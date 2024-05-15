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Doug Leclair's avatar
Doug Leclair
Aug 13, 2024

Good summary!

Why did it take Dr. Yeadon so long? He knew of the Virology pseudoscience years ago!

I would like to add two more significant references!

Virology - The Damning Evidence

The Stake In The Heart For This Pseudoscientific Profession

https://open.substack.com/pub/dpl003/p/virology-the-damning-evidence?r=yz29c&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Control Experiment - An Update by Jamie Andrews

Jamie further explains the control experiment and address some questions.

https://open.substack.com/pub/dpl003/p/control-experiment-an-update-by-jamie?r=yz29c&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Truth, Love, Justice and Freedom!

contagionhoax+virologyfraud@pm.me

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Helen Seymour's avatar
Helen Seymour
May 24, 2024

Dear Suavek,

Mike’s comment on Sept24th 2023, ”I don’t believe……has never……,"should read , has ever.

Not sure if it is Mike’s typo, your‘s or the invisible hand of The Useless Eliters 😂 but, in English 2 negatives = a positive. As written, it means the reverse of what Mike wants to say.

Thank you for your incredible work. 👏🏻👏🏻It is much easier for me now, to inform people I am trying to “wake up”

Best Wishes Helen 😊

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