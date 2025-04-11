”When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

-Thomas Jefferson

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 10, 2025 :

In posting this, I'm assuming you're aware of David Rogers Webb's free pdf booklet called "The Great Taking".

This is legalised theft and is a fundamental part of The Great Reset.

I recognise the weariness about him.

Legalised stealing of most people’s assets is a fundamental part of The Great Reset.

Starmer's Neo-Liberal Economics

Craig Murray

Mar 25, 2025

You can only support the current manifestation of late stage capitalism, if you believe that massive inequality of wealth is necessary to wealth creation, or if you believe that the total amount of wealth is unimportant so long as a very small minority are extremely wealthy.

"Trickledown economics" is at heart simply a statement of the idea that massive inequality of wealth is necessary to wealth creation. There is no evidence for it.

The truth is, of course, that the poor ultimately benefit only from the economic activity of the poor. But not nearly as much as the rich benefit from the economic activity of the poor.

Taking money off the poor does not lead to an increase in wealth creation. If you look at the billions the Labour government is seeking to remove from the disabled, that is not only money taken away from them, it is money taken out of the wider economy.

It seems astonishing that the Labour Party has forgotten the entire message of Ken

How Central Banks Plan to Control You | Catherine Fitts

Published on January 25, 2025

“The Danger of Central Bank Digital Currencies” Catherine Austin Fitts Solari, Inc. This speech was given on November 11, 2024, during a Hillsdale College CCA seminar on “Economic Issues and Controversies.”

The Myth of the Rule of Law

By Catherine Austin Fitts

The Solari Report

Apr 09, 2025

( … )

High and expensive rates of HUD mortgage defaults coincided with areas of heavy narcotics trafficking in South Central LA. It seemed understandable that someone might want the Wizard team to be otherwise occupied when the San Jose Mercury News published the “Dark Alliance” series regarding the Iran-Contra drug dealing in South Central Los Angeles. Otherwise we might notice the suspicious patterns that exist between HUD defaulted mortgages and government sponsored narcotics trafficking.

( … )

In 2000, we began to put all documentation on a website thus creating a pool of evidence freely available to reporters, editors and readers. A second factor was that a great deal of money was unaccounted for from the US Treasury. This now totals over $3.3 trillion based on General Accounting Office (GAO) reports. The notion that the US Treasury, OMB and DOJ might be capable of significant fraud was gaining credibility in the investment community. A handful of courageous reporters published stories about what was happening.

However, in a deeper sense, the targeting started long ago when narcotics trafficking and HUD fraud destroyed the Philadelphia neighbourhood where I grew up. It was then, as a young person, that I learned that the law was a tool of coercion—that there was no rule of law. It is a terrible truth. As a white, Anglo-Saxon protestant I had been counting on the rule of law to protect me. I found, instead, that it is a powerful myth which has fuelled great wealth for those who run and rule the economy—both legal and illegal. The rule of law is the basis of liquidity. That is why so much time and money goes into sustaining the myth.

Capital gains are highest for those who can combine liquidity, the value creation of stock price multiples, and the power of new technology with the high margins of narcotics trafficking, financial fraud and control of the Congress, the courts and the enforcement agencies to create and protect markets. Transaction costs rise and market multiples fall as the myth deteriorates. The destruction of Hamilton Securities is a case study in the disintegration of the myth of the rule of law. As that disintegration debases the treasuries and currencies of nations and destroys the equity of communities, it is making its way to your do or one way or another.

( … )

Full article :

CLOWN GANGSTER POSSE

AND THE AMERIKKKAN HORROR SHOW

Leon Brown, Jr.

Mar 26, 2025

( … )

It’s almost incomprehensible to observe that so many don’t seem to see and acknowledge the dark, autocratic, authoritarian storms that are brewing and rushing over this country, as people go about their daily lives and haplessly allow the normalization of fascism without a peep!

( … )

Full article :

The most reliable information on the "Covid" hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below.

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying.

Bank Robbery Statistics

"It may well be 'daylight robbery' sir, but I'm afraid I can't send a officer around to look at your gas bill."

Unfortunately, this cartoon is not a joke.

