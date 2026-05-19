Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 18, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5015

I recall summer 2024, during which I did a lengthy repointing job on an external wall. An interview with an elderly lady named Charlotte Iserbyt came up on my feed and intrigued I let it play.

She described how she discovered the policy of deliberate dumbing down of the American school system and gave numerous examples.

Heavy use was made of the ostensible reason to cover up the real intention.

Charlotte was an insider who hadn’t previously realised the awfulness of the hierarchy of which she was part. Upon realising what was going on, she fearlessly gave many interviews and published at least one book.

Her tale is an example of how difficult it is to expose corruption, even when you’re articulate and are talking about a topic in which you’re professionally trained and experienced.



If you doubt that similar changes have occurred to U.K. education, you’d be wrong.



Well worth listening to and sharing.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/tF83lavcDMo

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Editor's Note:

The above topic has already been partially covered in this article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-philanthropists-part-2-with-a . Here is the statement made at the time by Dr. Yeadon, who—back then—linked to a different, yet equally interesting interview with Charlotte Iserbyt :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 1, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2824

I’ve not heard the speaker before but I was aware of the domestic / foreign split agreed between Carnegie and Rockefeller foundations.

Re-educating the nations youth as a plan for domination sounds about what’s happened & happening.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

A short video with the description: “Brainwashing - Charlotte Iserbyt”

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2825

Editor's Note: The full length video can be found just below :

Mainely Unspoken “Dumbing Down of Schools” with Charlotte Iserbyt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jcz9Eune7BY

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The Role of the Rockefeller Foundation

by Suavek

In the first decades of the 20th century, medical science turned toward profit maximization. Since that time, the actual interests of patients—specifically regarding healing with as few side effects as possible—have no longer taken center stage. As you may have already learned from several articles on this Substack, these historical upheavals in science can be traced back to the machinations of the Rockefeller Foundation ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-explains-rockefellers ). This very same Rockefeller Foundation spent decades preparing for the “Covid” fake pandemic; moreover, in the run-up to this political-medical fraud, they diligently rehearsed the associated restrictions on civil liberties ( https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/treaty-of-lies-pandemic-of-lies-whistleblowers, https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud ). In hindsight, we now know that the systemic changes being targeted were far more drastic than anticipated. Gradually, medical science was repurposed to serve as the linchpin of political decision-making, so that medicine became the master key to the abolition of democratic rights.

The influence of unelected, so-called “philanthropists” grew immeasurably. We see evidence of this, for instance, in the fact that the vast majority of the media—which is ostensibly meant to protect us from any abuses of power—is now in the hands of these alleged “philanthropists” and is being utilized to brainwash the population.

I have obtained information indicating that this same Rockefeller Foundation—in addition to medical science, which it diligently distorts—also plays a significant role in our education system. When I use the term “our education system” here, I do so because this influence is evidently being exerted on a global scale. So, the problem does not affect only the USA. To substantiate this and other information, I frequently draw upon the statements generated by AI—an AI whose programming originated with the very same globally active fraudsters whose criminal machinations are being critiqued here. For there is no stronger proof than that which the perpetrators themselves provide us.

Because this article is mostly about brainwashing through education, I’ll skip over a very important point that readers of this Substack already know: the Rockefeller Foundation also considers itself responsible for the global management of population growth, even though it has received no such mandate from any democratically elected authority.

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The question :

What role has the Rockefeller Foundation played in the global education system to date, and since when?

KI answers

Alongside the truth, lies, exaggerations, and understatements are, of course, also included here:

The Rockefeller Foundation has played a profound, systemic role in shaping both domestic and global education systems since its inception in 1913. Rather than merely funding classrooms, the foundation focused on “scientific philanthropy”—using massive capital to standardize educational models, advance medical education, build universities, and fund global research networks. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The foundation’s historical trajectory and its structural impact on global education can be broken down into key eras and areas of focus:

1. The Precursor and Domestic Foundation (1902–1920s)

Before the official establishment of the foundation, John D. Rockefeller founded the General Education Board (GEB) in 1902. [1]

Industrialization and Vocational Training : The GEB heavily structured the public school framework in the United States, championing vocational and practical training. While critics argue this was designed to produce submissive factory workers for the industrial economy, the GEB’s funding modernized rural schools and expanded educational infrastructure, particularly for Black students in the Jim Crow South. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Standardizing Medical Education: Through the GEB and early foundation initiatives, the Rockefeller family heavily funded the restructuring of medical schools following the landmark 1910 Flexner Report, transforming medical training into a rigorous, scientifically-driven university discipline. [1, 2, 3]

2. International Standardization and Fellowships (1920s–1950s)

In the interwar and post-WWII periods, the foundation took its educational philosophies worldwide: [1, 2]

The International Education Board (IEB) : Established in 1923, the IEB systematically funded natural sciences, agriculture, and humanities on a global scale. It provided grants to institutions and supported over 600 international fellows, which effectively mapped out a global network of elite scientific research. [1]

Global Medical and Public Health Schools: The foundation financed the creation of world-class medical facilities and public health schools globally, including China’s first modern medical school (Peking Union Medical College) and the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. [1, 2, 3]

3. Higher Education in the Global South (1960s–1980s)

Recognizing the decolonization movement, the foundation shifted its focus toward institutional development in developing nations. [1, 2]

University Development Program (UDP) : Launched in 1961 (later known as the Education for Development Program), this initiative lasted until 1983. It concentrated funding on 15 selected universities in the Global South (such as in Colombia, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand). [1, 2]

Objective: The goal was to build indigenous academic leadership, transform curricula to address local development needs, and train a generation of local experts who could run national public sectors. [1, 2, 3, 4]

4. Modern Era: Targeted Interventions (2000s–Present)

In the 21st century, the Rockefeller Foundation moved away from broad university development to focus on specialized educational and health interventions:

The Green Revolution Influence : By funding agricultural science education, the foundation transformed agricultural universities globally, particularly in Asia and Africa, to scale food production.

Crisis Management: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation stepped into primary education policy by authoring highly influential national strategies and funding blueprints for the safe Reopening of K-12 Schools.

[Editor’s Note: What remains unmentioned here is the fact that these globally operating criminals were themselves responsible for the unlawful school closures in the first place. The measures taken against the alleged “Covid pandemic” were unlawful precisely because they were based on ridiculous, pseudo-scientific modeling rather than on actual evidence.]

School Nutrition Partnerships: More recently, at the 2025 Nutrition for Growth Summit, the foundation committed $100 million over five years to provide locally and regeneratively grown school meals to 100 million children worldwide, directly linking basic child education with global nutrition security. [1, 2, 3]

Would you like to explore specific criticisms regarding their influence on curricula, or should we look closer at a particular international initiative like the Peking Union Medical College?

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The term “scientific philanthropy” is a euphemism—and a Janus word.

by Suavek

The term scientific philanthropy is frequently viewed by critics as a euphemism or even a “janus word” because it can mask the exercise of raw power behind a veneer of objective expertise and neutrality. [1, 2, 3]

Scientific Philanthropy as a Euphemism

Critics argue that by framing private agendas as “scientific” or “evidence-based,” philanthropists can bypass democratic scrutiny. This framing suggests that social issues like poverty or healthcare are merely technical problems to be “solved” by experts rather than political choices that should be decided by the public. [1, 2]

Technocratic Cloaking

Using scientific language can depoliticize structural issues, making them seem like matters for data scientists rather than voters.

Philanthrocapitalism

Modern critics often use this term to describe how business-like “efficiency” in giving can lead to “plutocratic bias,” where the wealthiest individuals have a disproportionate voice in public policy. [1, 2, 3, 4]

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The critical analysis of the political system by Prof. Rainer Mausfeld

by Suavek

Prof. Dr. Rainer Mausfeld stated that “any non-elected power must be eliminated” (in German : “Jede nicht gewählte Macht muss beseitigt werden.”) to outline the core principle of genuine democracy, where no unaccountable authority should exist. He delivered this core thought during his famous lecture titled “Warum schweigen die Lämmer?” (Why do the lambs remain silent?), which he first presented on June 22, 2015, at the University of Kiel, and which later became a bestselling book.

Wikipedia—itself based on political lies—was unable to genuinely refute Rainer Mausfeld’s perspective. The ridiculous propaganda-driven attempts to criticize his statements appear to have failed in this instance. Here is the link: 1. [ Additional links to sources: 2, 3, 4, 5]

Context of the Quote

In his lectures on the illusion of modern “facade democracies” (Fassadendemokratie), Mausfeld explains that historical democracy was meant to protect the population from elite rule. He argues that in a true democracy, any concentration of power that cannot be held accountable by the people through votes has no right to exist and must be dismantled or removed. Modern neoliberal structures, however, have insulated economic and political elites from being democratically voted out. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Source Links & English Subtitles

The Original Lecture Source

You can watch the detailed analysis of how power dynamics and public consent are managed in the original talk available on the Reddit Video Discussion Thread. Another comprehensive speech expanding on his concepts of elite rule can be found on YouTube under the title Die brutale Logik der Macht | Rainer Mausfeld. [1, 2]

English Text & Materials:

While a full video with professionally hardcoded English subtitles is rare, Prof. Mausfeld has published his academic essays and translated scripts officially through his university network. You can access the translated English text outlining these exact concepts in his paper Why do the lambs remain silent? On democracy, psychology, and techniques of management of opinion and submission. [1]

Auto-Translated Video Option

You can use YouTube’s automated subtitle feature (CC -> Auto-translate -> English) on the publishers’ channels, such as Indoctrination is as old as humanity | Rainer Mausfeld, to follow his lectures on the dark side of unelected power in English. [1]

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Afterword

by Suavek

Among the frequently proposed solutions to limit the power of organizations such as the Rockefeller Foundation are, *inter alia*:

- The abolition or limitation of the tax benefits enjoyed by such pseudo-philanthropic organizations; and

- The imposition of time limits on the validity of new laws—laws which, absent such limits, can scarcely be reversed.

At this point, we could probably use a little humor.

The effects of the Rockefeller education system :

“Other countries are laughing at us!”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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