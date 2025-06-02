Foreword

by Suavek

I would like to sincerely thank Currer for their cooperation in this article and for sending me the information about the studies mentioned below. Dr. Kevin W. McCairn has prohibited the publication of the study results and the images he published in his articles, so I can only offer readers the links here. It's definitely worth clicking on them. The findings contained therein are shocking.

Amyloidogenic Fibrin Microclotting Following Prenatal mRNA Vaccination Exposure

Houston, We Have a Problem!

Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D.

May 25, 2025

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/amyloidogenic-fibrin-microclotting

“ ( … )

This report forms part of a rolling, real-time investigation into the proteopathic and vascular consequences of prenatal exposure to mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/amyloidogenic-fibrin-microclotting

Amyloidogenic Fibrils in a Post-Gestational Case of mRNA Vaccine Exposure: Structural, Pathophysiological, and Biosecurity Perspectives

How Biowarfare Attacked The Children

Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D.

May 31, 2025

Full article :

https://kevinwmccairnphd282302.substack.com/p/amyloidogenic-fibrils-in-a-post-gestational

Editor's note: The author of this article talks about "COVID" as if this fictitious disease actually existed. I have decided to link to his article nonetheless. The extent of the indoctrination is depressing. Since I don't always have a wide selection of information sources, I have to resort to those that are available :

Norway: Continued increase in cardiac medication use among young people after the Covid vaccine rollout

Jarle Aarstad

April 3, 2025

“ ( … )

New statistics from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on the use of cardiac medication (class C, heart and circulatory system) among young people, 15-44 years old, shows an increase of over 20 percent from 2020 to 2024, illustrated in the graph (the y-axis is the number of users per 1000). The increase began in 2021 and coincided with the Covid vaccine rollout to the younger population from the summer of that year.

The increase has continued in subsequent years, and the trend does not appear to abate. There was no increase in 2020, which aligns with an Israeli study that found no association between myocarditis and Covid infection before the vaccine rollout.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://jarleaarstad.wordpress.com/2025/04/03/norway-continued-increase-in-cardiac-medication-use-among-young-people-after-the-covid-vaccine-rollout/

@harrietyounger6118, May 22, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community

Dear lord we are scared not for ourselves but for our children. Please protect the children from the evils of this world, be with them. Give us adults the strength to fight and please dear lord cast out the demons that threaten your people. Amen

@harrietyounger6118, May 22, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community

@harrietyounger6118

Doctors maybe expected to lie but they take an oath and that should come first. If they ask you to lie you need to let them fire you, your soul, the oath you have taken to serve the people is more important than changing your line of work. If you lie, you are not longer a dr. You can't serve two masters. Getting a new job is better than having this on your soul.

@stronghold500, May 22, 2025 :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5IPM6h4lPUd1XQ8KA1eA2Q/community

@stronghold500

The modern oath is a far cry from the original. It's tragic. It basically went from, Do no harm to. If you discover something , you must notify your peers.

Read into that and think about the silenced over the last few years. Evil, hidden, tragic.

David White, May 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@meshwork3232/note/c-115984617

David White (Oz Dave)

Oz’s Substack

I’m not going to keep quiet, either. Thank you for posting this. Here’s the situation in Australia:

🇦🇺💉Australian Government: ‘COVID-19 vaccination decision guide for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning pregnancy’, Version 8.8, 12 January 2024: health.gov.au/sites/def…

In the section ‘Are COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnancy’ (page 5), reference is made to an early US study, ‘Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons’ by Shimabukuro TT et al. (ref. 17), which was based on some 35,000 women surveyed over a two and a half month period, from 14 December 2020 to 28 February 2021: nejm.org/doi/full/10.10…

Other studies in the ‘Further reading’ list of the government’s latest PDF document on this matter appear to be out of date.

I’m disgusted.

