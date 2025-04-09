Dr. Mike Yeadon, a post in 3 parts, April 9, 2025

Part 1 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2751

I like Nigel Watson’s direct style. He makes shortish videos which are hard hitting.

He knows why the authorities are so set on imposing digital ID.

I’ve pointed out before that you already have completely adequate means to identify yourself to whomsoever requires it. So you don’t need a new form of ID. No, it’s THEM who requires that you turn yourself into a QR code, in order that they can control every aspect of your life.

These new digital ID symptoms are editable in real time, because the details within your ID aren’t in the ID itself, but on a central database. Your QR code simply directs the enquiry to the source. That means any changes made to it in real time are visible to the next enquiry.

Decline to sign up for it & if imposed, refuse to use it. Any transaction requiring it is a transaction you must not agree to. If the perpetrators succeed in getting this widely accepted, we are in trouble.

I doubt I need to ask you to float this concern with others when you can. I know most people will not accept that this is about digital, totalitarian control, but some will at least see how this could be abused. Trivially, relatively speaking, being hacked by criminals is one obvious possibility.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxixH9H-jbSHTs-ApcVhFLMndQ9rM6_i2Z

An attached screenshot with a comment from Dr Mike Yeadon under the pseudonym @GT380man :

Nigel Watson , April 9, 2025 :

I told you this was coming six months ago! https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx20r4vmvx3o?xtor=AL-71-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bbbc.news.twitter%5D-%5Bheadline%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D&at_link_origin=BBCPolitics&at_medium=social&at_link_type=web_link&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_link_id=9A58A190-1466-11F0-BA91-B68DAD53F29A&at_campaign_type=owned&at_format=link&at_ptr_name=twitter&at_bbc_team=editorial

vor 2 Stunden

I’ve been warning of this since 2021. Cashless CBDC plus digital ID & your free life is over, permanently. Imagine it being a requirement to show your ID before every transaction? No ID, no transaction. Imagine further that your digital ID must be “valid” in order to pass muster and permit the transaction. Finally, imagine that your ID will only be valid if you’re up to date with all WHO recommended vaccinations? Do you see how extraordinarily dangerous this path is becoming? And how simple looking it is for the perpetrators to get there? Because even when I spell it out, most people do not understand what’s happening here.

Part 2 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2752

Catherine Austin Fitts has often talked about what she calls the “Central Bank Warfare Model” of control over economics.

Having the status of the world’s reserve currency (almost all commodities are priced in & settled in USDs) the USA can print almost unlimited amounts of money, which is then used among other things to fund a military-industrial complex and in turn that’s used to subjugate any opposition to their global policy of domination.

The additional element I had simply not realised until recently is that these policies aren’t even intended to serve the needs of USA, only it’s stock of billionaires. As of 1913, with the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank, USA has suffered a form of invisible coup d’etat, in which the military power of USA has been harnessed to accomplish whatever its stakeholders desire.

My take, building on this concept, is the Central Bank Warfare Model has, as of 2020, been turned upon its own citizens, with far greater intensity than at any previous time, and this inversion is occurring everywhere in The West.

I have a vague recollection that the leadership of Iran has long regarded the USA as “The Great Satan”. Who knew?

Best wishes

Mike

( Editor's note: Here you can find the information provided to us by Catherine Austin Fitts :

https://solarireport.substack.com/p/trump-administration-digital-control

https://solarireport.substack.com )

Part 3 :

Editor's note: A picture that tells you who the digital control network is supposed to come from :

Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2677

Another smashing article by EscKey. It’s a long read but it charts the formation of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a shadowy private organization based in Basel which is not only beyond democratic control but beyond all but the most unified political influence. The police may not search their premises or employees (similar to diplomats). They pay no taxes. Their Headquarters Agreement with the Swiss government is to my eyes an appallingly one-sided document.

I know my assessments of their role in the pincer movement on ordinary people will be viewed by many as “black pilled”, but my short post shows how few are the steps required to seize remote control of everything.

Denial of this eventuality is to me polyannaish. Nothing benign characterises recent years.

So show me where my logic fails.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/black-tuesday

An attached screenshot with a comment ( Dr. Yeadon's text is also below the screenshot ) :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 19, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/black-tuesday/comment/101746708

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

The BIS I now regard as always the Trojan horse which will create & administer cashless CBDCs. It’s completely beyond democratic control and virtually immune to political interference. It’s up to us to refuse to use it.

Probably the EU’s undemocratic Commission will force digital ID. We’d better reject it.

Nothing else will matter if they establish cashless CBDC (as a World currency) alongside mandated digital ID, to be presented as a component of every transaction.

You might still shrug. How about setting a condition of continuing validity of digital ID that you’ve had the latest intentionally toxic injection, proposed as necessary to counter the next fake pandemic, probably by the WHO?

Accept & you'll be injured and eventually killed by the jabs.

Refuse & you’ll be excluded permanently from your own life.

It doesn’t matter if my guess is correct or not. My point is to illustrate how few moves are needed by the Useless Eliters to exert totalitarian, anonymously digital control over everyone who isn’t in The Big Club.

A fragment of the linked article:

Black Tuesday

esc

Mar 12, 2025

“( … )

And while you’ve likely heard of the French refusal to renegotiate German wartime debts, you may not be aware of a key reason why—according to Keynes:

If Germany were to pay the whole amount of the reparations due from her under the Dawes scheme, and if the Allies were to use these proceeds to pay what they in their turn owe to the United States under the latest settlements, it would mean that about two-thirds of the proceeds of German reparations would have to be handed on to the United States.

( … )

Full article ( a very good compilation of important information ) :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/black-tuesday

Further comments on the article :

skipper, March 12, 2025 :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/black-tuesday/comment/99875493

skipper

skipper’s Substack

The BIS (and everything that it touches) has total immunity from inspection so its pronouncements are nothing but deceitful window dressing for us morons while operations go on in secrecy which is a common thing across all these ruler‘s puppets.

The founding statement ‘a body independent of governments, with central banks merely contributing capital‘ ignores completely the wisdom that he who pays the piper calls the tune. This wisdom and other passed on through Aesop's Tales has virtually been eliminated in modern times.

“Some people are seeing digital currency and digital ID as two separate entities. They are not.” :

Debbie, April 9, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-a-statement-on-the/comment/107294692

Debbie

Debbie’s Substack

Some people are seeing digital currency and digital ID as two separate entities. They are not. They will be totally dependent on each other for the control to be secured and effective. Once they get control of your money, it's all over. Thank you again Mike Yeadon. A warrior as always who is trying to help us all. Be also aware of that Blackbelt Barrister account on youtube. He is currently in China and subtly trying to push how lovely and convenient digital ID will be because the Chinese gov made it work like a dream. He's suspect in my opinion and has recently taken his channel more into politics. Who's to say he hasn't been recruited to push the narrative? He is planting seeds in people's minds, but I think a lot of his subcribers have already latched on that he could be questionable in character.

The BarefootHealer, April 9, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-a-statement-on-the/comment/107303797

The BarefootHealer

It has always been about what BIS wants, BIS gets. Its the bankers banker, and the insurers insurance.

And now and in the foreseeable future, BIS wants human beings tokenised. Whether it is in paper, oil, bonds, crypto, CBDCs, or next iteration of nano-tokens (aka nanotechnology/biotech). Its all essentially about cataloguing and tokenising humanity for profit. Why? Because once removed from tangible currency, to non-tangible, it's able to be manipulated without transparency. Its an endless blank check with no visible ledger.😉🤦‍♀️ ultimately they will even tokenise the one true wealth that so far has remained relatively "unobtainable"- actual time. They have managed to get nature on the ledger, but not time yet...

Everything else, the Starlink grid, the weather manipulation, the 5th gen war games, the "nudge"programs, panoptican surveillance, toxic food,water,air supplies, eugenic programs, medical and media warefare, it's all for profit for various groups with various causes and reasoning, but ultimately it all ends up at BIS.😐🤨

#itsnotyou #itsthem

CBDC means absolute control by the banksters, whom no one voted for :

…………………………………………..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpNnTuK5JJU

Thanks to Sheila for this link !

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below.

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

