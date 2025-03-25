Dr Mike Yeadon, March 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2714

While it’s good that a well-known group of people have written to media organisations, I find the sole grounds, that there is apparently out-of-limits amounts of DNA in the injections, far from the strongest argument that could have been used.

I’ve previously expressed my concern that “DNA contamination”, if heard by the public, would most likely to interpreted as having arisen through careless manufacturing & inadequate regulation.

Clearly, this isn’t how it arose at all.

Please see my post.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

World Media Notified of DNA Contamination .. US, UK, EU & AU

.. but will the fourth estate resurrect itself & do its job?

Julian Gillespie

Mar 23, 2025

https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/world-media-notified-of-dna-contamination

The comment mentioned above in the post :

Dr Mike Yeadon, March 25, 2025 :

https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/world-media-notified-of-dna-contamination/comment/103186192

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

This is an important petition & attempted mainstream media event. It’s definitely very concerning to realise the extent of the quantity of DNA in the injected products purporting to be “vaccines” against “SARS-CoV-2”.

However, I find this ultimately disappointing.

We do not require that there be out of limits amounts of DNA in these products in order to demand that people not be injected with them.

Some of us have been pointing out for over four years now that the basic design of these products is inherently dangerous. Causing our bodies to manufacture a non-self polypeptide or protein will prompt lethal self-attack upon every cell complying with the genetic instructions baked into the product.

There are additionally numerous independent, unnecessary, and obviously toxic constituents & design motifs. One is the selection of lipid nanoparticles with which to formulate the mRNA-based products. These have been known for well over a decade to deposit their payloads preferentially in the ovaries.

These products are what I describe, as a qualified toxicologist and a person who spent 35 years in Biopharma R&D (seeking to design and test potential new medicines), as TOXIC-BY-DESIGN.

The harms they have produced is unequivocally intentional.

Note that there was no pandemic, no public health emergency, no new illness called “covid19”, no virus called “SARS-CoV-2” or indeed any viruses, this entire field being fraudulent.

These products were not even reviewed and authorised by FDA. The impression that they were is entirely theatre, intended to deceive. They are instead “covered countermeasures”, as declared by the HHS Secretary, under the arbitrary declaration of a fake pandemic and a Public Health Emergency in light of the PREP Act being in force.

In light of this, it cannot be said that these injections are “contaminated with DNA”. It is meant to be in there, in my opinion, as with all the ingredients, which were all chosen by its designer.

Mistakes Were Not Made, by Margaret Anna Alice, summarises well the crimes of recent years.

Katherine Watt reprises the changes in relevant laws over several decades, without which this hideous deception could not have been pulled off.

Sasha Latypova reviewed the allegedly filed regulatory dossiers on these fake “vaccines”. There’s not been even a serious attempt to construct a narrative of needed experimental evaluation of these products.

I have described the basis upon which I arrived at my determination that these injections are designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

(See Substack for all the authors listed above).

The perpetrators are highly likely to repeat their criminal assault upon the gullible people, who largely believe what their governments, advisors and journalists tell them.

Peter Rowan, March 23, 2025 :

https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/world-media-notified-of-dna-contamination/comment/102676625

Peter Rowan

Totally correct, Julian Gillespie et al. Humanity has been deceived by a cohort of profiteers, including politicians and bureaucrats who for unknown reasons claimed a damaging injectable material was and is, safe and effective, when they had no proof of their claim. These same deceivers then attempted to lock down their country's populations and purchase billions of dollars worth of useless so-called vaccines. They then set about gagging commentary and truth about the damage they did, and continued to do, with no regard for the deaths and injuries they continue to cause.

Karyne, March 23, 2025 :

https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/world-media-notified-of-dna-contamination/comment/102679944

Karyne

Jane Halton indeed. I remember watching Event 201 in 2020 and concluded in ongoing horror that I was witnessing a group of criminally insane psychopaths describe how they were going to kill people. Jane Halton was part of it. Unfortunately most people cannot conceive of such pure evil so ignore the red flags. Even when confronted with the obvious it’s still too much for them to accept. This makes our job so much harder. In essence, we the people, are the enemy. It’s our apathy, ignorance and disinterest that is the biggest obstacle.

The toxicity of the injections is just one more piece of evidence among many of the intent to cause harm, but not the only one.

by Suavek

This is my foreword to the next post by Dr Yeadon (see below). The perpetrators' goal seems clear. As long as the health emergency is not precisely defined, it is not about protecting the health of citizens, but about deliberately disenfranchising them. The options to kill, poison and shorten life expectancy remain largely open and legalized. This can even be possible in connection with seasonal flu or the common cold. How fitting: the perpetrators' criminal accomplices in politics, medicine and other fields are granted legal immunity in such cases. The changes to the law represent a chain of circumstantial evidence pointing to the planning of a democide. Nothing is left to chance here. Thus, the toxicity of the injections is just one more piece of evidence among many of the intent to cause harm, but not the only one.

Dr Mike Yeadon, March 24 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2711

I’ve just been made aware by lawyer colleagues in the US, some of whom I worked with briefly when we were in Florida.

The decision made by the Supreme Court of North Carolina appears to run head-on, into the Federal law as described in the PREP Act (pandemic response and emergency preparedness Act) and overridden PREP.

Katherine Watt has researched the antecedents of the PREP Act as well as the 2005 Act itself.

In brief, the claim is that “For the greater good”, citizens rights are made secondary, in the event that a “Public Health Emergency” (PHE) is in force, as declared by the President or the Health & Human Services division of the Federal Government.

Anything that the HHS Sec had authorised for deployment into the face of the alleged emergency is deemed “a covered countermeasure”.

Anyone operating under a declared PHE is required to use “covered countermeasures”. The PREP Act holds that, providing you used covered countermeasures & there was a PHE in force, invoking the PREP Act provides full legal immunity to legal action against you.

It’s important to know that, regardless of what fictional scenarios were used in the US Congress in order to have it voted into law, a PHE has no legal definition, nor do covered countermeasures.

To paint an absurd example in order to show how malign this all is, consider the example of a handgun, which fires intentionally curative “projectiles” in its magazine. A duly qualified operator, working within an ongoing PHE and having been told that the “therapy gun” was deemed to be a covered countermeasure, could shoot you in the face and not be subject to prosecution.

In the case under examination here, a 14 year old schoolchild was forcibly injected with a “covid19” “vaccine”, against his wishes and against the express wishes of his mother.

Various institutions got sued & despite an earlier apparent legal victory handed down to the defendants in a lower level court, after at least two appeals, the Supreme Court overrode their legal immunity from prosecution (I think).

I understand nothing specific about US law, but this decision is seemingly much more powerful than the judgement of lower courts. For example, I don’t see how the Supreme Court Of The United States (SCOTUS) could easily declare their state subsidiaries judgements incorrect.

While that might well be possible (which is why SCOTUS judgements can be so far reaching), I don’t think such a case or challenge could so easily be kept out of the public domain.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://ncvalues.org/happel/

Dr. Charles Hoffe : "This was the most evil assault upon humanity that anybody could imagine," Hoffe adds. "Because all of these people... were told that this was gonna keep them safe. And meanwhile, it was designed to cause harm."

………………………………….

Dr. Charles Hoffe: This is the Most Evil Assault Upon Humanity That Anybody Could Imagine

This is the brilliance of this bioweapon (the COVID jabs)... It goes to every part of your body—it will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is...

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Mar 19, 2025

( … )

"This is the brilliance of this bioweapon (the COVID jabs)... It goes to every part of your body—it will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is... there are 1,287 side effects... This is the most evil assault upon humanity that anybody could imagine."

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a practicing family physician in BC, Canada, describes for Maryann Gebauer how the COVID injections are a "brilliant...bioweapon" because they cause such a staggering array of health problems.

( … )

Full article ( with video ) :

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-charles-hoffe-this-is-the-most

Full video :

https://rumble.com/v6qh8my-dr.-charles-hoffe-vindicated.html

Harry Fisher, Paramedic :

https://x.com/harryfisherEMTP

To my fellow healthcare workers: How long will you pretend this isn't happening?

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/harry-fisher-paramedic-ive-seen-countless

Every Shift, I'm Watching Vaccinated People Get Sicker and Sicker

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/harry-fisher-paramedic-every-shift

Editorial note on the following comment :

by Suavek

I haven't yet been able to find out what information the author of the following comment linked to, but I found his comment interesting. Regarding the statins he mentioned: stopping the medication too suddenly can have serious health consequences, including a stroke. I don't know what other medications the same applies to. Taking a harmful medication senselessly is one thing, and stopping it is another. Perhaps such a process, like stopping a medication, should be medically supervised in many cases.

This comment came from a completely different article :

…………………………………………………………….

Fast Eddy, January 31, 2025 :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/no-vaccine-has-been-proven-to-save/comment/89987686

Fast Eddy

The World According to Fast Eddy

Yes of course vaccines don't save lives... yet for many decades our masters have injected us with literally hundreds of billions of them... Children are now vaccine pin cushions...

If we all know they do not save lives... then our masters know.

Our masters own the Fed .. so they don't need money -- so rule that out.

Ask yourself -- why would they insist on injecting the herd with useless vaccines????

When people are shown this diagram, the usual refrain is ‘We need to do something’

see the image

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control

The Men Who Run the World are doing something. They are poisoning us with vaccines and processed foods that contain copious amounts of sugar, seed oils, and other nefarious garbage.

Why are they Poisoning the Herd?

Clearly the Men Who Run the World are aware that diets high in sugar and carbohydrates destroy the human body. They know that statins are no solution to the diseases caused by these diets. They know seed oils should not be consumed by humans. They definitely understand that their food pyramid is a colossal lie.

And they know that vaccines are also dramatically reducing life spans.

Many will argue that the food and pharma industries are benefitting from these outcomes. They make billions of dollars off of addicting humans to these health-destroying inputs and even more from treating the inevitable diseases that result from bad diets.

I disagree that this was inevitable and I would argue that this is all part of a plan, a necessary plan.

The Men Who Run the World and their minions have the ability to stop this. All they would have to do is employ some of the same strategies that were used to convince 6 billion to inject a deadly vaccine. They could easily crush demand for sugary drinks and processed foods by pounding them with high taxes.

We have seen how governments are capable of ending the addiction to tobacco. Why not do the same for sugary foods. I would argue that they decided to come down hard on smoking because it was killing people too quickly and damaging productivity on their farm. They did not make tobacco the enemy because they love ya’ll.

Why Don’t They Discourage Bad Dietary Choices and Stop Vaccinating?

Consider the impacts on the economy of not reducing the life spans of humans.

Let’s say 30% of the population of a country lived beyond 90 years. Pension plans would implode as there would not be enough money to cover redemptions. For those on public pensions, we could raise taxes to ensure pensioners get paid, but that would mean less money for schools, roads and other infrastructure. Government services would need to be dramatically scaled back resulting in huge job losses.

All of these elderly people would essentially be ‘useless eaters’ sapping the economic strength of the country to provide them with medical care and free bus passes, while they produce and contribute nothing.

Why did they ramp up the vaccine schedule in the 80’s? I would suggest that they did this because population (which grows exponentially) was about to get out of control so they needed to take action. What would our overall population be if not for the vaccine push and the dramatic increase in the availability of processed foods in recent decades?

You are Expendable

At the end of the day all they care about is having enough circus and barnyard animals to operate the farm. They could care less about you or your health - you are EXPENDABLE.

They most certainly do not want one third of the population living to 90+ Japan and China are prime examples of what happens when a country is top heavy on elderly citizens. Too few young people to support the elderly.

Without these wise decisions by the Men Who Run the World to deploy strategies to cull the herd, the global economy would have collapsed years ago under the dead weight of too many geriatrics.

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control

AT, March 25, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-22-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/103259569

A T

A’s Substack

All venomous creatures 'know' that directly injecting poison bypasses all front line defence systems of the body. Pharma calls these 'vaccines'.

Any coercion or law that limits or abolishes your innate right to self-determination over your body can only come from criminals.

