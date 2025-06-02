Unfortunately, the lack of placebo controls in paediatric "vaccine" trials is largely unknown. The data in the table at icandecide.org/no-placebo come from the FDA but are nevertheless censored:

https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/no-placebo-101823.pdf

The single screenshot is hard to read, but on a split image below you can see everything clearly. The computer magnifying glass helps with the necessary magnification, or please use the link above.

Attorney Aaron Siri devoted a long article to this topic a few years ago. He also listed the individual "vaccines" (a term I've been using in quotes for some time, and for good reason) from the table in his article. Fortunately, there are also links to easily verifiable evidence that can convince anyone interested of the "vaccine" fraud.

Photo : Aaron Siri. He is a lawyer. Here's more information he writes about himself :

Aaron Siri, Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad, has extensive complex civil litigation experience, including civil rights involving mandated medicine, class actions, and high stakes disputes. www.sirillp.com/aaron-siri/

Source : https://substack.com/@aaronsiri

What the “Casual Cruelty” of Dr. Paul Offit Reveals

Considered by many to be the world’s leading expert on “vaccine safety”

Aaron Siri

Aug 04, 2023

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/what-the-casual-cruelty-of-dr-paul

“ ( … )

The reality – the hard, clear reality – is that not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.

( … )

Proof Regarding the Clinical Trials Relied Upon by the FDA to License the Childhood Vaccines on the CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Full article :

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/what-the-casual-cruelty-of-dr-paul

