Fraud Prevention Hotline

Kaylene Emery
1h

What a delicious library of learning you have gifted us Mike !

Love from Australia.

Yet Another Tommy
36m

"The U.S. is an exception to the rule which holds in every country. The American Constitution states plainly that the Fed must be subject to Congress, so until that changes, expect obfuscation, lies and deflection.

...

These are the families who own the national debt of the United States, to whom we pay $1,000,000,000 in interest every single year. The U.S. Federal Reserve is privately owned by them.

How is that not slavery?

Here are our owners. First identified by Peter Kershaw in Economic Solutions, his research has been repeated so many times as to become a truism. You can easily find a fleshing out of their ownership and how it is spread across what funds.

The major shareholders (Class 'A' stock) of the Federal Reserve Bank System are identified as:

* Rothschild: London and Berlin

* Lazard Bros: Paris

* Israel Seiff: Italy

* Kuhn Loeb Company: Germany

* Warburg: Hamburg, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

* Lehman Bros: NY

* Goldman and Sachs: NY

* Rockefeller: NY

the balance of stock is owned by the major commercial member banks."

High Class Thieves and Satanists: How Central Banks Stole the Last 30 years.

Today the Fed is Gutting the Future of Gen-Z

https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/high-class-thieves-and-satanists

