The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, September 14, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-propaganda-part-1-the-leftright/comment/155856572

Allen

Here is my, rather long, comment which I made to Naomi Wolf in 2022 off of one of her substack pieces. You'll see her reply at the link.

Not only is she way off base on all things "CCP" her "scholarship" and analysis on "all things China" is rather poor. That she is/was tied up with Steve Bannon et al explains a lot. Matthew Ehret wrote an excellent piece on Bannon not too long ago.

I must say among the health freedom advocates (whatever that means) there is a willy-nilly tossing about of political terminology without any in-depth analysis of what that terminology actually means, which comes mostly from years of propaganda- yet they believe themselves to be "free thinkers."

One of the more striking examples is the all out assault on Marx even as the individuals that conflate classical Marxism with the recent transgressions of savage capitalists (Gates, Fink, et al) when challenged illustrate they haven't read much of anything by Marx and certainly not at length.

I'd say circa 2025 in the USA Reagan Democrats now qualify as radical lefty/Marxists according to some of our "esteemed" substackers- laughs.

And go into the details about the fact that liberals and leftists are on opposite sides of the political spectrum while liberals and conservatives are situated in the same sphere- fuggedaboudit

In any case here is my comment:

"First off big appreciation for your work on everything particularly as relates to the Pfizer documents.

Now I must challenge your assertion that the CCP is responsible for the colossal crimes that are the Covid Operation.

None of the perps are communists, Marxists, socialists, populists, anarchists or any such thing.

Understand the historical trajectory of how we got here. The nascent bio-security state started as far back as the mythical AIDS crisis of the 1990's and has developed into what we see today. The many steps along the way included most of the same institutions (and individuals) that are involved in the Covid scam and none of these are communist/socialist etc. in their origins.

Were those who orchestrated the AIDS scam affiliated with the CCP? Were those responsible for the Avian Flu hoax CCP? Were those who orchestrated the Swine Flu hoax CCP?

Another aspect that gets ignored with the "blaming" of "CCP/communists" is that the perps who are responsible for these crimes are let off the hook when blame gets assigned to China e.g.. Those individuals, including some Chinese financiers, have absolutely zero allegiance to any national identity.

While certain subsections of Chinese business cartels play a part in the global bio-security machinery circa 2022 they are not the primary functionaries who are orchestrated these crimes. The primary power moving the world towards totalitarianism lies in international institutions that are decidedly controlled by Western actors.

"Covid19", the 4th Industrial Revolution and Great Reset are all massive frauds to create a series of monopolies, cartels and oligopolies that govern food, energy, healthcare and the most basic parts of our lives. The plan is for a new phase of global capitalism- enabled by national states and governments, international organisations and quangos (EU, UN, NATO, IMF, WTO, WHO, Gates, GAVI)- with no clear lines between state and non-state actors.

As an aside none of the actors involved are communists. Anyone who thinks George Gao, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, Mario Draghi, Macron, etc. are communists needs to rethink that position.

"Covid" is the cover story utilized to conceal the reality of how economies in the West are being crashed and who is doing it.

What we are in the midst of is a planned total economic collapse. This economic collapse was inevitable. Western governments are putting the security infrastructure into place, trying to proactively control the inevitable social disorder which will result from this collapse. To be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, which destroys both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims.

There is not now nor has there ever been an epidemiological or viral emergency event of any sort anywhere in the world in the year 2020. The manufactured perception that there was such an event is an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this has been made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.

The collapse started in 2008 and attempts to salvage this corrupt economic system only delayed the inevitable. In the Fall of 2019 the crisis began to rapidly unravel again.

There was a dramatic decrease in industrial production which showed up in the banking crisis of August of 2019- the so-called Repo crisis when suddenly banks started to refuse US sovereign debt instruments as collateral of overnight loans forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and basically print money to cover this massive shortage.

The Repo market is where banks borrow money each day so that they have 10% liquid assets at the end of each day. If they do not have 10% liquid assets they are not allowed to open the next day.

Around the middle of September the Fed started pumping $20 billion per day into the Repo market to keep interest rates down so banks could borrow the money to stay in business. By the end of December the Fed was pumping over $100 billion per day into the Repo market and it was not enough.

Simply everyone on Wall Street was loaded with enormous debt and was holding on to US cash to be able to service it refusing to finance purchases of foreign currencies and then US currency as Repo Market froze at 10% interest on overnight Repo loans as US treasury bonds and even US bills were rejected as collateral for Repos.

What happened in March 2020 was just the spread of the liquidity crisis from primary dealers markets (TBTF banks and Hedge funds were actually bailed out in September) toward all other stock, commodities, bonds CLOs, MBS etc, as well to Ponzi schemes called today ETF funds, not to mention structured derivative products traded on proprietary platforms nominally representing up to several thousands of $$$ trillions.

When US treasury bonds and even USTB became illiquid due to exponential growth of public (but most of all private) dollar debt while the FED was sucking up cash from financial markets by tempering QE (called QT) between 2017 and 2019 reduced FED balance sheet from over $5 T to $3.9T by selling assets, all hell broke loose. Something drastic had to be done.

And hence the FED started to “buy all worthless shit for double the price”, Gates’s and Silicon Valley gang took over the media, and Orwellian shrinks and doctor Fauci-Mengeles came to the “rescue” unleashing operation COVID.

COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020 unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system. The COVID fraud timing became necessary as the world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis that popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo markets, money markets and FX markets.

The entire House of Cards was falling for six months and could not be stopped so COVID hysteria was manufactured to cover up what amounts today to $11 trillion of FED bailout in cash, stock boost via POMO and guarantees of value of collateral used in structured derivatives. The end game is that the central banks (Fed) will buy all the toxic, worthless debt from the hedge funds and banks, including the 1.5 quad trillion of derivatives, and then transfer the debt to the treasury as sovereign debt. Then print money to infinity to service the fictitious debt to sink the dollar via hyperinflation and then foreclose on the US and everyone else holding debt in worthless dollars.

That’s the coup. There will be global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the States- as soon as the ruling class mops up the last properties.

Covid 19 is the final heist to strip all value out of the world in an effort by the creditors to consolidate what they believe they’re owed."

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/facing-the-beast/comment/7802829

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Afterword

by Suavek

Many thanks to Allen for his contribution to clarifying the facts.

One of the most confusing aspects of the "pandemic" fraud was the participation of China and other Eastern countries in the "Covid" theater. While these countries weren't the "inventors" of the fraud, their involvement left some people with false trails. My attempted explanation is this:

The United States is a heavily indebted country. Its debt amounts to over $36 trillion. As far as I remember, it owes approximately $4 trillion to China (i.e., the Chinese elite) alone. In the event of a sudden collapse of the financial system, the believers would have lost most of their money. They gained time by participating in the fraud and were thus able to preserve their assets. Please correct me if you disagree with this hypothesis or have better information than I do. The only plausible reason I can think of at this point for the participation of 196 countries in the fraud is some kind of financial blackmail that would have arisen due to the threat of a global financial collapse.

To add, in the BRICKS countries, it was not the mRNA "vaccine" that was used, but a conventional "vaccine," the effect of which, like any unnecessary chemical, was also harmful.

This article failed to address the issue of depopulation and the harmful mechanisms deliberately built into pseudo-vaccines. I apologize for that. However, we cannot assume that this was merely a "side issue." Information on this topic can be found on Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 and also in this Substack (his Substack #2).

Here is one of the most important articles on the damage mechanisms in the "Covid" vaccines:

Statement by Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Apr 19, 2024

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

…………………………………………

Also on the topic of depopulation:

………………………………………………………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share