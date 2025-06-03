Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

SIDS, SADS, AIDS...

A dose by any other name, eh?

We are getting there. The whole vaccine enterprise is a paradigmatic fallacy. We are programmed to always see causes outside ourselves, when the real causes are only inside. The outside world is a projection. That is the crux of the problem. Within the world, autism is a form of PTSD, in a parallel to the Bolus Theory of Marc Girardot: it is repetitive injury of a child whose caregivers/parents attack them with a poison repeatedly, and they withdraw within their own world as a result. In that view, vaccination, and especially the childhood vaccination schedule is a form of SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse), to purposefully induct children into a paradigm of dependence on people in white coats who pretend to act for your best interest, but in reality poison you.

I always go back to my mind experiment in which I am sitting in the corner bar with some cannibals in Papua New Guinea, or some Aztec priests, and watching on the TV what these idiotic Westerners do, which they call healthcare. If your paradigm is sufficiently different, the whole thing makes no sense:

We are training children, who cannot speak for themselves, against their will, by injecting them with poisons.

The purpose is that they become members of a cult, in which the members of a priesthood in white coats, administer things against their will, that are poisonous to their system, and render them dependent on that priesthood for continued treatments, in which the end result is that they are stripped of all their assets, before they die. So the healthcare system is the commissary on the plantation, and the inmates can never take what they earn outside, it was only make believe.

The biggest reason for bankruptcy in the US is medical debt. ;-)

