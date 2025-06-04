Foreword

by Suavek

The comments published below, including that of Dr. Yeadon, are taken from the comment section of an article by Michel Chossudovsky. The article seems to say “above 35 cycle threshold, the PCR will not detect virus...” Many people still believe that the excessive number of these cycles has exaggerated the "pandemic." This is, of course, nonsense that unfortunately seems to have taken root in many people's minds. There was never any "pandemic" or "COVID." The PCR test should never have been used for diagnostic purposes. The inventor of these tests, Kary Mullis, also spoke out on this point several times and tirelessly warned the public about the dangers of misusing his invention.

Photo : Kary Mullis :

You can see his statement on video at the bottom of the article.

His strange death in 2019 (allegedly from simple pneumonia) made it much easier for the perpetrators to successfully use their “COVID” invention in late 2019 and early 2020. Of course, these tests produce 100% false positive results, and not one percent less. , since there was no such thing as "COVID" or "SARS-CoV-2." But how do you get this indoctrinated propaganda out of people's minds? Dr. Mike Yeadon attempts to do just that again with his commentary here.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 8, 2025 :

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/both-the-lockdown-and-the-vaccine/comment/115420503

Dr Mike Yeadon

My understanding of the fraud has moved on a lot since the critique article of the Corman-Drosten “test”. Included in the set that is the “high proportion of false positives” arising from the design and use of the technique is that ALL the positive results are false. This is the case, since there is no scientific evidence for the existence of the claimed new virus or indeed any virus.

In addition, I now know that i didn’t then that the claim that illnesses attributed to (non-existent) viruses are contagious is a lie. Not a mistake.

In short, I now use the pseudo-mathematical formula to describe the fraud, written in such a simple and stark form that I hope it will in time have heavy impact:

VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie.

The entire event is concocted from nothing more than misattribution of the normal range of ordinary endogenous, spontaneous illnesses from which we suffer to a non-existent cause (“viruses”) and the lie that these illnesses can easily be transmitted from person to person (“contagion”), hugely amplified by a pseudo-scientific non-diagnostic “test” & endless propaganda. Superimposed on this intentionally misleading structure of lies is the most important (to the perpetrators) lie: that by injecting you with a whiff of the pretend causative agent in the illness, your body can be “trained” to better defend itself against “infection” with the non-existent causative agent. Here is born the concept of the “vaccine”. These foul preparations have never in history prevented any disease & they are all necessarily unsafe, to varying degrees, some being overtly & deliberately harmful.

What a gloriously evil control mechanism this is! It can readily be broken out of only by taking a good look across the entire artifice, and the lack of evidence for any part of it, replete with much fakery and lazy compliance, to see it for what it is.

I say to you that, once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived & evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can. If together we fail to break out of this control system, I believe it will be the rocky road leading to the end of human freedom.

Given the perpetrators clearly intend to install a digital control system which can fairly be described as totalitarian, we’re not going to get a second chance to avoid enslavement. Others who have been campaigning in unrelated areas, summarized as money and permissioning, have helped me understand what we likely face. Again, I attempt to write it in easily-remembered short form:

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

If there is only one means of payment, aka all-digital money and if every transaction has to be preceded by showing your digital ID, every transaction is subject to permissioning that can be crazily personal. You won’t even find ready allies in the digital gulag.

Why not? The extraordinary novelty of the digital ID that the perpetrators seek to install in society & impose on you is that it can be updated in real time and is “interoperable”, that is, informs the permissioning algorithm who you are, where you are, what time it is, what you’re seeking to buy (or sell, or do, or what regulated threshold you want to cross), what else you’ve recently bought, what kind of citizen you’ve been etc etc, before it renders its decision. There is to be no appeal, no recourse, no alternative, no “outside”. Your constraints will not even be the same ones as your spouse, your father, your friend or the person behind you in the queue.

And it’s not solely that such a control system could allow or deny your wish to buy a certain thing. It can & will be set up such that you can be prevented from doing anything it chooses and more horrifyingly, made to do anything it chooses. Given my history, you won’t be surprised to read that I anticipate one of those things you’ll be made to do is get injected with intentionally toxic “vaccines”.

This is the perfectly evil control system. If you fight it, you’ll go hungry. If you comply with it, you’ll be poisoned, made sick and eventually die. This is what the perpetrators want for you, your family and friends.

If you think I’ve made an error in reasoning at any point, please tell me.

Some don’t believe this control system can be made to work. For my part, I wouldn’t have believed six years ago that most of the people in the world could be fooled by lies. But they have been, and not many people know this yet. I don’t feel at all comfortable having as a strategy that the perpetrators, who’ve been planning and rehearsing components of this project over very many years, don’t know what they’re doing.

Yet Another Tommy, May 7, 2025 :

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/both-the-lockdown-and-the-vaccine/comment/115330602

Yet Another Tommy

The 15 stages of mRNA denial (first 10 from the Dossier)

1) It's the cure!

2) It's not the cure but it prevents you from getting it and spreading it to others

3) It doesn't prevent you from getting it but it prevents you from getting sick

4) It doesn't prevent you from getting sick but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick

5) It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick but it prevents you from dying

6) It doesn't prevent you from dying but it prevents most people from dying

7) Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the institutions!

8) Okay, well at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot

9) Okay, well at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! Sorry, I’m, uh, busy, and not rolling up my sleeve anymore

10) Okay, it's poison, and it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are no benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way

11) It's poison but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is ok

12) Well, I know a few people that were killed or maimed but it's pretty much all over now

13) Ok, more and more people are dying, but it will stop when these greedy pharma companies are reined in

14) It's true that the military has orchestrated the whole thing but its only because they want to better prepare us for an era of biological warfare

15) Its really a transnational deep state that fears the 99% so much that they have set out to kill all 99%

Editor's note :

I wouldn't agree with the "99%" figure mentioned above, but instead simply point out that with increasing robotization and the use of AI, significantly fewer people will be needed in the economy than before. The ability to lock digital bank accounts at the push of a button could be used as leverage to force people to be vaccinated with the next toxic pseudo-vaccines. Under these circumstances, the threat to life is therefore real.

The doctor is out, May 27, 2025 :

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/both-the-lockdown-and-the-vaccine/comment/120480032

The doctor is out

Thank you. The fact that symptoms were removed from the case definition shows the definition was never valid, and neither was the test if the definition was developed based on test results. PREP declaration was never valid and never took effect. Yet Siri is going around saying no one can be sued because of PREP.

Richard C. Cook, May 9, 2025 :

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/both-the-lockdown-and-the-vaccine/comment/115650203

Richard C. Cook

It's starting to look like the "jab" was designed to cause amyloidosis in billions of people.

Editor’s note:

The term amyloidosis refers to diseases caused by protein misfolding . They are typically characterized by extracellular deposition of insoluble, polymeric protein fibrils called amyloid.

Kary Mullis, Inventor of PCR Test – “PCR is not a reliable test for viruses”

Filmed in 1993, the year Kary Mullis won his nobel prize.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wT3IqZjT_9A

Kary Mullis (1944-2019)

KaryMullis.com

The New York Times, Jan. 22, 2007 :

Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t

By Gina Kolata

Source :

https://archive.is/2020.09.04-053026/https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html#selection-475.61-475.99

“ ( … )

It was the start of a bizarre episode at the medical center: the story of the epidemic that wasn’t.

For months, nearly everyone involved thought the medical center had had a huge whooping cough outbreak, with extensive ramifications. Nearly 1,000 health care workers at the hospital in Lebanon, N.H., were given a preliminary test and furloughed from work until their results were in; 142 people, including Dr. Herndon, were told they appeared to have the disease; and thousands were given antibiotics and a vaccine for protection. Hospital beds were taken out of commission, including some in intensive care.

Then, about eight months later, health care workers were dumbfounded to receive an e-mail message from the hospital administration informing them that the whole thing was a false alarm.

Not a single case of whooping cough was confirmed with the definitive test, growing the bacterium, Bordetella pertussis, in the laboratory. Instead, it appears the health care workers probably were afflicted with ordinary respiratory diseases like the common cold.

Now, as they look back on the episode, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists say the problem was that they placed too much faith in a quick and highly sensitive molecular test that led them astray.

( … ).”

Editor's note: The author of the article has, of course, not failed to include an advertisement for the pertussis "vaccine" in the further text and, "incidentally," to stir up fears of infant deaths due to pertussis.

I would like to thank Angie for the link.

Full Article : https://archive.is/2020.09.04-053026/https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html#selection-475.61-475.99

