Original title of the video in English:

Virologist explains why "viruses do not exist" | Dr. Stefan Lanka in conversation (full ENG dub)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=VygXfQPl8K0

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The original version of the interview with Dr. Stefan Lanka in German can be found here ( Die Originalversion in Deutsch ) :

https://apolut.net/m-pathie-stefan-lanka-2/

Original title of the video in German :

M-PATHIE – Zu Gast heute: Stefan Lanka “Frieden ist die Grundlage für Gesundheit”

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

CL P explains :

…………………………………..

CL P, July 26, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/192131 ,

& https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/192134

Mentions

The seven arguments

Here is a summary of the essential seven arguments of what virologists do and why they refute themselves with each one. Each argument and what they do in the laboratory disproves the whole of virology. Since the scientific basis never existed, your statement of these facts removes the legal basis for all Corona measures at the same moment. Your red card is the green light for life and our future viability.

1. virologists interpret the death of cells in the laboratory as viral. Due to a lack of control experiments, they overlook the fact that they kill the cells in the laboratory themselves and unintentionally, by starvation and poisoning. This misinterpretation is based on a single publication by John Franklin Enders and a colleague from 1.6.1954. This publication was ruled on by the highest court in the measles virus trial that it contained no evidence of a virus. This publication became the exclusive basis not only of measles virology, but of all virology since 1954 and of the Corona hysteria.

2. virologists mentally/calculatively assemble the shortest pieces of so-called genetic information of dying cells into a very long genetic strand, which they pass off as the genetic strand of a virus. This mental/computational process is called alignment. In the process, they have not carried out the control experiments, the attempt to mentally/computationally construct the desired genetic strand even from short pieces of so-called genetic information from non-infected sources.

3. Virologists always need a given genetic strand of a virus for the alignment of a virus. However, they always use a hereditary strand that has only been mentally/computationally generated and never a real one that has been found in reality. In doing so, they never attempt to check whether or not "viral" hereditary strands of completely different viruses could be constructed from the existing data set of so-called hereditary information.

4. virologists have never seen "viruses" in humans, animals, plants and their fluids or isolated them from them. They have done so only apparently, indirectly and always by means of very special and artificial cell systems in the laboratory. They have never mentioned or documented the control experiments whether they have succeeded in visualising and isolating viruses also in and from humans, animals, plants or their fluids.

5. virologists have never isolated those supposed viruses which they photograph by means of electron microscopic images, biochemically characterised them or obtained their supposed genetic material from them. They have never carried out control experiments or published whether, after the isolation of these structures, "viral" proteins (the envelope of the virus) and, above all, the viral hereditary strand, which is supposed to be the central component and characteristic of a virus, could actually be detected.

6. virologists pass off as viruses or as viral components typical artefacts of dying tissues/cells and typical structures that arise when cellular components such as proteins, fats and the solvents used swirl around. Again, the control experiments with uninfected but equally treated cells/tissues are missing.

7. The so-called transmission experiments that virologists carry out to prove the transmissibility and pathogenicity of the suspected viruses disprove the whole of virology. It is quite obviously the experiments themselves that trigger the symptoms that are passed off in animal experiments as proof of the existence and effect of the presumed viruses. Again, there is a lack of any control experiments in which the exact same thing is done, only with non-infected or sterilised materials.

…………………..

Editor's note:

The explanation of this last point (7) will be explained in more detail in one of the following articles in this series. We're trying to make everything as understandable as possible on this Substack, but given the limited time and the sheer volume of topics, it's unfortunately not possible to cover everything at once. Please be patient, as a detailed explanation of why so many virologists can be wrong, and how such fraud (it is NOT a mistake!) could go unnoticed for so long, has already been very convincingly presented by a German journalist. The translation of his text will follow soon.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Howard Steen, July 28, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-26/comment/139692983

Howard Steen

Interesting, I have just this morning produced this (English language voiceover but using an AI voice clone for Lanka)

https://odysee.com/@shortXXvids:e/Lanka-Summary---Stop-Virology-Nonsense:4

Really, Stefan Lanka has said almost everything which needed to be said but is no longer an activist and fortunately Jamie Andrew’s has taken over the baton and is chasing after this nonsense which has got entrenched in the field of genetics.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon explains

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a conversation with Armad :

( Editor's note: A technical error caused both the source and the date of the statement to disappear when copying the text. If anyone is able to provide this missing information, I thank you in advance. - Suavek ).

Hi Armad,

I think if you just don’t know, because you’ve not been able to assign the time to do the work required to be really clear in your own mind whether the category “virus” is well-founded or is a PsyOp, your position is logical and fair.

For myself, I simply didn’t do the research for quite a while after being asked to run the “thought experiment”, that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus. Partly, I suspected the whole thing was a distraction & attempted sabotage of my work. I no longer harbour such suspicions.

My route into & through the maze was to use my career-long knowledge of allergic & respiratory diseases, focusing initially on the claim that the acute respiratory illnesses were contagious. Put simply, they are not. For over 100 years, several independent researchers have sought to demonstrate symptomatic transmission (for this is what meant by “contagion” in this context). The shock was how crystal clear the published literature is. It has never been shown, this contagion.

So, once I started doing the work, it soon became unequivocally obvious that the narrative was a lie. Everything I’ve learned since has only reinforced this conclusion. Every single one of the claimed “pillars of evidence” was a lie, which were commonly used to persuade the non-scientists that “of course the virus has been isolated. Look, here’s a paper that actually says so, in the title”. On the contrary, they lied & lied & lied.

Note my recent short piece, which states that “The Virus Lie + The Contagion Lie = (underwrites) The Vaccine Lie” ( https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie ). It couldn’t be more important than to ground our understanding of illnesses in empirical evidence and not things we’ve been told.

I contend that the whole “many illnesses are caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called viruses. These illnesses are contagious to differing degrees. We absolutely must have safe and effective vaccines in order to protect individuals and the community from these many illnesses” contention was carefully constructed in order to provide grounds to scare & control the population and worst of all, to justify injecting the population with intentionally harmful products. These features (infection, contagion, vaccination) look very likely to form the heart of the anticipated totalitarian digital control system, as well as the expected means to drive down the population over time. I don’t think it would be possible to alight on a more important & pivotal topic right now, than the one may be contemplating digging into.

If you are open to that thought experiment, I pledge to help you personally take the journey, offline. I would make no statement in relation to any conversation between us, beyond this offer.

Best wishes

Mike

…...........................................................................................................................................

Related articles :

……………………………………..

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-10

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 33 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share