The cover image was taken from the study mentioned below.

Foreword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2852

Thank you, Suavek, for making me aware of this.

As you know, I’ve been very concerned about designed-in toxicity of the fake vaccines for very many years.

This study in rats is devastating. It is conventional in the field of toxicology to assume that what happens in lab animals does predict toxicity in humans UNLESS there is evidence that mitigates it, which there isn’t here.

Please share this along with my note.

I’m continually angry about this aspect particularly. It strikes me as satanic.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: I’m sorry to assail you so often with upsetting information. My heart is heavy.

Editor’s note :

This post included a comment from Dr. Yeadon, which you can read in the afterword to this article.

The new study:

Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve

The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” against the non-existent “COVID-19” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats. The rats suffered an irreversible loss of primordial follicles, which are considered the basis of fertility.

The study was recently published in the journal "Vaccines" and is titled "Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve” :

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345

Similar effects of the "vaccines" are also feared on the human ovarian reserve. Such damage, which affects a woman's lifelong egg reserve, would be biologically irreversible and would have serious consequences in the form of depopulation of humanity.

A few excerpts from the above study :

( A tip : If you want to save yourself time, you can skip straight to the "Conclusions" below and simply ignore the intermediate text. )

Abstract

Objectives: This study aimed to elucidate the effects of messenger RNA (mRNA) and inactivated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines on ovarian histology and reserve in rats. Methods: Thirty female Wistar albino rats, aged 16–24 weeks, were randomly divided into three groups (n = 10): control, mRNA vaccine, and inactivated vaccine groups. Each vaccine group received two doses (on day 0 and day 28) at human-equivalent doses. Four weeks post-second vaccination, ovarian tissues were harvested for analysis. Results: Immunohistochemical analysis was performed to evaluate the expression of transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGF-β1), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), caspase-3, and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) in ovarian follicles. Both vaccines induced significant increases in TGF-β1, VEGF, and caspase-3 expression, with more pronounced effects in the mRNA vaccine group. Conversely, AMH expression in the granulosa cells of primary, secondary, and antral follicles showed marked reductions (p < 0.001). The counts of primordial, primary, and secondary follicles decreased significantly in the inactivated vaccine group relative to controls and further in the mRNA vaccine group compared to the inactivated group (p < 0.001). Additionally, the mRNA vaccine group exhibited a decrease in antral and preovulatory follicles and an increase in atretic follicles compared to the other groups (p < 0.05). The serum AMH level was diminished with the mRNA vaccination in comparison with the control and inactivated groups. Conclusions: Our findings suggest that both mRNA and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines may detrimentally impact ovarian reserve in rats, primarily through accelerated follicular loss and alterations in apoptotic pathways during folliculogenesis. Given these observations in a rat model, further investigations into the vaccines’ effects on human ovarian reserve are needed.

( … )

Introduction

( ... )

Successful reproduction hinges on a complex interplay of biological processes, with the ovaries and ovarian follicles playing critical roles [12]. The primary functions of the ovaries include the production and periodic release of oocytes, as well as the secretion of steroid hormones [13,14]. Ovarian follicles, the functional unit of the ovaries, consist of oocytes, granulosa cells (GCs), and theca cells (TCs) [14].

( ... )

Figure 1. Ovarian images of the control, mRNA vaccine, and inactivated vaccine groups after Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E; A–C), and Masson’s Trichrome stainings (MT; D–F). CL; corpus luteum, ATF; atretic follicle, S; secondary follicle, AF; antral follicle, PF: preovulatory follicles, Arrow; blood vessel, Arrowhead; primary follicle. Scale bars: 500 µm.

( … )

Figure 2. Immunohistochemical staining of TGF-β1 in ovarian sections from the control (A), mRNA vaccine (B), and inactivated vaccine (C) groups. Arrows: immunopositive cells. Scale bars: 100 µm.

VEGF expression was lowest in the control group and highest in the mRNA vaccine group. Minimal VEGF expression was noted in the germinal epithelium, vascular wall, oocyte, GCs, and CL cells of the control group. In the mRNA vaccine group, VEGF expression was significantly elevated, particularly in the germinal epithelium, oocytes, GCs, the theca layer, vascular wall, CL, and intrafollicular fluid (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Immunohistochemical staining of VEGF in ovarian sections from the control (A), mRNA vaccine (B), and inactivated vaccine (C) groups. Arrows: immunopositive cells. Scale bars: 100 µm.

Caspase-3 expression was increased in both vaccine groups compared to controls, with a more pronounced elevation in the mRNA vaccine group, characterized by intense staining in oocytes, GCs, and interstitial stromal cells. Caspase-3-positive cell counts were significantly higher in the mRNA and inactivated vaccine groups than in controls (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Immunohistochemical staining of Caspase-3 in ovarian sections from the control (A), mRNA vaccine (B), and inactivated vaccine (C) groups. Arrows: immunopositive cells. Scale bars: 100 µm.

( ... )

Conclusions

This study is the first to evaluate the effects of mRNA and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines on ovarian follicles and ovarian reserve in a rat model. The findings demonstrate that both vaccines, particularly the mRNA vaccine, are associated with a reduction in ovarian reserve, characterized by depletion of the primordial follicle pool and increased follicular loss via apoptosis throughout folliculogenesis. However, these results should be interpreted cautiously, as preclinical models cannot be directly extrapolated to human reproductive health. Further longitudinal studies in human populations, including assessments of AMH levels and antral follicle counts, are necessary to validate these observations and determine their clinical significance.

( … )

Full article :

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345

A comment :

Simon C, May 10, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2852?comment=173975

Even as a complete layman, I realized very quickly that rush-releasing billions of vaccines for a supposed illness which they said virtually everyone will survive made no sense and could only have nefarious intentions behind it. And that was before they spent the next year or more pressuring and coercing the entire global population into it, with threats and punishments for disobedience. I was 46/47 at the time and it was the most frightening thing I've ever seen in my life. Clearly they wanted this substance administered into the majority of the global population to do whatever it was intended to do. Even if you believed there was a covid pandemic, there was still no justification or sense for pressuring everyone into vaccination for health reasons, therefore there were clearly other intentions behind it that had nothing to do with curing people of illness.

The alternative media continues to focus primarily on DNA contamination in mRNA "vaccines." The intentional depopulation of humanity is probably beyond our comprehension ? :

Robert Fico settles the score: No more payments for “dubious vaccines” with DNA contamination

April 15, 2025

In a remarkably explicit video shared by Prime Minister Robert Fico on social media, the Slovak head of government called for a radical change of course in the handling of COVID-19 vaccines: The state should not pay the manufacturers "a single cent" more. He said the vaccines were "dubious" and, according to new findings, contained "abnormal amounts of DNA and other substances that have no place there" – and the manufacturers deliberately concealed this.

Fico states that the government is now prepared to take legal action against the manufacturers. His statement was prompted by the demand from Petr Kotlár, the government's commissioner for the review of pandemic management, to end the use of the controversial vaccine. Fico considers his support for this course of action "logical and responsible" in light of the new evidence.

( … ).”

Full article in German :

https://uncutnews.ch/robert-fico-rechnet-ab-keine-zahlungen-mehr-fuer-dubiose-impfstoffe-mit-dna-verunreinigungen/

Full article in Slovak :

https://standard.sk/921520/fico-stat-ma-prestat-platit-za-pochybne-vakciny-vyrobcovia-vraj-zatajili-pritomnost-dna/

Fauci, Birx and Other COVID Officials Pursued for Murder and Other Charges in Seven States

by Raw Egg Nationalist April 13th, 2025

https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-birx-and-other-covid-officials-pursued-for-murder-and-other-charges-in-seven-states

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 1, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-113529944?

Dr Mike Yeadon

As a former biopharma scientist originally trained in mechanistic toxicology, I confirm that though imperfect, Tox testing in multiple animal species had prevented ten times more drugs being on the market than there are today.

No, lab animals aren’t humans. But physiology tends to be highly conserved between animals. Rules of thumb apply. For example a new drug candidate that is well tolerated to high doses mg/kg in two animal species is unlikely to produce acute, severe adverse effects in humans. Go for single dose, dose escalation studies for toleration, safety and kinetics.

On the contrary, a drug that produces unacceptable toxicity in two species at doses below those anticipated as necessary in humans is stopped, because it would be reckless to expect other than toxicity in humans. You’d be more secure in that assessment if the toxicity was if the same kind in both species. This has served us well for over 60 years and there’s a large database of comparative toxicology. I would not take a drug that hasn’t been through formal toxicology. It’s more likely you’ll get unwanted effects than desirable ones for reasons that are obvious to me.

Linked :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/you-didnt-want-that-mrna-vax-tested

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-115980349 ,

& https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the/comment/115980350

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’ve not returned to reproductive toxicity risk since first pointing it out with Dr Wolfgang Wodarg in our open letter to European Medicines Agency on December 1st, 2020. That letter was extremely thoroughly censored and picked up by almost nobody, even so called alternative media.

It was known with certainty even before the faked regulatory authorisations that prompting the body to manufacture non-self proteins WILL trigger autoimmune diseases. Not a maybe. It’s a will do so. The doctors were taught this in medical school. It’s Immunology 101. It’s the basis of avoiding failures of organ transplants.

It was also known in 2012 if not earlier that any macromolecules formulated in lipid nanoparticles leads to preferential deposition of the payload INTO THE OVARIES.

Combine the propensity to trigger autoimmune destruction from the jabs and the accumulation of payload into the ovaries and it was obvious what the risks were.

Whether problems would actually occur we could not say.

But the theoretical risk was extraordinarily high.

And there was no attempt to derisk the obvious risks by means of reproductive toxicology.

By the way, full package reproductive toxicology studies HAVE STILL NOT BEEN DONE.

Why not? Because, as has been my contention from the very beginning, the design intent of these injections was always to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

I doubted the aim was to sterilise everyone, because that Wouk’s lead to premature discovery.

I could do nothing more. I had to wait outcomes. I still do.

This study of course is one of many that I’ve long pointed out are routine requirements for even contemplating administration to anyone at or currently below reproductive age, so not to girl children let alone healthy young women (broadly classified as Women Of Childbearing Potential - WOCBP).

Since thalidomide in the eariy 1960s, all new medical interventions have been considered as presumptive reproductive toxins.

Accordingly they are NEVER offered to WOCBP, even if there’s an arguable benefit to them. Even after extensive reproductive toxicology testing has been completed and nothing abnormal detected, new medical interventions are still not recommended. Over time, what’s often termed a “natural experiment” occurs, here being inadvertent administration to WOCBP and yet no hints of reprotox issues arising. That added to a clean reprotox profile usually leads to cautious use in this population. By that time we also have decent data on utility of the medical intervention.

The bottom line is that EVERY doctor knew of this path to cautious use in WOCBP because they’re taught it in medical school. I accuse every doctor who jabbed girls and young women of deliberate assault and they did it for money and to retain their privileges in the system.

They should apologise profoundly and show contrition. Ideally by resigning. People do not need such doctors in the system.

I expect continued radio silence from the vast majority of doctors.

My entire family has zero respect for medical doctors, and this isn’t recoverable in my lifetime, and probably not in my adult children’s lifetime either.

I’m not ever going to shut up about this. Please pick it up and show everyone you know.

Thank you,

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

Related articles :

Dr. Mike Yeadon demonstrably warned about the damage to the human reproductive system as early as 2020, when he and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg sent a petition to the EMA. You can find more related articles by entering the title of the following article series in the search above:

"Dr. Mike Yeadon about reproductive damage"

&

“The Age of Depopulation”

The following articles outside this series also address this topic :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-10-dr

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/there-is-proof-that-the-injected

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-19-the-reproductive

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-22-dr-mike-yeadon

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

Now that both Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have been merged into one enlightening entity ( you can find Dr. Yeadon's explanation here : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack ), we urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. We both thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 27 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

