Photo : Dr. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Anne McCloskey.

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 5, 2025 :

I admire Dr Anne McCloskey, who came out of retirement in order to help patients. As she did so, in Ireland, she & other medical doctors arrived at the correct conclusion that the injections were harmful.

Please see a now three year old video giving their resolute opinions. I cut them slack about what really happened. I was still only part way into the rabbit hole by then!

As often I do, I placed a long comment below the article.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Three years of vindication, but the "independent" medical regulators are still sanctioning us.

Irish doctors are still being persecuted and censored. Stand with us in Dublin.

Dr Anne McCloskey

Jun 05, 2025

This 7 minute video was made over three years ago by a group of Irish doctors in our attempt to protect our patients, especially children, from the dangers of the gene jabs.

The harms were known, the evidence was clear and time has proven that our warnings were correct.

All of us have faced censorship and sanctions from the government's "independent" regulatory body. Two have had their license to practice medicine revoked. The others facing ongoing threats and intimidation.

Stand with Dr Marcus DeBrun and the other doctors who spoke out and followed the science. at the IMC building in central Dublin this Tuesday, 10th June as we tell them that we are not afraid. We will always put patient safety and informed consent first in our dealings with patients, in accordance with their guidelines and our Hippocratic Oath.

Primum non Nocere.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 5, 2025 :

Virus lie + contagion lie = vaccine lie.

Please see my recent Substack article on this theme.

Please do not fear the liars.

Definitely do not allow yourself to be injected. No good vaccine exists.

It’s a dreadful & enduring deception.

I will never be silenced, either.

Added later : I held the same opinion as Dr Marcus until a few years ago. Good doctors of Ireland: like me, you have been sorely mislead by an evil, long-lived deception, about “viruses”, “contagion” and “vaccines”. They are not the greatest contribution to human health. They are an evil deception. Ask yourself why, of all the products of the pharmaceutical industry, ONLY vaccines may not be questioned let alone criticised. Ask yourself why ANY professional, not medical doctors alone, are held to this career threatening requirement to endorse such injections or at least not to question them. If you don’t believe me, have a look at any professional, a lawyer, a dentist, anyone who is a member of a professional association and is licensed. If such a non-medical professional criticises vaccination in a persistent manner, even if they do so calmly and referring to scientific evidence, they will be contacted by their regulator and warned to desist and if they do not, they’re told there may be consequences which include a threat to their ability to operate in their chosen profession. Why is this?

I now know why. The power of the Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie is at the very heart of the control mechanism that’s being imposed upon humanity and has been planned for several decades (at least).

If you ask yourself why the world seems to have literally gone mad in recent years and that there has been a trend of destruction of belief in a realm beyond the physical, a demolition of the core of the family, a persistent assault upon the coherence of society everywhere in The West and a degradation of behaviour, especially of children and young people, a push to digitise everything including money and an ever intensifying requirement to prove your identity in order merely to use the simplest thing on the internet, my own research in recent years, building on that of others for much longer, is that these ALL emanate from the same control system, simplistically called “the international elites”.

Some of you will know that the notion that human activity is triggering crisis level changes to the climate is utter lies, dreamed up by the same “elites”. They (for example The Club of Rome, though there are numerous such supranational organizations, ALL of them set up by those self-same “elites”) actively chose, as model threats, which could be turned onto their own fellow citizens across The West, two powerful themes.

First, anthropogenic climate change. It’s definitely lies. Novel prize level scientists in numerous aspects of climate physics, with entire careers in “climate” have been saying for years that it’s absolutely poppycock and not a single component of it has any underpinning reality. For example, changes in atmospheric CO2 FOLLOW changes in surface temperature, reproducibly. If correct, the entire narrative is a deliberate deception. It is correct & it is a horrifying deception. Net Zero is its most recent manifestation. This policy alone will literally destroy The West. This is why supply chains have been built, covering everything from basic foodstuffs, fuel to smartphones. Those controlling these supply chains literally control the fate of nations. The multidecade deindustrialisation process that’s been going on since the 1970s, if not earlier, is designed to demoralise working people and to place extraordinary power into the hands of a tiny number of deeply unpleasant people.

Second, the fear provoking idea that, as we butt up against nature, the risk of zoonotic viral infections rises, leading to more frequent pandemics, through spreading of contagious illnesses, thus requiring rapid development of new “vaccines”. It’s all lies, designed to force compliance with freedom-draining “measures”, including injections. There has never been a pandemic, only a fiction assisted by diabolically clever deceptions.

My field of expertise is in new medicines design and R&D and especially to detect beforehand the potential for iatrogenesis arising from their widespread adoption. As a mechanistic toxicologist, I was among the first of very few people who not only warned of multiple, built-in harms but importantly, explained WHY such harms were INEVITABLE.

In no way is ANY of this a “mistake”.

Inconveniently, it is undoubtedly a conspiracy. There is nothing theoretical about it.

I don’t demand anything of anyone. I do say what I think & share the evidential basis for it.

My greatest fear right now is that so few who have realised the extent of the evil abroad in the world are willing to speak out loudly and persistently.

My greatest fear right now is that so few who have realised the extent of the evil abroad in the world are willing to speak out loudly and persistently.

It's not necessary for everyone to do the research required to reach all these conclusions. I suggest that proving just ONE thing that's being imposed on innocent populations is sufficient to be quite certain that we are facing a deeply evil regime. If you view my video often called "Silver Bullet", you will then be well-placed to determine whether or not I'm correct.

There’s no possible benign interpretation or explanation of events of recent years. It’s about more than money, too. We know this because among the perpetrators are the very people who run the central banks which control the currency of each nation, as well as control the political sphere via bribes and threats. Numerous lines of independent evidence all converge on these self-appointed “elites” intending to install a totalitarian, digital control system & these deceptions are their main method for getting people to walk into the prison by themselves. Once these deeply unpleasant people, their antecedents and descendants, gain such control, which they will if we allow it, they can do whatever they want with us. The nature of the so-called mRNA “vaccines” is such that only harm is intended to result from mass infection campaigns.

How will they gain this much power? Simple. Cashless digital currency + biometric digital ID = tyrannical control. Without physical money, and you require permission online in real time, for every transaction, you’ve disappeared & been replaced by a QR code. Your opinion & consent no longer matters. They will never need to step out of the shadows. We’ll occasionally glimpse useless idiots like Bill Gates, the Rockefeller and the leading members of WEF. They are merely the fronts for the real power of trillions of dollars. See any recent interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, Richard Werner, David Rogers Webb, etc etc.

While I personally have developed an understanding that this assault upon humanity, starting with the nations of The West, is profoundly evil in origin, it’s not necessary to view the entire backdrop through a lens of faith. You reach the same conclusion as to their likely intentions, merely from review of what they’ve done and are continuing to do.

THANK YOU enormously for your courage. I admire what each of you is doing and can see why you’re doing it. It’s absolutely not for your benefit, but because it’s WRONG & you feel compelled to speak out. I have precisely the same motivations.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr Anne McCloskey, June 5, 2025 :

Dr Anne McCloskey

Thanks Mike. I agree. Virology and the related specialty of Vaccinology have serious questions to answer. Dr Tom Cowan talks about belief in what are said to be unicorn's toenails-an act of faith when there's no unicorn whose toes can be examined. PCR tests, which you dissembled so eloquently in I believe June 2020, are to viral pathogens as the toenails are to the unicorns-a belief which is not science. Show me the virus and I may believe in the the test for it.

I differ from some of my colleagues in the video, in that from mid 2020, I knew there were no excess deaths except those caused by what we were doing or being forced to do in practice. I saw patients dying of neglect. I got into trouble in an Out of Hours shift for bringing a 14 year old lad into our lovely sterile health centre. Verboten. Had I not broken the rules, he may have died of diabetic ketoacidosis. His mother had made three phonecalls to his own GP over the previous week, and was told "we don't see children unless it's an emergency". He needed fluids, oxygen and was red-lighted to ICU where he thankfully recovered. He would have been a covid death.

I worked one "GP Covid Assessment Centre" shift, along with 19 other staff including three doctors, six or seven nurses, secretarial staff and porters. We we saw three patients, none of whom were sick with anything, and should have been managed by their GPs. While we were watching Netflix, our local British Medical Council rock-doc was outside doing a piece to camera with the BBC about the chaos within.

Dr Anne McCloskey, June 5, 2025 :

Dr Anne McCloskey

( … ) This was a multi-pronged attack, of which the genocidal jabs were but part. Hugh McCarthy, a retired head teacher has a Substack where he chronicles the harms to our children from lockups and the associated black ops. Wanes were told they could kill their loved ones with their hugs. Now that’s low.

I recorded videos from my kitchen on the harms of the antiscientific lockups and the damage they were doing to the local economy and social fabric. None of this has really been resolved. Then I resigned from my Council seat over the abuses which our local government lackeys were sanctioning. “Enquiries” make lawyers rich at the public’s expense, cherry pick and distort the evidence, gild the turd, invert the obvious conclusions and ensure that nothing changes. Job done.

Editor's note:

Dr. Yeadon's statement published below was in response to the following claim by a commentator:

“The jab is NOT the biggest crime nor should it be taking up the majority of air in the room when it comes to 'COVID' dicsussions.”

To ensure this statement isn't taken out of context, I should also mention that the commentator points to the deaths that occurred during the lockdowns and suggested that without the lockdowns, "vaccines" wouldn't have been deployed. I get the impression that he's indirectly trying to portray these "vaccines" as some kind of "flawed rescue of the temporarily shut-down economy."

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 5, 2025 :

The deliberate policy of iatrogenic harms including deaths is an utterly appalling crime against mostly elderly and helpless people.

Early on, I realised that the combination of benzodiazepines like midazolam and strong painkillers of the opiate class like morphine, would very likely cause the death through fatal respiratory depression. My PhD was in this very field. I shouted about it most days for many months.

I am not able to rank the very many evil and fatal crimes against humanity. Without doubt it the killing of many in hospitals and care homes is among the most severe crimes against humanity that I’ve ever heard of.

I don’t agree with you, by the way. I’m entitled to my opinion as you are yours. You are not obligated to follow any course of action other than what your own judgement tells you. Please grant me the same right.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 5, 2025 / An additional note to the above post :

I think each person should follow their own conscience on how they protest against the criminal acts we see around us.

Editor's note:

The situation in which the statement by Dr. Mike Yeadon published below arose requires a little explanation. It is a comment on an article supposedly written by "Dr. Ah Kahn Syed," whose name I deliberately put in quotation marks. Although I don't know who this person actually is, I suspect that the author of the scientific article who continually refers to "COVID" as an "existing, novel disease" is not the same person who identifies himself in the comments as "Dr. Syed," the author of the article.

I personally associate this person's style of speech with a cadet school in a provincial barracks, far from any civilization. That was the first thing I noticed at the time, and it didn't seem appropriate for an author who was very astute in terms of science and a very good writer. I had a long conversation with this person to find out more. Among other things, I asked him how he knew that "COVID" existed when the "bird flu pandemic" of 2007 and the "swine flu pandemic" of 2009/2010 had been proven to be fake. It seemed as if "Dr. Syed" didn't want to acknowledge the part of my questions that seemed uncomfortable to him. He wrote me all sorts of things, but didn't answer any of the "difficult questions." At first, of course, I thought this was a deliberate avoidance tactic. But I was probably mistaken. Later he realized that he had misunderstood something and asked me not to ask several questions at once, but one at a time.

Hmm, maybe I asked various questions in one post, but it was more a case of mentioning various plandemics at the same time, rather than multiple questions. Also, these questions were VERY easy to understand. Other readers knew immediately what it was about, but "Dr. Syed" didn't.

Suddenly I realized that I was probably dealing with a human being who, at best, received and forwarded his answers to readers from an AI, but who himself had nothing to do with science at all. And in the worst case, I'm not dealing with a human at all, but merely with software that actually couldn't understand my simple questions because no one had programmed it with information about previous plandemics.

I considered my findings important enough to share with the readers, and so I published the following three articles, which I personally find somewhat long-winded and uninteresting. However, this is because I recorded all my conversations with the alleged "Dr." in these articles as evidence. Now that I've explained the situation to you, you can decide whether you want to test my opinion and the quality of the evidence I present by reading the following three articles. To make these articles less boring, I've added the funny cartoon images. However, I fear this hasn't helped much. I only find the conclusions that can be drawn from the published conversations interesting. So, now you pretty much know everything. Here are the links to the three articles I mentioned, which are probably no more exciting than ordinary descriptions of the evidence in court documents. Just below is an important statement from Dr. Mike Yeadon from 2024, which he officially addresses to “Dr. Syed,” but is actually only thinking of the other readers.

The "Covid" Preachers - PART 1. Do they own the narrative or not? Dr. Mike Yeadon vs. Dr. Ah Kahn Syed. And my 2 cents. Or 3.

And : The commitment of Dr. Mike Yeadon in Tanzania

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-apostle-preachers-of-the-non

The "Covid" Preachers - PART 2 : The end of the "compliment exchange".

Please help me with the enlightenment work by adding my Substack to your recommendation list. I am also VERY grateful to you for sharing the article.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-apostle-preachers-of-the-non-d08

The "Covid" Preachers - PART 3 : The trick of the skipped level of thinking. The "Covid" details? Ain’t got time for that…

Who is "Dr. Ah Kahn Syed" really?

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-apostle-preachers-of-the-non-cfc

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 19, 2024 :

An almost implausibly well-briefed piece of writing. A couple of problems.

For such a thoroughly briefed and incisive writer, it’s a major omission not to have featured Denis Rancourt & team, who have published in excess of 30 reports, none of which have been refuted, showing that there was, in fact, no pandemic.

So continuously mentioning “covid19” raises eyebrows.

If you wish to commit suicide while feeling smug, bolster your denials and stop reading. I’m not addressing you. You are beyond any help I might provide. Please don’t bother commenting, either. I’m not interested. We’re deep into Year 5.

Show us the uptick in deaths from all causes that led up to that most trusted of NGOs, the WHO, declaring a pandemic.

They’re not fortune tellers. There must be evidence of some striking increase in illness and death, which will be most obvious in the frail elderly population, in order for WHO to point at the evidence & to declare a pandemic.

That evidence does not exist. Anywhere. Readers should note that this absolutely core information is not mentioned anywhere in this fascinating fiction.

The two principal causes of excess all causes mortality were, unequivocally:

1. From immediately after the fake pandemic declaration, Iatrogenic, doctor caused, through imposition of known-to-be-lethal changes in medical management of claimed divoc-91 cases (“diagnosed” using a known-fraudulent PCR based “diagnostic test”). In hospitals, care homes and community, these changes as expected led to soaring deaths, as they would have done if they’d been imposed at any other time. For example, it’s inappropriate to sedate, intubate and ventilate people en masse who have unobstructed airways and intact chest walls, because they can breathe on their own & can be offered an oxygen mask if required. I’ve been around pulmonologists for 40 years so I do know. This is an aggressive and unnecessary procedure that often injures & kills, especially when performed by people unfamiliar with the technique.

In care homes, the elderly were given sedatives like midazolam and drugs Iike morphine that suppress the respiratory reflex. They faded away & died. My PhD was on the respiratory depressant effects of opiates like morphine, so I do know.

The authorities then pointed at all these deaths, “There’s your pandemic!”

2. From the tail end of December 2020 onwards. Poisoning with mRNA based materials. These contain multiple, independent, superfluous & (to me) obvious causes of toxicity. I’ve talked endlessly about this, including in writing, BEFORE the roll out of these injected poisons. All the toxicities evident in their basic design occurred within a year. No one from pharma R&D would possibly think “Oh, this was all just a terrible mistake”, because it wasn’t.

My training included Mechanistic Toxicology, a very unusual course. I’ve not met another ex-pharma scientist so trained. That, coupled with more that 30 years in applied R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry, makes me very qualified to make the determinations I do.

These are designed carefully to intentionally injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. I have no uncertainty in my mind about this and have filed multiple affidavits internationally containing my description of this evidence.

No pandemic. Anywhere.

Mass iatrogenicide in discrete locations. Not every country was treated in this way. U.K. was. Germany wasn’t. That’s 2020.

Near global poisoning with gene-based injections. These aren’t vaccines. There was nothing to immunise against, remember?

They’re not medicinal products, either. Thus the idea that regulators such as FDA authorised them is theatre. They’re legally “countermeasures” to a public health emergency, which never happened. Countermeasures don’t require consent obviously, any more than police tape does. Or tear gas does, either. They’re imposed, by the authorities. All this is extensively documented by Katherine Watt and also Sasha Latypova.

Not every country was so treated with coerced injections. Most African countries weren’t. Their populations simply didn’t show up to get poisoned. I helped prevent them doing so in a few places, such as Tanzania, by speaking to rare MPs who hadn’t yet been murdered or bribed & who then addressed their constituents in huge, open air rallies. Not reported in the media, obviously.

I know nothing about the money side of this, but nothing would surprise me now. Since there wasn’t actually a pandemic, insurance against one didn’t pay out. Reinsurance would have been a good business to have been in. It is interesting that, in quiet offices, they’ll know that what I’m describing is true. Consequently, no policy paid out on pandemic insurance.

There have been no pandemics. They’re an invented notion. The word itself is of recent manufacture (last few decades).

The magnitude of the event was exaggerated in recent decades, too. If you look at International Health Regulations in the early 1920s, you’ll now not be surprised to learn that influenza is not even mentioned. Despite being written a handful of years after supposedly more people were killed by it than died in WW1. You’ve been massively lied to.

The fabled 1918 event did occur, but was much smaller than you’re told & wasn’t even an epidemic. The event, such as it was, was a combination of deaths from poison gas exposure in the trenches of WW1 coupled with huge outbreaks of bacterial pneumonia in sick, poorly nourished & exhausted soldiers. Remember most deaths were in young men? Why? That’s never happened with “influenza” before. I’ve just told you “why them”.

More were also killed by massed “vaccination” with Lord knows what. The evidence is there if you look. There was no evidence whatsoever of “spreading” of these illnesses and deaths because that is not the nature of acute respiratory illnesses. They’re not infective in nature nor contagious (I know you won’t believe this). Nobody has ever scientifically demonstrated the existence of a “respiratory virus” (or any other virus by the way).

These are all lies. Pandemics. Transmission. PCR based diagnostics. Respiratory (& other) viruses. Vaccines against same. All fakery, just as is “Monkey Pox”.

Those who planned this assault on humanity have only just begun. The planning goes back many decades. Some say longer. It’s multigenerational in its form. A group of “elites” have long dreamed of taking control and culling the population of earth. Dismiss this idea at your peril. Run the thought experiment on the chaos all around you. Admit that this appalling idea is a better fit to the data that any competing explanation. Prepare accordingly.

Best wishes

Dr Mike Yeadon

My urgent appeal for support of this work

by Suavek / Fraud Prevention Hotline

Dear friends,

It's been several years since I gave up my own job to edit this joint Substack of Dr. Yeadon and me, and thus to do the persuasive work as part of the communication strategy I had devised myself at the time.

My considerable financial reserves I had at my disposal at the time have long since been used up, and even more than that, if you know what I mean... Since I'm not doing this work for myself, but rather so that you have compelling evidence available, divided into coherent series of articles for the purpose of understanding, and which you can share in this more convincing form, I would like to ask you for your participation in this work, which I can no longer manage on my own.

I would like to sincerely thank the 27 generous donors so far (2 dropped out and 2 joined – so the number has remained the same for months) for their participation in this important information battle. These generous people have supported me for some time now with donations of either 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year. This roughly corresponds to the amount of 4 to a maximum of 4.5 euros per day of my full-time work ( initially a full 16 hours a day, and for a few months now still about 8-9 hours ) nover the past few years on this Substack, which I started much earlier, before the first donation came in. Writing this is a real struggle for me. Thank you for understanding that I consider this Substack a public good and warmly invite other people to actively participate in this fight. Thank you very much in advance.

Sincerely,

Suavek

