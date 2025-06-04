Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fager 132
2h

I remember that NYT article because I'd already read about the New England pertussis outbreak that never really happened. It was 100% an artifact of misusing PCR. In the immediate aftermath of that non-outbreak the CDC wrote at least one article recommending culturing as the "gold standard" for confirming PCR results. So I spent months telling everyone I knew (and a lot of strangers online) that between 2007 and 2020 the CDC had somehow completely forgotten that advice, and that if the perpetrators of "covid" were really doing Science™ they'd confirm at least some of the 40-45 Ct PCR results with cultures, but never did. It turns out that it's *all* bullshit, though, and no matter how "culturing" is done it can't find something that doesn't exist, like a "novel" coronavirus. Welp: live and learn.

Art Hutchinson
3h

The lies (and our de facto inability to roll them back) will continue until folks accept that the only bulwark against them is He Who Is Truth itself... He Who rolled back the gravestone (curse) which buying the grand lie precipitated. See, e.g., Genesis 3, Romans 1, John 14, & 2nd Thessalonians 2.

