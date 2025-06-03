Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 20, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-77976595

Dr Mike Yeadon

Whatever else you do, please, never allow yourself or anyone you care about to receive a product labelled as a “vaccine”.

The entire field is fraud and a long planned method for injuring & killing people. Of this I am sure. It sounds diabolical, doesn’t it? That’s because it’s precisely that.

There’s a long history that led us trusting humans to this day. Until you learn the horrifying details, protect yourself and those close to you.

The Century of Evidence Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine

A Midwestern Doctor

May 23, 2025

Source :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-vaccines

Story at a Glance:

•Since at least 1933, the medical community has known that vaccines cause infant deaths. To conceal this, those deaths were renamed “crib death” and then “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” (SIDS), eventually being attributed to infants not sleeping on their backs.

•This revisionism is not supported by the existing evidence nor the historical changes in the frequency of SIDS. Most recently, SIDS rates have had an unprecedented decrease in tandem with the COVID-19 lockdowns reducing vaccination rates.

•The vaccine most strongly associated with SIDS, DPT, was protected for decades by the government despite knowing a large body of evidence around the world showed it killed infants—particularly when an inevitable hot lot was released. Eventually, so many injury lawsuits were filed that in 1986, the government had to give blanket immunity to the vaccine manufacturers.

•This article will concisely review the vast body of evidence showing vaccines cause SIDS and reveal the mechanism modern research has now repeatedly proven causes vaccines to trigger infant death.

On a national level, this has been shown by SIDS rates going up as the number of vaccines increased. Likewise, a 2011 study of the 34 nations with the lowest infant mortality rate (America being #34) showed an unmistakable relationship between total vaccinations and SIDS.

What Causes SIDS?

When SIDS autopsies are conducted (detailed here), they typically find unusual changes such as acute congestion, edema and small hemorrhages in the brainstem and internal organs along with brain tissue infiltration by different immune cells.1,2,3,4

One of the greatest dangers with vaccines is that they cause blood cells to clump together, creating microstrokes in smaller blood vessels. Certain parts of the brain are more vulnerable to this, and as such, specific cranial nerves (e.g., 6 and 7) will frequently display observable deficits after vaccination (e.g., the eyes turning inwards). Since a key area of the brain for ensuring automatic breathing is very close to the nuclei for the commonly affected cranial nerves, breathing is likely affected by those microstrokes as well.

Full article :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-vaccines

The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths

The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

A Midwestern Doctor

Mar 21, 2024

Editor's note : I assume that this article was the source of the Telegram post published below:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/6-month-old-died-after-receiving-6-routine-vaccines-at-wellness-visit/

Natural News, May 27, 2025 :

https://t.me/NaturalNewsMedia/7256

6-month-old dies just hours after taking SIX routine vaccines at a “wellness visit”: Parents demand justice as SIDS COVERUP unravels

The tragic death of 6-month-old Blessings Myrical Jean Simmons has reignited urgent questions about the safety of the CDC’s aggressive childhood vaccination schedule—and the systemic cover-ups that follow when infants pay the ultimate price. Just hours after receiving six routine vaccines at a so-called "wellness visit," Blessings was found lifeless in her bassinet, her tiny body cold and unresponsive. The autopsy report, stamped with the vague and dismissive label of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), failed to acknowledge the glaring truth her parents already knew: their healthy, thriving baby had been killed by a medical system that prioritizes Big Pharma profits over infant safety.

As grieving parents Brishe McKinley and Elijah Simmons fight for answers, their story exposes a disturbing pattern of negligence, gaslighting, and outright deception by public health officials. From coroners who refuse to list vaccines as a cause of death to pediatricians who push toxic injections without informed consent, the medical-industrial complex continues to sacrifice children on the altar of forced immunization—while silencing those who dare to speak out.

Key points:

• Blessings Myrical Jean Simmons died less than 14 hours after receiving six vaccines at a routine wellness visit, yet her death certificate listed SIDS—a catch-all term that ignores vaccine-induced fatalities.

• Parents report being dismissed by authorities when raising concerns about vaccine injuries, with coroners and police refusing to investigate the timing of immunizations.

• A former police detective revealed that 50% of SIDS cases she investigated involved a recent vaccination, yet medical examiners systematically omit this critical detail.

• The clinic later admitted vaccines likely caused Blessings’ death by reporting it to VAERS—a system notorious for under-reporting 99% of adverse events.

• The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), designed to shield manufacturers from lawsuits, offers little justice for grieving families.

The wellness visit deception: A Trojan horse for vaccine injury

Wellness visits, marketed as essential for infant health, have become little more than state-sanctioned poisoning sessions, where vulnerable babies are injected with neurotoxic aluminum, formaldehyde, and other carcinogens—all under the guise of "prevention."

Blessings was in "perfect health" during her six-month pediatric visit, her mother, McKinley, recounted. Just five days shy of turning 6 months old, the baby was cooing, babbling, and behaving normally before receiving multiple vaccines as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended immunization schedule.

According to vaccination records reviewed by CHD. TV, Blessings was administered six vaccines: a second dose of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), inactivated poliovirus, Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b), rotavirus, pneumococcal, and a third dose of hepatitis B. She received two injections in each leg, along with two oral vaccines.

“I thought we were doing what we needed to do to keep her healthy and safe,” McKinley said.

Shortly after the shots, Blessings became unusually fussy and cried more than normal. Her parents assumed it was due to injection site pain and gave her Tylenol as recommended by the pediatrician. Her father rocked her to sleep, and the family went to bed.

Tragedy struck the next morning. “When we woke up, we found her lifeless,” McKinley said. “Her body was cold.”

The incident has left the family devastated and questioning vaccine safety. No official cause of death has been released, but the case adds to growing concerns among some parents about potential adverse reactions to routine immunizations.

https://t.me/NaturalNewsMedia/7257

Medical authorities claim these injections are "safe and effective," yet no long-term safety studies exist proving the cumulative effects of multiple vaccines on infants. Worse, the CDC’s own data reveals that babies receive more aluminum in their first six months than what’s deemed safe for adults—a fact buried beneath layers of bureaucratic deceit.

McKinley and her family are now advocating for greater awareness of potential risks. “We just want answers,” she said. “No parent should have to go through this.”

The SIDS smokescreen: How vaccines are erased from autopsy reports

When infants die shortly after vaccination, the system swiftly labels their deaths as SIDS—a diagnosis of exclusion that requires no evidence, no accountability, and no justice. As Blessings’ parents discovered, even when autopsy samples show signs of an adverse reaction, medical examiners are trained to ignore the obvious.

A former police detective, speaking to investigator Steve Kirsch, confirmed this systemic fraud: half of SIDS cases she examined involved recent vaccinations, yet coroners never listed vaccines on death certificates. This deliberate omission protects the vaccine industry while leaving parents like McKinley and Simmons to suffer in silence.

When the clinic finally admitted Blessings’ death was likely vaccine-related, they directed her parents to the VICP—a rigged system where only a fraction of claims are paid out. Created in 1986 after vaccine manufacturers threatened to abandon childhood immunizations due to lawsuits, the VICP has paid over $5 billion to victims—yet most families face years of delays, denials, and legal roadblocks.

McKinley’s attempt to find legal representation was met with cowardice: a lawyer initially willing to subpoena autopsy evidence later backed down, claiming the samples were "insufficient." The message is clear: the system is designed to protect itself, not the children it kills.

McKinley’s plea to the public is simple: "Don’t let your loved ones become a statistic of Pharma." As more parents awaken to the dangers of coercive vaccination, the fight for medical freedom—and for justice for children like Blessings—grows louder. The question remains: How many more babies must die before the world listens and vulnerable babies are no longer poisoned with multiple doses of poison?

Andrew Bridgen, March 31, 2025 :

https://t.me/ABridgen/966

A Canadian police detective has been found guilty of “discreditable conduct” for investigating a surge of sudden deaths among babies who died after receiving Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Detective Helen Grus was charged after she started to investigate a large number of cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in December 2021.

Grus found that SIDS cases skyrocketed after the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use that year.

The detective believed that the sudden deaths were linked to Covid injections, which all of the victims had received.

However, Grus found herself at the center of an official probe over her investigations.

Following an investigation into her actions, Grus was suspended and called before a disciplinary hearing.

In a March 25 decision, Grus was found guilty of “discreditable conduct.”

Retired superintendent Christopher Renwick, who presided over the proceedings, ruled that Detective Grus brought “discredit upon the reputation of the Ottawa Police Service” when she investigated a potential link between sudden deaths of several infants and the Covid mRNA “vaccines” they received.

Editor's note: Raymond Obomsawin's 2011 conventional medical perspective is now considered outdated in many respects. The video nevertheless appears useful for the topic of this article :

Immunity, Infectious Disease, and Vaccination - Raymond Obomsawin :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtN0PMJOOjM&t=4383s

This article was published about Raymond Obomsawin's enlightenment work regarding SIDS :

Routine childhood vaccines cause sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

By Rhoda Wilson on July 12, 2024

There is ample evidence to show that routine childhood vaccines cause sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, and have done so for decades. Yet that evidence is ignored or suppressed.

In 2011, Dr. Raymond Obomsawin gave a lecture during which he provided several scientific studies to show the harm, including sudden death, that childhood vaccines are causing.

Dr. Obomsawin believed that most cases of shaken baby syndrome are also caused by childhood vaccines. “We see this epidemic of accusations against parents, and there are large numbers of people now in prison, in which they’re claiming they shook their babies and killed them. Most of these parents loved their children and I believe didn’t do it,” he said.

Full article :

https://expose-news.com/2024/07/12/vaccines-cause-sudden-infant-death-syndrome-sids/

SUDDEN INTIMATE DEATH IS SECRET SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH

DTP “vaccine” injuries in the US Nurses' Handbook 1995 :

BILLION DOLLARS DOCUMENT. DPT OR DTP VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS MENTIONED IN THEIR OWN BOOK OF: NURSING95 DRUG HANDBOOK.

©1995 by Spring House Corporation.

An enlarged view and for printing / as pdf :

DTP vaccine damage in the handbook for US nurses 1995

( or : https://impfen-nein-danke.de/u/dtp-impfschaden-im-handbuch-fur-us-krankenschwestern-1995.pdf )

It suddenly disappeared in Japan when they stopped vaccinating babies under 12 months

(about prone position, genes, etc.)

SIDS = Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

SSIDS = Simultaneous Infant Death Syndrome

SUDC = Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood

Comment from the chat:

"I witnessed a case in my neighborhood firsthand. Two lawyers and two university hospitals were needed to relieve the parents' burden! Meanwhile, the Kleve Youth Welfare Office had already initiated official care. The young and very loving parents were devastated. It took two years to gather evidence! Constant checkups and harassment. Until the university hospital finally diagnosed epilepsy and vaccine damage."

Source ( in German ): https://impfen-nein-danke.de/ploetzlicher-kindstod/

Afterword

by Suavek

SIDS was virtually unknown before mass vaccination programs and authorities are being trained not to label SIDS deaths as vaccine-related. For these reasons, I consider the conclusion, repeatedly expressed by Dr. Mike Yeadon, that there has been an agenda for some time aimed at decimating humanity and damaging fertility to be justified. Even if we were to adopt the perspective of the long-refuted opinions of conventional medicine, which says that the "vaccines" have a rather positive effect, we cannot avoid asking ourselves the following question: If everything is supposedly fine, then what purpose should the cover-up attempts and the censorship serve if not to conceal an organized, global crime?

One year after the introduction of the “Covid vaccine,” in 2022, the term SADS, which stands for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, was coined.

SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) are medical code terms created to conceal vaccine-induced deaths.

You can read about the disturbing parallels between sudden infant death syndrome and sudden adult death syndrome in this article:

The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths

The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

A Midwestern Doctor

Mar 21, 2024

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-that-vaccines

