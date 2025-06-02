Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
3hEdited

"... mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines...".

Really! So, the FDA (Fraud and Death Association) and CDC (Center for Death and Corruption) won the disinformation battle.

How did gene therapies become "vaccines"?

I remember when the CDC changed the definition of vaccine on their website in order to recommend (impose!) gene therapies as vaccines in 2021.

If I recall correctly, any substance that can induce an immune response is a "vaccine" according to the CDC.

So, if you drink Aloe Vera juice you should be considered vaccinated!!!!!!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Suavek's avatar
Suavek
15m

Hello friends,

I published another article today, which I unfortunately could not inform you about by email.

Unfortunately, this article could not be sent via email due to excessive data volume. However, it will soon be linked to in several other articles on this Substack :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-28c

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture