Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Bill's avatar
Bill
Jul 31, 2024

There can be no forgiveness until all of the lies are uncovered and presented to the public through ordinary media. A good start would be to list the vaccination statistics for everyone hospitalized in 2021 and 2022 and 2013 under categories hospitalized because of Covid-19 and hospitalized for another reason and tested positive for Covid-19 with statistics - vaccinated within 14 of days of entrance to the hospital (for both groups and with a breakdown of how many shots and the manufacturer of the most recent shot), vaccinated once, fully vaccinated, boosted once, boosted twice, up to ten times boosted, and then never injected with any Covid-19 product. With statistics presented by year. A monthly presentation would also be helpful to show the lies.

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