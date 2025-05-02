Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2824

I’ve not heard the speaker before but I was aware of the domestic / foreign split agreed between Carnegie and Rockefeller foundations.

Re-educating the nations youth as a plan for domination sounds about what’s happened & happening.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

A short video with the description: “Brainwashing - Charlotte Iserbyt”

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2825

The full length video can be found just below :

Mainely Unspoken "Dumbing Down of Schools" with Charlotte Iserbyt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jcz9Eune7BY

Published on March 14, 2016.

An Interview with Charlotte Iserbyt about the systemic dumbing down of children in public schools.

Mog, May 2, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@mog1891121/note/c-113835853?

Mog

A very important interview with educationalist and author Charlotte Iserbyt in which the New World Order's methods of undermining opposition and dissent through the educational system is outlined. By this time, we have all personally experienced this UN facilitated school-to-work, old Soviet-style polytech system that is intended to create conscience-less worker serfs. “Individualised learning” results in everyone fighting their own little fight and not realising the enormity of the deceptions, misuse of resources and the curtailing of natural potential that these toxic programmes engender.

The deliberate dumbing down of America : a chronological paper trail

by

Iserbyt, Charlotte Thomson

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-SYN9t0cHh1aFu8XV/mode/2up

https://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/

Lynne Thermann, May 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2825?comment=172146

.. and here we are, nearly a century into the experiment, after the invention of media that continually reinforces the lessons learned in childhood throughout our lives.

interesting, though: that hasn't been enough for them either.. because the soul remains inviolate.

Eduard Louvage. May 1, 2025 :

s://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2825?comment=172166

On youtube - 'Norman Dodd on tax exempt foundations' - is one worth watching. What got me the most about his talk was the fact that the woman who went into the Carnegie foundations archive to do the research ended up having a nervous breakdown when she discovered the truth.

KarinG, May 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2825?comment=172171

yes, that's a great video.

Also showed how long the tax exempt organizations have been at it and how insane it is, that they against public interest And are tax exempt for it🤦🏻‍♀️

The Flexner Report

The Flexner Report, commissioned by Rockefeller, contributed to the entire medical field, which had since been deemed "officially recognized," taking a wrong, profit-driven direction. The beneficiaries of these reforms were not the patients, but rather a few US oligarchs. The patients became the losers, and the economies of many countries became the cash cows of the new medical system. The crooks even managed to operate both in the West and in the former Eastern Bloc countries, continually expanding their power. This partly explains why, in 2020, China and Russia also participated in the "COVID" scam. In this article fragment, you can also read about a cousin of Bill Gates:

The Flexner Report ― 100 Years Later

Source : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3178858/

“( … )

THE HOPKINS CIRCLE

A similar combustion of shared thought and imagination occurred at the beginning of the 20th century when a group of men who comprised what may be called the Hopkins Circle joined in a project that altered the course of medical education in America. They erected an edifice, not of bricks and mortar, but an edifice that became the system of medical education that we know more than a century later. Their successful efforts resulted in the science-based foundation of medical training that has made the United States the recognized leader in medical education and medical research today. Much of the credit for this transformation has been appropriately attributed to Abraham Flexner and his critique of medical education contained in his Flexner Report of 1910 [2]. The contributions of several other members of the Hopkins Circle should not be overlooked, nor the importance of the synergy that the Circle generated underestimated.

The membership of the Circle affirms a particularly American phenomenon in which an aristocracy of excellence was not defined by one’s origins or wealth, although wealth permitted the group’s recommendations to be successful. The group consisted of a Connecticut Yankee and Yale graduate, William Welch, the founding dean at Hopkins, a school established from the fortune of a Quaker merchant, Johns Hopkins. Welch was in large part the mastermind creator of Hopkins and its extensive reach and influence in medical education; he was responsible for the selection of William Osler, the Canadian son of a frontier minister, as its first chief of medicine. A third member of the group was Frederick Gates, a Baptist minister and trusted adviser to John D. Rockefeller. He was galvanized to help improve the scientific and therapeutic store of medical knowledge that he had recognized as being seriously impoverished following his reading of Osler’s Textbook of Medicine. Gates became the intermediary, the go-between, who convinced Rockefeller to provide his philanthropic resources to achieve the goals of the group [3].

( … ).”

The whole article is worth reading :

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3178858/

Over time, the fraudsters gained increasing power and were able to force governments to pass appropriate laws to shift responsibility for the “vaccine” damage they themselves caused onto the states. Entire economies thus became cash cows for the pharmaceutical industry :

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Childhood_Vaccine_Injury_Act

The same crooks have stolen the right to print dollars.

At this point, it seems important to me to mention that these are the same crooks who founded the Federal Reserve Bank of America in 1913 and thereby obtained the right to print US dollar bills. To achieve this right (or rather, injustice), various tricks were used. Among other things, they took advantage of the fact that many Senate members were already on Christmas holiday when the whole matter was decided in favour of these crooks :

"On December 23, 1913, the Senate adopted the conference report by a vote of 43 to 25 ( … )"

Source : https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/minute/Senate_Passes_the_Federal_Reserve_Act.htm

Share