FOREWORD

The stupid German pseudo-enlightenment and the trick of tunnel vision.

by Suavek

Unfortunately, I can only present you with a kind of castrated explanation of the "Corona" lie, a kind of one-quarter explanation. What is written in Germany and communicated to the public does not even deserve to be called "half explanation". It is disappointing that several journalists and other "enlighteners" have apparently agreed to be outraged by the criminal lie of the time, which was to be described as the "pandemic of the unvaccinated". This article by an otherwise good enlightening journalist is a prime example. He doesn't write a word about the fact that there was no "pandemic" at all, or that the alleged high occupancy of hospital beds never occurred and that the PCR tests were misleading. The issue of the up to 40% excess mortality of the "vaccinated" also seems to be non-existent here, as if we weren't dealing with mass murder. Has anyone here forgotten to take their medication for forgetfulness again? Nor is there a word about the fact that a mass murder took place through intentionally false hospital protocols, which, however, increased the global death rate insignificantly and was not enough to prove a "pandemic". Here, the alleged virus SARS-CoV-2 and the "Covid" disease allegedly caused by it are reported as if it were not a lie and actually existed. What is going on in my Germany and where have all these enlighteners gone who were so loud not long ago? Are all journalists in the former "land of thinkers and poets" suddenly suffering from micro-thrombosis in the brain? People are dying like flies and the whole world is watching your review of the RKI protocols, but you are concentrating on the “technical discrepancies” ?

On the one hand, I am desperate about how stupid this "enlightened outrage" that is obviously controlled from above looks, how thin it is and that tunnel vision is being used as a trick by the secret services to keep the population stupid. On the other hand, I am even more pleased that I decided back then to read Dr Mike Yeadon's precise statements in his Telegram every day in order to be REALLY informed. He and his friends provided the only correct information because it covered all the important topics. Dr Yeadon provided the evidence of the toxicity in the design of the bioweapon called "vaccination" (and much more!) and his friends provided the rest. Prof Denis Rancourt and Prof Norman Fenton provided the most important figures as evidence of the non-existent "deadly virus". Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova provided the astonishing evidence of the gradual change in the laws that served to prepare for the mass murder and virtually legalized it. It should be noted that unethical laws cannot really be made compulsory and should not be used as guidelines. "I was just following orders" has long since ceased to be a justification.

The limited time of day does not allow us to read and listen to everything that is interesting, because there are only 24 hours in a day. This made my decision at the time to listen particularly carefully to the statements of the above-mentioned enlighteners and to read their statements all the more fortunate. The narrow-minded thinking and the thin reporting, which focuses on (important) trivialities, is more frustrating than gratifying for a well-informed person. The German reporting (also by the alternative media) seems to conceal many of the cruelties of the government rather than clarifying them. This article is all about the false claim of the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" because the RKI protocols show that this was a lie. Here, too, we do not read a word about there being no "pandemic", but only the so-called "test pandemic". Very disappointing. I am all the more grateful to Dr Yeadon and his friends. We can see all the more clearly what good work these people have done.

In contradiction to the above-mentioned top-level enlightenment , I recommend you to read the article published below, which I consider to be poorly conceived. The clear criticism of the cruel events, in my opinion, looks quite different. I meant it seriously. This article should be read in order to be able to appreciate the clarity of the statements of other enlighteners. In addition, we learn about the "trick of tunnel vision" here.

A short explanation so that you can understand the article well. During the "Corona" fraud phase, Germany had two different health ministers who worked as lobbyists for the pharmaceutical industry and against the interests of the people. The Robert Koch Institute was and is subordinate to them. The fact that they followed the institute's directives and their "scientific findings" was a lie. The RKI protocols show the reverse chain of command very clearly. We also see how the pure truth can also be used as poison when it leads us down a less important path and distracts us from mass murder and criminal bioterrorism.

Here you can see the two Pharma lobbyists, whose designation "minister" is obviously intended as a disguise. The last one, Karl Lauterbach, is still in office :

Jens Spahn, the German Health Minister in the first phase of the "Corona" fraud period :

Karl Lauterbach, the later German Minister of Health in the second phase of the "Corona" fraud period until now :

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The presented article

By Norbert Häring

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The title of the German article in the translation :

Deutschlandfunk lies about Spahn's “pandemic of the unvaccinated”

By Norbert Häring

The original title in German :

Deutschlandfunk lügt sich Spahns „Pandemie der Ungeimpften“ zurecht

Source : https://apolut.net/deutschlandfunk-luegt-sich-spahns-pandemie-der-ungeimpften-zurecht-von-norbert-haering/

Published on: July 30, 2024

A comment by Norbert Häring .

Deutschlandfunk, which is financed with compulsory contributions without any participation by contributors, defends the lie spread by Jens Spahn and many other political leaders about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which was used to justify an unprecedented state-fueled denigration, discrimination and exclusion of large sections of the population in the fall of 2021.

Protocols from the RKI crisis team without redactions, which were made available to the public by a whistleblower and an independent journalist, show that the RKI and at least parts of the government(s) knew that the pandemic of the unvaccinated was a misnomer. This term, which was repeated many times by leading politicians, ushered in a journalistic hunt for unvaccinated people. The RKI minutes stated, among other things:

“The media is talking about a pandemic among the unvaccinated. Not correct from a technical point of view, the entire population contributes.”

In a state-supporting manner, Deutschlandfunk writes: <1>

“Did Spahn lie? The fact is: In autumn 2021, vaccinated people were still infected and continued to spread the virus. But according to a model calculation by Humboldt University, three quarters of the infections at that time came from unvaccinated people. A short time later, the DIVI intensive care register reported that unvaccinated people made up the majority of all COVID-19 cases in intensive care units, significantly more than the proportion of the population. So it's true that at that time it wasn't just a pandemic of the unvaccinated. But unvaccinated people spread significantly more infections and had more severe cases. Spahn wanted to motivate people to get vaccinated. Although he presented the data in an abbreviated form, the trend was correct.”

This is more than just sugarcoating. The fact is that the vaccination status of intensive care patients was deliberately not even recorded until December 2021. The RKI and heads of government such as Markus Söder and Peter Tschentscher lied to the population with statistics in which people with unknown vaccination status were falsely identified as unvaccinated.

Until the end of September 2021, the RKI incorrectly counted hospital patients with unknown vaccination status as “unvaccinated”. Even the notoriously pro-government and government-financed fact-checkers at Correctiv had to admit this <2> .

It is also a fact that the then SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach justified the discriminatory G rules in August 2021 <3> by saying that vaccination protection quickly wears off and therefore the vaccinated people have to be protected from the unvaccinated.

At the same time, the mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, backed up the myth of the pandemic among unvaccinated people and the systematic discrimination against unvaccinated people allegedly introduced by Hamburg with a grossly misleading number. The seven-day incidence of vaccinated people is 3.36 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, much lower than the overall incidence of 79. He thus acted as if the incidence of positive tests in unvaccinated people could be determined at every turn had to be tested, compare with the incidence of vaccinated people who hardly ever had to be tested. It later came out <5> that in Hamburg and not only there, when counting the “infections” according to vaccination status, the very many people with unknown vaccination status had been counted as unvaccinated.

When Weimar published data in October 2021 <6> about who was only hospitalized with and who was hospitalized because of Corona, the mayor tried to ban this so as not to play into the hands of “Corona deniers” and thus made the data even more well known . The data showed that less than a third of the “corona patients” were in hospital because of corona.

In the case of intensive care patients according to DIVI data <7> , for whom the vaccination status was only recorded long after the lie about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” had long since had its perfidious effect, no distinction was made between who was in the intensive care unit because of and who with Covid was, which could have massively distorted the data. People with a positive corona test had to be quarantined. They were mostly unvaccinated people, because those who were vaccinated hardly had to be tested. If those who tested positive were seriously ill, whether because of or with or aggravated by Corona, they were no longer treated on an outpatient basis by any doctor . When they needed treatment, they ended up in the hospital and sometimes in the intensive care unit, driving up the proportion of unvaccinated patients there.

The intensive care patients who recovered from Covid were also added to the unvaccinated <9> instead of forming a separate category for them. Since, according to the statements (not only) by Karl Lauterbach, those who have recovered should have enjoyed better and longer-lasting immunity than those who have been vaccinated, it should under no circumstances have been added to the unvaccinated. It was certainly not allowed to talk about a pandemic among unvaccinated people on the basis of such numbers.

Citing a model calculation <10> from the end of November 2021 to justify how Deutschlandfunk does it is downright ridiculous. It is a retrospective justification study with the collaboration of the opinion manipulator Mirjam Jenny <11> who works for the government , the result of which is based purely on the assumptions (not facts) that were put into it regarding the effectiveness of the vaccination.

Deutschlandfunk finds the fact that the RKI's scientific independence has been restricted by instructions from the Health Minister "worrying, because the RKI is actually an independent institution." The independence of the RKI is nothing but a claim and invention by the government in order to be able to give its own decisions a false cloak of scientificity (and to get away with it if the judges are willing). The RKI is an authority bound by instructions. Nowhere is there a legally binding determination that it is independent.

Conclusion

Although there is sufficient evidence that the myth of the pandemic among unvaccinated people was backed up with intentionally falsified and unsuitable data in autumn 2021, there is no mention of this in the Deutschlandfunk report. Instead, data that only became available much later is used in a highly selective manner. In any case, they are not suitable as proof that unvaccinated people were significantly more involved in the spread of the virus than those who were vaccinated and those who had recovered, and thus to justify the lie about the pandemic of the unvaccinated as merely a “shortened” representation of a fact that was supposedly correct.

This report is unfortunately symptomatic of the justification and trivialization of the mainstream media's reporting on the RKI protocols, which made itself an accomplice of those in power and agitators during the so-called pandemic.

Addendum (July 29): Further data distortion

I forgot to mention: Another data distortion or falsification was that those who ended up in the intensive care unit with vaccination complications or because of or with Corona within two weeks of the vaccination were counted as unvaccinated.

Sources and notes

<1> https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/corona-rki-protokolle-inhalt-erklaert-100.html

<2> https://correctiv.org/faktencheck/2021/11/19/das-rki-stufte-menschen-mit-unbekanntem-impfstatus-als-ungeimpft-ein-das-hat-schaetzung-zur-impfeffektivitaet-leicht-beeinflusst/

<3> https://norberthaering.de/news/lauterbach-3/

<4> https://norberthaering.de/news/tschentscher/

<5> https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/news/falsche-impfstatistik-in-hamburg-tschentscher-bedauert-verunsicherungen-li.201604

<6> https://norberthaering.de/news/weimar-2/

<7> https://www.divi.de/presse/pressemeldungen/presseinformation-daten-aus-dem-intensivregister-ungeimpfte-machen-mehrheit-aller-covid-19-faelle-auf-intensivstationen-aus

<8> https://norberthaering.de/news/keine-behanldung-in-quarantaene/

<9> https://norberthaering.de/news/rki-manipulation/

<10> https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.24.21266831v1.full

<11> https://norberthaering.de/news/2g-werbebroschuere-lamberti/

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This article first appeared on July 28, 2024 on norberthaering.de .

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Image source: photocosmos1 / Shutterstock.com

I received permission to publish the article from the journalist group "APOLUT", which also published the article, for which I would like to express my sincere thanks.

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AFTERWORD

Every critical word that I wrote above in the foreword also applies to this interview on German television :

Source / VIDEO : https://www.aussie17.com/p/stunning-segment-from-germanys-msm?triedRedirect=true

Stunning Segment from Germany’s MSM Welt: Unvaccinated Declared Winners, Apologies Demanded from Government

"It was officially determined by them that the statement, 'the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' is not correct. Literally not correct."

Aussie17

Jul 30, 2024

We owe the transcript of the German TV show to Aussie17. It is in his article (in German). Here is the translation into English:

Hello and welcome to our new section My World, My Opinion. Hans-Ulrich Jörges is in our studio today. Have a nice good evening. Of course, we'll take a look at the winners of the day of the week. We have to take a look back at the Corona period. It's been a while.

( Hans-Ulrich Jörges : )

This is a very exciting story, because these are the winners, for me they are the unvaccinated people of the Corona period. They have now been rehabilitated. And indeed, there is nothing left to explain. When the unredacted protocols of the crisis team at the Robert Koch Institute were opened, it turned out that the highest instance had already determined in November 2021 that

that the saying that the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is not correct. Literally incorrect. The entire population is involved in the pandemic, including those who have been vaccinated. Now you have to keep in mind what that meant for the unvaccinated back then. There was this 2G regulation that only those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered could move freely.

And the unvaccinated were not allowed to go to the cinema, not to the theater, not to a concert, not to a restaurant. They weren't allowed to do anything except work, even though they had to be tested every day. That was quite a blow. And I considered such an interference with people's freedoms to be completely impossible in the country.

But it went through because everyone believed it was like that. And they were also insulted, insulted and put down in a way that, in retrospect, one can only be ashamed of. And now I come to the second category, the losers of the day.

These are all those who uttered this sentence about the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Mr. Spahn, the Health Minister, Mr. Söder, Mr. Lauterbach, Mr. Ramelow from the Left and hear, hear, the Federal President, Mr. Steinmeier also spread this, at the highest level, so to speak. That's just stupid. An impossible story and I think they should now publicly apologize for it.

I would like to see someone stand up and have the courage to say, I was wrong then, I'm sorry, I see now what happened to a lot of people because of this, I apologize. Spahn said relatively early on that we should all agree that we will have to forgive ourselves a lot at the end of the pandemic.

Yes, then he should start, he should ask for forgiveness. That, really, that's what I'm counting on now.

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The original transcript in German :

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Hallo und herzlich willkommen zu unserer neuen Rubrik Meine Welt, meine Meinung. Bei uns im Studio ist heute Hans-Ulrich Jörges. Schönen guten Abend. Wir schauen natürlich gleich auf die Gewinner des Tages der Woche. Da müssen wir einen Blick zurückwerfen in die Corona-Zeit. Ist ja schon eine Weile her.

( Hans-Ulrich Jörges : )

Das ist eine ganz spannende Geschichte, denn das sind die Gewinner, sind für mich die Ungeimpften der Corona-Zeit. Die sind ja jetzt rehabilitiert worden. Und zwar, da gibt es nichts mehr dran zu deuteln. Es hat sich nämlich herausgestellt bei der Öffnung der ungeschwärzten Protokolle des Krisenstabs beim Robert-Koch-Institut, dass schon im November 2021 von denen höchstinstanzlich festgestellt worden ist,

dass der Spruch die Pandemie sei eine Pandemie der Ungeimpften, nicht korrekt ist. Wörtlich nicht korrekt. An der Pandemie sei die gesamte Bevölkerung beteiligt, auch die Geimpften. Jetzt muss man sich mal vor Auge halten, was das für die Ungeimpften bedeutet hat damals. Da gab es ja diese 2G-Regelung, dass nur Geimpfte und Genesene sich frei bewegen konnten.

Und die Ungeimpften durften nicht ins Kino, nicht ins Theater, nicht ins Konzert, nicht ins Restaurant. Die durften gar nichts außer arbeiten, obwohl sie jeden Tag sich testen lassen mussten. Das war ein ziemlicher Hammer. Und einen solchen Eingriff in Freiheitsrechte von Menschen habe ich in dem Land für völlig unmöglich gehalten.

Aber es ging eben durch, weil alle glaubten, das sei so. Und die sind ja außerdem in einer Art und Weise beleidigt, beschimpft und runtergemacht worden, dass man sich da im Nachhinein nur schämen kann für. Und nun komme ich gleich zur zweiten Kategorie, die Verlierer des Tages.

Das sind all diejenigen, die diesen Satz von der Pandemie der Ungeimpften vor sich hergetragen hatten. Herr Spahn, der Gesundheitsminister, Herr Söder, Herr Lauterbach, Herr Ramelow von den Linken und hört, hört, der Bundespräsident, Herr Steinmeier hat das auch verbreitet, höchst instanzlich sozusagen. Das ist einfach blöd. Eine unmögliche Geschichte und ich finde, die müssten sie jetzt dafür öffentlich entschuldigen.

Ich möchte mal sehen, dass einer aufsteht, den Mumm hat und zu sagen, ich habe mich geirrt damals, es tut mir leid, ich sehe jetzt, was vielen Menschen dadurch passiert ist, ich entschuldige mich. Spahn hat ja relativ früh gesagt, wir gehen uns alle an den Satz, wir müssen uns viel verzeihen am Ende der Pandemie.

Ja, dann soll er doch mal anfangen, soll er doch mal um Verzeihung bitten. Damit, wirklich, damit rechne ich jetzt.

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com