ILI ). I personally assume that this virus does not exist at all, but THAT IS COMPLETELY IRRELEVANT because this topic distracts from my easy question:

ARE ALL THE 4 PHENOMENA I MENTIONED A WHO FRAUD OR NOT?

As far as Dr Wodarg is concerned, I am not referring to a specific statement, but to all of his statements at the same time. Well, now I have answered your questions, some of them even for the second time. Can you please answer my question BRIEFLY? WERE THE 4 MEDICAL PHENOMENA A WHO FRAUD OR NOT? I consider everything else to be irrelevant.

And here is the long version of my answer, which may be of help to curious readers :

Dear Dr Syed,

In the Gish gallop is the name for a method of debating in which the opponent is supposed to be drowned in a flood of half-truths and false or ridiculous assumptions, so that it becomes impossible for him to Riding accept all of these postulates to refute. I have to admit that I only got this information now from Google. Although I was already familiar with this nasty communication technique, I didn't know until today that there was already a term for such a dishonest tactic of watering down a topic. I hope that every attentive reader can correctly decide who is using this tactic here. I claim that I have not asked a thousand questions to water down the topic. Not only that, but I just want to know whether you, Dr Syed, think the 4 "pandemics" (or "epidemics" - the term is irrelevant) I mentioned are a WHO fraud or not. I don't want to get into medical details that could contribute to the watering down of the topic (deliberately or just by chance). I am only interested in whether you, dear Dr Syed, as a highly qualified expert, think these 4 "pandemics" are a WHO fraud.

Therefore, there is no reason to be angry with me or to accuse me of any other malice than my impudence in wanting to know how you came up with the idea that "Covid" exists and, moreover, that this (in my opinion) invented disease could pose any additional health risks beyond the usual or seasonal respiratory diseases. After all, there is not a single special "Covid" symptom that is not known from the already known, common diseases. I am curious how such a highly qualified scientist could come up with such an abstruse idea. By the way, so far no one has been able to provide me with a graphic representation of the alleged spread of the virus. Theater productions of a health hazard have only been seen in a few cities worldwide, and the alleged virus has strangely respected the boundaries of the communities (example: North Dakota and South Dakota, northern Italy, and central Italy, and please do not forget the proven, "strange" under-mortality rate in Germany in 2020).

I am all the more grateful to you for your comments so far because they have provided me and other readers with some important conclusions and continue to do so.

As you probably know, I (and now almost the entire world) think these 4 phenomena are a (PCR-related) fraud. I am happy to admit that this is a question of credibility.

Either (in my opinion) these are obvious cases of fraud by the WHO, or not. THAT'S HOW SIMPLE MY QUESTION WAS. I didn't ask if and who goes to bed with the WHO at night when it gets completely dark and no one can watch, but only for your opinion on the 4 (from my point of view, proven to be fake) pandemics. In other words, I did NOT accuse you of being close to the WHO, I just asked for your opinion.

You (and someone else) then provided a lot of medical data, brought up the topic of "viruses" and asked irrelevant questions that distract from the topic. Now, ironically, you say that I am distracting, watering down the topic and refusing to answer the questions. Are you serious? I can assure you that the readers of this conversation know that the emotionally coloured attacks against me, Dr Yeadon, or Panda are very easy to distinguish from facts and clear statements. One is propaganda that tries to influence people emotionally (and distract from its own omissions), and the other is the facts and clear statements that I have been waiting for from you in vain until now: "ARE THE 4 PHENOMENA A FRAUD? YES OR NO? That's all I wanted to know from you, nothing else. The following question is only rhetorical and not directed at you: IF YES, THEN I ASK MYSELF, WHY SHOULD "COVID" SUDDENLY BE REAL IF THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC COVID SYMPTOMS AND SO MANY PROVEN FRAUDS CAN BE FOUND IN THE PRE-HISTORY OF THE TERROR ORGANIZATION WHO?

If you had clearly answered that these were 4 (of many) WHO frauds, it would be a mystery why you claim that "Covid" actually exists after so many proven fakes. In my opinion, such a claim can only be made by someone who deliberately ignores all other fakes and deliberately provides incomplete pseudo-"science". I mean, no one can ignore the fact that these alleged pandemics are based only on PCR tests, and falsely label several respiratory diseases (regardless of sensitivity) as "Covid". How can this sensitivity play any role if this disease does not even exist?

What good does it do you to say that I am an AI? That does not help you to distract from the unanswered question. We both know that we are real people. And we both know that it is completely irrelevant whether Wolfgang Wodarg's statement came from a written document or from a video. In answer to the question of what I am referring to: I am referring to ALL of his statements at the same time, whether they were made in writing or orally is irrelevant here. He has rightly claimed everywhere and at every opportunity that both the bird flu in 2007 and the swine flu in 2009/2010 were pure frauds. For example, he was the one who exposed and ended the "swine flu" fraud. By now we are all well aware of the next fake pandemics, and not you? Can you not clearly confirm that the WHO has deceived us so many times? Why is that so difficult for you? Perhaps because with such a fraudulent history, it would be stupid to claim that "Covid" of all things was real?

Why should this claim be true, and why should there be a real, new disease now that half the world no longer wants the US dollar (which is printed at paper price)? And you, as a serious scientist, after 5 years of obvious fraud, are still concerned with the question of whether the alleged virus came from Andromeda, GoF, bat, bat-pig, or from the statements of the "honest, dear uncle" Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus? Do you believe in "Covid" just because the PCR test, which has been proven not to be approved for diagnostic purposes, confirmed the words of this creature mentioned above? Oh, other tests by Aunt Johanna and Uncle Frederik have also confirmed it, how nice for you. Nobody knows what these tests react to and what they actually reproduce because all manufacturers are under strict secrecy. Control of the manufacturers by independent citizen organizations is therefore excluded. Or can you link me to a report of such an INDEPENDENT control from outside the Pharna and the corrupt institutions? You will never see a control report of an INDEPENDENT control of the PCR (or other) manufacturing process of "Covid" tests.

To my ears, that's more or less what your expertise sounds like when you preach about "Covid". The scientific-looking graphic representations in your articles do not change the fact that this is actually a very time-consuming, almost first-class scientific work, but one that is based on completely false assumptions, perhaps knowingly gaslighting (knowingly because you knowingly avoid answering despite asking). In addition, you think honest readers are idiots because you assume that I am an AI, even though I call the WHO a terrorist organization. Readers know very well that AI is used where "Covid" is falsely presented as existing and as a real health threat. This is SURELY well known to you too. And you know very well that I am not the one who is watering down the simple issue of the WHO fraud here.

Before everything is watered down again and you accuse me of a dilution tactic, I will clarify my question here so that it becomes EVEN SIMPLER: As a medical expert, you are certainly in a position to judge whether, in your opinion, there is fraud in the legal sense in these cases or not. You do not have to be a lawyer to be able to express your opinion clearly.

Since this informative conversation may prove useful to other readers, I would like to clarify that even if I were indeed an AI, my simple question that I asked Dr. Syed (SCAM/NOT SCAM?) still remains unanswered. Therefore, I find the framing "Oh, look, he can be an AI!" to be a very poorly designed distraction. The twisting of the facts that I am the one using dilution tactics is also not helpful. The only thing that can be accused of me is the fact that I failed to write this damn comment a little shorter. I thank Dr. Syed for the information provided here, and omissions. I claim that Dr Syed has not been able to provide a single piece of evidence for the existence of "Covid" and "SARS-CoV-2", but has provided plenty of evidence that he is very good at using typical propagandistic conversational techniques. Hopefully, this conversation provides enough information on this so that every reader, both a layperson and a medical professional, can form their own correct opinion.

I wish you all a pleasant day in a friendly and humorous company.

Suavek ( your "AI" ).

Afterword

by Suavek

I have to confess to you that I'm just using the cartoons so that we can somehow keep our spirits up. But the situation is serious. Please remember that one of the reasons we lose our friends when we try to enlighten them truthfully is because the omnipresent "Covid" propaganda is so powerful. One of the reasons our society is falling apart is this damn, omnipresent "Covid" narrative. And then these people want us to believe that it's the other way around...? This is a typical Orwellian twist of the facts.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

