Dr Tom Cowan talks with Jerm of Jerm Warfare. It’s amusing the way Tom points out numerous contradictions in what we’ve been told about health and disease. Sometimes it’s laugh out loud silly. But, as Tom also says, it’s not really funny. “You can’t build a healthy society with medically & scientifically illiterate people”. It’s mostly not the fault of the people. They don’t know how to pick a claim apart and ask questions. You don’t need to know anything about the topic to do this but you do need to know something about the anatomy of truth vs lies. Internal consistency is a start. Falsifiability is crucial.

The first section dismantles virology. I made this same journey myself, initiated I should add by a conversation with Tom in 2021, iirc. At first, I thought he was mad. I have a fair idea of what it must be like encountering me for the first time.

Linked :

Has a Virus Ever Actually Been Shown to Exist?

An interview with Dr Tom Cowan, who says among other things :

“School teaches children not to think. ( … ). It is their intention to keep people uneducated.”

Dr. Tom Cowan is present on various social media platforms. I have already published a compilation of the relevant links in this article:

Katherine Watt, May 19, 2025 :

Katherine Watt

Bailiwick News

Thank you, Suavek, for helping my work reach more people.

To clarify one point - I don't write the way I write about viruses and the word 'virus' for the purpose of softening information to make it more acceptable to readers.

I write that way because it's how I currently understand the material reality and physical functions or effects of the substances denoted by the words used, which includes (but is not limited to) the word 'virus,' and my understanding that traces or fragments of such dynamic, living/fermenting/decaying/putrefying matter are what is glimpsed when available scientific, analytical techniques and equipment are applied to samples of biological matter.

From this post:

"...Yes, I think ‘viruses’ exist, because I think the definition of ‘virus’ encompasses an infinite variety of complex biological molecules (known by many other terms in addition to ‘virus’) found in the body of the living self and having biological effects that also vary across time and differ from one host to another...

Expanding on this somewhat:

If virus is defined as a stable, transmissible agent capable of causing disease, then No, I don't think they exist.

But if virus is defined as an unstable or dynamic (assembling and disassembling in time from parts into wholes and wholes into parts) class of complex biological molecules or biological products (material created by and broken down by living organisms) — which class also includes enzymes, proteins, plasmids, amino acids and many, many other scientific terms denoting the materials and products of biological processes that unfold within living organisms — then Yes, I do think viruses exist...

I think virus is one of many terms used to denote cell products made and used by living cells, tissues, organs and organisms; and cell fragments of dying, disintegrating and dead cells and tissues....

From this post:

"...From my reading of the work by Stefan Lanka and Jamie Andrews, about the work of Armstrong, Enders and others — viewed in the light of how lawyers, legislators, military officers, public health officers, drug companies, physicians and university researchers have (since 1902) constructed a legalized system to covertly deceive, poison and kill lots of people — I don't think it's correct to say that "viruses don't exist."

I think virus is one of many terms used to denote cell products made and used by living cells, tissues, organs and organisms; and cell fragments of dying, disintegrating and dead cells and tissues.

Other terms include proteins, lipids, peptides, nucleic acids, amino acids, enzymes, neurotransmitters, hormones, organophosphates, organochlorines, alkaloids, toxins, antitoxins, toxoids, rickettsia, antigens, toxigens, antibodies, endotoxins, exotoxins, endosomes, exosomes, pathogens, immunogens, viroids, virions, prions, prodrugs, receptors, sugars, salts, terpenes, flavonoids, steroids, fatty acids, cytokines, phages, phagocytes, lymphocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, acellular life, non-cellular life.

That list of terms is not exhaustive. The authors of scientific literature over the last few centuries have invented hundreds of words to describe things they've seen or speculated about during their investigations into microscopic life forms and how they live, use energy, reproduce, exchange information with each other, weaken and die.

I agree with Stefan Lanka's main point as I understand it. Viruses, understood as cell products and cell fragments, don't cause disease.

Cell products and cell fragments are caused by disease, understood as poisoning; viruses are the result of disease, the body’s response to disease.

Cell stress, cellular efforts to regain equilibrium or homeostasis, and cell fragmentation and death: all result from living organisms' responses to acts of poisoning..."

The advantages of a commonly applicable "virus" definition.

by Suavek

The explosive topic

The somewhat explosive topic of "viruses" should not atomize the resistance, because that is precisely the danger that exists if we persist in our often irreconcilable positions and criticize each other. The search for correct, and above all, convincing words to enlighten the virus fraud has only just begun. My thoughts are also undergoing a process of maturing, and it turns out that the simple presentation of bare facts cannot always convince everyone, and especially not immediately. Given the pile of crap that has accumulated in our brains through lifelong indoctrination, the work of enlightenment frequently becomes a thankless task for which not even a professional communications scientist can provide an effective remedy. Although time is of the essence, the experimental phase is still ongoing, and it is no wonder that the excitement is correspondingly great.

Katherine Watt's enormous work has already contributed significantly to exposing the entire political-medical fraud. With my statement, I would like to explain why, on the one hand, I advocate for understanding and loving goodwill for a creative approach, but, on the other hand, I myself nevertheless adhere to the one, orthodox definition of the "virus" and, on this point, consciously renounce any creativity.

Although the microbiome is responsible for signalling between the body's cells, this does not mean that any part of the microbiome should be called "non-pathogenic viruses" because there are no viruses at all.

Here are Sasha Latypova's statements that led me to the realization that I should strictly use the orthodox definition of "virus" and not deviate from it. This is, of course, just my own prescription, as Sasha works in her own way. You, the reader, can form your own opinion about which perspective should be considered more useful.

When Sabine Hazan refers to parts of the microbiome as “viruses,” I consider this classification to be completely arbitrary or even a deliberate trick to make it more difficult to uncover the “virus” hoax.

She is a scientist who also preaches the existence of "COVID." Thus, I see my suspicion as doubly justified. Since I cannot know whether this is a pre-planned and well-orchestrated trap, I have become more cautious and have changed my mind about "artistic license" with regard to the "virus" definition.

This is an old article from March 28, 2023, which I unfortunately only recently discovered because Katherine Watt linked to it. I find Sabine Hazan's statement that ""no virus" and "virus" are a false binary" particularly ominous because it implies that "virus" is not a scam, and that "no virus" is merely a stupid error in reasoning and that those who sacrificed their lives to expose the fraud are the idiots. However, this perspective should be firmly rejected, among other reasons, because, on the basis of the "virus" fraud, people are continually harmed, poisoned, and even killed. Furthermore, the fraud is used to force people to renounce their inherent rights "for their own protection," to allow perpetrators access to their bodies, and to "voluntarily" renounce their human rights. I consider Sabine Hazan to be someone who is playing a dangerous game with the minds of her viewers and, in doing so, trivializing crimes against humanity worldwide.

Research that leads to the conclusion that there is no evidence for the existence of "viruses" is not a stupid mistake, because it helps stop a crime that has been going on for over a hundred years. Those who consider the broader implications of Sabine Hazan's statements might think that autism in one in 36 children (compared to one in 10,000 children in the 1970s) is still not enough for some scientists to call the crime by its name. I consider the arbitrary classification of "viruses" as a subgroup of the microbiome to be a well-planned trap whose implications need to be carefully considered.

The question about the existence of "viruses" cannot be a stupid "mistake" or arise from a false binary, because organized crime is being perpetrated on this basis, people continue to be crippled and damaged for life on this basis, and the livelihoods of honest scientists continue to be ruined. Therefore, such a question cannot be that wrong. The claim of the existence of "viruses" should not be trivialized either.

No false, arbitrary, and unsubstantiated classification of “viruses” can stand in the way of the realization of “No Virus.”

The old article by Sasha Latypova from 2023, and the interview with Sabine Hazan :

Conversation with Dr. Sabine Hazan + my own thoughts on Ralph Baric, FDA and other pathogens

Big picture on "covid" - the microbiome hypothesis

Sasha Latypova

Mar 24, 2023

The main message of the article is :

"Viruses exist as genetic “signals”, transferring packets of information within our bodies, between them and across our ecosystems."

An excerpt from the article, with Sasha’s statement :

“ ( … )

Here is my own answer based on the conversation with Dr. Hazan and my own reading of literature, both old (~100 years) and more recent. Viruses exist as genetic “signals”, transferring packets of information within our bodies, between them and across our ecosystems. Contrary to propaganda pushed by Netflix and its subsidiary, the CDC, neither bacteria nor viruses can cause “global pandemics”.

( ... )

Microbiome is part of our bodies’ terrain. Humans cannot function without microbes, nor without viruses. Bacteria and viruses do exist, but they are not scary nor pathogenic in and of themselves, in fact they are vital and necessary for our health. Viruses can be thought of as a communication and messaging protocol/language of microorganisms (and cells in multicellular organisms). Thus, they do not cause an “infection”, but may be involved in cellular miscommunication that accompanies a disease (synonymous to imbalance) state.

( ... ).”

Editor's note:

Signal transmission, as one of the functions of the microbiome, has long been known. It involves different signals, not just one type of it, including those that trigger certain necessary protective mechanisms. If I stick with the term "the immune system," then I can rightly claim that only a small percentage of this system is known.

It is all the more surprising to hear that, according to Sabine Hazan, there is supposedly certainty that part of this biome should be called “viruses” instead of simply sticking with the term “microbiome”.

I find no obvious reason to "extract" a part of the biome for arbitrary classification purposes and to designate it separately as "non-pathogenic viruses."

As I try to practice a loving desire for creative thinking toward others, I ask that you also consider my statement in this context. I would like to give one additional reason why I would like to stick with the orthodox definition of "virus." I'm thinking of the general meaning of definitions, which are intended to facilitate mutual communication.

I hereby agree with the helpful comments that have made me aware that those who have dedicated their lives to exposing the fraud and pointing out the non-existence of evidence for the viruses deserve special respect. That’s why I stick with the “No Virus” realization, but that is my personal decision, which applies only to me.

Ari Stotle, May 19, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/118338252

Ari Stotle

Ari Stotle

We need to acknowledge the earlier work and sacrifices that established there are no "viruses" or contagion, by definition, from Dr Mark Bailey's "A Farewell to Virology" which has not been refuted. The earlier work "Virus Mania" by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Köhnlein, that Dr Sam Bailey, Mark's wife, later joined that was the precursor in 2007 that lead to people questioning the whole virus paradigm.

These incredible works along with the pioneering Stefan Lanka are what are being presented today and repackaged as new understanding. Incredibly frustrating that it has taken this long for their work to be acknowledged.

These people risked everything and paid a heavy price for their honesty, hard work, integrity, and stickability in fighting the Big Pharma profiteers and opportunists.

I take my hat off to them.

Duncan White, May 20, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/118698091

Duncan White

Ahhhhhhh... I think Katharine means well (we've never met), and I do wish her well. Yet can't shake the feeling that the average reader's focus gets swirled all over the place in these long essays, till a crossroads of exhaustion and bewilderment. For crying out loud, there's been a monumental crime. V. concept/belief is a critical spark in this crime. Call Evil by its name. That disarms it. Break the belief. That is the mission.

Kenneth J Hinnenkamp, May 19, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/118341629

Kenneth J Hinnenkamp

KenKrypto’s Substack

Dr. Tom Cowan and others have also concluded that viruses do not exist. They have never been isolated. In fact the whole germ theory of illness comes into question. Instead the alternative Terrain Theory looks to be the correct theory of what causes illness. This explains why the incidence of illness was reduced and life expectancy improved greatly by the invention of indoor plumbing and better sanitation techniques.

Editor’s note : Below is a comment for which I am particularly grateful. Whether you call it criticism or suggestions, I've been longing for all kinds of suggestions for improvement for a very long time. Together, we're obviously a bit smarter, and above all, more effective, than individually.

Jeff burt, May 22, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/119179626

Jeff burt

Thank you Suavek, I always appreciate your important work. I would prefer to read “the ‘no virus’ realization” rather than “narrative”. It’s a subtle difference but I think accurate and important. Just a point to consider, not criticism. Thank you for writing, please continue.

Microzymas, Semmelweis, Bechamp, Pasteur, Lister

Katherine Watt

Mar 26, 2025

“ ( … )

Semmelweis noticed differences in morbidity and mortality (childbed fever or puerperal sepsis) between women in childbirth attended by physicians who had come directly from autopsy work on dead bodies, and women attended by midwives who did not conduct autopsies, which suggested that the harmful agents were in the blood and tissues of the dead bodies undergoing putrefaction and transferred on the hands of the physicians, not floating around in the air generally.

Louis Pasteur and Joseph Lister later twisted Semmelweis' work to make it seem to support the "germ theory" of airborne, air-transmissible pathogens as causative agents of disease, by suppressing the link to cadavers, autopsies, and the carrying of blood and tissue on physicians’ hands directly to women giving birth.

( … )

Today I had a look at the table of contents for the Hume book and noticed "The Origin of Preventative Medicine" chapter at p. 189, which includes a mention of Semmelweis.

Editor's note: Here begins the quote from the above-mentioned book:

( … )

Dr. Wilson shows how Lord Lister brought about the application of this advice as to cleanliness considerably before his ideas were moulded by Pasteur. This latter influence, this Pasteurian "Theory that the causa causans of septicism in wounds rested on micro-organisms in the air was an altogether mistaken theory."

It was on this "mistaken theory," this "principle," provided for him by Pasteur, that Lord Lister based his use of the carbolic spray, of which, before the Medical Congress in Berlin, in 1891, he made the honest recantation:—"I feel ashamed that I should ever have recommended it for the purpose of destroying the microbes in the air."

Thus pronounces the verdict of time against the theories of Pasteur; while, as regards the teaching of Bechamp, what do we find?

Dr. Wilson continues:—"The real source of all the mischief was the unclean or putrefying matter which might be conveyed by hands, dressings, or other means, to freshly made wounds."

Such contamination is exactly explained by the microzymian doctrine, which teaches that this putrefying matter with its morbid microzymas might affect the normal condition of the inherent microzymas of the body, with which it comes into contact. Thus the verdict of time corroborates Bechamp.

Pasteur declared danger to arise from atmospheric microbes. He talked of "invaded patients,"and triumphantly chalked upon a blackboard the chain-like organism that he called the germ of puerperal fever.

Bechamp maintained that in free air even morbid microzymas and bacteria soon lose their morbidity, and that inherent organisms are the starting points of septic and other troubles.

What was Lord Lister's final judgment after having abandoned the method into which he was misled by Pasteur?

We give it in his own words as quoted by Dr. George Wilson: "The floating particles of the air may be disregarded in our surgical work, and if so, we may dispense with anti-septic washing and irrigation, provided always that we can trust ourselves and our assistants to avoid the introduction into the wound of septic defilement from other than atmospheric sources."

Editor's note: After the long quote above, Katherine Watt comes to the following conclusion:

Disease causality through blood- and tissue-borne organisms transferred from decomposing humans and animals into breaks in the skin of recipients — not through airborne "germs" — supports and is supported by observed induction of anaphylaxis, disease and death by forcible introduction/injection of biological matter (collected from animal wounds, and/or propagated from bacteria and other organisms) into the bloodstream of humans and animals, as published by Charles Richet, Milton J. Rosenau of the US-Public Health Service and others in the 1890s and 1900s, and now being described by Sasha Latypova in her written work and video interviews.

( … ).”

Full article :

Allen's comment on an interview with Sabine Hazan :

Allen, March 24, 2023 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/conversation-with-dr-sabine-hazan/comment/13911543

Allen

Early on Sabine [ Hazan ] was looking for people who did not get sick from "Covid" in order to do a study. I was to be one of the "live" volunteers- we had a few minimal exchanges and I waited to hear back for the follow-up which never happened. Not sure what happened to that program if she ever moved forward with that study.

My case was maybe like others- I don't know. I was around many college students on a daily basis in extended close contact. This included dozens of Chinese foreign exchange students and dozens of NYC students who attended this "elite" university.

They were often testing "positive" and getting "sick" (with the same symptoms they get every year) while I never got sick.

I had been teaching at that University for 20 years and did so during three semesters of the phony "pandemic" until the vaxx mandate kicked in for staff- it kicked in earlier for students. I never wore a mask- against school policy- and was around these students every day.

Why did I not get sick? Pretty simple- the food I eat, regular exercise and plenty of sleep.

The students eat crap, they rarely exercise, are sleep deprived, drink too much, stressed out, indoors all the time, electronics all the time, constant states of dehydration and so forth.

Once the vaxx mandate kicked in the students were getting quite sick. It was a bizarre thing to see as they were either coerced and threatened in multiple ways or they took it as a form of "duty" (alomst ritual hazing) even though most did not want to take the shots.

No studies are really needed.

There is no such thing as Covid outside of propaganda.

Sasha Latypova, March 24, 2025 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/conversation-with-dr-sabine-hazan/comment/13914298

Sasha Latypova

( … ) God did not make anything bad or pathogenic, the whole system of life would not work and be so stable any other way.

Crixcyon, March 31, 2023 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/conversation-with-dr-sabine-hazan/comment/14120302

Crixcyon

I hear that viruses are always dead until they come into contact with a host. It is amazing to me how the dead can come to life, as viruses are purported to do. It doesn't make much sense to me and the virologists offer little in the way of any real science to support their claims.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

Editor's note:

The consequences of the false belief in "viruses" include an ongoing, global crime: the poisoning of humanity through so-called "vaccinations." This refers to both conventional "vaccines" and those based on mRNA. The theoretical basis of all these substances is based on false assumptions about the existence of "viruses." Anyone who values ​​their own health and wants to protect their loved ones from all kinds of poisoning is free to explore the "No Virus" topic.

Rob D, May 19, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-25-katherine/comment/118463863

Rob D

The Rumble Strip

If there is any truthful history written, and if there are any humans left on the planet to read that history, future generations will be shocked by the practice of "vaccination". Vaccination is not health care. Yet, I still wonder how many people even know that it's the only product in the world that can't be scrutinized? The only product that the manufacturers cannot be held liable for injury or death? The brainwashing that has been behind the "vaccine" industry has been probably the most successful propaganda in history. A large majority of the population still (and probably always will) thinks that there's no way that a foreign substance cooked up in a lab, filled with parts of animals, plants, heavy metals, etc when literally shot right into their body, could possibly cause injury or death. BUT, these same people will almost cheerfully admit that a peanut, milk, a bee sting, a tick, a mosquito, a snake, a spider, and many other natural things can definitely cause injury or death. It is amazing to me the amount of disconnect in the public. I'll never get over this period of my life. It's been the most eye opening and the most frustrating time of my 62 years on the planet.

