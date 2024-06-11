UPDATE :



Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Foreword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 11, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1448

This is for those catching up & understandably incredulous about “vaccines”. They’re not subject to proper regulation. In a sense, once you’ve grasped that horrible truth, it becomes easily to decipher the other aspects of “vaccination”. You see, it’s arranged so that it’s always somebody else’s job.

Here, I’m standing on the shoulders of giants: Katherine Watt & Sasha Latypova.

I have found that a useful positive indicator about a campaigner is a person with a consistent voice, who doesn’t benefit from amplification and makes no money whatsoever from their diligence.

Best wishes

Mike

NOTE

by Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon's last sentence was less about this article than about ridiculous attacks by certain people in the Telegram chat. They defame others for base reasons and instead of helping constructively in the resistance, they just talk and rant and have to express their opinion on every topic, according to the motto "I know something too". When you see that some of these people do this all day, you might think that they are paid for these defamations. That is why Dr Yeadon made this statement. Personally, I see the problem of donations quite differently. If someone spends all their day on the resistance, even though they are not yet retired, then small, of course not obligatory, donations for a coffee sporadically would be something to be happy about. The greatest joy, however, is being able to provide useful information that would otherwise have to be researched for a long time. I actually enjoy my work. In relation to Dr. Yeadon's words, I can only say that I am happy for anyone who is strong enough not to need support. I have no intention of ever making my articles available to readers, only in return for payment. This would limit the informative purpose of my work. I think that such an indicator can only be applied once the person’s personal situation is known. However, I say, half jokingly, that everyone has the right to a coffee.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 11, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15306

It looks like deception may have been going on a very long time before “covid vaccines” were a thing.

If Katherine Watt is right, there are entire administrative processes that exist only on paper, but there are no staff overseeing the technical aspects implied. Effectively, no practical regulation of vaccines (safety, efficacy and quality) has ever existed.

Nothing would surprise me anymore. After all, as I have said repeatedly, there are in the “covid19 vaccines” numerous, independent, unnecessary and (to those with relevant expertise) obvious toxicity risks, none of which have been evaluated (because they’re intentional, they’re there by design).

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the above post :

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/on-fda-buildings-as-virtual-mailboxes

NOTE

by Suavek

If you are new to the topic of medical device regulation, I suggest you first read the "Research Guide" below before reading the main article linked above.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Research Guide

by Suavek

If you are not familiar with the issue of the lack of regulation of medical products, then Katherine Watt's Substack ( https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/ ) is probably one of the two best places where you can effectively research the topic. The second good place is Sasha Latypova's Substack ( https://sashalatypova.substack.com/).

At this point I absolutely have to add something. When it comes to the regulatory and legal aspects of pseudo-"vaccinations" and other medical products, no one has taken as much time to do extensive research as these two women. They are therefore rightly celebrated as heroes around the world. And they don't stop there, they continue to research.

Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt wrote the following lines about her work :

About my work - In 2022, I worked on finding, reading, analyzing and reporting on statutes and regulations passed by US Congress, implemented by US Health and Human Services secretaries and Secretaries of Defense, and executive orders and legislation signed by US presidents, mostly since 1983, and on judicial decisions by federal and state courts, as criminal acts of treason that built the legal foundations for the unconstitutional, democidal American public health-police state, which was deployed fully for the first time on January 31, 2020 with HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s declaration of public health emergency on the Covid-19 pretext.

Below you will find the link to the article by Katherine Watt that Dr. Yeadon mentioned and recommended :

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/on-fda-buildings-as-virtual-mailboxes

Here is a comment from "Dr. X" on the fragment of the article below ( June 13, 2024 ) :

“Something along the lines of Pizzagate here - what’s needed is actual addresses for these alleged empty office buildings.

A physical investigation of any ‘Vaxxigate’ sites would be interesting to say the least.”

Context of the above comment /The fragment of the article :

“…The "why they are lying" question is one that I've been mulling for a few months.

My hypothesis is that they have maintained a bunch of empty office buildings that serve only as mailing addresses (virtual mailboxes), without having any actual technical staff, laboratory equipment, or application and sample processing procedures.

They do that so that they can have fake forms for vaccine manufacturers to fill out. These included both the establishment license application, ELA, and product license application, PLA, from 1973 to the mid-1990s. “

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related article :

The Central Banking-Warfare Model, the spokesmen of the US Department of Defense and their distraction from toxic design.

And : The Creature from Jekyll Island - A Second Look at the Federal Reserve. By G.Edward Griffin.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-central-banking-warfare-model

…………………………………..

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Building the case to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

Source : https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/american-domestic-bioterrorism-program

Katherine Watt

Apr 29, 2022

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Sasha Latypova

Sasha Latypova writes the following about herself :

Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing. By popular demand, I will include my art pieces that have nothing to do with Pharma. If you are interested in my art, visit www.sashalatypova.com

Source : https://sashalatypova.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

Sasha Latypova’s Substack : https://sashalatypova.substack.com

The link above contains several important articles on the regulation of medical products. Readers would be well advised to keep their nerves strong, because in reality (as with Katherine Watt) this is also about the lack of real regulation.

Sasha Latypova also provides very important information on the regulation of medical products to the general public. Here is a video of hers that I highly recommend you watch :

The title of the film on Rumble is :

[de] Sasha Latypova-COVID-19 Countermeasures Evidence of the Intent to Harm

VIDEO in English with German subtitles :

https://rumble.com/v4xbewo-de-sasha-latypova-covid-19-countermeasures-evidence-of-the-intent-to-harm.html

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Sasha Latypova

Interview with Shannon Joy, May 20, 2024

May 25, 2024

"We talked about “Commissioned by Pentagon” series of articles, but then branched into many other topics, including collapse and disintegration of empires, what this may mean for our future and the importance of language to asserting your freedom."

VIDEO :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/interview-with-shannon-joy-may-20

https://rumble.com/v4wbbo6-live-wsasha-latypova-commissioned-by-pentagon-covid-was-an-inside-job-and-t.html

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

NOTE:

I will add to the article later. However, you can already find the information I will add here on Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova's Substack pages. I have been recommending both websites on my Substack right from the start, and not without reason, of course. The comments under the articles that you find there can also be very informative.

I hope you enjoy reading,

Suavek

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr.Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….