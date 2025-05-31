Photo : John O'Looney

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 6, 2023 ( a recently found comment on an article from 2023 ) :

https://www.usmortality.com/p/excess-mortality-in-the-20-most-vaccinated/comment/43145741

Dr Mike Yeadon

I wish it wasn’t so, but I’m certain, based on decades of experience and exposure to so-called rational drug design, that these injections are intentionally harmful.

I’ve been warning of this since late 2020. I’ve given approaching 200 interviews.

Censorship and smearing is so strong, that I doubt I’ve reached more than 1% of the population.

I rely on those who believe me to purposefully share the conclusion & any element of rationale. Those of you who’ve done so, thank you.

The purpose of the article

by Suavek

The purpose of this substack was not to express my own, Suavek's, opinion, although of course that is necessary from time to time when something remains unsaid that absolutely needs to be said. The purpose of this substack was, from the beginning, to combine information thematically in article series, thus providing readers with a deeper understanding of various topics and making them more understandable than would have been possible in individual, short articles.

In this article, as so often, others have already done the best work of enlightenment. So, it's unnecessary for me to add anything to it. I would like to ask just one question here, because the meaning of this article is connected to it: Can you recognize that a deliberate depopulation is taking place? I mean a well-planned mass murder. Furthermore, I can't resist asking this question because I know how human nature protects itself from stress and suppresses any uncomfortable truth from consciousness. But this is precisely what makes us passive and leads to us being easily delivered to our own executioners, especially when too few people recognize the truth.

No one knows how long truthful reporting will be possible. I ask you to use the time we have left to continue sharing the articles you consider most important. And to those who think things seem exaggerated on this Substack, I ask you to consider the natural defence mechanisms that prevent us from perceiving the inconvenient facts in their full range.

Reading the entire series of articles can help to understand the problem. This is especially true for difficult topics such as depopulation, toxic by design, and "no virus."

Many facts sound unbelievable because of the long indoctrination that took place beforehand, but that does not mean that the issues will disappear if they are not seen. Only reading the articles in Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 1 and this joint Substack No. 2 can provide clarity. The most essential information has already been published, and the articles contain solid evidence for the veracity of the claims.

All the best,

Suavek

Eugenics for Dummies, aka HHS's "Evidence-Based Approach" to covid shots.

The lies my favorite MAHA politicians told me.

Sasha Latypova

May 28, 2025

Source : https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/eugenics-for-dummies-aka-hhss-evidence

“ ( … )

As of today, the shots for ALL babies under 15 months (not just “unhealthy” ones) are firmly on the CDC schedule ( … ).

That squares it for either “healthy” or “unhealthy” children. The CDC schedule is the source for all state and local mandates and other forms of injection coercion, and it doesn’t matter what RFK Jr said on X. The CDC is the source on what doctors and OBGYNs follow for lying and coercing their patients into poison injections. Interestingly, in this relationship the HHS is the paying party that provides lubrication for CDC policies and financial incentives to the doctors to get every single child and pregnant woman in their “care” injected. Nobody mentioned this curious arrangement, nor any plans to dismantle or modify it in any way. This is how the psyop is played:

RFK Jr says stuff on X

MAHA crowd goes wild with cheer because none of them bother to check his statements

CDC totally disregards what RFK Jr says on X

HHS pays to enforce the CDC schedule (and not what RFK Jr said on X) !

( … )

As previously covered on this stack, the brand new FDA policy pushes a powerful chemical abortant, mRNA shots, tested for “antibody response” only (presumably in mice) on ALL pregnant women ( … ).

The same policy pushes the shots that now have myocarditis warnings on the label on all people with cardiovascular disease, and has a long list of other nonsensical, deliberately harmful recommendations ( … ).

Reviewing this FDA policy in detail, one can admire how the categories identified as “vulnerable” and therefore in urgent need for new versions of poison shots aligns perfectly with the categories of people who were specifically excluded from the original clinical trials of the mRNA platforms. This, too, is a perfect match for eugenics-depopulation agenda. Kill the “vulnerable” and “useless eaters” first. Exclusion criteria from the original covid injection “clinical trials”, map perfectly to the recommendations for who should get covid shots from Makary and Prasad (now head of CBER, FDA), Exhibits 3-5 : ( … ).

If you can’t see this for what it is by now, I can’t help you to see it.

Full article :

Full article :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/eugenics-for-dummies-aka-hhss-evidence

Jamie A., May 28, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jamiea811023/note/c-120946255?

Jamie A.

How is this a victory at all?

Independent testing has for years shown that the dangerous ingredients in the COVID shots are now showing up in all vaccines, at the same time liability immunity is extended to all vaccine manufacturers through 2029, they don't have to maintain accurate ingredient disclosure, and all requirements for vaccine manufacturing inspections have been stopped.

So what's the victory? All harmful ingredients in COVID shots are present in any vaccine now, and can be with nothing to stop them until 2029.

What victory? Political theatre. Why is anyone playing this game, of "hero please take over HHS and save us", instead of Government By The People For The People, and we have to save ourselves?

Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) 2018-2021 (former president of the U.S. division of Eli Lilly and Company from 2012-2017), gave liability immunity to all COVID shot manufacturers through his update to the PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act), and simultaneously extended it to all vaccine manufacturers in the USA, who are no longer liable to follow regulations, including consistent ingredients.

"The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (the Secretary) to issue a Declaration to provide liability immunity to certain individuals and entities (Covered Persons) against any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of medical countermeasures (Covered Countermeasures)...

...The Secretary also amends section VIII of the Declaration to clarify that the category of disease, health condition, or threat for which he recommends the administration or use of the Covered Countermeasures includes not only COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom, but also other diseases, health conditions, or threats that may have been caused by COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, or a virus mutating therefrom, including the decrease in the rate of childhood immunizations, which will lead to an increase in the rate of infectious diseases..."

federalregister.gov/doc…

FDA Removed Inspection Requirements

for Vaccines in 2019

federalregister.gov/doc…

"Removal of Certain Time of Inspection and Duties of Inspector Regulations for Biological Products*

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule amending the general biologics regulations relating to time of inspection requirements and also removing duties of inspector requirements."

* "Biological products include a wide range of products such as vaccines, blood and blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapy, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins."

fda.gov/about-fda/cente…

The miscarriage rate in an already high-risk cohort rose from 13% to around 73% after the "COVID vaccination." These figures roughly correspond to other reports from medical personnel published in other articles on this Substack. As long as authorities withhold the data and deceive us, we are left with anecdotal evidence :

DRUMCHICK, May 28, 2025 :

https://davidnixon.substack.com/p/recognition-withheld-integrity-denied/comment/120774960

DRUMCHICK

DRUMCHICK’s Substack

When the head Gynae Obst Dr at Mater Mothers Hosp in Brisbane, started to tell of his observations, of how women and babies were suffering, from the jabs, he also was sacked. I am sorry, I do not recall his name, but it is true. He had also put in around 25+ years at the hospital, as I recall. Disgusting.

……………………………

David Nixon, May 28, 2025 :

https://davidnixon.substack.com/p/recognition-withheld-integrity-denied/comment/120776347

David Nixon

Yes — the doctor you're referring to is Dr Luke McClindon, a senior obstetrician who led the high-risk pregnancy clinic at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane.

I was aware of his findings: a rise in miscarriage rates in his already high-risk cohort, from a baseline of 13% to approximately 73% following vaccination. He was dismissed for sharing this data — despite more than 25 years of service.

Before releasing this post, I made Luke a lifetime paid subscriber to this Substack. He has previously given me permission to speak on this, and I do so with deep respect for what he endured.

He stood by his patients and by the truth. The system didn’t.

— Dr David Nixon

Editor's note: If you have a link that may lead to the above-mentioned statement by Dr. Luke McClindon, please let me know so I can complete this information. Thank you in advance,

Suavek

Gas Axe has published some short videos with statements from John O'Looney on his Gas's Substack :

https://gasaxe.substack.com/

In the comments section, Gas Axe explains what the films are about:

……………………………………

Linda, May 21, 2025 :

https://gasaxe.substack.com/p/16th-of-may-with-john-o-looney/comment/119029131

Linda

What are white clots?

…………………………………….

Gas Axe, May 21, 2025 :

https://gasaxe.substack.com/p/16th-of-may-with-john-o-looney/comment/119039622

Gas Axe

Hi Linda,

They are a structure being found in the cardiovascular system. They over time block the flow of blood. They seem to be A-typical and foreign. It's rather serious as 35% of the bodies John is preparing for burial have them lately. The # could actually be higher as he only counts the ones with large structures.

They are also being removed from the living by vascular surgeons. Unfortunately not many are speaking out or studying this phenomenon.

Alexia, May 29, 2025 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/eugenics-for-dummies-aka-hhss-evidence/comment/121158563

Alexia

The greedy monstrous vultures continue gorging themselves on the death and misery of the millions of misled victims…

sifubernie, May 28, 2025 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/eugenics-for-dummies-aka-hhss-evidence/comment/120876498

sifubernie

Exactly, as long as people take the poisons, they will have a market.

Thomas Lewis, May 28, 2025 :

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/on-celebrating-small-victories/comment/120792119

Thomas Lewis

Useless Liberal

At present, who do you think is the definitive source of the outlandish funds that were spent by governments to perpetrate the Covid Atrocity, and more importantly the “prominent” individuals ( name by name, amount by amount ) that accepted money to promote the scheme (and to personally profit from it) ?

I can’t think of one.

— If you catch my drift.

Thomas Lewis, May 27, 2025 :

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/on-celebrating-small-victories/comment/120491002

Thomas Lewis

Useless Liberal

Malice Of Forethought:

"Malice of forethought," in the context of law, refers to the intentional and deliberate intent to commit a crime, specifically murder, with some degree of premeditation or planning. It means the criminal act was thought about and planned beforehand, rather than being a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Decensored News, May 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@decensorednews/note/c-120210111

Decensored News

Decensored News

“Many of us like to ask ourselves, ‘What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?’

The answer is, you’re doing it. Right now.”

–Aaron Bushnell

Luc Lelievre, May 31, 2025 ( his note on this article ) :

https://substack.com/@luclelievre249710/note/c-121708747

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-14-sasha/comment/121708752

Luc Lelievre

Luc Lelievre

History shows no regime—especially in the West—can endure indefinitely when built on lies, coercion, or elite control. Chomsky warns that elite-driven systems collapse once people reject passive compliance. Arendt reveals totalitarianism’s fragility: its survival depends on mass conformity, which cracks under courage and critical thought. Zinn argues even oppressive structures crumble when grassroots movements expose injustices and reclaim power. In open societies, these dynamics accelerate—truth leaks, dissent spreads, and institutions face accountability (see my new essay 'Omission'). Add Bourdieu’s twist: “Use the master’s tools to dismantle his house.” Today, that means weaponizing globalists’ own tech (AI, crypto, decentralized platforms) to bypass censorship, organize resistance, and rebuild sovereignty from below. The clock is ticking for authoritarianism—its greatest threat is a woke populace armed with truth and tools.

Knowing and believing this gives me the courage to keep fighting on. For the rest of my life, I'll be 72 in just a few months. [ https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/when-omission-becomes-design-bureaucratic ]

Afterword :

Katherine Watt, October 19, 2024 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-they-tell/comment/73254544

Katherine Watt

Bailiwick News

I started looking into the lie of overpopulation also, after understanding how much of the information pool is contaminated by false information issued by governments and think tanks.

Colin Clark's work on land use and population is useful, especially his books written in 1960s and 1970s. He (wrongly but understandably) believed vaccination had improved child survival, but also had incisive critiques of overpopulation fear-mongering, from his perspective as an economist.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Clark_(economist)

Population Growth and Land Use - 1967

https://annas-archive.org/md5/008b1ec30adb51a6480d1577e6b02e18

Population Growth and Land Use, 2nd Edition - 1977

https://annas-archive.org/md5/ed18277ef476fa163845718917b95478

In Chapter 10, added to the second edition, he observed:

"Some attempt should be made to analyse the extraordinary fall in reproductivity which has taken place, in so many countries, since the text of the first edition of this book was written...But in spite of these minor qualifications, we are left with a picture of a decline of unprecedented rapidity and severity. Its effects will be principally felt in the early decades of the coming century, when dras- tically reduced numbers of men of working age will have to support a very large number of old people, probably also at the same time trying to reverse the downward trend in reproductivity.

Perhaps the best comment is that of the French historian, Chaunu, that the births which have been already lost since the early 1960s will create, in the coming century, a demographic disaster comparable only with that caused by the Black Death."

Most likely, the drop in fertility from the early 1960s to the late 1970s was a result of both self-sterilization (contraception and abortion) and sterilization-by-government through mass vaccination of women of reproductive age, from the 1955 polio campaign onward.

