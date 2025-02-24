Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2568

Once again, an accumulation of perspectives from multiple sources by the indefatigable Suavek.

I find these personally very valuable bookmarks of things I’ve written, placed into useful contexts of others ideas.

This one tackles what *influenza is not. It’s not a communicable illness caused by a submicroscopic infectious particle called “viruses”. That’s simply fiction.

Best wishes

Mike

(*common colds are similarly not infectious or contagious).

Linked : This article.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 23, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2558

This article brings together a large number of generally well-conducted studies investigating the utility of “flu vaccines” & the unsurprising findings are that they do absolutely nothing useful (unless your goal is to make people unwell).

It isn’t surprising because these illnesses aren’t caused by infectious agents called viruses, for which existence there’s no scientific evidence.

You don’t need to take Mr Colpo’s word for it. He quotes extensively from the conclusions of the many papers included. Note that this isn’t cherry picking because they include the worlds largest review, by the Cochrane Institute (before they got acquired by bad people).

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

The Published Research Showing Influenza Vaccines are Ineffective, and Often Harmful

Flu shots are a scam; pass it on.

Anthony Colpo

Feb 23, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonycolpo/p/the-published-research-showing-influenza

One of the important study results mentioned in the article :

“ A higher number of the flu vaccine recipients suffered a respiratory illness during the following seven days compared to placebo subjects (37% versus 15%, respectively).”

Editor's Note :

Jessica Hockett uses the term "virus" here in the context of the official codification. The most accurate results of her work, for which she is universally admired and appreciated, clearly show the evidence that she, as always, seeks with complete impartiality. Her credibility lies in the fact that she always investigates in all directions. As with the alleged "Covid", the flu cases are hyped up by testing. The only difference, however, is that the flu and influenza-like illness, or ILI, really do exist.

Yes, the CDC Lies About Flu Deaths. ( Just Like COVID. )

Practice made perfect

Jessica Hockett

Feb 18, 2025

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/yes-the-cdc-lies-about-flu-deaths

By now, Americans—and much of the world—know that the CDC lies about a lot of things. One of the agency’s long-standing deceptions, which only grew worse in the years leading up to 2020, is the exaggerated “estimated” number of deaths caused by or “related to” influenza. Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan have addressed these exaggerations in the past and revisited the issue again in an article today. (I responded to Tom here.)

( … )

In the past, journalists and researchers have leaned on the CDC’s inflated flu burden estimates to make claims like the one Alex Berenson made in October 2023, stating that the U.S. averages “35,000 flu deaths” annually.

( … )

The total number of U.S. deaths attributed to either an influenza virus or pneumonia (from bacterial or other causes) between 1999 and 2020 is shown below. Over those 20 years, both the raw number of P&I deaths and the crude mortality rate declined.

The next graph displays the raw number of pneumonia and influenza (“J Code”) deaths from 1999 to 2020. Pneumonia-coded deaths are shown in black, while influenza-coded deaths appear in pink. (For a detailed breakdown of codes from 2015 to 2022, see here.)

I'm no longer convinced that deaths can truly be caused by an influenza virus. Instead, there are deaths from pneumonia or complications involving pneumonia, with a portion conveniently “pinned” on influenza—thanks to testing.

For now, let’s assume there were roughly 50,000–60,000 pneumonia and influenza (P&I) deaths annually in the U.S.

( … )

( … ).”

Editor's Note / Suavek :

I don't think healthy people would think of getting tested for the flu. That would mean that the graph above shows how flu tests can "conjure up" the flu from various respiratory illnesses. Or at least that this graph provides some clues for that assumption.

Full article :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/yes-the-cdc-lies-about-flu-deaths

Pierre Chaillot

Foto : Pierre Chaillot

Pierre Chaillot and the correlation overview of global flu vaccinations to alleged Covid deaths :

Paul, November 8, 2024 :

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/dr-sam-bailey-viruses-do-not-exist/comment/76136746

Paul

French mathematician Pierre Chaillot has compiled statistics that show that the idea that there is a patient zero somewhere from whom a virus spreads all over the place is mathematically impossible. People get sick at the same time, in various parts of the world, that is. There is, however, a nearly perfect correlation with temperature, especially cold (makes you wonder why people used to call COVID the cold, eh?).

Is the flu transmitted? Good question. Probably not. It's probably the cold temperature that puts the body under stress, causes low humidity that puts cracks in the mucus membranes, and causes inflammation, disease. The germ and terrain theories are probably equally as valid.

Anyways, none of this matters as far as using an alleged virus to lock you up and make you wear a rag over your face. That whole thing was smokescreen, a way to avert an impending collapse.

The virus/no-virus debate is an integral part of the smokescreen. A red herring par excellence, an issue that cannot be resolved. Case closed.

Editor's note :

Whatever the colour of the herring, the truth is the truth. Dr Yeadon has scoured tons of medical studies to find out the truth about the alleged "viruses". This is the first time that a top scientist has devoted himself to this subject. The result is clear: the contagion of respiratory diseases was a myth. Which implications regarding the "viruses" are then justified and which are not? The decision is yours.

……………………………………….

Here is a detailed correlation overview of global flu vaccinations to the alleged “Covid” deaths :

The UK’s public health response to covid-19

Published 15 May 2020

“( … )

Reference has been made to the possibility that influenza vaccines increase the risk of coronavirus infections (Wolff, Vaccine 2020;38:350) and that this might be relevant to Covid-19 infections (www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m1089/rr-10).

Furthermore, students of the subject have been perplexed about the wide geographic variation in the frequency and death rates of Covid-19.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1932/rr-15

Editor's note:

The students were right to be surprised: what kind of virus could it be that spreads so unevenly, "respects" the borders of some countries, and causes no detectable waves of spread? The alleged "Covid" deaths only started everywhere at the same time on March 11, 2020. That was the day the WHO declared a plandemic, and it was only on that day that the deadly hospital treatment protocols became mandatory. Neglect of the elderly in nursing homes was also part of the new treatment protocols. Many family doctors were not allowed to treat their flu patients, and simply referred them to the emergency room if the disease worsened. This lack of treatment played a role in the development of pneumonia.

Jean-Michel Trogneux, Mai 7, 2023 :

https://t.me/robinmggroup/1201494

In France, statistician Pierre Chaillot has been killing the narrative with his bestselling book "Covid 19: what the official stats tell us" with absolutely no one able to refute his analysis. Exposes the scam and very clever ways of how real stats were used to fool the masses into believing the plandemic. Still too late for some converts who will never understand or admit that it was all a brilliantly executed lie

……………………………

Update from 25 Feb, 2025 :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 25, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2565

In case you’d like a more formal treatment of the clinical due diligence leading to no new illness, no spreading & no pandemic, you might enjoy this conversation between a statistician, Pierre Chaillot & Dr Sam Bailey.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/pierre-chaillot-im-coming-out-no-virus/

Dr Sam Bailey speaks with - Pierre Chaillot :

https://old.bitchute.com/video/KT86gwy6Rn78/

Dr. Sam Bailey Official, June 14, 2024

https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial/192

Pierre Chaillot: “I’m coming out ‘no virus’…”

Pierre Chaillot is a statistician and author from France who has been exposing the data related to COVID-19 since early 2020. Using official French figures he meticulously demonstrated that even on their own terms there was no “infectious disease” pandemic and it was all a show. In his book COVID-19 – Decoding Official Data, he explains how the public’s perception was manipulated with the promotion of statistics, some of which had been completely disconnected from the concept of health.

I had the great honour of writing a foreword for the English version of his book. Join us, as we delve into his work in this fascinating interview.

Foto : Pierre Chaillot

Essi, Mai 20, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/64673

For those who understand French: follow Pierre Chaillot on You Tube. He showed no evidence of contagion in flu, but a correlation with the temperatures. When it is too cold or too warm, people die. Nothing “jumps” from one place to another, it all happens at the same time. There seems to be a good temperature and a bad one, which makes people weak. He also points out that one never puts in question the environment, for exemple how ducks live when they get “bird flu”. They are put all together in a space which is too small, they never see the sun, get bad food, in a dirty environment. When people eat and drink a lot together and then claim that they got contaminated, they don’t ask if too much drinks and food, or somehow contaminated food or water or wine could have contributed to the situation. Not long ago, by a lake, my husband felt, seating under a tree, felt cold, stayed under the tree, went even swimming in the rather cold water (!). The day before, he was very disappointed by a situation. What was the result? He got a cold!

Influenza, to catch a cold…

In Chinese medicine, one speaks about “attacks of perversities” and is very careful about wind, humidity and cold.

My mother always said that she was cold before she got a cold… Clim in a bus for instance.

Courageous Lion , November 9, 2022 :

https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/viruses-do-not-exist-was-a-psyop/comment/10334662

Courageous Lion

Some of these toxins are cumulative. Like glyphosphate, which is the main ingredient to the weed killer "Round Up". Many heavy metals are cumulative. Such as lead and mercury. They are neurotoxins in and of themselves. So as you accumulate from the "vaccines" the thimerosal mercury compound, your body gets toxic overload and unless you rid yourself of the toxin you will suffer the debilitating results of it. Look at what the CDC says about thimerosal in relation to the multitude of vaccines. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/thimerosal/index.html And of course they say that this kind of mercury is "ok". Oh bull. SOMEONE knows why it is in there beyond being a preservative.

PandoraChaser, November 8, 2022 :

https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/viruses-do-not-exist-was-a-psyop/comment/10314055

PandoraChaser

There are at least two studies. CHD site has them https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/flu-misinformation-and-coronavirus-fears-my-letter-to-dr-sanjay-gupta/ . One was the US Army finding a 36% increased rate of covid in Soldiers that had taken the Flu shots, as a clear sign of ADE priming. The other was a civilian study that found a raised susceptibility too but not so high if I recall correctly. In addition James Corbett did a deep dive on Italian and I think French data, on how the regions with highest Flu shot uptake in 2019, were hit hardest by Covid in 2020. The video WAS here but youtube have axed it (Editor's note: The video has since been removed :) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utMREADbtAc&t=9s

A search of his site directly retrieves the article and Odysee version here: https://www.corbettreport.com/is-there-a-flu-shot-covid-link-questions-for-corbett-068/

Katherine, November 8, 2022 :

https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/viruses-do-not-exist-was-a-psyop/comment/10324388

Katherine

ABSOLUTELY! Vaccines destroy the immune system. Tons of evidence.

Exploding autoimmunity in the children as vaccine schedules ballooned from 5 to 72 . Exploding cancer rates in the vaccinated.

Read Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny. Go to the High Wire and ICAN. Read Children's Health Defense's "Vaccines, Gateway Drugs by Design?" Read Dr. James Lyons Weiler's Study of Dr. Paul Thomas's pediatric practice----conclusion, "The unvaccinated simply do not get sick!" Finally, spend a little time with the Control Group Litigation's Survey Study. You will never be blind to the truth of vaccines ever again.

There are new flu vaccines on offer for 2024. Are there side effects? Here are the official details :

There are new flu vaccines on offer for 2024. Should I get one? What do I need to know?

Published on April 9, 2024

https://www.doherty.edu.au/news-events/news/new-flu-vaccines-on-offer-2024-should-i-get-one-what-do-i-need-to-know

“ ( … )

All influenza vaccines can cause a sore arm and sometimes more generalised symptoms such as fever and tiredness. These are expected and reflect the immune system reacting appropriately to the vaccine, and are mostly mild and short-term. These side effects are slightly more common in adjuvanted and high dose vaccines.

As with all medications and vaccines, allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis can occur after the flu vaccine. All vaccine providers are trained to recognise and respond to anaphylaxis. People with egg allergies should discuss this with their doctor, but in general, studies suggest they can safely receive any (including egg-based) influenza vaccines.

Serious side effects from the influenza vaccine, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological complication, are very rare (one case per million people vaccinated). They are thought to be less common after influenza vaccination than after infection with influenza.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.doherty.edu.au/news-events/news/new-flu-vaccines-on-offer-2024-should-i-get-one-what-do-i-need-to-know

Editor's note:

I don't actually know that many people. Nevertheless, I know someone in my circle whose supposedly extremely rare side effect of the "Covid" vaccination, according to official figures, only affects one in 5 million "vaccinated" people. He had to undergo a complicated spinal cord operation. Despite my warnings, he took the injections to visit his wife, who was abroad for work reasons at the time. When I asked him why he had ignored my information, he became a little annoyed and said that I don't know what love is. So the rationalization of his decision was perfect. The supposed "rarity" of his side effect was one of the reasons why I would never take such officially stated figures seriously. Never !

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-97a

