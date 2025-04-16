Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 17, 2025 :

Again I am grateful for the work of our friend Suavek, who features the observations of some people with whom I’m unfamiliar. It’s helpful to hear from other people who have a training in the scientific method.

I’m well aware that it’s a huge leap for most people to accept that their own government & institutions are actively conspiring to harm them. Nevertheless, the evidence for this is overwhelming.

The body of the "vaccinated" person becomes a bioweapons factory. But what synthetic proteins does the alleged "COVID" vaccine produce in the human body ?

by Suavek

The damage mechanisms in the design of the genetic injections were already predictable in 2020, based on Pfizer documents published. This provides evidence of intent. Although this explanation is easy to understand, it still meets with widespread disbelief. German physician Ronny Weikl took a stand on this and spoke about it quite unequivocally.

On April 10, 2025, the Austrian freedom channel "AUF1" broadcast a program entitled "Elsa AUF1." ( https://auf1.tv/elsa-auf1/neue-spezies-durch-impfung-wissenschaftler-bringen-vertuschte-fakten-ans-licht ). The name of the series comes from Elsa Mittmannsgruber, who plays the role of a shrewd presenter. The title of the program belonging to this series was translated as: “"New species" through vaccination? Scientists bring hidden facts to light”. ( The original German title: ““Neue Spezies“ durch Impfung? Wissenschaftler bringen vertuschte Fakten ans Licht”. In this program, she interviews the following freedom fighters: Prof. Martin Haditsch, Dr. Ronny Weikl, Prof. Klaus Steger, and Prof. Andreas Sönnichsen. The last of these individuals has since also questioned the usefulness of all conventional "vaccines," which he briefly mentioned in this program. However, I have only prepared a partial transcript of the German-language program, namely of Dr. Ronny Weikl's statement. The statements of the other participants seemed less important to me, since their content was already known to many scientists and had been confirmed by them several times.

At this point, I would just like to briefly address the damage mechanism of the mRNA platform, which Dr. Mike Yeadon has already described various times. Abbreviated, it reads roughly as follows: "All foreign proteins are killed by the T cells, along with the body cells that express/produce these foreign proteins." This damage mechanism affects ANY POSSIBLE FOREIGN protein that could have been used in the production of the "COVID" pseudo-vaccines. Dr. Yeadon logically assumes that, due to the apparent non-existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus", no spike protein, as part of this virus, could have been used in the "vaccination." However, in this case, a different, unknown foreign protein was used. This suggests that the initial (false) assumption of the use of the alleged "spike," supposedly produced by the body of the "vaccinated" (as a foreign protein), led to the correct prediction regarding the nature of the expected "undesirable effects" (desired only by the perpetrators) of the injections. This prediction was made by various scientists as early as 2020, before the toxic substances were injected into unsuspecting people (which only began at the end of December 2020). The non-existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus," and thus the impossibility of using parts of this virus, can be proven independently of the "no virus" narrative: First, there are no credible figures for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was presented to us as "deadly" and (a multiple nonsense) against which we supposedly have no natural immunity. . And second, no "waves of spread" of the virus have been observed. The trail of alleged deaths doesn't exist because it was only the WHO's declaration of a "pandemic" that made lethal hospital treatment protocols mandatory. The mandated refusal of treatment for respiratory illnesses under the silly guise of the alleged "risk of COVID contagion" certainly also played a role in the elderly. The alleged "Covid" deaths thus began everywhere at the same time, as Prof. Denis Rancourt was able to prove, and mainly affected the hospitals and nursing homes/retirement homes where these treatment protocols were in place.

In this sense, in the damage mechanism described above, which Dr. Weikl also mentions, the toxicity of the protein produced in the human body is not primarily due to the type of protein, but rather to its foreign nature (in relation to the human body) , and to the fact that the natural function of the cells is impaired by the production/expression of these foreign proteins. The cells denatured in this way are recognized by the immune system as no longer functional and are killed. In addition to the fact that the type of proteins produced is secondary, which Dr. Yeadon has expressed on several occasions ( Please see the statement by Dr. Yeadon published here shortly before the afterword. Source : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-98673937 ), Dr. Ronny Weikl adds that, given this mechanism of damage, the DNA contamination of the so-called "vaccines" is also irrelevant, implying that the entire theoretical construct of the mRNA platform itself is toxic.

The transcript

The text in parentheses represent the editor's comments and explanations / by Suavek.

Source : https://auf1.tv/elsa-auf1/neue-spezies-durch-impfung-wissenschaftler-bringen-vertuschte-fakten-ans-licht

The statement by Dr. Ronny Weikl, ( on video, after 1 hour and 21 minutes ) :

“I can explain it like this, and I think most people can explain it like this if they have been able to look a little behind the scenes for five years. The entire (political) elite, i.e. the puppet masters who hatched this “Corona” plandemic and pushed it forward in the most perfidious way, have not only succeeded in corrupting politicians, and pushed it forward in the most perfidious way. These puppet masters have succeeded not only in corrupting politicians and buying the media, but also in penetrating the institutes and organizations that are actually responsible for our security: the CDC, the EMA, and also the Paul Ehrlich Institute. (Editor's note: He mentions only a few examples here, because in the course of more than 20 years of preparation for this crime, all important institutions were infiltrated). The infiltration took place there as well, and even in scientific publications. It's shocking to what enormous, gigantic extent these puppet masters have succeeded in deceiving the population. They enabled this deception through their media's disinformation, and use that same media to cover up their fraud. It's actually a naive calculation.

Just look at what such a "vaccine" looks like (meaning, the way it's constructed). Until now, antigens, or weakened pathogens, have simply been injected. Antigens are substances that are introduced into the body in specific quantities, after which the body produces antibodies.

With mRNA technology, however, things are different. Whether the mRNA "vaccine" is self-amplified, conventional, contaminated, or uncontaminated is irrelevant. (Editor's note: He suggested that, given the inherent damage mechanisms, details such as DNA contamination are irrelevant). mRNA technology per se is perverse because it essentially creates a blind flight. We do not know which body cells or organs this substance penetrates.

The mRNA instructs the body through its bioweapon information to produce proteins that are foreign to the body, which will essentially cause the human body to destroy itself. We know from immunology that wherever a foreign protein is produced, (...) the cytotoxic T cells (the killer cells) come and attack the cell (that expresses/produces the foreign proteins).

The now deceased pathologist Arne Burghardt (Editor's note: who may have been killed by the secret services), (...) demonstrated repeatedly on tissue sections that this actually happens (...). (Editor's note: this means that the body cells that are forced by the pseudo-vaccination to express/produce the foreign proteins – and thus have their function denaturalized – are destroyed by the killer cells of the immune system.)

This means that it is clear that no matter what type of (mRNA) vaccination, whether with or without the contaminants, serious damage is intended. And this entire idea can only have been created and conceived by perverse creatures intent on causing harm.

This system, this brutally corrupt system that we see everywhere, has produced politicians who are characterized by such characteristics as a willingness to corrupt, spinelessness, and also by moral and character weaknesses, and these people can be found in abundance; you see them in the governments of various countries, in the EU Commission, etc. They are the ones who allow everything that harms us to pass.

And now, beyond the topic of "coronavirus" (...): As a father of children who are about to be recruited into the military and burned up on the (Russian) front, I feel sick to my stomach when I see what is actually happening here.

I would like to hope that through medical fraud, many people will understand how we are being deceived in the most perfidious ways. (At this point, he wishes that people would stick together and take to the streets in large numbers for "peaceful protest" "to put an end to this perfidious, perverse, satanically infiltrated system." He wishes for a "wave of outrage" / a "tsunami of outrage," which he considers necessary in view of the great danger to health and life posed by the system.) I think this should have reached people long ago. They should have understood long ago that this is about harming and decimating humanity. This is not a conspiracy theory; this is unfortunately the most brutal fact. (… )."

Editor's note:

Dr. Ronny Weikl has mentioned only one of several damage mechanisms. I would like to point out that this is one of the most understandable damage mechanisms built into the design of pseudo-vaccines. The fact that our immune system kills, and is meant to kill, everything that isn't part of the body is part of the curriculum of every medical student.

It is also not difficult to understand what LNPs can do in the body. The sterilizing effect of lipid nanoparticles on fertility was also known before the introduction of the genetic substance, as was the fact that, due to their small size, they can cross the blood-brain barrier – with serious consequences, of course.

You can read about this and other damage mechanisms in the design of the substances referred to as "vaccines" in the following article by Dr. Mike Yeadon:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

Update on April 18, 2025 :

Editor's note : On the topic of "antigens" and "antibodies," I would like to point out an important comment by Pamela Raditsch ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-12-dr/comment/109731784 ), with which I agree 100%, because there are increasing serious indications of inconsistencies that rightly place this topic in contradiction to the claims of cartel medicine. In recent years, Dr. Ronny Weikl has been vigorously persecuted by the German Medical Association and the courts for his truthful statements. Is it any wonder that he has not yet been able to delve into all the topics of the countless false claims of official medicine? Some of us now know that the topic of "antigens" and "antibodies" is misrepresented by official bodies. Those persecuted by the system don't have the time to address all the issues because they have to fight for their existence. Unfortunately, in-depth research from the comfort of one's armchair isn't always possible.

Rob D, April 16, 2025. He writes in reference to this article :

More information that everyone should be taken into consideration. The “vaccine” program for the world is not over. Not by a longshot. We are the only ones who can stop this madness of mRNA for everything. They are killing us. Period.

“Look at intent.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-98673937

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Unfortunately, as a former career R&D scientist, with a training in mechanistic toxicology (& other things), EVERY mRNA-based injected product is harmful by design.

We can debate whether these are what we’re being told, but that’s like arguing about the calibre of the bullets in a gun, held against your head, or the exact proportion of chromium in the steel of the blade against your neck.

These products are intentionally toxic. If you roll up your sleeve and allow someone to inject you, you may be injured and you may die. It may not happen the first time. It depends on the “lethal dose X” (you’ll probably have heard of the LD50, a dose of a substance which kills 50% of the rats to which it’s given). These injections are, in my estimation, set at around the LD1. I might be out by 3x either way.

The ways in which they harm you includes inducing your body to make, synthesise or manufacture whatever it is that the sequence encodes. It doesn’t matter what that is, because it won’t be a self-protein. It’ll be non-self, foreign to your body. You will recognise that it’s not you, that it’s not meant to be there. Your body will attack & kill every cell in your body which follows the injected instruction. It’s like induced autoimmunity or rejection of a transplant. Same basic biology is involved. The lipid nanoparticle formulation which we’ve been told they’re using consists of lipids, some of which are not cleared for administration and to humans and some that are known to be toxic. The exact blend of mechanisms of toxicity do not interest me & cannot reliably be determined. Forget it. Look at intent.

They cannot possibly have any beneficial effects & any effects classify as toxicity, ranging from brief and reversible, all the way up up lethal, either quickly or slowly. There’s very little, by way of non-traumatic pathology, that they could not do.

Evil people intend, I believe, to inject most of the population, repeatedly, with predictable effects, namely, to greatly reduce the size of the population.

It doesn’t matter why they’re doing this. Not to me.

Just don’t let them inject anybody you care about.

Underscoring the injections is the huge lie that “viruses” are submicroscopic, infectious particles which, being intracellular parasites where they self amplify (make copies of themselves) and cause “viral illnesses”, which are “contagious”.

NONE OF THIS IS TRUE.

I used to believe this lie, too. Until prompted to look in more depth, when I realized that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus, nor are diseases of animals and humans contagious. If you want to argue about it, fine. I’m past that. This lie is how they frighten most people and impose ridiculous restrictions & rules, ultimately to coerce you into accepting these toxic injections.

All vaccines are unnecessary and unhelpful. Some are more toxic than others. A suite of them are designed, intentionally to cause allergies to most or all major food groups, so that what is essential & nutritious causes you illnesses as your body thinks it’s under attack. It’s a ghastly, long-running crime of hideous magnitude.

Enough now. Anyone who gets vaccinated having read this no longer has my sympathy.

If we go along with this & allow these lies to be sustained among us, it will spell the end of human health and freedom.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 17, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-12-dr/comment/109470507

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

( … ) The realisation of what has happened & is continuing to happen and was happening in different ways long before my Covid crime induced awakening ought to result in extraordinary anger all around us. But it has not.

I am not sure if this is because so few people to date have realised the depth of the sheer callousness of so many of those in positions of power.

I hope it’s mostly that too few people understand. I say that because I also fear the possibility that too few people will be made angry upon realising the depth of the depravity, perhaps because they’re numbed by modern life. I hope this isn’t an important factor in the muted public outrage.

