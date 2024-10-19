Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

Katherine Watt
Oct 19, 2024

I started looking into the lie of overpopulation also, after understanding how much of the information pool is contaminated by false information issued by governments and think tanks.

Colin Clark's work on land use and population is useful, especially his books written in 1960s and 1970s. He (wrongly but understandably) believed vaccination had improved child survival, but also had incisive critiques of overpopulation fear-mongering, from his perspective as an economist.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Clark_(economist)

Population Growth and Land Use - 1967

https://annas-archive.org/md5/008b1ec30adb51a6480d1577e6b02e18

Population Growth and Land Use, 2nd Edition - 1977

https://annas-archive.org/md5/ed18277ef476fa163845718917b95478

In Chapter 10, added to the second edition, he observed:

"Some attempt should be made to analyse the extraordinary fall in reproductivity which has taken place, in so many countries, since the text of the first edition of this book was written...But in spite of these minor qualifications, we are left with a picture of a decline of unprecedented rapidity and severity. Its effects will be principally felt in the early decades of the coming century, when dras- tically reduced numbers of men of working age will have to support a very large number of old people, probably also at the same time trying to reverse the downward trend in reproductivity.

Perhaps the best comment is that of the French historian, Chaunu, that the births which have been already lost since the early 1960s will create, in the coming century, a demographic disaster comparable only with that caused by the Black Death."

Most likely, the drop in fertility from the early 1960s to the late 1970s was a result of both self-sterilization (contraception and abortion) and sterilization-by-government through mass vaccination of women of reproductive age, from the 1955 polio campaign onward.

nymusicdaily
Oct 19, 2024Edited

other prophetic tabletop exercises worth knowing about:

https://web.archive.org/web/20151029013514/http:/foodchainreaction.org/

https://expose-news.com/2024/06/16/the-hunger-games-a-simulation-exercise/

event organisers Cargill, CNA, Mars, World Wildlife Fund (“WWF”) and the Centre for American Progress

“The most eye-catching result [ ] was a deal between the US, the EU, India and China, standing in for the top 20 greenhouse gas emitters, to institute a global carbon tax and cap CO2 emissions in 2030,

good reportage on pre-plandemic tabletop exercises across europe (in french - i know mike speaks the language) https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/comment-en-20-ans-la-pandemie-grippale-411

project phoenix, a tabletop exercise for a tampa hurricane

https://tbrpc.org/phoenix/

up next: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nyc-health-officials-bird-flu-summit-tabletop-simulation-plan/

According to Leake, Syra Madad, senior director of the System-wide Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals, told summitt attendees that her agency is planning a bird flu “full pandemic tabletop exercise” on Oct. 21.

