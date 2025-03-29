Dr Mike Yeadon, March 29, 2025 :

How times have changed! Almost 20 years ago, a major news network in the US reported a study which showed that the increased uptake of “flu shots” was not associated with reduced deaths in seniors. Instead the incidence of flu & its consequences rose. This was confirmed in several other highly vaccinated countries including UK.

This is not the only clinical research group or study that reported exactly the same findings.

Vaccination against influenza doesn’t do anything.

In fact, recipients are more likely to experience flu in the winter following their injection.

This should no longer come as a surprise because it’s been established that flu is NOT an infectious disease and it is NOT contagious. It’s a bodily response to a range of environmental and personal stressors and imbalances.

This news item doesn’t address the effects of vaccination against childhood illnesses but, from separate analyses, the same patterns have emerged: not a single vaccine has ever prevented an illness or protected anyone.

“Vaccination”, injecting people with mysterious concoctions of varied composition, is a malign fraud of gigantic proportions which has been going on for many decades (at least).

And note: why is it that you may not question or challenge ANY vaccine. If you do, especially if you’re persistent in your enquiries and concerns then, if you are a professional of any kind, your regulatory authority will descend upon you like a ton of bricks and there will be consequences that may end your ability to continue as a professional.

I think by now that you know the answer to that question.

This long-standing fraud? Every institution is in on it with no exceptions.

This short clip & my note is eminently shareable.

I have encountered many people in the last few years who have said that they used to get flu vaccines every autumn but no longer do. Since then, they haven’t had flu.

Exactly the same thing has happened with “Covid” “vaccinations”, with the exception that there wasn’t even a new illness; that, too, is a lie. But the injections are much more harmful.

Some former industry scientists warned, even before the mass infection campaigns, that the design of these preparations was designed intentionally to cause harms.

It’s long past time to refuse ALL vaccinations. In the elderly, in babies & children, in farm animals and companion animals.

You’re being lied to in ways that could cost you your health and even your life.

Best wishes

Mike

………

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2726

How long has flu vaccine fraud been going on?

The reason they want to censor and suppress social media is because old clips like this one shown by Jimmy Dore, that were supressed in legacy media, can surface and suddenly be viewed by millions.....

to reveal that Covid was just an extension of the fraud and deception that is historical and ongoing.

Pierce the veil of medical fraud

This is a very personal post. What happens when you are an MD, distrust the medical system and have a very serious problem to deal with? Can I share this with you?

I am an MD. I would NEVER allow a conventional MD near my body unless I were in the ER or the surgical suite. So how do I deal with aging and disease? Sit down and let's chat. Would you like some tea?

Rima E Laibow MD

Mar 29, 2025

If you are a subscriber to my post, my newsletter or a listener to my interviews and podcasts, you know by now that I distrust and have enormous disdain for so-called “conventional medicine”, that is, drug-based medicine. Bear in mind that in 55 years of medical and psychiatric practice, I have yet to write a prescription for a pharmaceutical.

I used allopathic medicine for its diagnostic capabilities, nothing more. Based on decades of clinical, professional and personal experience, there is no way I would ever trust an allopathic doctor with my health unless:

1. Said allopathic doc had figured out that drug-based medicine is a terrible alternative if health and well-being are the goal and had the courage and integrity to NOT use poisons (including vaccines, conventional or mRNA/DNA), opting instead for good medicine or

2. I were in an ER or ICU (which is kind of like an extended-stay ER) because of some cataclysmic accident or mishap or in a surgical suite for similar reasons.

Full article :

https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/this-is-a-very-personal-post-what

Good tips for very informative websites :

John in the UK:

http://whale.to/

Ken in LA area:

https://educate-yourself.org/

In print, can hunt down Eustace Mullins's books. In Australia, an online free library, Steve runs it:

https://soilandhealth.org/

I would like to thank Duncan White for these valuable tips !

VACCINATION IS CHILD ABUSE

"Vaccination is child abuse and a crime against humanity.” ~ Dr. Buchwald MD



"To teach the Rockefeller drug ideology, it is necessary to teach that Nature didn't know what she was doing when she made the human body."~ Hans Ruesch



''In my view, the evidence against vaccination is so strong that anyone who vaccinates a child (or allows one to be vaccinated) should be arrested for child abuse. '' ~ Dr. Vernon Coleman GP

Full article :

http://whale.to/c/vaccination_is_child_abuse.html

http://whale.to/

From John Botica :

Attention all vax hesitant fools and tinfoil conspiracy theorists !

Everyone should know by now… “THE only way” to achieve good health, is to be repeatedly jabbed with a never ending line of synthetically manufactured gene-altering biochemical substances!

Forget all that nonsense about a healthy balanced diet, exercise and sunshine! It’s all a fallacy! Just mindless gibberish, propagated by science denying misinformationists whose primary objective has always been to do you harm!

Be sure to always place your full unwavering trust in the sound scientific advice freely offered by financially captured government agencies; multinational corporate stakeholders and the bottomless pit of slimy Wall street hucksters who so obviously care for the safety and well-being of both you and your family!

Source : John Botica

https://johnbotica.substack.com/p/the-runaway-train-of-self-perpetuating-223

Conspiracy Sarah, March 8, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@conspiracysarah/note/c-98930507

Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

“The CDC just published its 2025 vaccine immunization schedule and now recommends more than 200 routine injections. This includes five vaccinations during pregnancy, over 70 vaccinations from birth to age 18, and more than 130 routine adult vaccinations up to age 79. If you include the barrage of non-routine vaccinations, it’s even more. “

The CDC Just Released Its New Vaccination Schedule—And It’s Alarming

The agency now recommends more than 200 "routine vaccinations" during a person's lifetime and more than 28 doses during a baby's first year of life.

Megan Redshaw

Dec 02, 2024

https://www.truthandtriage.com/p/cdc-2025-vaccination-schedule

Since 2000, Measles Vaccines May Have Caused 16x More Deaths Than Measles

The Recent “Measles Outbreak” Scare Appears to Be a Big Pharma Campaign, Unsupported by Data.

US Mortality

Mar 03, 2025

https://www.usmortality.com/p/since-2000-measles-vaccines-may-have

Anthony Colpo

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/why-anyone-who-claims-andrew-wakefields/comment/102583379

Currer, there is no such thing as a measles 'virus'.

I explain this here, at length:

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/german-biologist-stefan-lanka-bet

Please give up this anti-science CIA scam. Viral isolation is on a par with the tooth fairy and Easter bunny, but far more nefarious.

Toby Rogers

uTobian

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/why-anyone-who-claims-andrew-wakefields/comment/102583379

I have a bit of good news to share — this past weekend my doctoral thesis hit 90,000 downloads. I'm only the 11th person in the history of the University of Sydney to reach this milestone. Obviously the costs of telling the truth in a time of iatrogenocide are enormous — lost friends, family, and colleagues; lost opportunities; exile from mainstream society; the seemingly unending bigotry from people who should know better. But the fact that my thesis continues to find a large international audience suggests that the public hunger for the truth is enormous and that we are winning this fight. I'm grateful to everyone who has read my work and shared it with others. I've pasted the link below. Also the pinned article on my Substack provides a short summary. Blessings to the warriors. 🙌

https://ses.library.usyd.edu.au/bitstream/handle/2123/20198/Rogers_T_thesis.pdf

Dr Mike Yeadon, March 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-102459027

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/why-anyone-who-claims-andrew-wakefields

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Anthony.

I was aware that Andrew Wakefield did not make the claims ascribed to him.

He was flayed alive, reputationally, all over the media for some time.

Even back then, I was left bemused by the relentless ferocity of the attacks.

I now have a horribly clear understanding of why the authorities did what they did.

They were shit scared that someone would make solid links to adverse reactions of ANY kind.

Here I will add a link to my theory as to why you cannot question let alone challenge any vaccine, as member of a regulated profession.

If you do, your regulator will jump on you and end your career if you don’t immediately shut up about your concerns.

Best wishes

Mike

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2698

