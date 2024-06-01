Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brown paper bag's avatar
Brown paper bag
9h

Beautiful. Poignant.

Can't remember which video it was, but Doctor Yeadon got visibly emotional and I likewise.

A very modest man with the integrity that most cannot emulate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
11h

Yes, a valuable resource for posterity. Thanks for your efforts and those of Mike of course. Beacons of Light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture