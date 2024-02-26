The cover image : The Beggars - Sébastien Bourdon, 1640.

Foreword

by Suavek

If you believe that your assets are secured by clear contracts, then you are making a fatal mistake. The laws in the Western world have gradually changed so that in the event of an economic crash, the prepared, overarching laws that you are not yet aware of will apply. The mainstream media is silent about this for a very good reason. Unfortunately, your contracts are also subject to this new legislation because they are simply considered subordinate.

Note :

Please don't be surprised that I sometimes provide multiple links to the same sources. This can be useful if the censorship later deletes a source. At the bottom there are links to videos, which conveniently appear either with German subtitles or synchronization, as well as the German newspaper articles.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The culminating effect of the parasitic extraction of value by the elite

“RAND, the US government's think-tank, examined the cumulative effect of parasitic value extraction for the period from 1975 to 2018. They asked how much greater is the skimming of collectively earned profits by a small elite. And it turned out that Elite skimmed more and more of the collectively earned income. How does she do that? Above all, it does this so gradually that you don't notice it at all, through small changes to the legislation.”

— Prof. Rainer Mausfeld

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=8YYycaOx51s

A new book by Prof. Rainer Mausfeld, unfortunately only in German. It will definitely be translated into English soon.

The title translation :

Hybris and Nemesis

How the decivilization of power leads us to the abyss - insights from 5,000 years.

Original title:

Hybris und Nemesis

Wie uns die Entzivilisierung von Macht in den Abgrund führt - Einsichten aus 5000 Jahren.

https://shop.studibuch.de/9783864894077/hybris-und-nemesis

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon on the impending heist of financial and other assets

Here you will find the most important information about the upcoming expropriation, including from Dr. Mike Yeadon. He is the best informed person I know. His previous warnings from 2020-2023 about the new mRNA pseudo-“vaccinations” have all been confirmed.

Telegram message #1

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon / Dr Mike Yeadon solo channel

December 31, 2023

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/366 :

You will know of WEF’s arrogant and chilling prediction that “You will own nothing & be happy”. Klaus Schwabb, Executive Chairman of WEF asserts that “The world needs a great reset”, without specifying what this means & is using mendacious propaganda in order to pretend to build consensus on this act. You’ll recall that numerous people said, early in 2020, that there was a necessity to “Build Back Better”. Prince Charles was among many who said this. I remember at the time muttering “What do you mean, build back? Nothing is broken”. Obviously, the covert actions of the supranational organization running the Non-pandemic are aimed at making sure that plenty is broken, even that in due course, everything will be broken.

You may NOT have heard of what is happening in absolutely every country on the planet, which retired financier David Webb calls “The Great Taking”.

See this article on Dr Joe Mercola’s website. Please read it carefully. It’s almost unbelievable, but I am in touch with Mr Webb and I’ve read the summary of his free booklet on the topic.

For decades, the illegitimate supranational organization has been working with and “leaning on” national legislators to amend the laws governing private property rights.

Unfortunately, it is a done deal and this has already been tested in superior courts and found legally valid.

Under certain circumstances, the executive in any country can seize all sorts of assets that you believe are yours. This includes but is not limited to stock market investments such as stocks, shares, bonds and other traceable instruments, cash held at banks, property / real estate and numerous other categories.

Only the other day, I was logged into a well known execution-only online broker to obtain a tax statement for my tax return. I noticed weird wordings describing the category of assets listed. I thought I owned, as an example, ten shares in a famous Swiss chocolate manufacturer. It seems I do not. It now indicates that I’m noted as having “beneficial ownership of a part of a numbered pool of such shares”. In other words, there are no identifiable shares with my name virtually on them.

If certain economic actions occur in a given financial climate, it turns out that pooled shares have long ago been pledged as collateral in a transaction in which a party has borrowed money from a lender. In the event that the borrower defaults, the ultimate beneficiary is the lender and they have the right to seize whatever collateral there is. That’s your savings, investments, pensions, home etc, including your car if a loan or HP arrangement was used to acquire it.

Obviously, the perpetrators are going to create & trigger such a set of circumstances. I have long suspected that lockdowns were a crucial cover for the extent of central bank money creation necessary to place a sovereign country & currency beyond any plausible rescue scenario.

You must do your own research, but I strongly recommend you explore ways to protect what you can by converting some cash or cash-like assets into something that cannot be automatically seized.

I’ve no useful idea when “The Great Taking” will be triggered, but this I know. When it happens, everyone will know it. It might be in days or not for years.

Best wishes,

Mike

#MYpost 336

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

By Dr. Mike Yeadon linked :

https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2023/December/PDF/the-great-taking-pdf.pdf

Telegram message #2

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon / Dr Mike Yeadon solo channel

January 2, 2024

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/381 :

I cannot recommend highly enough that you make a tea or coffee, sit quietly and listen to this persons story.

Even though I already know the highlights, I found it chilling when Webb gets to discovering that the laws governing private property rights have been changed in every US state and later in every country on earth. Instead of actually owning something, you have only a right to benefit from it (dividends, rent, capital appreciation) and the right to buy & sell it. But in the event of a major financial dislocation, your “property” is forfeit to the owners of the top slice of the creditor list because, unbeknownst to you, it was pledged as collateral in a loan that was nothing to do with you.

If you’ve read up about how public health laws have been changed over many decades, reaching the point today where you might think you’re receiving a pharmaceutical product but in practice it’s a military countermeasure, for which no liability sits with anyone involved and you’ve no rights to informed consent.

These evolutions in laws governing property (financial assets, real estate etc) can be viewed as somewhat analogous, solely in its intent, to deceive & deprive you of rights.

If more people knew about this, we’d be at pitchforks and torches by the weekend.

Even comparatively wealthy people are going to have almost everything they think they own legally stripped from them.

Now you’re dependent upon the state for basic survival. Killing people en masse while pretending to protect them from the next hobgoblin of an alleged lethal pandemic will be much easier than conquering & killing a population by open force.

I don’t know who the ultimate creditors are, but they’ll be one & the same as those I call the perpetrators.

Those lower down the food chain but blind to what’s about to happen are in for a horrible shock.

Only the perpetrators know anything about timing.

Best wishes

Mike

#MYpost 348

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Telegram message #3

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon / Dr Mike Yeadon solo channel

February 21, 2024

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/40022 :

I probably shared this a week ago, but it’s so centrally important to the main claim associated with The Great Reset (that “You will own nothing…”) that I thought it worth posting it here again.

If you don’t own much today anyway, you might think this doesn’t apply to you. I understand why that reaction could be commonplace. What those with no scope to resist will face (if & when the perpetrators trigger the next & very much larger global financial crisis) is loss of freedom.

Several of us, independently, expect (at some point) abolition of cash and seizure of all assets held by a custodian (such as a bank deposit taker, a building society mortgage provider, an online execution-only broker holding a SIPP (pension), a life insurance company responsible for paying a final salary pension on behalf of a former employer, possibly even a car dealer or car finance house.

It seems to some people completely ridiculous and implausible. Those with such a reaction tend not to bother listening to the evidence.

So were the decade by decade changes to public health emergency laws, the changes that made the unlawful, legal on paper, so that billions of people ended up rolling up their sleeves to receive an intentionally harmful injection.

Ahem. It seems to some people that this, too, is completely ridiculous and implausible. Those with such a reaction tend not to bother listening to the evidence and may well get jabbed again.

Anyway, if you’ve already seen this, apologies. Is there anyone who might give it is a listen?

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in Telegram by Mike Yeadon ( an article with film ) :

Video Documentary : David Rogers Webb – The Great Taking :

https://truthforhealthfoundation.substack.com/p/the-great-taking-you-really-own-nothing

The same film on YouTube, without the Substack article. Here you have the option to set the other language in the subtitle :

https://youtu.be/dk3AVceraTI

Or you can watch it directly here :

A newspaper & other media about the film :

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/great-taking-documentary-global-securities-assets-david-webb/

You Will Own Nothing – Because They Will Steal Everything – David Rogers Webb :

https://rumble.com/v489tkc-you-will-own-nothing-because-they-will-steal-everything-david-rogers-webb.html

Former Hedge Fund Manager Exposes a Scheme by Central Bankers – The Greatest Crime Ever Contemplated :

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/12/former-hedge-fund-manager-exposes-a-scheme-by-central-bankers-the-greatest-crime-ever-contemplated/

Irrefutable Fed response to the Legal Certainty Group :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6POkXcwYFs4

The GREAT TAKING: Steps to Preserve Your Property Part II with David Rogers Webb

https://truthforhealthfoundation.substack.com/p/the-great-taking-steps-to-preserve?open=false

The Great Taking Exposes the Financial End Game :

( A foreword by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/446 ).

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-great-taking-exposes-the-financial-end-game/

The Great Taking ( Audio Book ) by David Webb :

( A foreword by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/371 )

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aensugLxzws

The book for free download ( pdf ) :

https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1ee786fb-3c78-4903-9701-d614892d09d6/taking-screen-june-17.pdf

https://thegreattaking.com/

( www.thegreattaking.com )

( A foreword from Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/566 )

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Pushback to Tyranny & Control Increases in 2024 – Catherine Austin Fitts :

( A foreword by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/370 ).

Source : https://usawatchdog.com/pushback-to-tyranny-control-increases-in-2024-catherine-austin-fitts/

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

An interview with David Rogers Webb

The Great Taking Author Warns, The System Was Created to Take All Your Money, No One Gets Spared

If you watch the interview directly on YouTube, you can set the subtitle in any language :

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZcVYmEJ9x4

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

YOUR Assets are at Risk: "The Great Taking" KEY UPDATE :

YOUR Assets are at Risk: "The Great Taking" KEY UPDATE

From February, 18, 2024

Excellent conversation with David Webb on the biggest threat to our property ownership in centuries: THE GREAT TAKING! David's website with free book here: https://thegreattaking.com/

Link to free consultation and free storage: https://bit.ly/ivor-cummings-gold

As mentioned in the intro/outro, I've made sure for me and my family to convert a significant percentage of pension etc. into physical precious metals ('real money'). If you are interested in taking similar action, I've agreed a follower's deal with The Pure Gold Company in London, UK (they have vault in NY and work with USA customers too, and will ship to you as desired) - just use the following link: https://bit.ly/ivor-cummings-gold This gives a special discount on the first year's storage charge. PureGold manage Storage or Delivery worldwide – Fully allocated and segregated vaults in London and Zurich (all fully insured). 5k minimum purchase, and they have an Unequivocal Buy Back Guarantee. You can cash out of the gold whenever you want – liquidate within 24 hours. Crucially they provide a free no-commitments consultation up front, to discuss your circumstances and goals.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYALQ10s-OQ

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Mario (maneco64)

Worth following Mario (maneco64) daily updates on the markets and "stacking" and useful interviews. He's on our side on globalism/jabs etc. A Chilean, living in London, he worked in finance in Switzerland/London for many years; now retired.

How the Central Bankers Plan to Come After Your Assets :

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4I6uqLuJfA

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

"I would recommend people to sell assets and pay off debts. Financial assets should be avoided."

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/slobodnipoI financial expert and manager of a hedge fund on Wall Street and author of the book "The Great Taking" warns that it is legally prepared that in the event of a future financial crisis, favored creditors can automatically take over all property. Unfortunately, people who invest in financial products, like all other owners, are not aware of this. You can download the book here https://bit.ly/thegreattaking

You can follow the SHOW via livestream - www.z1tv.hr/hr/livestream.

Source : https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance/32520

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Great Taking: The Elites' Stealth Plan for Neo-Feudalism :

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV75JOpzx4g

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

“It is not just the property of those who are indebted that will be taken. It is actually property with no debt that will be taken, the collateral that is owned outright.”

David WEBB, speaking at the ON GUARD FOR THE LIBERTY OF MANKIND event I Sweden, September 30th, 2023

Symposium organized by Doctors’ Appeal and CHD Europe

If you believe these kinds of events, productions are important and appreciate having the facts delivered to you, please consider helping our work.

Watch the live streamed event, exclusive interviews and presentations here :

Source :

https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/doctors-appeal-symposium-sep-30-2023/

https://t.me/CHDEurope/5784

https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/43117

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

South Dakota State Affairs Rebuttal :

February 14, 2024.

David Webb addresses South Dakota legislators about HB 1199

( Ein Vorwort vom Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/659 )

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=weJwXeskO0Q

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Telegram message #4

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon / Dr Mike Yeadon solo channel February 1, 2024

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/562 :

https://delingpole.podbean.com/e/david-rogers-webb/

I have known of this for six months or so, but listening to David Webb describe carefully to James what has happened and how as well as what’s going to happen is absolutely chilling.

I draw a parallel between the 50 years of change in public health law, leading to the deception that is the fake vaccines that are intentionally toxic can legally be injected into billions of people and be immune from prosecution or liability.

In David’s world of finance, over 50 years, financial assets (“securities”) that you previously owned under private property rights, have been dematerialised (digitised) and pooled. Most importantly, a new legal category of “beneficial ownership” has been created & substituted for “ownership”. Why this matters is that ultimate ownership falls to a minuscule number of holders of collateral against debts incurred. Central banks, which are privately owned, are able to seize everyone else’s assets in a crisis because those assets are pledged as collateral.

Webb says that deliberate collapse of the entire global economy is imminent & this mass theft will cause & amplify violence and tremendous hardship. A hard rain’s going to fall.

Webb sees the endgame as I do: evil, totalitarian, digital control system. No liberty or democracy anywhere is going to be tolerated nor will the development of a parallel economic system be allowed.

It is probably already way too late to prevent the economic collapse. Whether anything can be salvaged by way of reverting changes to private property rights locally remains to be seen. It’s not necessarily a political issue but a criminal matter that private property rights have been subverted.

Please listen carefully to this interview and share it like mad. Nobody is coming to save us. If this information doesn’t prompt you to immediately getting into “prepping” as best you & any awake, close friends and family, you’re not taking this as seriously as I believe your should.

Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Deutsche Medien / German media :

https://uncutnews.ch/vorsaetzliche-zerstoerung-erst-covid-jetzt-the-great-taking/

https://uncutnews.ch/ihr-werdet-nichts-besitzen-denn-sie-werden-euch-alles-nehmen-david-rogers-webb/

https://telegra.ph/THE-GREAT-TAKING--Wie-sie-planen-alles-von-allen-zu-STEHLEN-12-18

https://legitim.ch/the-great-taking-enthuellt-das-finanzielle-endspiel-der-globalisten/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2024/01/fundstueck-ihr-werdet-nichts-besitzen-denn-sie-werden-alles-stehlen-david-rogers-webb/amp/

Ein Artikel, der sich Dank der eingebauten Einstellung perfekt übersetzen läßt : https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/great-taking-documentary-global-securities-assets-david-webb/

The Great Talking mit deutscher Synchronisation :

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FyETQS1uQY

or : https://t.me/VideoTranslateProjects/298

or : https://odysee.com/@AugenAufMedienAnalyse:6/thegreattaking_deutsch:9

or : https://t.me/c/1244352929/140885

Banken könnten die nächste Finanzkrise nutzen, um Ihr Vermögen zu konfiszieren: So funktioniert es :

https://te.legra.ph/Banken-k%C3%B6nnten-die-n%C3%A4chste-Finanzkrise-nutzen-um-Ihr-Verm%C3%B6gen-zu-konfiszieren-So-funktioniert-es-02-15

The Great Talking mit deutschem Untertitel :

https://t.me/Queue_for_brain_Chat/13021

https://t.me/Normalitaet_v2/8634

DIESES Finanzgesetz kann Deine Geldanlagen VERNICHTEN ! ( Glenn Beck - Deutsch )

3 Februar 2024 :

"Die Staaten beginnen, gegen ein wenig bekanntes Gesetz vorzugehen, das Deine Finanzanlagen zerstören könnte. Das Gesetz, das ursprünglich in den 90er Jahren eingeführt wurde, wurde als Mittel zur Stützung des Finanzsystems verkauft. In Wirklichkeit diente es jedoch dazu, große Finanzinstitute zu retten, indem es ihnen erlaubte, IHRE Anlagen im Falle eines Finanzkollapses als Sicherheiten zu verwenden. "Das könnte bedeuten, dass Sie alles verlieren", sagt Glenn. "Es hebt das verrückte Versprechen 'Sie werden nichts besitzen' auf eine ganz neue Ebene." Ein Bundesstaat, South Dakota, ist nun dabei, diese ungültige Regelung zu ändern, und andere Bundesstaaten bereiten sich darauf vor, sich anzuschließen. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, dies zu stoppen, warnt Glenn, bevor es zu echten wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen kommt." Glenn Beck am 30. Januar 2024, deutsch vertont, für Dich.

Source / Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fxa95497bXs

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The thieving system

An anonymous comment from April 8, 2024 :

They don't care about anything but maintaining their way of life and carpet bagging as many assets as they can. Its a robbery and no one will stop them because they are all in on it. The cops and the law are all on overtime looking at us to fulfil the ever empty public purse. Given the opportunity they will literally come into your home and take everything on the slightest whim of legality. Whatever they xan get away with they will take. There is no give in their world unless its from you. Then for you there is no take. Even immigration is a scam to get more slaves under the tax noose or in the prison system. The money go round being ridden by and ever growing state until it collapses under its own weight and takes everyone on it with it. Lets hope the rich have enough gold for the feudal times ahead because they will soon be eaten if not.

Source : An anonymous comment from April 8, 2024

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/52894

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The greatest swindle - the history of fiat currency and central banks

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mVDS4Z7lEc

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Update

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 7, 2024 :

Well worth listening to this hearing in the Tennessee legislature.

David Webb and a colleague explain the core issue that prompted his book, “The Great Taking”.

The amendments proposed go a small way to restoring some of the property rights of those who think they own securities.

Instead, because of changes made to the Uniform Commercial Code, they now only have an “entitlement”, which is much weaker and is contractual, not absolute. Because it’s a contractual right, there’s a counterparty. If the latter goes insolvent, the effect of changes to the UCC is that the entitlement holder is ranked lower on the list of creditors than the Secured Creditors, the parasites at the top of the food chain.

A financial crisis will certainly see all assets legally stolen.

Most people are unaware of this.

There’s literally nothing you can do about it, except not to own securities.

If you hold physical gold in a safe nobody else knows about, that’s the only way you can be secure. Cash unfortunately suffers the same fate, because it isn’t segregated and is controlled by the big clearing banks and ultimately the central bank, nationally and internationally.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked by Mike Yeadon :

https://youtu.be/1THmVvL1yxI?si=b2Xv_W2FTDjOWA2E

Source :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/52504

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/52505

………………………………………………….

UPDATE

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 27, 2024 :

https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15936

It may have occurred to you, what exactly is the common factor between The Great Reset, The Great Taking and the UN2030 goals?

The answer is private property. The Useless Eliters intend to take EVERYTHING.

Understand this. They don’t need our stuff. They just cannot allow us to have it. Slaves don’t own property.

Simples.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above ( An article that gets straight to the point on the subject ) :

Property Rights & The Great Taking

How did we get here?

Don R. Grande

Sep 26, 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/dongrande/p/property-rights-and-the-great-taking

…………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 27, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1880

This is alarming though not surprising. That this moment would come has never been in doubt. All Western governments have engaged in huge, deficit spending, many for decade after decade.

U.K. has an extraordinary external debt of 3X annual GDP.

Quite soon, the interest payments alone will consume all tax revenues. This mucking around with £22B is small potatoes.

When the top finally blows off, the global financial crisis will make 2008 look trivial and that’s when The Great Taking will inevitably occur.

As David Rogers Webb recently pointed out, The Great Taking isn’t about greedy Useless Eliters stealing our assets for themselves. They have no interest in our stuff. But they cannot permit us to continue to own significant independent assets. Otherwise, many of us will simply ignore their propaganda and orders.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

https://rwerner.substack.com/p/national-debt-explosion-the-fiscal

National debt explosion: The Fiscal Time Bomb and its Implications

US national debt has reached $35trn. Interest payments now exceed military spending and other secret service budgets combined. What are the implications?

Richard A. Werner, D.Phil.

Sep 24, 2024

∙ Paid

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

A related article :

………………………………………………..

Maybe you have millions, even billions?… they will take it all… pretty soon.

Over 50 years, laws have been changed the world over. You have “beneficial ownership” not ownership. This means someone else owns it. Will you fight it?

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jul 11, 2024

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/maybe-you-have-millions-even-billions?triedRedirect=true

………………………………………………..

Market radicalism, incorrectly called neoliberalism, is a robbery and disenfranchisement of citizens for the benefit of the financial elite. April 26, 2024 Photo : Hermann Ploppa A foreword The financial elite is losing its dollar because the BRICS countries no longer want to be robbed. I'm talking about petrodollars and other inconveniences. Instead, the financial elite wants to take over the entire economy, industry, trade, transport, and everything else. They don't want to have competition. If farmers are… Read full story

Source : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/market-radicalism-incorrectly-called

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended:

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

