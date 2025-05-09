Foreword

by Thomas Jefferson

Two quotes from Thomas Jefferson :

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

“I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 4, 2025 :

I’ve listened to this venerable and honest man, Edward G Griffin, many times.

He’s the author of a famous book (a million copies sold, though I think that’s over a long period) called “The creature from Jekyll Island”. In it he describes the chicanery and criminal activity from 1910 that led in 1913 to the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank. It’s not Federal (it’s privately owned, as are all Central Banks), it has no reserves and it doesn’t even participate in the routine transactions of other, commercial banks.

Extremely powerful people control this legalised cartel. Was the formation of “The Fed” done in order to enable what is happening now? I really don’t know. Whatever the driving vision & mission were / are, I argue that 1913 marks the day that USA underwent a coup d’etat.

Now it makes sense that what appears to be happening is sabotage of the economic system & currency of the United States of America and way beyond (almost every country in the world has a central bank).

We can also see why USA roams around the world, deleting governments that the owners of The Fed don’t like.

This state of affairs can only be rectified by passing a law, ending The Fed. This isn’t going to happen.

Once again, we bump into the same perpetrators who are running the pandemic fakery, the complete invention of a crisis of the climate & much more.

Edward G Griffin is 93 years old and sharp as a pin. I hold him in high regard.

As with so many other aspects of the war on humanity, I think the best thing to do is to make others aware of the corrupt basics because, once you understand this long running crime, other pennies will begin to fall.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: as for trying to get good people into positions of political power, Griffin reminds us that something akin to a law of nature applies. Once an institution is large enough & powerful enough to warrant the descriptive title, it’ll already been infiltrated and corrupted. So in addition to spreading the word, please put in some time, planning to not be compelled to do whatever it is that the crooks are going to spring on us next!

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 5, 2025 :

I really appreciated Mr Griffin’s clarity that ALL institutions, once large and powerful enough, automatically attract corrupt people. Therefore, you cannot trust any institution large enough to warrant the title. And that application of legal constraints is the best that can be done. You’ll never find enough incorruptible people to occupy important positions. It’s a blunt message. Political campaigning ought to focus on necessary constraints. You virtually never hear this theme. And it’s because, as Mr Griffin says, the powerful have the resources and the ruthlessness to protect themselves from you, if you’re intending change that would constrain their power.

An older but still relevant post :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 11, 2023 :

I think this is a very important & useful series of clips from other videos.

Rik Mayall was absolutely right.

The advantage is compression: the key messages are all in a 11 minute video.

The only objection I have is that the last third feels like an advert for Bitcoin. I wish they’d said you’re strongly advised to own some decentralised cryptocurrency.

Other than that caveat, I endorse everything that’s in this film.

Note in particular the obviously centrally controlled mainstream media. Show this to a sceptic. They are literally following (reading out) a script.

The Perpetrators have been at their control game for at least 110 years (since the establishment of the so-called Federal Reserve, a privately owned institution, even though most people, if they’ve any awareness of “The Fed” at all, believe it to be government owned.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, the privately owned central banks own the government of the country in which each is set.

For those hungry for more information about how all encompassing is the control of an entire society by these, in my view, illegal central banks, please consider watching this excellent documentary.

( Editor's note : A film in English, with German subtitles : )

Richard Werner is someone I consider “my opposite number” in the international banking system. He’s had exposure to how it all works from early in his career. He wrote the book, The Princes Of The Yen”, upon which this documentary was made ( at least, I hope that’s the correct way around ! ).

Watch & understand the creepy, almost invisible control that the money supply system has on advanced economies. They’re much easier to take apart and down that the most decentralised, poor economies, where many people feed themselves by fishing, trapping / hunting and small cropping. Gates & Schwab types have limited influence over such people.

Those who are young and have small children will stand a much better chance of leading free lives if they decide that, since the perpetrators are intent on utter destruction of their existing way of lives, they might as well be the driver of the changes that are inevitably coming their way than mere passengers.

To those who immediately baulk, I am not saying it’s a simple thing. There are no easy options available to you if you want to protect your children.

Meanwhile, we’re going to fight like mad to see how far we can prevent the perpetrators doing what they intend in advanced economies.

Richard Werner has recently given an interview to my colleague, Andrija Klaric of Croatia. A very interesting character.

If you’re in France, you’ll need a VPN in order to watch this.

Note this channel, “SLOBODNI” (“Freedom” in Croatian), holds many excellent interviews by Andrija Klaric.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2832

The speaker is Professor Richard Werner. I’m in touch. He’s increasingly concerned about cashless CBDC to say the least.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: this short video noticed in Chat, thought it interesting enough to recirculate.

Redirected from : https://t.me/ABridgen/1040 :

For those who have not seen this before it’s important you watch and listen. The City of London, Washington DC and the Vatican City all have special status. This gives special rights and protections to those in these areas. Why ? And why are the public never told this?

https://t.me/ABridgen

“WARNING! EU Plans to Strip YOUR Assets to Fund Ukraine War”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 6, 2025, a forwarded post from Prof. Richard A. Werner Official,

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2835

Original article: https://t.me/WernerEconomics/429 (from May 5, 2025 ).

WARNING! EU Plans to Strip YOUR Assets to Fund Ukraine War

Prof. Dr. Richard Werner discusses how the EU and the German government are preparing to seize ordinary savers' bank deposits in order to fund Ukraine and its war.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2839

I posted a short talk by Richard Werner earlier. Here’s one from Catherine Austin Fitts.

Both are on the digital control grid that is cashless CBDC (or “all-digital currency”, as CAF termed it).

This at 45 min (followed by Q&A) is more detailed but fundamentally the warning is identical: do not rest & allow cash to be withdrawn and your money to be replaced by CBDC. I realise that you & I can’t stop the perpetrators from doing it. But we can make sure it doesn’t happen in a vacuum, in silence.

There are a small handful of things that I strongly urge you to lose no opportunity to tell family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and complete strangers about 😊

One of them is about the vital role cash plays in freedom of action and from surveillance. In my opinion, removal of the OPTION for customers to use cash ought to be rendered illegal. It doesn’t matter if few customers ever use cash. But the option so to do is the only thing keeping you free from control by remote & anonymous powers. Nothing else. All digital transactions are visible already to inappropriate authorities and, if bank, card & app-based transactions are converted to CBDC, visible in real time and potentially subject to real time permissioning.

This isn’t a theoretical problem. It is THE single, most important objective of this entire mess, not only since 2020, in my opinion, but since 1913.

Unlimited surveillance and control over your life is within the near term grasp of the powers that shouldn’t be. Catherine explicitly mentions that permissioning could be subject to compliance with certain public health standards. She means jabs. She knows perfectly well what I’ve said about “mRNA vaccines” and I believe she agrees that the principalities and powers have certain intentions with the control they seek to impose.

There are some people who seem confident that the extent of digital control sought isn’t technically possible. I’m not qualified to comment. But I don’t think hope is a strategy. I discern that one of the main reasons computer experts say this is that we all know how failure prone simply joining two legacy IT systems are in companies or local government. If I was charged with oversight of designing a system that would work, among the criterion would be that I can design a banking & payment system from scratch and incorporate interoperable digital ID in the same, blank sheet project scope. Then it probably would work.

Please finally give thought to how you will attempt to thwart these objectives. For example, buying time through whatever you can muster of stores of cash, precious metals, food & other commodities, relationships of trust, physical, mental and spiritual health and support, etc.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2840

Four minute version of Catherine Austin Fitts warnings about the intense dangers of an all-digital monetary system.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor's note: The following article seems largely incomplete and therefore too uncritical. Reality rarely looks as good as theory. Nevertheless, the article offers important information about the Fed :

………………………………………………………………………..

Who Owns the Federal Reserve?

How the Fed Remains Independent

By

Kimberly Amadeo

Updated on October 2, 2024

The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States. Its decisions affect the U.S. economy and, therefore, the world. This position makes it the most powerful actor in the global economy. It is not a company or a government agency. Its leader is not an elected official, which makes it seem highly suspicious to many people, because it is not subject to either voters or shareholders.

( … )

San Francisco Federal Reserve Employee Admits FED is a Private Corporation :

Before Fed was created :

Unfortunately, this German article is no longer available. Here's an excerpt from it, which I translated and published on Telegram a long time ago :

( https://t.me/QueueForBrain/11115 )

100 years of the Federal Reserve / Operation Duck Hunt

( Original title : 100 Jahre Federal Reserve / Operation Entenjagt )

" (...) The history of the most powerful central bank in the world begins with a secret mission. On a November night in 1910, eight men meet on an abandoned train platform in the small town of Hoboken, a few miles from Manhattan. One of them, Senator Nelson Aldrich, had sworn the group to be very careful: don't talk to anyone along the way, shrug off reporters, and tell your families you're going duck hunting.

(...)

Opponents of the Federal Reserve (Fed) are still frustrated by the central bank's nebulous founding and opaque structure. How can one of the most important institutions of modern times be based on a secret plan instead of a democratic process? And aren't the Founding Fathers proof enough that the Fed should never serve the American people, only Wall Street?

(…)

Indicator of lack of transparency

In order to get the law through in Parliament, Aldrich had to play to the power of his wealthy allies. Eventually, with strong financial support, the colorless Democrat Woodrow Wilson won the 1913 presidential election. Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act the day before Christmas Eve, when most legislators were well into their vacations. According to lore, Wilson regretted this decision throughout his life.

On his deathbed he is said to have said: "I have betrayed my country." From now on his fate lies "in the hands of a few men."

(...).“

https://www.trend.at/wirtschaft/business/operation-entenjagd-370452

( From an Austrian business magazine https://www.trend.at/)

Andrew Jackson’s Veto of the National Bank

Written by: Frank W. Garmon Jr., Christopher Newport University

“ ( … )

The fate of the U.S. economy weighed heavily on President Andrew Jackson’s mind in 1832 as he debated signing the renewal of the charter of the Second Bank of the United States. Congress had granted the national bank a new charter for twenty years starting in 1816, but bank advocates tried to renew the charter early to force its passage through Congress during an election year. The stage was set for a showdown between Jackson and Second National Bank president Nicholas Biddle.

Jackson had to weigh whether to kill the national bank because of his constitutional opposition to it and his fear that the bank was an engine of aristocracy.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://billofrightsinstitute.org/essays/andrew-jacksons-veto-of-the-national-bank

Andrew Jackson’s Veto Message Against Re-chartering the Bank of the United States, 1832

President Andrew Jackson, like Thomas Jefferson before him, was highly suspicious of the Bank of the United States. He blamed the bank for the Panic of 1819 and for corrupting politics with too much money. After congress renewed the bank charter, Jackson vetoed the bill. The following was the message he gave to congress after issuing his veto. Jackson’s decision was controversial. Some Americans accused him of acting like a dictator to redistribute wealth. Others saw the act as an attack on a corrupt system that only favored the rich.

( … )

Full article :

https://www.americanyawp.com/reader/democracy-in-america/andrew-jacksons-veto-message-against-re-chartering-the-bank-of-the-united-states-1832/

King Andrew and the Bank

https://www.neh.gov/humanities/2008/januaryfebruary/feature/king-andrew-and-the-bank

……………………………….

Historic Document

Bank Veto Message (1832)

Andrew Jackson | 1832

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/andrew-jackson-bank-veto-message-1832

Afterword

by Suavek

One-fifth of the world's total production ends up back in the banks. This is what an economist said in a video that has unfortunately been deleted everywhere. The title read:

Usury, Central Banking And The History Of Capitalism ( No longer found: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toft6H11-a0 ). Another point in the already deleted film concerned the fact that interest is forbidden in the Abrahamic religions for good reasons and is considered a sin. I can also add that no economy should rely on private individuals printing money for a state and then driving the state into debt by forcing the state to borrow the money from these individuals at interest. This is what legalized theft looks like. Normally, every state is supposed to print and control its own money. I would like to point out that the "COVID" scam took place at a time when the BRICS countries began to reject the US dollar as a mandatory global currency. Both events should be seen in context to be understood.

The problem we are currently facing can be summed up in the following sentence: If the citizens cannot control the banks, then the banks will control the citizens and will continue to expand their own power.

The following text can be read on the website www.federalreserve.gov the hypocritical wording of which makes me smile. Any changes to the Fed are not intended to limit the Fed's power, and certainly not to encourage democratic participation by citizens in this power :

“The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 established the Federal Reserve System as the central bank of the United States to provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and more stable monetary and financial system. The law sets out the purposes, structure, and functions of the System as well as outlines aspects of its operations and accountability. Congress has the power to amend the Federal Reserve Act, which it has done several times over the years. The complete act, as amended, is provided here by section.”

Source : https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/fract.htm

Propaganda tries everything to portray the Fed as a state-controlled bank. The correction would have to be expressed with a sentence that, at first glance, sounds somewhat confusing: The Fed is controlled by the state, which is controlled by the Fed.

In order to keep the information in this Substack thematically organized, I repeat here a short text from another article ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-philanthropists-part-2-with-a ) :

The same crooks have stolen the right to print dollars.

At this point, it seems important to me to mention that these are the same crooks who founded the Federal Reserve Bank of America in 1913 and thereby obtained the right to print US dollar bills. To achieve this right (or rather, injustice), various tricks were used. Among other things, they took advantage of the fact that many Senate members were already on Christmas holiday when the whole matter was decided in favour of these crooks :

"On December 23, 1913, the Senate adopted the conference report by a vote of 43 to 25 ( … )"

Source : https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/minute/Senate_Passes_the_Federal_Reserve_Act.htm

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related article :

………………………………..

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-a-statement-on-the

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-central-banking-warfare-model

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

