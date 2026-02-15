Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 14, 2026 :

About the Flexner Report (1910) and the subsequent industrialisation of “healthcare”.

I thought, in football terms, this was going to be as easy to listen to as “a tap-in at the back post”.

Nope. Starts well enough, then concedes 95% of the territory without even a struggle.

See if you can get to five minutes without objection. I couldn’t.

The doctor who said he’s seen plenty of people with pneumonia who’s lives were definitely saved by antibiotics. Maybe. Where’s the evidence for this, though. No supposition, but hard evidence.

I’ll let it play on, but I’m not expecting much.

Ps: I object to including surgery in the same bucket as pharmaceutical medicine. Even today, physicians and surgeons don’t mistake one for the other, despite more than a century of homogenised basic training. I’m grateful for advances in surgery. I wouldn’t be alive had it not been for a very able surgeon. But he was a mechanic and no engineer. He had no idea how things integrated or why they sometimes don’t. He’s also no idea why I’m in at least moderate pain most of the time and neither do I.

We over medicalise almost everyone unwise enough to trust doctors. Once in their orbit, most people never break away and take responsibility for their own health.

Along the way, there’s good talk about “mental health”, while doing nothing helpful and very much that’s actively harmful about it.

There’s a good reason why many wealthy people raise their children very differently, though the offspring of those who think of themselves as “elite” doesn’t bear thinking about.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: At 11.30, you see the Johns Hopkins university. Wow, plenty of occult symbolism there. Not the octagonal tower. Not sure if it’s odd enough to be an “old world” building. The test is usually that it’s official construction history is unreasonable, the architect was doing a dozen projects simultaneously, it was built way too fast, given lack of power tools, no logistics records exist and there’s very often a destruction by fire narrative somewhere around the late 19th or early 20th century. Oh, and no contemporary photographs of the partly built structure. But I digress. Suffice to say I’m satisfied that there’s been at least one Great Reset in the past.

Linked :

(FULL MOVIE) In the Shadow of Flexner

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

John Davison, February 12, 2026 :

John Davison

Johns Substack

Carnegie and Rockefeller commissioned the Flexner Report 1910 which enabled them to close over half of US medical schools because they failed to meet new “scientific standards”. Those that remained had to adopt a curriculum gased on Germ Theory and pharma drugs (all petro chemical based a la Rockefeller).

The reporty led to laws requiring licensure via the AMA which Rockefeller helped empower to ensure only allopathic doctors could legally practice.

Led to the creation of synthetic “vitamins” - which could be legally patented and owned.

Now a near 2 trillion dollar pa bigpharma industry. Why join the Mafia when you can make more money selling legal and deadly drugs/vaccines/gene therapies, and incredibly with a captured media, joe public adores them!

Pure genius. Capture putative medics from day one, make a fortune giving people “diseases” - in reality autoimune disease and make a bigger killing selling cures.

Not for nothing was Grandad Rockefeller a notorious snake oli salesman.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

DrLatusDextro, February 15, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-explains-rockefellers/comment/215032269

DrLatusDextro

Loitering On The Edge

Flexner appears instrumental in the required goal of orientating medical education toward critical thinking and a research informed approach that was centred on patients and a result of moving away from the fixed, habitual thinking of the 19th Century and earlier. Scientific methodology, and technocracy were rising that also usefully influenced wider thinking at a time when progressivism was authentic and not the hollowed out, coercive ideologically regressive parody observed today or that it became around WW2.

The raising of the academic bar left many institutions and therapeutic approaches financially compromised. The created void was immediately filled by corporate ‘philanthropy’ and vested interests that have since promoted vested interests, and subverted well being, health and vitalism into a dependent, coerced, chronic pit of miserable ill health, pill for every ill, frequently bizarre anti-scientific symptomatic approach.

Then one only has to look at the thuggish brutality of IAMRA and its many compliant medical regulators, the erstwhile camp guards in so many countries of the industry.

See: ‘Commentary: Understanding the Flexner Report’. Ludmerer KM. (2010) Academic Medicine, Vol. 85, No. 2.

Of interest, osteopathic medicine (an allopathic orthodox medical heresy) pursued a parallel but distinctive approach to health and well being that survived and flourished against astonishing odds until the 1970s when the only visible difference that eventually endured became ‘cultural’. That there is now an DO on the board of IAMRA leads one in no doubt.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rockefeller’s philanthrocapitalism captured state institutions, including the regulatory authorities.

The funding decisions of the Rockefeller foundations created the fundamental capital and regulatory framework for today's pharmaceutical industry.

by Suavek, using AI.

Using the following information from AI, I tried to determine what role the American Medical Association (AMA) played in the brutal transformation of medicine for profit at the beginning of the 20th century, and whether the Rockefeller family played a significantly more important role than the AMA. As we all know, the powerful Rockefeller Foundation played a key role in the more than 20-year-long preparation for the “SARS-CoV-2” fake pandemic. According to my research, Bill Gates’ role is solely to draw our anger towards him. But what are we supposed to be distracted from?

The use of AI in this article serves as proof that the following information on the subject of medical history is not fabricated, but has even been officially confirmed.

My question to AI :

What connection is there between the American Medical Association and the Rockefeller family?

AI :

American Medical Association (AMA) and the Rockefeller family is rooted in a collaborative effort during the early 20th century to standardize and “professionalize” American medicine through the promotion of allopathy (pharmaceutical-based medicine) over alternative practices like homeopathy.

1. The Flexner Report (1910)

The most significant link is the Flexner Report, a landmark study of medical education in the U.S. and Canada.

The Collaboration: While commissioned by the Carnegie Foundation, the report was written by Abraham Flexner in covert collaboration with the AMA .

Rockefeller Funding: The Rockefeller Foundation provided the substantial financial backing—between $500 million and $1 billion in total—to implement the report’s recommendations.

The Outcome: This funding was used to reform medical school curricula, strictly favoring a biomedical and pharmaceutical model. Schools that did not adopt these standards, including many specializing in homeopathy or herbal medicine, were forced to close due to a lack of financial support.

2. Institutional Leadership & Research

The Rockefeller family founded key institutions that worked in tandem with AMA-aligned goals to establish “scientific medicine” as the national standard:

Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research (RIMR): Founded in 1901 (now Rockefeller University), it pioneered research into vaccines and synthetic drugs, which the AMA supported as the core of modern medical practice.

The “Hopkins Circle”: Figures like Frederick T. Gates (Rockefeller’s advisor) and Simon Flexner (Abraham’s brother and head of RIMR) formed an influential alliance with the AMA’s Council on Medical Education to control the “ethos and practice” of Western medicine.

3. The Homeopathy Paradox

Paradoxically, while the Rockefeller philanthropies were instrumental in marginalizing homeopathy to benefit allopathic medicine, John D. Rockefeller Sr. personally preferred and used homeopathic physicians for his own care throughout his life. Despite this personal preference, his foundation’s policy—directed by advisors like Gates—was to withdraw all support from institutions that included “homeopathic” in their name.

Would you like to explore how these early funding decisions specifically impacted the rise of the modern pharmaceutical industry?

………………………

Yes, please.

……………………

AI :

The funding decisions made by the Rockefeller philanthropies in the early 20th century provided the foundational capital and regulatory framework for what is now the modern

pharmaceutical industry. By standardizing medical education around a biochemical model, these investments created a permanent market for mass-produced, patentable drugs.

1. Creation of a “Synthetic” Market

Rockefeller’s strategy shifted the medical focus from natural remedies (which cannot be patented) to synthetic, lab-created compounds.

Petrochemical Link: As a leader in the oil industry through Standard Oil, Rockefeller saw the potential of petrochemicals —byproducts of oil—as the raw material for synthetic drugs.

Patentability: Unlike herbs or traditional cures, synthetic molecules could be patented, allowing for high profit margins and total market control.

2. Standardizing the “Pill for an Ill”

The Flexner Report (funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie) mandated that medical schools focus on pharmacology and surgery.

Curriculum Overhaul: Education in nutrition, herbalism, and holistic health was largely removed from the curriculum of accredited schools.

The “Allopathic” Monopoly: By funding only those institutions that taught drug-based medicine, Rockefeller ensured that the next generation of doctors would primarily view prescription drugs as the legitimate tool for treatment.

3. Investment in Research Infrastructure

The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research (now Rockefeller University) served as an incubator for the industry by pioneering research into:

Antibiotics and Vaccines: Early institutional research focused on defeating “germs” via specific chemical agents, reinforcing the germ theory of disease as the dominant medical paradigm.

Global Expansion: Through the Rockefeller Foundation, these pharmaceutical standards were exported worldwide, including a multi-million dollar effort to “modernize” medicine in China and replace traditional practices with Western pharmaceuticals.

4. Media and Institutional Control

To protect these investments, the Rockefeller and Morgan interests (later consolidated) reportedly spent millions on medical advertising and public relations to discredit alternative practitioners as “quacks”. This helped cement the social belief that only FDA-approved, laboratory-tested drugs were scientifically valid.

Would you like to see how these early philanthropic models influenced the current relationship between Big Pharma and modern federal health agencies?

………………………

Yes, please.

……………………

AI :

The early 20th-century philanthropic model established by the Rockefeller family created the structural “blueprint” for the modern

public-private partnership (PPP) that now defines the relationship between Big Pharma and federal health agencies.

1. The Blueprint for Public-Private Partnerships

The Rockefeller Foundation was the first to systematically practice public health as a “world system,” setting up the first permanent departments of health under its own auspices.

Creating the Agencies: Before the CDC existed, the Rockefeller Foundation’s International Health Division was the primary global body for disease control.

Shifting the Burden: The Foundation’s strategy was to launch “pilot projects” (such as hookworm eradication) to demonstrate success, then pressure governments to take over the long-term funding and administration of these health departments. This established a precedent where private interests set the scientific agenda, and the public sector provided the regulatory and financial scale.

2. Standardizing Regulation via “Scientific Medicine”

The Flexner Report (1910) mandated a biomedical model that remains the gold standard for federal regulation today.

The FDA Connection: Modern FDA approval processes are built almost exclusively on the clinical trial model of synthetic drugs—the very same “scientific medicine” Rockefeller funded into existence.

Exclusion of Alternatives: Just as Rockefeller-funded licensing laws once “illegalized” natural medicine, modern federal standards often make it prohibitively expensive for non-patentable, traditional, or nutritional therapies to achieve “approved” status.

3. Institutional “Capture” and Funding

The legacy of Rockefeller’s “philanthrocapitalism” has evolved into a system where private industry heavily influences the agencies meant to regulate it.

User Fees: Today, roughly half of the FDA’s budget for drug evaluations comes from Prescription Drug User Fees paid by pharmaceutical companies—a direct evolution of the private-funding-for-public-regulation model.

Research Pipelines: Agencies like the NIH invest billions in basic research that is then licensed to private companies for profit, a cycle that critics argue prioritizes marketable drugs over general public health.

4. Continued Global Influence

The Rockefeller Foundation remains a primary “non-State actor” in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO), continuing to fund digital health tools, pandemic surveillance, and the integration of “Food is Medicine” programs into national health systems like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Would you like to analyze how this funding model specifically mirrors the current influence of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on global health?

………………………

Yes, please.

……………………

AI :

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is often described by historians as the modern successor to the Rockefeller Foundation, utilizing a similar “philanthrocapitalist” model to shape global health. Bill Gates himself has acknowledged that his charitable work is partly modeled on the Rockefeller family’s philanthropic focus.

1. The “Earmarked” Funding Model

Just as Rockefeller funded specific medical schools to promote allopathy, the Gates Foundation uses earmarked grants to direct the priorities of international agencies.

Influence over the WHO: The BMGF is the World Health Organization’s second-largest funder, contributing roughly 9.5% of its revenue .

Narrow Focus: More than 80% of Gates’ grants to the WHO are targeted specifically at infectious diseases, with over 50% dedicated to vaccine programs. Critics argue this “skews” global health priorities away from broader issues like health system strengthening or nutrition.

2. Technological & Pharmaceutical Solutions

Both foundations prioritize technical, biomedical interventions over social or economic reforms.

Market Shaping: Through organizations like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (which Gates helped found with a $750 million seed grant), the foundation acts as a “market shaper,” ensuring a predictable demand for pharmaceutical products in developing nations.

Intellectual Property (IP): During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gates Foundation was a key proponent of maintaining intellectual property protections for vaccines, arguing that IP rights were necessary for industry innovation—a stance that mirrored Rockefeller’s historical support for patent-based medicine.

3. The “Revolving Door”

A shared characteristic of both eras is the close personnel link between the foundations, government agencies, and the private sector.

Institutional Alignment: High-level officials frequently rotate between positions at the BMGF, the WHO, and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer or Merck.

Public-Private Hybrids: The foundation creates and funds “hybrid” organizations like CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), which integrate private industry research with public health goals.

4. Direct Collaboration

The two families have also worked together directly. In 2006, they formed the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), applying the same “technological-fix” model to global agriculture through the promotion of commercial seeds and synthetic fertilizers.

Would you like to examine specific criticisms or controversies regarding how this “philanthrocapitalist” model affects democratic health governance in individual countries?

………………………

Yes, please.

……………………

AI :

The primary criticism of “philanthrocapitalism” is that it replaces

democratic health governance with private agendas, effectively allowing billionaires to dictate public policy without being elected or held accountable by the public.

1. Erosion of National Sovereignty

Critics argue that when foundations like Gates or Rockefeller provide a significant portion of a developing nation’s health budget, they gain “de facto” control over that country’s priorities.

The “Vertical” Approach: Foundations often favor “vertical” programs (fighting one specific disease like Malaria or Polio) because they produce measurable data. However, this often diverts resources away from “horizontal” healthcare—the basic infrastructure and staff needed for general clinics—leaving local health systems fragile.

Case Study (India): In 2017, India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) severed financial ties with the Gates Foundation amid concerns that private funding was exerting too much influence on the country’s National Immunization Program.

2. Lack of Transparency and Accountability

Unlike government agencies, private foundations are not subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests or public audits in the same way.

Shadow Governance: Investigative reports, such as those by POLITICO and DIE WELT, found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, four private health organizations (including Gates-funded Gavi and CEPI) took on roles typically reserved for governments, but with almost no democratic oversight from any parliament.

Board Entrenchment: Foundation boards are often composed of industry executives, creating a “circular” system where the people setting the policy are the same people who benefit from the resulting pharmaceutical contracts.

3. “Techno-Fix” Bias vs. Social Determinants

Sociologists criticize these models for ignoring the social determinants of health (poverty, sanitation, and clean water) in favor of expensive technological fixes.

Patent Protection: By insisting on the protection of intellectual property (IP), foundations ensure that solutions remain tied to the pharmaceutical industry. Critics argue that if the goal were truly “public health,” foundations would advocate for open-source medicine and local manufacturing in the Global South.

4. Market Exclusion of Local Knowledge: Just as the Flexner Report marginalized natural medicine in the U.S., current global health initiatives are accused of “medical colonialism”—imposing Western pharmaceutical standards while ignoring or delegitimizing traditional and indigenous medicine that cannot be patented or mass-produced by foundation partners.

Would you like to see a comparison of how public health outcomes differ in regions that prioritize private-funded vaccination versus those that invest in government-run sanitation and nutrition?

………………………

Yes, please.

……………………….

Editor's note:

Only here, after the AI ​​has provided some useful information and thereby established a relationship of trust with the reader, does it now introduce a whole host of lies that a layperson can only recognize with some additional effort. The pro-vaccine claims are presented in such a generalized way that further research regarding clear facts becomes difficult. The other articles in this Substack contain expert opinions that refute all such pro-vaccine claims. In particular, Dr. Mike Yeadon has pointed out that the entire vaccine theory is fundamentally wrong and that, moreover, it can only demonstrate harm, but NO POSITIVE EFFECTS. It is not the case that the vaccine industry causes more harm than good, because, purely from a theoretical standpoint, we cannot speak of any benefit at all. I won’t publish the lies delivered by AI about the “miracle effect of vaccines” that can compete with hygiene measures (at least it acknowledges the possibility of such a “hygienic plan B”), because you can find this nonsense almost everywhere in the mainstream media. For amusement, the two fundamental lies are vividly illustrated here: that “vaccines deliver rapid and measurable results for certain diseases” and that we must destroy “the dangerous pathogens.” However, some historical facts mentioned by AI prove to be quite useful :

………………………………………………………………………….

AI :

The comparison between private-funded vaccination models (vertical programs) and government-led sanitation and nutrition efforts (horizontal programs) reveals a fundamental tension in global health strategy. While vaccines offer rapid, measurable results for specific diseases, infrastructure-based interventions address the root causes of mortality and long-term health stability.

( … )

2. Economic and Structural Differences

3. Critical Trade-offs

Resource Diversion: A major criticism of the Rockefeller and Gates-style vertical models is that they divert limited human and financial resources away from broader health systems.

( … )

4. Historical Context: The Rockefeller Shift

The Rockefeller Sanitary Commission (1909–1914) initially used a combined approach for hookworm: providing medication while promoting latrines and shoe-wearing. However, the success of the “anthelmintic drug” component eventually led to a preference for pharmaceutical-first “demonstration stations” over broad social reform. This transition set the stage for the modern preference for biomedical interventions over infrastructure in global health philanthropy.

……………………………

Editor’s note:

I found it remarkable that the AI ​​stopped asking me at that point if I might need any further information. The AI ​​programmers apparently assume that the positively portrayed effects of the vaccines, which contradicts all reality, would be enough for us to consider any previously presented corruption within the framework of philanthrocapitalism as secondary, or even a necessary evil.

………………………………………………

The evidence from legal scholar Katherine Watt

Among the information published above was the AI ​​report on the influence of the private sector (the Rockefeller family and others) on regulatory authorities. Legal scholar Katherine Watt has already extensively detailed how US laws regulating drugs and vaccines have been gradually altered over the past 100 years. As a result of these changes, regulation and public oversight in this area have become a farce. The work of Katherine Watt represents one of the most important cornerstones in the investigation and exposé of medical-political fraud. Her articles can be found here on WordPress:

Katherine Watt detailed statement (NOTE - this extraordinarily detailed document is 279 pages long) :

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 16, 2026 :

Suavek has here done a very good job of bringing together the basics of the revolutionary changes in American healthcare and industrialising it in the early 20th century and then utilising AI to summarise how these came about and how they’ve subsequently been used to embed pharmaceutical medicine as the default & displace all other treatment options & methods.

In particular, there has been an un excavated campaign to cement vaccination into prime place in “healthcare”, whereas the entire approach is fraudulent and therefore malign. It has done nothing but harm.

Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Diego Rivera’s Vaccine Mural in Detroit (NORTH WALL SUPPORTING PANEL), 1932-1933. https://historyofvaccines.org/blog/diego-riveras-vaccine-mural-in-detroit-in-the-1930s

A symbolic image representing the systemically suppressed practice of herbal medicine.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

