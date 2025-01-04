Fraud Prevention Hotline

Tony Porcaro
Tony Porcaro
Jan 5

The personal story and experiences of Dr. Harold Hillman are remarkably insightful and instructive but should come as no surprise to those of us familiar with the history of medical science; as tragic and heartbreaking for his career and science in general, there are many examples of historical precedent to be found long before Dr Hillman's experience of vilification and rejection; in fact his shabbily unethical treatment has an amazing parallel with Antoine Bechamp whose presentations to the French Academies (backed by evidence of repeated and verifiable experimentation) were rejected in favor of the unproven and faulty science of Pasteur; similarly the work and inventions of Royal Rife (also proven to be effective with countless experiments and independent analysis) were deliberately suppressed and destroyed along with their true scientific genius; Rife's Universal Microscope (even in the 20s and 30s) far surpassed even today's electron microscopes!

Kaylene Emery
Kaylene Emery
Jan 4

Appreciation and blessings from Sydney Australia.

