Briony
May 26, 2024

Nice analogy 😂 Thank you for your kind words Suavek. I am over the illness and hopefully the headaches were a ‘one off’. 😊

Horius Parry
Oct 31, 2024

The Way Forward.

The no-virus message is now known to most of the major players but we are getting diminishing returns now. Various World Councils or People's Health movements are concentrating on the lab leak theory and are sticking to the virus hypothesis to explain disease.

The fake isolation procedures have been thoroughly exposed and they even know about this but don't seem to care, simply claiming that despite lack of proof, the idea of pathogenic particles still seems the most likely cause.

The reasons they themselves give are:

1. They believe that the precise ordering of base pairs of RNA or DNA can carry sufficient information to create Life itself.

2. Lack of any credible alternative cause of disease

3. An innate confidence in the integrity of their own knowledge. They imagine that their knowledge of biology is essentially complete with only the details to be worked out.

We therefore need to address these misconceptions:

1. The ordering of DNA base pairs has no biological significance

DNA is not the blueprint for life

DNA mutations are not random.

Natural selection plays little to no part in evolution

Evolution of form is decoupled from that of genes

DNA is not the physical substance of inheritance

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2023/07/06/the-dna-delusion/

Best guess for DNA is an energy buffer as described by Stefan Lanka

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/04/14/stefan-lanka-on-dna/

2. An alternative approach to determining the cause of disease

Influenza and many other diseases correlate heavily with the season, weather, latitude and specific location and not so much with any quality of the individual. The cause must therefore have something to do with these.

Flu is the disruption of a primarily electromagnetic regulatory system by seasonal changes in the Earth's magnetic field.

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/06/13/influenza-and-weather/

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/10/09/influenza-is-not-contagious/

3. Current knowledge of biological systems is woefully inadequate. Scientists have not even worked out how the circulatory system works. The blood is not pumped around by the heart according to 150 years of research at least. Nobody knows how this works and there seems to be no reasonable explanation within the accepted limits of biology, physics or hydraulic engineering.

This is a surely a major embarrassment and enough to instil some level of 'sobriety' into anyone who looks into the problem.

https://library-of-atlantis.com/the-heart-is-not-a-pump/

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/09/29/the-blood-can-circulate-by-itself/

