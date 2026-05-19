Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

If one has ever seen some of the, man on the street videos, where young people are asked simple questions about our government and history and the answers they give.

Oh boy, I would say their dumb down program is working perfectly !!!

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Robin Smith's avatar
Robin Smith
10h

Have you considered the possibility it might be more than just mind control? That is, people on the whole, acting in their tribe, willingly give their obedience to it. Why? Because that is the best way to get on within social organisation, notwithstanding the negative effects - to signal one’s obedience. There are other ways to get on socially, but those are a very distant second to ‘obedience theory’.

FAQ on this hypothesis:

https://www.northstokelife.com/2026/01/frequently-asked-questions.html

Test if you are an obedient instrument of authority, or an autonomous individual - The Orwell Test

https://www.northstokelife.com/2026/01/the-orwell-test.html

An Introduction to Obedience Theory - a Hypothesis

https://www.northstokelife.com/2026/02/introducing-obedience-theory-let-me-put.html

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