Dirck van Baburen, ( c. 1595 – 21 February 1624 ), one of the three Utrecht Caravaggists. German private collection.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 8, 2024 ( Update ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1440

My foreword & ending call to action is, respectfully, likely to be more catalytic than any amount of arguing about whether or not there was some new pathogen or whether tests actually found the thing it was ostensibly designed to find, or never did.



Unless you can read the brief history in the superb piece in the middle, which I hadn’t read before (though all of its contents were familiar to me) & conclude there’s nothing to worry about, I put it to you that what’s in here demands all the attention you’re willing to give to your survival.



I don’t often make bold claims & I don’t do it here lightly.



Best wishes

Mike

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

FOREWORD

By Dr. Mike Yeadon

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/780 , March 6, 2024.

We’re multiple years into the clear evidence of wrongdoing, orchestrated at the supranational level.

As a former “normie”, the principal two shocks I’ve experienced have been first, realising fairly early on that nothing else fitted the observations than that we were under a long planned assault. And second, that a large number of pivotal, world events are pure deceptions, just as is “the covid pandemic”. We are being lied to by those with malevolent intentions and this is not new to the perpetrators.

Though it sounds harsh every time I write or say it, it came to mind early on & remains one of the most potent motivators I know of.

It’s that no one is coming to save us. Not a politician. Not a wealthy entrepreneur. Not a leader from the “Rebel Alliance” (there is no such movement, nor imo would one be tolerated). Possibly a religious saviour might hove into view, though if that was to happen, I feel its very much more likely to be individual by individual than anything else.

There will be further fear based assaults upon us. Many are in planning in plain sight. Unfortunately, our adversaries have numerous arrows in their quiver, and patience which I find astonishing.

I have no idea of timing and timing is the element I’ve been flatly wrong about early on.

I no longer even hint at timescales. It might be tomorrow, or not for more than ten years.

Other than helping as many people as possible realise that the “authorities” are tools of the invisible perpetrators and are a very grave threat to our freedoms and wellbeing, plus whatever planning you can do & persuade others to do, in order to buy time in the event that another crisis happens soon, I’ve no useful advice to offer.

They can only secure their malign victory if we let them have it. Do not comply and think about the leverage they have over you, as you “prep” to resist are potentially useful concepts.

Best wishes

Mike

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The Dark Origins of the Davos’ Great Reset

By F. William Engdahl

Global Research, June 02, 2024.

First published on October 31, 2022.

Source : https://www.globalresearch.ca/dark-origins-davos-great-reset/5797113

I would like to thank the author of the article for permission to publish it.

Important to understand is that there is not one single new or original idea in Klaus Schwab’s so-called Great Reset agenda for the world. Nor is his Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda his or his claim to having invented the notion of Stakeholder Capitalism a product of Schwab.

Klaus Schwab is little more than a slick PR agent for a global technocratic agenda, a corporatist unity of corporate power with government, including the UN, an agenda whose origins go back to the beginning of the 1970s, and even earlier. The Davos Great reset is merely an updated blueprint for a global dystopian dictatorship under UN control that has been decades in development. The key actors were David Rockefeller and his protégé, Maurice Strong.

In the beginning of the 1970s, there was arguably no one person more influential in world politics than the late David Rockefeller, then largely known as chairman of Chase Manhattan Bank.

Creating the new paradigm

At the end of the 1960s and into the early 1970s, the international circles directly tied to David Rockefeller launched a dazzling array of elite organizations and think tanks. These included

The Club of Rome;

the 1001: A Nature Trust, tied to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF);

the Stockholm United Nations Earth Day conference;

the MIT-authored study, Limits to Growth;

and David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission.

Club of Rome

In 1968 David Rockefeller founded a neo-Malthusian think tank, The Club of Rome, along with Aurelio Peccei and Alexander King. Aurelio Peccei, was a senior manager of the Fiat car company, owned by the powerful Italian Agnelli family. Fiat’s Gianni Agnelli was an intimate friend of David Rockefeller and a member of the International Advisory Committee of Rockefeller’s Chase Manhattan Bank. Agnelli and David Rockefeller had been close friends since 1957. Agnelli became a founding member of David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission in 1973. Alexander King, head of the OECD Science Program was also a consultant to NATO. [i] That was the beginning of what would become the neo-Malthusian “people pollute” movement.

In 1971 the Club of Rome published a deeply-flawed report, Limits to Growth, which predicted an end to civilization as we knew it because of rapid population growth, combined with fixed resources such as oil. The report concluded that without substantial changes in resource consumption, “the most probable result will be a rather sudden and uncontrollable decline in both population and industrial capacity.”

……………………………………………

NOTE :

Both the video and Dr. Yeadon's statement were added later to this Substack. They are not in the original article.

VIDEO :

Dennis Meadows: How the Population Must be Reduced to 1-2 billion, Achieved with Epidemics :

Published 03.04.2022.

Dennis Meadows, one of the original members of the Club of Rome & co-author of 'Limits to Growth' (1972) speaking openly about how the population must be reduced to 1-2 billion & mentions epidemics as a possibility.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojK05pVOlhs

NOTE : The video was only added to the article in this Substack afterward.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 14, 2024 :

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/477

We know that climate hysteria, fear porn about absurd diseases and the notion that earth is overpopulated all run together in the senior eugenicist community, heavily over-represented in the self proclaimed elite class.

Here’s a connection to Club of Rome.

Best wishes

Mike

Continue to article :

It was based on bogus computer simulations by a group of MIT computer scientists. It stated the bold prediction, “If the present growth trends in world population, industrialization, pollution, food production, and resource depletion continue unchanged, the limits to growth on this planet will be reached sometime within the next one hundred years.” That was 1971. In 1973 Klaus Schwab in his third annual Davos business leader meeting invited Peccei to Davos to present Limits to Growth to assembled corporate CEOs. [ii]

In 1974, the Club of Rome declared boldly, “The Earth has cancer and the cancer is Man.” Then: “the world is facing an unprecedented set of interlocking global problems, such as, over-population, food shortages, non-renewable resource [oil-w.e.] depletion, environmental degradation and poor governance.” [iii] They argued that,

‘horizontal’ restructuring of the world system is needed…drastic changes in the norm stratum – that is, in the value system and the goals of man – are necessary in order to solve energy, food, and other crises, i.e., social changes and changes in individual attitudes are needed if the transition to organic growth is to take place. [iv]

In their 1974 report, Mankind at the Turning Point, The Club of Rome further argued:

Increasing interdependence between nations and regions must then translate as a decrease in independence. Nations cannot be interdependent without each of them giving up some of, or at least acknowledging limits to, its own independence. Now is the time to draw up a master plan for organic sustainable growth and world development based on global allocation of all finite resources and a new global economic system. [v]

That was the early formulation of the UN Agenda 21, Agenda2030 and the 2020 Davos Great Reset.

David Rockefeller and Maurice Strong

By far the most influential organizer of Rockefeller’s ‘zero growth’ agenda in the early 1970s was David Rockefeller’s longtime friend, a billionaire oilman named Maurice Strong.

Canadian Maurice Strong was one of the key early propagators of the scientifically flawed theory that man-made CO2 emissions from transportation vehicles, coal plants and agriculture caused a dramatic and accelerating global temperature rise which threatens “the planet”, so-called Global Warming.

As chairman of the 1972 Earth Day UN Stockholm Conference, Strong promoted an agenda of population reduction and lowering of living standards around the world to “save the environment.”

Strong stated his radical ecologist agenda:

“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?” [vi]

This is what is now taking place under cover of a hyped global pandemic.

Strong was a curious choice to head a major UN initiative to mobilize action on the environment, as his career and his considerable fortune had been built on exploitation of oil, like an unusual number of the new advocates of ‘ecological purity,’ such as David Rockefeller or Robert O. Anderson of Aspen Institute or Shell’s John Loudon.

Strong had met David Rockefeller in 1947 as a young Canadian eighteen and from that point, his career became tied to the network of the Rockefeller family.[vii] Through his new friendship with David Rockefeller, Strong, at age 18, was given a key UN position under UN Treasurer, Noah Monod. The UN’s funds were conveniently enough handled by Rockefeller’s Chase Bank. This was typical of the model of “public-private partnership” to be deployed by Strong—private gain from public government. [viii]

In the 1960s Strong had become president of the huge Montreal energy conglomerate and oil company known as Power Corporation, then owned by the influential Paul Desmarais. Power Corporation was reportedly also used as a political slush fund to finance campaigns of select Canadian politicians such as Pierre Trudeau, father of Davos protégé Justin Trudeau, according to Canadian investigative researcher, Elaine Dewar. [ix]

Earth Summit I and Rio Earth Summit

By 1971 Strong was named Undersecretary of the United Nations in New York and Secretary General of the upcoming Earth Day conference, United Nations Conference on the Human Environment (Earth Summit I) in Stockholm, Sweden. He was also named that year as a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation – which financed his launch of the Stockholm Earth Day project.[x] In Stockholm the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) was created with Strong as its head.

By 1989 Strong was named by the UN Secretary General to head the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development or UNCED (“Rio Earth Summit II”). He oversaw the drafting of the UN “Sustainable Environment” goals there, the Agenda 21 for Sustainable Development that forms the basis of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset, as well as creation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the UN. Strong, who was also a board member of Davos WEF, had arranged for Schwab to serve as a key adviser to the Rio Earth Summit.

As Secretary General of the UN Rio Conference, Strong also commissioned a report from the Club of Rome, The First Global Revolution, authored by Alexander King which admitted that the CO2 global warming claim was merely an invented ruse to force change:

“The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” [xi]

President Clinton’s delegate to Rio, Tim Wirth, admitted the same, stating,

“We have got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” [xii]

At Rio Strong first introduced the manipulative idea of “sustainable society” defined in relation this arbitrary goal of eliminating CO2 and other so-called Greenhouse Gases. Agenda 21 became Agenda 2030 in Sept 2015 in Rome, with the Pope’s blessing, with 17 “sustainable” goals. It declared among other items,

“Land, because of its unique nature and the crucial role it plays in human settlement, cannot be treated as an ordinary asset, controlled by individuals and subject to the pressures and inefficiencies of the market. Private land ownership also is a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth and therefore contributes to social injustice…Social justice, urban renewal, and development, the provision of decent dwellings and healthy conditions for the people can only ‘be achieved if land is used in the interests of society as a whole.”

In short private land ownership must become socialized for “society as a whole,” an idea well-known in Soviet Union days, and a key part of the Davos Great Reset.

At Rio in 1992 where he was chairman and General Secretary, Strong declared:

“It is clear that current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class— involving high meat intake, consumption of large amounts frozen and convenience foods, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work place air-conditioning, and suburban housing — are not sustainable.” [xiii] (emphasis added)

By that time Strong was at the very center of the transformation of the UN into the vehicle for imposing a new global technocratic “paradigm” by stealth, using dire warnings of planet extinction and global warming, merging government agencies with corporate power in an unelected control of pretty much everything, under the cover of “sustainability.” In 1997 Strong oversaw creation of the action plan following the Earth Summit, The Global Diversity Assessment, a blueprint for the roll out of a Fourth Industrial Revolution, an inventory of every resource on the planet, how it would be controlled , and how this revolution would be achieved.[xiv]

At this time Strong was co-chairman of Klaus Schwab’s Davos World Economic Forum. In 2015 on Strong’s death, Davos founder Klaus Schwab wrote,

“He was my mentor since the creation of the Forum: a great friend; an indispensable advisor; and, for many years, a member of our Foundation Board.” [xv]

Before he was left UN over an Iraq Food-for-Oil corruption scandal, Strong was member of the Club of Rome, Trustee of the Aspen Institute, Trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation and Rothschild Foundation. Strong was also a director of the Temple of Understanding of the Lucifer Trust (aka Lucis Trust) housed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City,

“where pagan rituals include escorting sheep and cattle to the alter for blessing. Here, Vice President Al Gore delivered a sermon, as worshippers marched to the altar with bowls of compost and worms…” [xvi]

This is the dark origin of Schwab’s Great Reset agenda where we should eat worms and have no private property in order to “save the planet.” The agenda is dark, dystopian and meant to eliminate billions of us “ordinary humans.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Notes

[i] Biographies of 1001 Nature Trust members, Gianni Agnelli, accessed in http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_1001club02.htm

[ii] Klaus Schwab, The World Economic Forum: A Partner in Shaping History–The First 40 Years: 1971 – 2010, 2009, World Economic Forum, p. 15, https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_First40Years_Book_2010.pdf

[iii] Quoted from Club of Rome Report, Mankind at the Turning Point, 1974, cited in http://www.greenagenda.com/turningpoint.html

[iv] Ibid.

[v] The Club of Rome, Mankind at the Turning Point, 1974, quoted in Brent Jessop, Mankind at the Turning Point – Part 2 – Creating A One World Consciousness, accessed in

http://www.wiseupjournal.com/?p=154

[vi] Maurice Strong, Opening Speech to UN Rio Earth Summit, Rio de Janeiro, 1992, accessed in http://www.infowars.com/maurice-strong-in-1972-isnt-it-our-responsibility-to-collapse-industrial-societies/

[vii] Elaine Dewar, Cloak of Green: The Links between key environmental groups, government and big business, Toronto, James Lorimer & Co., 1995, pp. 259-265.

[viii] Brian Akira, LUCIFER’S UNITED NATIONS, http://www.fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/religion_cults/news.php?q=1249755048

[ix] Elaine Dewar, op cit. p. 269-271.

[x] Ibid., p. 277.

[xi] What is Agenda 21/2030 Who’s behind it ? Introduction, https://sandiadams.net/what-is-agenda-21-introduction-history/

[xii] Larry Bell, Agenda 21: The U.N.’s Earth Summit Has Its Head In The Clouds, Forbes, June 14, 2011, https://www.forbes.com/sites/larrybell/2011/06/14/the-u-n-s-earth-summit-has-its-head-in-the-clouds/?sh=5af856a687ca

[xiii] John Izzard, Maurice Strong , Climate Crook, 2 December, 2015, https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2015/12/discovering-maurice-strong/

[xiv] What is Agenda 21/2030 Who’s behind it ? Introduction, https://sandiadams.net/what-is-agenda-21-introduction-history/

[xv] Maurice Strong An Appreciation by Klaus Schwab, 2015, https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2015/11/maurice-strong-an-appreciation

[xvi] Dr. Eric T. Karlstrom, The UN, Maurice Strong, Crestone/Baca, CO, and the “New World Religion”, September 2017, https://naturalclimatechange.org/new-world-religion/part-i/

Featured image is from The Unz Review

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Key members of the Club of Rome

VIDEO / Source :

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1746520365193392436

In this 1973 documentary, key members of the Club of Rome—the original architects of the #ClimateScam—assert that absolute control over society, including population control, a halt to economic prosperity and reduced industrial production, is the only way to avert hypothetical "disaster". "We've reached levels of prosperity which carry the seeds of disruption, and necessitate a complete relook at the whole world social, political and other situations."

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Report : 44 Percent of Pregnant Women in Pfizer Trial Lost Their Babies; FDA and CDC Recommended Jabs For Expectant Mothers Anyway :

Source : https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/08/17/report-44-percent-of-pregnant-women-in-pfizer-trial-lost-their-babies-fda-and-cdc-recommended-jabs-for-expectant-mothers-anyway/

Related Articles :

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-recommends-pfizer-rsv-vaccine-pregnant-women/

https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/19/pfizer-trials-all-injected-mothers-lost-their-unborn-babies/

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A video by Pascal Najadi :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 24, 2023 :

Source : https://t.me/robinmggroup/1309575

This is a quite remarkable short video narrated by Swiss lawyer and son of a Co-founder of WEF, Pascal Najadi and former WHO official, Astrid Stuckleberger (who I have spoken to many times).

They’re absolutely right.

Time to arrest the list of immediately involved alleged criminals, right out of their offices in Geneva.

Arranging events such that 5.7 BILLION people were injected with an intentionally harmful material is the greatest capital crime in human history.

It’s time to say STOP, We Will Not Comply.

Best wishes

Mike

VIDEO / Source : https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15261

The original link / no longer functional : https://x.com/najadi4justice/status/1715102503455404318?s=46&t=WSMLCQNckomGtNidcKiTmw

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Joel Smalley

Apr 25, 2024

Midazolam Murders - a Policy of Systemic Euthanasia in the UK

Source : https://metatron.substack.com/p/midazolam-murders-a-policy-of-systemic?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

" ( ... )

England 2020 UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections, which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020. Importantly Excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections.

( ... )

The UK iatrogenic pandemic Caused by euthanasia deaths from Midazolam and also, likely caused by COVID injections, https://www.researchgate.net/publicat... but their relative impacts are difficult to measure from the data, due to causal proximity of euthanasia.

( ... ) ."

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Joel Smalley

May 07, 2024

They kill people and lie about it in order to govern us.

Source : https://metatron.substack.com/p/they-kill-people-and-lie-about-it?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

"Biologist, JJ Couey is a very smart guy, honest too. Like Dr Mike Yeadon, he says an RNA pandemic is not feasible. I agree with them both. The mortality data I have studied as comprehensively as anyone else supports their hypothesis better than the official narrative.

The False Dichotomy

People argue about whether the virus was natural or the result of gain-of-function which is a great distraction from the reality - excess deaths around the world were the result of systematic murder due to government policy.

There was no pandemic caused by a spreading, respiratory virus. People were murdered by government policy to seed the notion of a pandemic. It’s what they do.

They kill people and lie about it in order to govern us. — JJ Couey.

( ... )."

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David Rockefeller, 1994 :

A rare video from 1994 shows David Rockefeller campaigning for the depopulation of the earth:

The clip becomes even more disturbing when he mentions to the year 2020.

“The negative impact of population growth on all of the Earth's ecosystems becomes frighteningly clear".

“The United Nations can and should play a critical role in helping the world find a satisfactory way to stabilize the world's population," Rockefeller says.

Translation: “The UN should find a way to depopulate and sterilise the population” And what have we seen? Excess deaths sky rocketing and birth rates plummeting.

Source : https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15260

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, an older comment from 2022 :

Published about 2 months before the first publication of the above article by F. William Engdahl.

Source :

https://metatron.substack.com/p/an-important-message-from-dr-mike/comments#comment-8821122

Dr Mike Yeadon

Sep 3, 2022, edited Sep 4, 2022

It took me way too long to make anything of the published literature showing flu vaccination does not reduce deaths in the elderly. Why might that be?

The elderly are vulnerable to respiratory illnesses we call colds & flu because their immune systems are poorly responsive to new challenges.

So why would anyone expect the elderly to respond to c19 vaccines?

In addition you cannot acquire long term safety data in a period shorter than the duration of any alleged pandemic. You can’t speed everything up by applying extra resource. You cannot make a baby in one month with nine women.

Vaccination using a novel vaccine could NEVER have been a safe & effective intervention.

The basic design of the “vaccines” was the most dangerous option that could have been chosen: causing recipients to manufacture known to be directly toxic spike protein.

All four lead pharma chose this basic design.

Collusion & malfeasance.

The clinical trials were fraud (see Brook Jackson, Peter Doshi)

The non clinical dossiers are fraud & consequently the regulatory authorisation were fraud (see Sasha Latypova)

The manufacturing QA/QC was fraud (see Hedley Rees).

The batch to batch consistency was all over the place ( see www.howbad.info )

It’s not possible to survey this mess, in light of the facts that in many countries there was no excess deaths (eg Germany), knowing that none of the “measures” did anything useful & they knew that in 2019, and that eariy treatments were available from spring 2020, as anything other than a deliberate PsyOp designed to smash everything & inject billions.

No pandemic, no elevated health emergency. Some think there wasn’t even a new virus circulating at all. It’s doesn’t matter now. The above is sufficient for anyone to know this is already the greatest crime in history. And it’s hardly begun.

I’ve not even mentioned PCR, which is where I started on this. I knew it was fraud the moment I saw it. Again, all irrelevant now.

Did you know that the bulk of excess deaths in UK were planned medical murder with midazolam & morphine? (see Stuart Wilkie by Maajid Nawaz). In the US, their planned medical murder was mechanical ventilators & remdesivir. Theee was no classical signature of what we considered respiratory virus illness deaths ( see Denis Rancourt by Jerm Warfare ).

Given lockdowns were known not to slow transmission (assuming anything to transmit) closing the world must have been authorised by the uber wealthy. Why would they so authorise?

It can’t only be money. These people stand astride the very money creating processes in Central & private banks. No. It’s about totalitarian control. UN2030 sustainable development goals. Personally I believe the perpetrators intend depopulation on a grand scale. I think they see this Act as their destiny. Once you start looking under the rug, I’m afraid all the evidence points this way, 50 years of scene setting & lies. For pandemic planning, see YouTube & Paul Schreyer’s Pandemic Simulations ).

[ Editor's note :

The film is now also available on Dr. Yeadon's Substack : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/treaty-of-lies-pandemic-of-lies-whistleblowers . On YouTube : Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era ? : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg ] .

Climate change uses exactly the sane actors, methods & themes. That’s fraud, too, starting perhaps with Ehrlich’s Population Bomb, Club of Rome, the Iron & Steel Confederation / EU, the international panel on climate change etc.

This is merely Phase I of a long planned demolition of everything that makes modern life tolerable or better. They’re continuing to chop away at electrical generation, gas supply, inflation of everything, destruction of all sovereign currencies, the health, education, police & courts systems, supply chains globally, fertiliser production, food production etc etc etc.

Phase II is beginning. It’s not my crime, but it looks like stripping most of us of our assets is under way.

At some point, it will become expediently necessary to require mandatory digital ID to obtain meagre needs for food, fuel, money & warmth. At that point, freedom & democracy is permanently over, and from then on, if the perpetrators choose to require regular injections to keep your digital pass valid, you’ll do it or you’ll starve. Cash will be withdrawn completely under some pretence.

That’s why I’m of the view that we’ve a short time at most to halt it at least deviate from this trajectory.

I ask again for people to weigh up what others call Yeadon’s Wager.

A. If I’m right and you ignore me, the downsides could be (I’m sure of it) as I’ve outlined. Irreversible. It doesn’t matter if I’m wrong about depopulation. That’s a detail, because permanent loss of freedom makes this a world I don’t plan to live in.

B. If those standing back, hoping I’m wrong, are right, we all get a good laugh at my expense.

Which wager should you take, A or B?

As to what to do, that’s irrelevant until you’re convinced you must act. Virtually no one is there, yet, but it’s why my wife & I dropped everything & tried to get to a place where I hoped they’d fight back. I don’t care where a solid resistance occurs. It’s not about me.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Joel Smalley replies to Dr. Mike Yeadon on the above comment

Source : https://metatron.substack.com/p/an-important-message-from-dr-mike/comments#comment-8821122

Joel Smalley

Sep 3, 2022, edited Sep 3, 2022

Exactly this. And what I said as a preface to the article. All my own research points to all these claims that Mike makes - the deaths start when the interventions start, not when the virus (whatever it is or isn't) first emerges and the deaths increase when they start the mRNA experiment. These are indisputable facts of the matter no matter how anyone tries to spin a narrative otherwise. Look at my most recent pieces as the available data finally becomes of better quality:

https://metatron.substack.com/p/estimating-the-number-of-deaths-caused

https://metatron.substack.com/p/young-americans-are-dying-at-unprecedented

https://metatron.substack.com/p/death-in-europe-all-ages-and-children

https://metatron.substack.com/p/when-did-covid-really-first-hit-the

https://metatron.substack.com/p/all-cause-deaths-by-date-of-occurrence

I join the wager on the side of Yeadon! I can handle the ridicule if we're wrong.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 02, 2024

Source / Note : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1411

Source / Comment : https://oxgmcxo.substack.com/p/flash-back-15

NOTE ( in reference to the comment below ) :

I just tripped over this interesting diagrammatic representation.

I added a typically lengthy description myself. I realise I didn’t mention the central influence of central banking. I wrongly take that as read.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

It’s sobering to hear my own words inserted within a context of eugenics and population control. Additionally over & above the deep concerns that I already had.

Seen from the perspective of mid-2024, I believe my remarks made a few years before are actually moderate. At the time I made them, I knew they were controversial yet, of the competing explanations for what had already happened, totalitarian tendencies and likely depopulation were by far the better fit to the observations.

I want to add a note missing from this film. It has been asserted from before Malthus and certainly since (Club of Rome, etc) that the human population is or soon will be “beyond the sustainable carrying capacity of earth”. There is no evidence for this assertion, beyond the slippery slope argument. I note that everywhere other than a few sub-Saharan countries, the birth rate is insufficient to maintain population. In other words, population is no longer growing in a manner likely to result is the scenarios darkly hinted at.

No, I observe power groups misusing the mendacious overpopulation claims in order to gain buy in for a depopulation agenda. That population would fall naturally, even if governments wanted to resist this. In no country, once birth rates fell below replacement, has this trend ever been reversed. Therefore, no action was ever required to reduce the population.

Additional to lying about overpopulation, we detect the same stakeholders who lied about pandemics and about the countermeasures allegedly required to save us from it, also lying about human induced climate change, which is not in fact occurring.

It’s the same self proclaimed elites, exposing their intensely anti human beliefs, who have lied about all of these alleged threats. Of overpopulation, of human induced climate change, of all but inevitable risks of infectious disease pandemics, of the necessity of imposing countermeasures, which destroy the economy and civil society, and absurdly-accelerated alleged vaccines for everyone which, in my professional opinion, were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

These same self-proclaimed elites intend to complete the installation of a digital, totalitarian control system which will not only cede to them totalitarian control over every aspect of our lives, but will also allow them to execute a depopulation agenda through mRNA-based “vaccines”. To oppose this installation, I respectfully urge you to decline a new, global format, digital ID, refuse to allow the restriction & abolition of cash and loudly to reject any requirement of the population to be subject effectively to mandatory injections in order to access your own lives.

Finally, given the extreme censorship under which people like me now operate, I strenuously ask that you take personal responsibility to ensure this interpretation of events is shared as widely as possible. Peaceful, mass objection to this emerging totalitarian dictatorship is, as far as I can see, the only way effectively to oppose its baleful influence.

Best wishes

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr.Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

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Dirck van Baburen, ( c. 1595 – 21 February 1624 ), Wikipedia.