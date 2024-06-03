Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Jun 9, 2024

Telling like it is. Just because they stole the lion-share of resources and capital doesn’t make the wise, clever or knowledgeable. It does however declare them not to be trusted. Not to be listened to. Not to be obeyed and never ever to take their idea’s seriously.

However- There Will Be Blood.

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Niki
Jun 3, 2024

I agree 💯.

And I think that those people have sold themselves to evil. To push so many people in committing genocide they must have some extra power, money is not enough to explain the magnitude of the crime they and their accomplices have perpetrated.

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