Foreword

by Suavek

There is a good reason why I am starting the article with this study : “Medical professionals and health care fraud…”. I claim that it shows that the steep hierarchical organization in the health care system contributes greatly to iatrogenic errors. Where there are fewer doctors and more nurses, the errors (and thus also the nonsensical treatment protocols and guidelines of the WHO) are uncovered and avoided.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Medical professionals and health care fraud: Do they aid or check abuse?

Rajeev K. Goel

First published: 22 December 2019

https://doi.org/10.1002/mde.3117

Abstract

( … )

This paper examines the role of health care professionals in combating health care fraud. It is not overall clear whether the share of the health professionals help control abuse. Using data across U.S. states, our econometric results show that greater employment of nurses consistently reduced health fraud, whereas more physicians did not have a significant impact. Further, more urbanized states and states with a greater proportion of the elderly experienced greater health scams.

( … )

According to Beaton (2017), health professionals figured prominently in health care fraud, with the five main types of fraud related to: (a) billing for medically unnecessary services or for services that were not performed; (b) falsifying insurance claims or diagnoses; (c) participating in illegal patient referrals or kickbacks; (d) prescribing unnecessary medications to patients; and (e) entering codes for expensive and medically unwarranted services. Furthermore, health care fraud is rampant in both the private sector and in the government-administered health systems like Medicaid and Medicare (see, for example, https://oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/oei-09-18-00180.pdf).

( … )

An important dimension may be the market power of medical professionals, notably physicians. Such market power might increase the propensity to commit abuse (see McGuire, 2000 for a detailed survey). A related recent study by Crea, Galizzi, Linnosmaa, and Miraldo (2019) studied the tendencies towards physician altruism, where altruism was gauged by the tendencies towards prescribing generic drugs over brand-name drugs. No evidence of physician altruism was found, based on Finnish data.

Thornton, Mueller, Schoutsen, and Hillegersberg (2013) noted that Medicaid in the United States has been particularly prone to fraud and Rudman, Eberhardt, Pierce, and Hart-Hester (2009) provided a number of specific examples of health care fraud. A strand of the related literature has focused on effective techniques for medical fraud detection (see Thornton et al., 2013 and Verma, Taneja, & Arora, 2017, and Li, Huang, Jin, & Shi, 2008 provided a survey).

Although not focusing on health care fraud directly, an interesting recent study by Goel and Mazhar (2019) studies the effectiveness of the death penalty in reducing white-collar crimes across nations. Another related strand of the literature examines the role of the internet on various white-collar crimes (Goel, 2018, 2019). Many medical services, such as patient records, physician contact, and so forth are moving to the internet and it would be interesting to see, given appropriate data, whether such moves increase medical fraud or aid in providing greater transparency.

An earlier review of the literature by Rashidian et al. (2012) underscored the need for “studies using robust research methodologies” to inform and combat health care fraud. The present research can be seen as contributing to that endeavor, focusing especially on the role of health professionals.

2.1.2 The model

With subscript i denoting a state, the general form of the estimated equation to explain the determinants of health care fraud is the following, with the main focus being on the role of health care professionals:

(1)

where j denotes NURSES and PHYSICIANS; k denotes NOinsure, ManCARE, MediCARE, HOSPocc, DISAB; m denotes GDP, UNEMP; x denotes URBAN, POP65PLUS, EDU, DISAB; and z denotes the dummy variables for states bordering Canada (CANdum) or Mexico (MEXdum).

( … )

Full article :

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mde.3117

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Fear of death and susceptibility to fraud

Research Article :

…………………………………………..

Death anxiety and older adults’ vulnerability to fraud: the mediating role of materialism

Zhihu Chen, Jing Wen, Chun Gou, Shuo Wang & Jingjin Shao

Pages 291-309 | Published online: 05 May 2024

Death anxiety arousal, provoked by anticipating self-nonexistence, may be used as a fraud tactic by scammers on older adults; however, little is known about how it affects older adults’ decision making when confronted with a scam and the mechanisms underlying these effects. This study used a questionnaire survey and experimental design to examine them. In Study 1, 307 older adults in China completed questionnaires. The results showed a positive link between death anxiety and vulnerability to fraud, partially mediated by materialism. In Study 2, 82 older adults in China were randomly assigned to the mortality salience group and control group to examine whether death anxiety arousal can increase older adults’ vulnerability to fraud and the mediating role of materialism. The results indicated that death anxiety and materialism increase the risk of consumer products and services fraud; therefore, targeting these risk factors might protect older adults from fraud.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08946566.2024.2350995

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Medical Fraud and Abuse: Australia, Canada, and the United States

PAUL R. WILSON, GILBERT GEIS, HENRY N. PONTELL, PAUL JESILOW & DUNCAN CHAPPELL

Pages 25-34 | Published online: 01 Sep 2011

Abstract

Criminologists have paid scant attention to the issue of crime and abuse in the field of the delivery of health care by physicians. However, largely because of the escalating costs of such services in recent years, government officials and academics have begun to examine this form of white-collar crime.

The present paper explores the extent of violations by physicians in the course of their involvement in health benefit programs in Australia, Canada, and the United States. Despite differences in the structure of their programs, the three countries appear to demonstrate similar patterns of offenses, though the precise extent of such violations remains largely a matter of speculation. Similar enforcement problems are also found in each of the countries examined. In Canada, unlike Australia and the United States, control of the definition of violations by the medical associations appears to be responsible for a lesser number of prosecutions and a lesser degree of public concern.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/01924036.1985.9688818

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Medical Benefits Abuse Under Medicare

Peter Backhouse

Pages 128-147 | Published online: 10 May 2017

Abstract

This paper examines the attempts of recent Federal governments to cope with the economic and political problems presented by medical benefits abuse under Medicare. Despite an intensive five-year parliamentary inquiry in the early 1980s, ongoing discussions with the medical profession, and an array of separate legislative and regulatory packages, medical fraud and overservicing has not been effectively contained. Indeed, while successive governments and the medical profession appear to be actively concerned with the problem, the available evidence strongly suggests that it has continued to expand, and remains particularly noticeable in the area of pathology services. The official response is that governments are doing as much as is legislatively and practically possible to minimise the extent of medical fraud and overservicing, and that there will always be ‘a few bad apples’ within the medical profession to ensure its continuation on a limited scale. This paper argues, however, that the very means by which governments have sought to alleviate the problem—and especially their central dependence on the cooperation and expertise of the organised medical profession—have not only exacerbated the problem, but have also induced its institutionalisation within the Australian health care system.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10349952.1996.11876646

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

The Decades of Evidence SSRI Antidepressants Cause Mass Shootings

How Dangerous Must a Drug Be Before it is Pulled from the Market?

A Midwestern Doctor

Sep 04, 2024

“( … )

Since SSRIs first entered the market, many have noticed the unusual correlation between their consumption and completely out of character violently psychotic behavior, such as extremely disturbing homicides or suicides being committed by the individual. As the years have gone by, more and more evidence has accumulated (e.g., through lawsuits against the drug companies) that SSRIs cause psychotic violence, and in parallel, as the usage of these drugs has spiked, more and more grisly killings have occurred.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-evidence-ssri-antidepressants

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Review Articles

Fraud Detection of Herbal Medicines Based on Modern Analytical Technologies Combine with Chemometrics Approach: A Review

Zhimin Liu, Mei Quan Yang, Yingmei Zuo, Yuanzhong Wang & Jinyu Zhang

Pages 1606-1623 | Published online: 12 Apr 2021

Abstract

Fraud in herbal medicines (HMs), commonplace throughout human history, is significantly related to medicinal effects with sometimes lethal consequences. Major HMs fraud events seem to occur with a certain regularity, such as substitution by counterfeits, adulteration by addition of inferior production-own materials, adulteration by chemical compounds, and adulteration by addition of foreign matter. The assessment of HMs fraud is in urgent demand to guarantee consumer protection against the four fraudulent activities. In this review, three analysis platforms (targeted, non-targeted, and the combination of non-targeted and targeted analysis) were introduced and summarized. Furthermore, the integration of analysis technology and chemometrics method (e.g., class-modeling, discrimination, and regression method) have also been discussed. Each integration shows different applicability depending on their advantages, drawbacks, and some factors, such as the explicit objective analysis or the nature of four types of HMs fraud. In an attempt to better solve four typical HMs fraud, appropriate analytical strategies are advised and illustrated with several typical studies. The article provides a general workflow of analysis methods that have been used for detection of HMs fraud. All analysis technologies and chemometrics methods applied can conduce to excellent reference value for further exploration of analysis methods in HMs fraud.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10408347.2021.1905503

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

On the Use of the Concentration Function in Medical Fraud Assessment

Tahir Ekin, Francesca Ieva, Fabrizio Ruggeri & Refik Soyer

Pages 236-241 | Received 01 Aug 2015, Published online: 18 Oct 2017

ABSTRACT

We propose a simple, but effective, tool to detect possible anomalies in the services prescribed by a health care provider (HP) compared to his/her colleagues in the same field and environment. Our method is based on the concentration function that is an extension of the Lorenz curve widely used in describing uneven distribution of wealth in a population. The proposed tool provides a graphical illustration of a possible anomalous behavior of the HPs and it can be used as a prescreening device for further investigations of potential medical fraud.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00031305.2017.1292955

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Harold Hillman

……………………………………

Resistance to the spread of unpopular academic findings and views in liberal societies, including a personal case

H. Hillman

Pages 259-272 | Published online: 11 Jun 2008

Abstract

Some of the loci and personnel resisting the spread of novel and challenging findings and theories are identified. Censorship of ideas, and pressure upon authors, retard the advances of knowledge, impede challenges to conventional beliefs, and prolong the lives of mistaken ideas. The mechanisms involved, and the assumptions behind them, are examined, and the asymmetry between the access of the consensus paradigm to academic peers and the lay public, on the one hand, and that of novel and critical views, on the other, is analyzed. A personal case from the United Kingdom, which has been documented, is presented. Practical measures, including a code, are suggested to make the system fairer.

Source :

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/08989629108573799

………………………………………

The false assumptions in medicine

A special place in medical fraud is the active prevention of basic research. There are strong interests in leaving the false basic assumptions in medicine untouched. In other words, the false assumptions must not be questioned. Anyone who does so risks their career. This quote came from Harold Hillman :

“I Went Into Research.

I was born in London, although both of my parents went to Scottish Universities. I was brought up to respect academics, and to believe that their paramount interest in life was the pursuit of truth. My intention had always been to take up a career in a university, in which - as long as one carried out the teaching duties assigned by the head of department, - one was free to do research in any area in one's discipline, which seemed exciting. At that time in Britain academics were protected from those with orthodox opinions in power by long established tenure.”

Harold Hillman even wrote a long article on this topic. The above quote was the beginning of his story :

https://www.big-lies.org/harold-hillman-biology/what-price-intellectual-honesty.htm

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Comments on an article by : The English Psychiatrist’s Substack

Is the whole of psychiatry just a scam?

https://theenglishpsychiatrist.substack.com/p/is-the-whole-of-psychiatry-just-a

…………………………………………..

Amat, July 11, 2024 :

https://theenglishpsychiatrist.substack.com/p/is-the-whole-of-psychiatry-just-a/comment/61574385

Amat

I have had a low level constant anxiety for many years, I also had IBS but never connected the two. Recently I decided to try specific good quality probiotics for my IBS which for me had remarkable effect on my gut. A week later I noticed I had no anxiety, it was such a change that I started to research probiotics and lo and behold there was some research that suggested that probiotics can help anxiety through the gut brain connection. This was not one of the benefits that I thought would happen, sometimes we should look elsewhere for the source of problems especially emotional or mood problems.

………………………………………..

Gwen Shannon, July 10, 2024 :

Gwen Shannon

I share your sentiments around seeing a Doctor. I was contacted by phone and told I needed statins to reduce my cholesterol ,despite not having had a blood test for 4 years. I worked as a nurse and for many years as a health visitor.I realised very quickly,sadly, that not all treatments are for the benefit of the patient. I also did an OU module on history of medicine, what I learnt was we still do the wrong things. Mental health seems to be fraught with over medication,and those who try "alternative" treatments not supported

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, under his YouTube nickname, second half of December 2024 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNSuNG9kTlQ&lc=Ugw9V6VTGje8C2zPvcR4AaABAg

@GT380man

I’ve mentioned previously that, in writing, I briefed all five doctors at our local general practice in southern England around the end of 2020 (I also wrote to around 1000 U.K. parliamentarians at the same time & only one or two even acknowledged it). None of the local doctors even replied. Unbeknownst to me, just one of the five began following me online. She complied and jabbed her patients and their children. I bumped into her three years later. She was effusive with praise, but admitted she was still injecting all & sundry. Go figure.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

