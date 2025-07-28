Fraud Prevention Hotline

If viruses were real there would be intensive examination of the air between humans, would there not? I mean, if the tiny nasties are floating, wriggling or jumping through the air to get from you to me or from me to you, that air must be a veritable zoo of viruses. Who's running about filling test tubes with supermarket air? Or bus air? Or train air?

But no. We just kinda pick it up, that flu. We kinda "catch" it . From each other, kinda. From being near, or thereabouts, kinda.

Or sorta...kinda.

Interesting, I have just this morning produced this (English language voiceover but using an AI voice clone for Lanka)

https://odysee.com/@shortXXvids:e/Lanka-Summary---Stop-Virology-Nonsense:4

Really, Stefan Lanka has said almost everything which needed to be said but is no longer an activist and fortunately Jamie Andrew’s has taken over the baton and is chasing after this nonsense which has got entrenched in the field of genetics.

