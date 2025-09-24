Foreword

by Suavek

I’ve dedicated myself to compiling important information, often scattered across the internet, into a single article or series of articles. The main goal is, of course, to increase comprehensibility. However, sometimes I can’t edit everything at once or publish everything quickly enough. I ask for your understanding. To date, over 370 articles have been published in this Substack, with several hundred individual pieces of saved information still waiting to be compiled into a single article, thematically appropriate. Unfortunately, the number of hours per day is limited, and of course I try to do my best. This article takes a closer look at one of the many topics that have unfortunately been waiting for publication for a while. These are predominantly statements from the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 29, 2024 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Author

I’m sure they don’t make spike protein. I of course AssUMe’d they did, because we were informed that was what was encoded in the mRNA.

However, numerous analyses have confirmed we were lied to.

I’m not sure what’s in any injection but to the extent there is some mRNA & apparently lots of cDNA, the victims cells will attempt to make whatever is encoded, which presumably varies.

Even a short piece of polypeptide if foreign should get expressed on cell surfaces in conjunction with MHC class II & that may be enough to trigger cell attack.

It isn’t good, that’s for sure.

Editor’s note:

The comment has since been deleted, so I’ve anonymized it as a precaution. I don’t know if the author would have wanted his text published :

XXX, November 4, 2024 :

"I’m sure they don’t make spike protein"...."However, numerous analyses have confirmed we were lied to"....

Mike, how do you account for the antigen staining on histology slides being positive for spike? is this cross reacting with some other protein?. Sasha Latypova thought that the spike sequences were truncated but similar enough to spike to show up as positive.

Remember Dr Burkhardt's slides.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 12, 2024 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Author

I account for it by pointing out that we’re only told that is what those commercial antibodies bind to.

I don’t think they do anything of the kind.

It’s easy to raise commercial antibodies to bind to whatever you immunise the source animal with.

There is no independent evaluation of these probes.

Editor’s note:

During the course of the conversation, someone made a comment, which they later deleted. Presumably because Dr. Yeadon later explained how easy it is to construct a test that detects any protein, which can be arbitrarily labeled a “spike protein” or something else. This also involves the use of special marker dyes that can also “detect” anything, although the naming of the “something” can lead to a misclassification of the substance. Since the comment concerns the work of Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, who may have been murdered, it cannot be ruled out that he may have been close to discovering something that could provide additional evidence for the entire “Covid” hoax. I’m publishing the comment anonymously because I don’t know exactly what the intention behind the deletion was and don’t want to do anything that might contradict the commenter’s wishes. However, the comment offers me the opportunity to shed some more light on the matter :

XXX, November 12, 2024 :

However Burkhardt said in his evidence to Doctors for Covid Ethics, that he tested the histology tissues for Sars cov 2 nucleoside protein and it was negative. The only positives were for Sars cov 2 spike, which he interpreted to mean that these tissues had been damaged by the vaccine spike and not by a natural infection with Sars cov 2.

Not a finding the other side would want.

I suppose if there is no spike at all, and the commercial antibodies are reacting to something quite other, this could also account for this finding. But why leave this trail of evidence behind? Would it not be better to fix the nucleoside test as well - in other words all the antibody tests for Sars Cov 2?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 19, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Not entirely.

No virus, correct.

But you can synthesise a protein which might appear in nature, from somewhere, or be entirely synthetic. Then you could call it anything you wanted to.

Spike protein, for example.

Not saying this is how it was done, but it’s plausible.

The name implies absolutely nothing about its origins or function, being arbitrary.

reante, January 20, 2025 :

reante

Mike, this IS how it was done.

‘Viruses’ are, structurally, the same thing as signaling exosomes. Allopathic culture regards symptomologies as the disease, whereas terrain theory sees the symptoms as the healing protocol. Therefore the classes of signaling exosomes that signal for healings get mistaken for (or framed as) pathogenic.

What they did with the vaxxes was breed tumor signaling exosomes with particular genetics. Tumor genetics are extremely diverse, they’re discovering new ones all the time, and entering them into the BLAST database. They could easily leave out some new genetics, or do a bait and switch in the database itself, and call them spikes. And disallow all labs to genetically analyze the vials, which we all know is also what they did. Voila.

The root cause of all of the hallmark vaxx injuries and deaths are found in fibrotic disease. For the most famous example, myocarditis is just fibrotic disease of the heart wall. The fibroblasts overproduce and shear apart the wall tissue. But the list goes on. The main class of tumor signaling exosomes signal to local fibroblasts for upregulation of fibrin because tumors areafe of fibrin.

That the short version. Be happy to talk with you more about it but know that this is probably dangerous info Mike and you’re too well known, so you might just thank me and ask a question or two before chasing down this theory for yourself by diving into the research literature which is what I did.

Cheers friend.

Editor’s note:

Whether another conversation took place is unknown, as no records of it exist on the Internet.

Ella, January 10, 2025 :

Ella

hei Doctor Mike YEADON, you have a lot of sources about the nanobots. I am sure you are aware of all that. Could you please give us your opininion?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 10, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

I think they’re BS. Nothing the perpetrators are doing scares me other than injected materials and the prospects of intentional starvation.

( Editor’s note: I suspect that when Dr. Yeadon uses the word “starvation,” he means the possible consequence of bank account freezing if cash is abolished. )

Howard Steen, June 21, 2025 :

Howard Steen

Damage from the known presence of toxic lipids is very real but I am not convinced at all about the spike protein production story. Given that nobody has actually directly measured spike protein in the blood (it is only ever inferred by an indirect test based on non-specific antibody detection but not the actual protein itself) I do not understand why this marketing explanation continues to be believed, particularly as we find out just how corrupted all these drug companies are and that the whole of the Corona operation was one huge criminal scam. This feels like holding on to some belief that there must be something in the ‘science’ of the vaccine makers which actually works the way they say it does.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 21, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Howard, I don’t disagree and hinted strongly at that in the piece. That is, in terms of gleaning motive and intention, their own description is terminally incriminating. As to precise mechanisms of toxicity, I don’t see how we can know it / them, since we don’t know & cannot determine with what exactly people were injected.

The huge variability in injury & death rates between batches tells us it wasn’t the same material in every vial. So even if we could determine exactly what is in a particular vial, it doesn’t tell us what was in the other vials.

Best approach going forward: never allow yourself to be injected.

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

“Once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived & evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 8, 2025 :

( The commentary has already been published here : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-all-the-positive-results )

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

My understanding of the fraud has moved on a lot since the critique article of the Corman-Drosten “test”. Included in the set that is the “high proportion of false positives” arising from the design and use of the technique is that ALL the positive results are false. This is the case, since there is no scientific evidence for the existence of the claimed new virus or indeed any virus.

In addition, I now know that i didn’t then that the claim that illnesses attributed to (non-existent) viruses are contagious is a lie. Not a mistake.

In short, I now use the pseudo-mathematical formula to describe the fraud, written in such a simple and stark form that I hope it will in time have heavy impact:

VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie.

The entire event is concocted from nothing more than misattribution of the normal range of ordinary endogenous, spontaneous illnesses from which we suffer to a non-existent cause (“viruses”) and the lie that these illnesses can easily be transmitted from person to person (“contagion”), hugely amplified by a pseudo-scientific non-diagnostic “test” & endless propaganda. Superimposed on this intentionally misleading structure of lies is the most important (to the perpetrators) lie: that by injecting you with a whiff of the pretend causative agent in the illness, your body can be “trained” to better defend itself against “infection” with the non-existent causative agent. Here is born the concept of the “vaccine”. These foul preparations have never in history prevented any disease & they are all necessarily unsafe, to varying degrees, some being overtly & deliberately harmful.

What a gloriously evil control mechanism this is! It can readily be broken out of only by taking a good look across the entire artifice, and the lack of evidence for any part of it, replete with much fakery and lazy compliance, to see it for what it is.

I say to you that, once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived & evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can. If together we fail to break out of this control system, I believe it will be the rocky road leading to the end of human freedom.

Given the perpetrators clearly intend to install a digital control system which can fairly be described as totalitarian, we’re not going to get a second chance to avoid enslavement. Others who have been campaigning in unrelated areas, summarized as money and permissioning, have helped me understand what we likely face. Again, I attempt to write it in easily-remembered short form:

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

If there is only one means of payment, aka all-digital money and if every transaction has to be preceded by showing your digital ID, every transaction is subject to permissioning that can be crazily personal. You won’t even find ready allies in the digital gulag.

Why not? The extraordinary novelty of the digital ID that the perpetrators seek to install in society & impose on you is that it can be updated in real time and is “interoperable”, that is, informs the permissioning algorithm who you are, where you are, what time it is, what you’re seeking to buy (or sell, or do, or what regulated threshold you want to cross), what else you’ve recently bought, what kind of citizen you’ve been etc etc, before it renders its decision. There is to be no appeal, no recourse, no alternative, no “outside”. Your constraints will not even be the same ones as your spouse, your father, your friend or the person behind you in the queue.

And it’s not solely that such a control system could allow or deny your wish to buy a certain thing. It can & will be set up such that you can be prevented from doing anything it chooses and more horrifyingly, made to do anything it chooses. Given my history, you won’t be surprised to read that I anticipate one of those things you’ll be made to do is get injected with intentionally toxic “vaccines”.

This is the perfectly evil control system. If you fight it, you’ll go hungry. If you comply with it, you’ll be poisoned, made sick and eventually die. This is what the perpetrators want for you, your family and friends.

If you think I’ve made an error in reasoning at any point, please tell me.

Some don’t believe this control system can be made to work. For my part, I wouldn’t have believed six years ago that most of the people in the world could be fooled by lies. But they have been, and not many people know this yet. I don’t feel at all comfortable having as a strategy that the perpetrators, who’ve been planning and rehearsing components of this project over very many years, don’t know what they’re doing.

