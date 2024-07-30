UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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"Not only are medical products not regulated, many are not even labelled as medical products. The injectable bioweapon is listed as an emergency military countermeasure."

— Dr. Mike Yeadon

Source :

FPH: The Illusion Of Regulation Of Medical Products

A series focussing on the work of the Fraud Prevention Hotline publication

Dr Mike Yeadon and Tim West

Jul 31, 2024

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-illusion-of-regulation-of?utm_source=activity_item

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 30, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1662

My friend Hedley Rees has filed several FOIA requests to FDA and received very troubling responses.

Hedley’s reasonable conclusion is that FDA is ignoring its own regulations and these products (c19 injections) should never have been released to the population.

What most people don’t know, and I didn’t until recently, is that FDA doesn’t regulate biologicals including vaccines. So who does regulate them? The shocking truth is that the manufacturers themselves do. There’s nobody else.

See the link to Katherine Watt’s Substack in which she lays bare the operational implications of what the rules do say.

I understand that many people will simply reject these findings. I understand this. However, this is the depravity of the situation.

Best wishes

Mike

In the above post there is a link to an article by Hedley Rees :

https://open.substack.com/pub/hedleyrees/p/rock-solid-evidence-that-pfizers

Rock Solid Evidence that Pfizer's mRNA Manufacturing Facility in Andover was way 'Out of Compliance'

Pfizer should never have been allowed to put its products into patient's bodies

Hedley Rees

Jul 30, 2024

Picture : Hedley Rees

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A conversation in the comments section of the above article :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 30, 2024 :

https://hedleyrees.substack.com/p/rock-solid-evidence-that-pfizers/comment/63768291

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Liked by Hedley Rees

Hedley,

Really good interactions with regulatory professionals. I agree that it’s senior management who are systematically criminal & that many, perhaps most, on the ground staff & inspectors are working sincerely.

What’s been uncovered through your FOIA requests damns the product.

I don’t know if you’re aware that, legally, the FDAs role in regulating biologicals, including vaccines, is in reality nothing like we thought when in industry?

I was shocked to learn quite recently that, though the inspectors may well be sincere in their work, senior management do not use such inspection results to regulate these products at all. It’s a charade & has been for many years.

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/on-fda-guidance-for-industry-documents

This takes some absorbing.

As I understand it, those on the ground go about their work, totally unaware that senior management has no intention of responding and instead grant waivers, because these rules don’t apply to certain classes of products and never have.

The implications for human safety are breathtaking.

Thank you again for blowing up the fraudulent propaganda!

Best wishes

Mike

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Hedley Rees replies, July 30, 2024 :

https://hedleyrees.substack.com/p/rock-solid-evidence-that-pfizers/comment/63768680

Hedley Rees

Author

Hi Mike - great to have you comment here 😁. What I will say is that I will not roll over and let dangerous drugs be pushed onto global populations. The Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1938 and 21 CFR are still legally enforceable in my opinion, and us insiders should be making a loud noise about that. These injections are defective medicinal products and I can prove it unequivocally. History will be in our side Mike. The FD&C Act was passed to stop drugs killing people - in 1938! We cannot let these criminals get away with it - does that make sense, or no? Cheers, Hedley

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Transcriber B, July 30, 2024 :

https://hedleyrees.substack.com/p/rock-solid-evidence-that-pfizers/comment/63768636

Transcriber B

Transcriber B’s Substack

Liked by Hedley Rees

Thank you very much for this, Hedley. My reaction: no words.

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Hedley Rees replies, July 30, 2024 :

https://hedleyrees.substack.com/p/rock-solid-evidence-that-pfizers/comment/63769141

Hedley Rees

Author

No words indeed…but it can be stopped if we understand that this is gross malfeasance in the SUPPLY CHAIN. There are US Regulations in place since 2013 demanding controls in the supply chain that are being ignored: https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/selected-amendments-fdc-act/food-and-drug-administration-safety-and-innovation-act-fdasia Title IV speaks to supply chain. If an Act is not repealed, then it is before KE, IMHO!

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A eBook by Hedley Rees :

About the author

Hedley Rees is a pharmaceutical supply chain management consultant. He delivers regular presentations on the web and at international conferences, and he is the author of Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics.

Hedley holds a degree in production engineering from the University of Wales and an executive MBA from the Cranfield University School of Management.

After working as an industrial engineer, Hedley held senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals before becoming the managing consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specializing in operations and supply chain management in the life science sector.

A zealous advocate of regulatory modernization frameworks, Rees served as cochair of the annual FDA/Xavier University-sponsored PharmaLink Conference in Cincinnati from 2010 to 2014. He regularly speaks at international conferences and hosts podcasts and webinars.

Source : https://www.amazon.de/stores/author/B003YCCL5I/about

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You can read Hedley Rees' other articles on his Substack here :

https://hedleyrees.substack.com/

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com