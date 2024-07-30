Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
Aug 1, 2024

It's pretty obvious why big pharma and their shareholders want 'vaccines' to be 'biologicals' based on what you say about regulation. mRNA products are certainly 'biologicals'.

I'm happy to say I've not consumed a single pharmaceutical outside the odd paracetemol for al,most my entire life, save one round of antibiotics as a teenager.

The more I read about these things, the more I am glad that that is so.

Big Pharma are taking over from Big Oil in terms of using Governments globally to ensure profits, even if that means killing a few million human beings here and there. Big oil allied with the US military to secure extraction licenses. Big pharma simply tells governments to buy their unregulated products.

I would not be surprised in the least if the major shareholders of big oil 1950-2000 and big pharma 2000-2024 were not very similar entities.

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