Fraud Prevention Hotline

Ida
Ida

To me, it's quite ridiculous to call representatives of a non-existent/proven "science" "scientists" who have spent practically their entire lives - and their income comes from this - spreading lies and causing as much harm as possible to people who believe in them. And also to those who don't believe in them, but are given mandatory toxic "vaccinations" from infancy. In fact, some of them have even received Nobel Prizes in recognition of their "work". That's why I always say that the only way to fight lies is to tell the whole truth, because if we only tell some truths and give room for some parts of the lie, then we ourselves become allies of the lie.

John Roberts
8h

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of the medical and scientific organizations could get on the side of facts and truth.

We can only imagine what could really be accomplished if that were the case !!!

