NewsGuard is now called "THE HYPOCHONDRIA TIMES"

Foreword

by Suavek

On July 8, 2025, immediately after the release of the video with his interview "LAST WARNING" ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning ), Dr. Yeadon received an almost humorous email from John Gregory, a health editor at the news organization News Guard. Why this email contains some humorous aspects is quickly explained. In his email, John relies exclusively on lying, official sources, but that's not all. The organization he works for is one of the so-called fact-checking organizations that are known to specialize in defaming anyone whose statements contradict the official government narrative, for money. These are the same people who, just a few years ago, spread the narrative of the "safe and effective Covid vaccine", until this narrative could no longer be maintained. Although the lies of such well-paid organizations are usually easy to see through, their effect is often devastating for people who take little time to do their own research. With regard to the highly praised mRNA technology, the work of these morally corrupt fact-checkers is even deadly. To survive unscathed, independent internet research, outside the official media, is essential. The naivety of some people can be their downfall these days, and even fatal.

Dr. Yeadon's outrage at the work of these paid liars is natural given the deadly consequences of the "Covid" injections. At this point, I must emphasize that John Gregory is officially a "health journalist." This fact shows what kind of horror scenario the perpetrators have designed for naive citizens when they employ numerous morally corrupt executioners as so-called “harmless health journalists” and present them in the media. It is a nightmare unprecedented on this scale in world history.

First, this article contains Dr. Yeadon's official statement on the email from John Gregory, published in Telegram, followed by his direct response to John Gregory, and only later John's email to Dr. Yeadon.

Among the comments subsequently published, there appear to be some who were already waiting to contradict Dr. Yeadon or question his statements. However, the campaign of defamation against the most censored person in world history hasn't just begun. You can effectively counteract this by sharing this article as widely as possible. The resistance against the health executioners who have already harmed your fellow human beings or you yourself lies in your own hands.

Best wishes,

Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 8, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3090

[ Editor's note: This Telegram post began with a broken link to a petition by Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Wodarg to the EMA. I've replaced the link with a correct one here. This petition demonstrates Dr. Yeadon's early warning (2020), and the deliberate ignorance of corrupt authorities regarding the health of citizens.]

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf

There was no pandemic. They are a fictional construct and do not occur because they cannot occur.

The painstaking work of Dr Denis Rancourt in Canada shows conclusively that there was no pandemic.

https://open.substack.com/pub/correlationresearch/p/correlation-report-disproves-paradigm?r=gop0d&utm_medium=ios

Without a preceding public health emergency, there never was any justification for smashing civil society and the economy.

Without a pandemic, there was never any justification for pretending to rush to market multiple, novel technology injectable products, nor any reason to coerce billions of people to roll up their sleeves and be poisoned.

I could list many other deceptions. Whether you admit it or not, this is what is happening. You are not going to escape the consequences of this unprecedented deception. If you have children, by not featuring any of the obviously criminal activities that have happened & are daily being compounded, you are actively assisting in creating a digital prison in which they will lead their entire lives. You’ll be doing it for money.

If this describes you, I doubt you can meet your own gaze in the mirror.

Few people are willing to speak out about the deceptions. I understand. There is no upside in doing this. But I ask you to look into your heart and ask yourself, are you prepared to actively participate in this dreadful deception? Would you be willing to read this out to your partner and children, if relevant and to your friends, the ones who’ve known you the longest? If not, why not?

To your absurdly narrow question, which in truth I can hardly be bothered to respond to.

There is no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses. The entire field, which is surprisingly young, is fraudulent. Obviously, animals including & birds can develop illnesses. However, and this is crucial, such illnesses are deliberately & systematically misattributed to “viruses”.

Thus, the scientific literature in relation to the notion of “viral influenza” is meaningless.

Specifically in the case of acute respiratory illnesses, are you aware that in over a hundred years of clinical experimentation, on no occasion has anyone shown symptomatic transmission of such illness from a sick person to a well person? Contagion is a deliberate lie, used to frighten people.

The conclusion from all this? There is no “bird flu”, “avian influenza”, “swine flu” or “covid19”, for that matter.

Look to your conscience. Ask yourself, did this scientist correctly warn of built-in toxicity in the very design of the injections pretending to be “safe and effective”?

Ask yourself, was any reproductive toxicology testing on these products undertaken before they were unreservedly recommended to pregnant women? You’re surely aware of thalidomide? Ever since the early 1960s, ALL new and recent pharmaceutical interventions are considered presumptive fetal toxins. You do know this. Everybody does. It was the height of criminality to pretend these materials, which use a new kind of technology for which there wasn’t a single example of any product for the mass market, prior to the fraudulent authorisations of the “Covid” “vaccines”, were a good idea in pregnancy. Are you aware that, four & a half years since those authorisations, full reproductive toxicology packages have still not been presented?

Are you aware that the mRNA based injections were formulated with lipid nanoparticles which are well known to preferentially deposit their payloads into visceral organs, particularly the ovaries?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168365912000892

Ask yourself, was there really a “pandemic” or just lots of people perishing under distinctly mysterious circumstances, both in hospitals and in care homes?

Are you going to take the money and smear one of the few people with the background competency to point out the criminal conspiracy upon the world?

God is your witness on what you do next.

The sequel :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 8, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3091

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092

Overnight, I received this insult of an “enquiry” from a person claiming to be a journalist. Details at the base of their email.

As you read my reply, which I sent after his deadline, not because I’m difficult, but because I’m busy, trying to expose the fraud that this gentleman evidently seeks to cover up (for money).

Links might have fallen off my reply, in which case I’ll fill them in tomorrow.

I struggle to contain my disgust for people like this.

If he publishes some scummy smear, I will be using his material to expose his disgusting behaviour.

I don’t care about being smeared. Literally not at all. It means I’m getting under someone’s skin. Good.

Now, I’m not asking any of you to take action.

However, a sea of letters to his email from yours would be great.

If you feel sufficiently clued up on the details and think you could supply something error free to this gentleman about your considerations on the ‘pandemic’ virology, the treatments, the jabs, the ‘science’, the psychological effects - including on yours and your own, then please do so, in your own time.

Obviously he will cherry pick any crack he can fit a jemmy in - to discredit ‘us’ so we should be very careful about making leaps or errors.

I’ve two options when I get these slimy messages, pretending to do proper journalism, when they’re obviously tasked with writing a spoiler piece for money. 1. Ignore. Usually the best policy. If they then perpetrate a libel, they are legally vulnerable. If you respond, it’s considered much harder. 2. Front foot. I rarely do this because it’s time consuming and obviously he’s going to ignore all I’ve sent. But I know I will cause him to feel shame, and shame in my experience is a necessary part of remorse which I think must precede forgiveness.

Best wishes

Mike

From: mike yeadon <co.uk>

Date: 8 July 2025 at 19:37:33 BST

To: John Gregory <john.gregory@newsguardtech.com>

Subject: Re: Request for comment regarding your recent video about bird flu

﻿John,

I don’t know if you’re just playing along with the official narrative because you know no different or because you’re knowingly complicit in the biggest deception ever perpetrated upon humanity.

My assessment is it’s the latter.

Why do I say that?

Because of all the things I said in that recording, you’ve not chosen to respond to the fact that the injections, masquerading as “safe and effective” medicinal products, are without the slightest doubt designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

I’m more than qualified to make this assessment. My original training included Mechanistic Toxicology and was followed by over 30 years applied research and development in new medicines. I reached vice president and chief scientific officer of one of Pfizer's worldwide research divisions. I then consulted to 30 biotechnology companies and also founded my own biotech, Ziarco. As CEO, I led its expansion and eventual acquisition by Novartis in 2017.

My exploits were written up by a former Pfizer board member, Dr John LaMatinna, for Forbes magazine. Please be sure to advise your readers to become familiar with my recent work, which concluded far closer to 2020 than we are now. At that point, I was clearly highly regarded within the biopharma industry.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2017/03/15/turning-pfizer-discards-into-novartis-gold-the-story-of-ziarco/

Do you imagine I stopped thinking in 2017? Or lost my ability to distinguish genuine and viable R&D projects from fraudulent loser projects?

Your readers must be told that prompting the body to manufacture non-self, foreign proteins unequivocally triggers lethal autoimmune attack upon every cell which followed the genetic instructions encoded in the product.

I’ve pointed this out continually for four & a half years at least. Nobody has ever attempted to rebut my observations. Here is a letter I wrote with a German doctor, dated before any “vaccine” had received a fraudulent authorisation.

https://2020news.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Ps: I will share our exchange on my Telegram channel.

Sent from my iPhone

On 8 Jul 2025, at 04:59, John Gregory <john.gregory@newsguardtech.com> wrote:

Dr. Yeadon,

My name is John Gregory, health editor at the news organization NewsGuard.

I'm emailing in hopes of getting your comment regarding the recent video posted on Oracle Films in which you stated, "Have you ever seen a chicken with a cold? Have you ever seen them coughing, sneezing? Birds don’t get flu. Birds do not get influenza… Spend five minutes looking at the bird, at the respiratory tract, look at the lungs of a bird, you realize it’s so different from a mammal’s lungs, you realize why they can’t get colds or flu."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website (https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/avian-timeline/index.html), (https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/avian-timeline/index.html) the first description of what we now call bird flu “dates to 1878 in northern Italy,” with the virus confirmed to be a type of influenza in 1955. A Royal Society article in May 2019 (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6553608/) stated:

In the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, these outbreaks were termed ‘fowl plague’, and it was not until 1955 that Schafer determined that ‘fowl plague virus’ (FPV) was indeed a type of IAV, with similar internal antigens to human and swine influenza viruses [15]. Sequencing studies performed many years later resulted in the identification of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus strains responsible for these outbreaks as H7 subtype IAVs, including A/chicken/Brescia/1902 (H7N7) [16], A/FPV/Weybridge/1927 or A/FPV/Dutch/1927 (H7N7) [13,17] and A/chicken/FPV/Rostock/1934 (H7N1).

The H5N1 strain of bird flu was first isolated, or identified, in wild geese in Guangdong, China, in 1996, according to the CDC (https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/flu/avianflu/communication-resources/bird-flu-origin-infographic.html) and the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (https://web.archive.org/web/20220505123739/https://www.acvp.org/page/Bird_Flu_Factsheet). (https://web.archive.org/web/20220505123739/https://www.acvp.org/page/Bird_Flu_Factsheet) The World Health Organization stated in a March 2025 press release (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2025/03/19/default-calendar/what-research-is-important-to-prepare-and-respond-to-h5n1-influenza-outbreaks) on its website that outbreaks of the H5N1 bird flu have “led to an unprecedented number of deaths in wild birds and poultry in many countries” since 2020, providing further evidence that birds can be infected with influenza viruses.

Additionally, while you appear to suggest that chickens do not sneeze or cough, both are listed as symptoms of bird flu by the American Veterinary Medical Association (https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-health/avian-influenza). (https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-health/avian-influenza)

Do you have any comment on the apparently countervailing information above and why it was not mentioned by you in the Oracle Films video?

Thank you for taking the time to respond to our request. My deadline is 5pm GMT today, July 8.

Best regards,

John Gregory

john.gregory@newsguardtech.com

Office: (312) 489-8676

Readers’ comments :

Pompeiu, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187592

Tangential, ill/dis informed, based in "WHO/fauci type science and research", typical Dunning Kruger, thus arrogant, careless and pitiful a response, while totally ignoring the precautionary principle. Appalling.

Not sure it deserves reply.

Mike, July 9, 2025 :

(Editor's note: This is another, anonymous Mike)

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187675

Yes, I recognise what you describe, Slight discharge from nostrils at the top of their beak and watery eyes. i now assume this is caused, like us, by a detox...... after a spell of laying, moulting, or just a Spring clean etc. Like you say it goes within a day or two. And I have never known more than 1 have it at once. Have you?

James, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187676

That's a very good point - I have never known more than one to show these symptoms at a time.

Christine Matthews, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187678

When I was young I kept budgerigars and I did see them sneeze but it was more like a sneeze caused by dust than a cold.

Fergy, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187687

💯 I've had several hens that have sneezed and expelled snot. In fact, one of them died last year. Apparently quite common here in Spain.

Suavek, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187692

On average, chickens live between 3 and 7 years. You need a little more information to be able to calculate that it is perfectly normal for several chickens to die each year. For this purpose, information on the number of chickens and their average age would be essential.

Nessie Mist, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187764

I have the same issue with equine flu, everyone I know says get your horse jabbed to prevent it getting flu and passing it on to other horses. The vets really push the vaccine program to horse owners, the problem I have I’ve been around horses for years and never seen a horse with flu.

Harvey Rose, July 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3092?comment=187694

I'm so bored with claims that assertions are evidence. It's all these omicron people seem capable of.

Afterword

by Suavek

We'll tell you how to run your medical practice for the good of the country. You're next. Media.

NewsGuard / Newsguardtech is one of the so-called fact-checking organizations, which you can quickly find out on their website. Readers of this Substack already know that such a field of activity contradicts serious journalism.

Here is a small example of this organization’s pseudojournalism:

“Website Rating Process and Criteria

NewsGuard employs a team of journalists and experienced editors to produce reliability ratings and scores for news and information websites based on nine journalistic criteria. The criteria assess basic practices of credibility and transparency. Based on our analysts’ judgment of a site’s performance on these nine apolitical criteria, which are each weighted differently with the points for all adding up to 100, each site is assigned a 0-100 score, also expressed as 0% to 100%, and a rating level indicating the degree to which, in NewsGuard’s judgment, it adheres to the weighted criteria. The accompanying Nutrition Label, accessible by clicking through from the listed score, then explains how NewsGuard arrived at its assessment.”

“Revenue sources: NewsGuard's revenue comes from internet service providers, browsers, search engines, social platforms, educational institutions, hospital systems, advertising agencies, brand safety providers, and researchers who pay to use NewsGuard's ratings and media profiles, and related metadata.”

Source :

https://www.newsguardtech.com

https://www.newsguardtech.com/ratings/criteria-for-and-explanation-of-ratings/

https://www.newsguardtech.com/de/uber-uns/unsere-investoren/

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

