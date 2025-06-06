Fraud Prevention Hotline

Connie
6h

Not to bring the seriousness of the conversation down but unicorns toenails, I’m going to remember that one! If only people could get it into their heads that viruses are as real as a unicorn and that the mRNA weapon was a vaccine (of which none are required!) had as much validity as said unicorn having toenails then maybe the world would shake itself from this fairy(nightmare)tale!

Robert Townshend
6h

The climate thing. It's blatant. Evidence all over the shop, in sand, gravel, ice, rock, dead wood, dead little things etc etc.

Twenty thousand years ago the earth was indeed a colder and drier place. 125 thousand years ago it got hotter and wetter than at any stage since. (Called the Eemian interglacial, but ssssh.)

Between six and nine thousand years ago our present interglacial, the Holocene, was at its warmest and wettest. Called the Holocene Optimum, hence Green Sahara. Hence early cities like Ur and Lagash almost had their toes in the waters of the Persian Gulf. But ssshhh.

How much can they ssshhh? A lot, it seems.

