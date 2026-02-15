Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
21h

Flexner appears instrumental in the required goal of orientating medical education toward critical thinking and a research informed approach that was centred on patients and a result of moving away from the fixed, habitual thinking of the 19th Century and earlier. Scientific methodology, and technocracy were rising that also usefully influenced wider thinking at a time when progressivism was authentic and not the hollowed out, coercive ideologically regressive parody observed today or that it became around WW2.

The raising of the academic bar left many institutions and therapeutic approaches financially compromised. The created void was immediately filled by corporate 'philanthropy' and vested interests that have since promoted vested interests, and subverted well being, health and vitalism into a dependent, coerced, chronic pit of miserable ill health, pill for every ill, frequently bizarre anti-scientific symptomatic approach.

Then one only has to look at the thuggish brutality of IAMRA and its many compliant medical regulators, the erstwhile camp guards in so many countries of the industry. https://www.iamra.com/

See: 'Commentary: Understanding the Flexner Report'. Ludmerer KM. (2010) Academic Medicine, Vol. 85, No. 2.

Of interest, osteopathic medicine (an allopathic orthodox medical heresy) pursued a parallel but distinctive approach to health and well being that survived and flourished against astonishing odds until the 1970s when the only visible difference that eventually endured became 'cultural'. That there is now an DO on the board of IAMRA leads one in no doubt.

1 reply by Suavek
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
20hEdited

Seems like so many institutions hide behind, we are here to help you, when in reality it’s always about money and control through corruption that benefits the institutions and not the people they claim they want to help !!!

